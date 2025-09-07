2025-09-07 Sunday

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

The post Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin highlights Codex’s role in Ethereum L2 integration. Stablecoin efficiency could drive mainstream crypto use. Market anticipates heightened usage of Ethereum and stablecoins. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spotlighted low-cost stablecoin transactions as key for crypto value, applauding Codex’s integration into Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem via his statements on Twitter. Codex’s entry into Ethereum L2 enhances stablecoin efficiency, impacting market dynamics and boosting Ethereum usage amidst increased transaction volumes on Codex, supporting DeFi growth. Codex and Ethereum: Catalyzing Crypto Adoption Vitalik Buterin acknowledged Codex’s integration into the Ethereum L2 ecosystem, highlighting its value in synergizing with Layer 1 since inception. The integration reflects a strategic enhancement of Ethereum’s scaling capabilities. Codex, focusing on low-cost, composable stablecoin transactions, further solidifies these enhancements. Stablecoin efficiency is pivotal in mainstream adoption, with its integration into Ethereum’s L2 potentially leading to significant transaction cost reductions. Such developments are crucial for fostering broader crypto market utilization by both businesses and individual users. Key figures, including Arthur Hayes, endorse Codex, seeing low-cost stablecoin transactions as transformative for dollarized DeFi infrastructures. This reaction aligns with Raoul Pal’s view on L2 efficiencies as facilitators of mainstream business engagement. Codex Integration Echoes Market and Expert Predictions Did you know? Integration of Codex in Ethereum’s L2 reflects trends seen with Polygon’s zkEVM and StarkNet, highlighting consistent stablecoin transaction growth post-announcements. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,271.46, with a market cap of formatNumber(515587256926, 2) billion. Recent 24-hour data indicates a trading volume decline of -59.23%, and ETH experienced a weekly decrease of -1.65%, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research experts, Codex’s integration could stimulate further Ethereum adoption and spur L2 innovation. Regulatory frameworks targeting low-cost stablecoin transactions may legitimize and expand crypto’s financial landscape.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:45
Uniswap Price Holds $9.26 as Consolidation Signals Cautious Rebound Ahead

Uniswap price is navigating a tight range that has drawn attention from traders and analysts monitoring its potential recovery.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 05:45
Bitcoin (BTC) Doesn't Cheer Fed Cut Bets. What Next?

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Doesn’t Cheer Fed Cut Bets. What Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bad news has just been bad news over the past 24 hours. Friday’s weak U.S. jobs report bolstered bets on deeper Fed cuts, but bitcoin BTC$110,204.87 hasn’t played along. The leading cryptocurrency by market value remains heavy below $112,000, instead of rallying on the prospect of easier monetary policy as many had anticipated. The inability to find upside suggests potential for a deeper sell-off ahead. NFP shock Job seekers had a tough time in August as the nonfarm payrolls revealed just 22,000 job additions, significantly less than the Dow Jones’ projection of 75,000. The report also revised lower the combined job creation over June and July by 21,000. Notably, the revised June figure showed a net loss of 13,000. Nine sectors, including manufacturing, construction, wholesale trade, and professional services, registered job losses, while health services and leisure and hospitality were bright spots. The Kobeissi Letter called the jobs report “absolutely insane.” The newsletter service described the downward revisions in prior months as a sign of a broken system and the labour market entering recession territory. Following the jobs data, the probability of a Fed rate cut at the Sept. 17 meeting surged to 100%, and the odds of a 50-basis-point cut jumped to 12%. The likelihood of additional rate cuts in November and December also increased, sending Treasury yields lower. The upcoming revisions to earlier jobs reports are expected to add fuel to the rate cut bets. “The BLS will announce annual benchmark revisions on Tuesday, and they are expected to point to even weaker job growth earlier. Some surveys suggest between 500k and 1 mln jobs could be revised away,” Bannockburn Global Forex’s Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist, Marc Chandler said in a market update. BTC’s double top is intact; volatility in Treasury yields may rise Bitcoin briefly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:41
5 New Bitwise Crypto ETPs Now Listed on Swiss Stock Exchange

The world's largest crypto index fund manager expands its reach to the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zürich.
CryptoPotato2025/09/07 05:39
20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge

