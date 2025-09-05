Wall Street Meets Dogecoin – First DOGE ETF Set to Debut

Altcoins Dogecoin (DOGE) could soon make the leap from meme coin to Wall Street product. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with U.S. regulators to launch what would be the first exchange-traded fund offering direct exposure to DOGE, with trading expected as early as next week under the ticker DOJE. Expanding Beyond Solana The two firms are no strangers to crypto ETFs. Just a few months ago, they brought a Solana staking fund to market, using a legal framework under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — often referred to as the "40 Act." That same approach is now being applied to Dogecoin. According to the filing, the DOJE fund would gain exposure through a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary structured to meet the strict compliance requirements of U.S. law. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted on X that Dogecoin looks like the first product ready to launch, but the same prospectus also referenced potential ETFs tied to XRP, BONK, TRUMP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, suggesting a broader pipeline could follow. How the Structure Works The 40 Act limits how U.S. investment funds can hold certain assets like commodities and derivatives. By creating an offshore subsidiary, ETF issuers can navigate those restrictions while still giving investors exposure to digital assets. According to the prospectus, the Dogecoin subsidiary's strategies and risks are treated as identical to those of the main fund to ensure compliance. This is the same playbook REX and Osprey used to bring the Solana ETF to life earlier this year, a fund that marked one of the more creative legal workarounds in the industry.