The post 20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 20.3 million SHIB dissolved from supply SHIB price crashes following Bitcoin drawdown The Shiba Inu community continues to gradually diminish the circulating SHIB supply by conducting regular burns. According to fresh data shared by the Shibburn portal, over the past week, a significant portion of these meme coins has been pushed out of circulation for good. Meanwhile, over the past day, the SHIB price has displayed a mild decline after failing to continue the 1.9% rise on Friday. You Might Also Like 20.3 million SHIB dissolved from supply In a recent tweet, the aforementioned blockchain tracker revealed that over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu community has managed to dispose of a substantial meme coin batch as 20,311,173 SHIB were transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses. This helped to drive the weekly burn rate by 43.66%, while the daily one has gone down by 97.15% due to a very small amount of SHIB burned over the past 24 hours. Since last morning, the community has so far managed to burn 69,808 SHIB. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001229 (1hr -0.15% ▼ | 24hr -0.08% ▼ )Market Cap: $7,242,999,177 (-0.06% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,711,761,922 TOKENS BURNTPast hour: 69,613 (2 transactions) Past 24Hrs: 69,808 (-97.15% ▼)Past 7 Days: 20,311,173 (43.66% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 6, 2025 SHIB price crashes following Bitcoin drawdown In the meantime, the price of the prominent meme-themed asset, SHIB, has dropped mildly, losing 1.67% today. This price decline was likely triggered by Bitcoin’s drawdown as BTC sharply fell by 2.4% on Friday, losing the $113,250 mark and landing at $110,560. It has been moving in that price range so far. The decline happened in a single mammoth red candle on an hourly chart. SHIB’s price fall, also marked by a huge red candle, followed a similar rise of 3.83%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:38
Fan Favorite Or Villain? 'Big Brother' House Rocked By Controversial Departure

The post Fan Favorite Or Villain? ‘Big Brother’ House Rocked By Controversial Departure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES – JULY 10: Julie Chen Moonves, host of summer competition staple “Big Brother” on CBS. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images SPOILER ALERT: If you don’t want to know who is the latest to exit the Big Brother house, stop reading now. But let’s face it – any kind of drama on social media, positive or negative, is good for any reality competition show (or any series, for that matter). Silence is not necessarily golden. So, when former winner Rachel Reilly returned to compete on the annual CBS summer tradition for the third time, the expectation was an immediate eviction. Love her or hate her (and personally, I go both ways), why would anyone want to keep such an adept strategist (and tremendous liar) in the house? But that didn’t happen. Instead, Reilly became a dominant force this season — until now. Her shocking departure – via a non-traditional eviction – has social media ablaze with backlash. So, why was it non-traditional? Enter the latest twist: the non-voting “White Locust Resort” challenge. After evading nomination for eight straight weeks, Reilly’s run came to an abrupt and unexpected end. Following the September 4 live eviction, in which the not-so-beloved Mickey Lee was sent packing, the live feeds went dark for nearly two days. During the blackout, houseguests faced off in the new “White Locust Resort” challenge — a maze-based competition tied to a “safety chain” game. According to reports, players had to complete the maze within a specific time limit. Reilly failed to finish in her allotted 1 minute and 30 seconds and was immediately evicted. No vote. No second chances. No opportunity to fight for safety. Just straight to the jury. “You bring back a legend just to boot her in a random…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:37
In Cable News, Winning The Press Release Matters As Much As Ratings

The post In Cable News, Winning The Press Release Matters As Much As Ratings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNN logo is seen on a reporter microphone in London. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Every month, the big cable news networks don’t just slug it out on-air — they also wage a parallel contest that the viewing public doesn’t see, one that actually unfolds in the email inbox of media reporters. The goal of this particular scramble has to do with the announcement of Nielsen ratings. And it’s a much more competitive race than you’d think. The contest isn’t just about announcing the ratings — it’s about shaping the story around them, framing the wins, and minimizing the losses in a way that nudges reporters to cover this network as opposed to that one. And August’s data offer a perfect example of how the spin battle plays out, with each press release competing not only on ratings but also on narrative. The emails from cable’s major players all arrived in a flurry on the same afternoon earlier this week, with Fox News celebrating a summer-long sweep, MSNBC leaning into viewer “engagement” and cross-platform performance, CNN spotlighting its Originals, and NewsNation calling attention to its rapid growth. How cable news networks frame their Nielsen ratings Let’s start with Fox’s news release, the email subject line of which endeavored to remind any and all about its place in the pecking order: “Fox News Channel Beats Every Network in Primetime for Entire Summer.” The network’s release goes on to declare that it’s in the midst of an “historic run,” raving that Fox News Channel has been the “highest-rated network in all of television” in Monday–Sunday primetime since June 20, averaging 2.43 million viewers (ahead of ABC’s 2.38 million, NBC’s 2.21 million, and CBS’ 2.03 million). For August, Fox brought in 2.3 million primetime viewers and 237,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:34
'Blur' Gets My Vote At Venice Immersive

The post ‘Blur’ Gets My Vote At Venice Immersive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blur won no awards at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, which wrapped yesterday. This year’s competition featured thirty projects. There were three winners, but Blur dominated conversation on Lazzaretto Island where the Immersive Competition took place. From the moment I arrived the refrain was constant: “Did you see Blur?” Demand was far greater than supply. Because of the cruel math of throughput and utilization, over ten days, only three hundred people experienced Blur. Forty people a day. Blur is unlike anything I have ever seen. It combines live performance and mixed reality in a way that is fresh, surprising, and profound. And yet I can’t tell you exactly what happened, or exactly what it means. Like a memory, its force comes in fragments. My journey began with a silent docent in a red dress who led me down a hallway. At the end was another Asian woman, also in a red dress. They could have been twins. She beckoned. When I approached, she reached out and gently took my hand. Without explanation she traced the number “11” on my palm. It was a startling gesture. In theater you don’t expect to be touched, least of all in VR where the headset usually creates distance. Instead, there was an intimacy that disarmed me. She then produced a small penlight and directed me to look into it. For a moment I thought of Men in Black, as though my memory were about to be erased. Still image from ‘Blur.’ Venice Immersive I was then taken into a narrow, darkened room with six chairs. On mine was a Meta Quest 3 headset, marked with the same number she had written on my hand. A flimsy bookshelf was built into a flat on one side. I put on the headset. Inside, I could see…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:31
NFT sales nosedive to $104.5m, CryptoPunks sales in green

The post NFT sales nosedive to $104.5m, CryptoPunks sales in green appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The non-fungible token (NFT) market has experienced another sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 22.65% to $104.5 million. This is one of the steepest weekly drops in recent months, despite a modest crypto market recovery. Summary NFT sales plummeted 22.6% to $104.5 million in the steepest weekly decline in months. CryptoPunks emerged as a rare bright spot with 4.7% growth and continued dominance in high-value sales. Market participation expanded with buyer and seller counts growing over 14%. The NFT market has experienced another sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 22.65% to $104.5 million. This is one of the steepest weekly drops in recent months, despite a modest crypto market recovery. According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation continues to surge with NFT buyers rising by 14.89% to 622,535, and NFT sellers increasing by 16.25% to 447,821. However, NFT transactions have declined by 3.07% to 1,699,318. This is happening at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered to the $110,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has maintained the $4,300 level. The global crypto market cap is now $3.81 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.75 trillion. Ethereum maintains lead in sales Ethereum has maintained its leading position with $37.7 million in sales, falling 29.88% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has plummeted by 68.03% to $6.4 million. Polygon (POL) has held second place with $15.7 million, declining 17.43%. Mythos Chain sits in third with $10.1 million, down 1.73%. Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam) BNB Chain (BNB) occupies fourth position with $9.5 million, falling 23.59%. Bitcoin rounds out the top five with $7.8 million, declining 32.40%. Solana (SOL) holds sixth place with $5.1 million, down 6.81%. The buyer count has increased across all major blockchains, with Polygon leading at 38.34% growth, followed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:30
Jannik Sinner's Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open Final

The post Jannik Sinner’s Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Jannik Sinner of Italy returns against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men’s Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images One day ahead of the US Open men’s final on Sunday, Jannik Sinner’s coach provided an injury update on the world No. 1. Sinner sustained an abdominal injury during the second set, won by Felix Auger-Aliassime, and received medical treatment. He ended up winning four sets and will face No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the final. “He just had a little abdominal discomfort at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it went away,” Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner’s coach, said per SuperTennis. “When he came back, he wasn’t sure how he was doing in the first few games, so he didn’t push. Then he started pushing, and his serve got better and better. I think he’s fine for Sunday.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images The injury impacted Sinner’s serve – he made just 53% of his first serves – and his team made suggestions on how he could change his motion. “During the match, we recommended a few more kicks to start the rally with an advantage,” he said. “Then the abdominal discomfort complicated the situation; he felt more pain when…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:28
