2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
South Korea bans leveraged crypto loans, sets 20% ceiling on rates

South Korea bans leveraged crypto loans, sets 20% ceiling on rates

South Korean regulators have moved to quell a brewing risk in crypto exchanges. The new regime bans high-risk leveraged loans and institutes a strict 20% interest cap, citing serious concerns over investor protection and market stability. On September 5, South…
Capverse
CAP$0.13759+18.54%
Podijeli
Crypto.news2025/09/05 21:35
Podijeli
US unemployment surges to 4.3% as labor market remains in contraction

US unemployment surges to 4.3% as labor market remains in contraction

The labor market slipped deeper into trouble in August. Only 22,000 jobs were added last month, way below the 75,000 economists expected. And unemployment shot up to 4.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This slowdown piles on to earlier weak reports and makes a rate cut by the Fed almost a done deal […]
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 21:35
Podijeli
Dogecoin is getting an ETF… and it’s not your typical crypto launch!

Dogecoin is getting an ETF… and it’s not your typical crypto launch!

The post Dogecoin is getting an ETF… and it’s not your typical crypto launch! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares is set to launch the first-ever Dogecoin ETF via the more streamlined 1940 Act route. While the move could boost market sentiment, DOGE’s price remains range-bound for now. Dogecoin [DOGE] could soon get its first-ever ETF, and it’s arrival will be anything but typical. REXShares is preparing to list the fund under the 40 Act – A route usually reserved for bond and stock ETFs, not volatile tokens like DOGE. That technical detail matters more than it sounds, especially since the 40 Act carries built-in investor protections and a smoother path through regulators compared to the standard S-1 filing. With the launch potentially just a week away, could this unusual move cause fresh momentum to carry Dogecoin’s price? The first DOGE ETF! The Dogecoin ETF could hit U.S markets as soon as next week, with Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas flagging REX Shares’ move in an X post. “Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus.” He noted that REX has filed an effective prospectus under the Investment Company Act of 40 – The same framework used for traditional ETFs like bonds or equities. In its filing, REX highlighted the risks, warning that Dogecoin remains highly volatile and unpredictable. This is a reminder that while the ETF’s launch is novel, price swings could still dominate the days ahead. Source: SEC.gov Skipping the S-1 route Most crypto ETFs crawl through the traditional S-1 and 19b-4 filings, but REX Shares is taking a shortcut with the 40 Act – An approach it already used for its Solana staking ETF. In fact, ETF Store President Nate Geraci has called this method “a regulatory end-around” before since…
Union
U$0.01102+10.64%
Wormhole
W$0.07814+0.79%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01444+1.50%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:34
Podijeli
Wall Street Meets Dogecoin – First DOGE ETF Set to Debut

Wall Street Meets Dogecoin – First DOGE ETF Set to Debut

The post Wall Street Meets Dogecoin – First DOGE ETF Set to Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Dogecoin (DOGE) could soon make the leap from meme coin to Wall Street product. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with U.S. regulators to launch what would be the first exchange-traded fund offering direct exposure to DOGE, with trading expected as early as next week under the ticker DOJE. Expanding Beyond Solana The two firms are no strangers to crypto ETFs. Just a few months ago, they brought a Solana staking fund to market, using a legal framework under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — often referred to as the “40 Act.” That same approach is now being applied to Dogecoin. According to the filing, the DOJE fund would gain exposure through a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary structured to meet the strict compliance requirements of U.S. law. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted on X that Dogecoin looks like the first product ready to launch, but the same prospectus also referenced potential ETFs tied to XRP, BONK, TRUMP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, suggesting a broader pipeline could follow. How the Structure Works The 40 Act limits how U.S. investment funds can hold certain assets like commodities and derivatives. By creating an offshore subsidiary, ETF issuers can navigate those restrictions while still giving investors exposure to digital assets. According to the prospectus, the Dogecoin subsidiary’s strategies and risks are treated as identical to those of the main fund to ensure compliance. This is the same playbook REX and Osprey used to bring the Solana ETF to life earlier this year, a fund that marked one of the more creative legal workarounds in the industry. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research…
Union
U$0.01102+10.64%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.473+2.04%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01444+1.50%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:33
Podijeli
Grayscale Launches Ethereum ETF That Pays You Every 2 Weeks

Grayscale Launches Ethereum ETF That Pays You Every 2 Weeks

Grayscale has launched the Ethereum Covered Call ETF, a product built to generate regular cash distributions instead of relying solely […] The post Grayscale Launches Ethereum ETF That Pays You Every 2 Weeks appeared first on Coindoo.
Podijeli
Coindoo2025/09/05 21:31
Podijeli
Bitcoin Prediction Today as Strategy Could List on S&P 500, SEC Plans More Prro-Crypto Rules, and More…

Bitcoin Prediction Today as Strategy Could List on S&P 500, SEC Plans More Prro-Crypto Rules, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Strategy Could List on S&P 500, SEC Plans More Prro-Crypto Rules, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Strategy Could List on S&P 500, SEC Plans More Prro-Crypto Rules, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-5-2025/
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30235+3.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10098-0.61%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.130129+0.99%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:31
Podijeli
5 Best Coins To Invest In: These Top Cryptos Could Be the Next 1000x Wealth-generators

5 Best Coins To Invest In: These Top Cryptos Could Be the Next 1000x Wealth-generators

Tapzi leads the best coins to invest in this month with skill-based GameFi, joined by LINK, AVAX, UNI, and TON—projects built for utility, adoption, and long-term growth.
TONCOIN
TON$3.089+0.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.61+1.82%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 21:30
Podijeli
Solana RWA rides the wave of tokenized Pokémon cards

Solana RWA rides the wave of tokenized Pokémon cards

The post Solana RWA rides the wave of tokenized Pokémon cards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana once again showed that crypto and collectibles can go hand in hand after RWA tokenization had another lively sector – Pokémon cards, which even surpassed the volumes of tokenized stocks.  The Solana network launched a niche market for Pokémon cards in the spring of 2025. Since then, the market has grown exponentially, with record weeks in August.  Those markets are still a novelty on Solana, which retains much more active DeFi use cases. However, RWA tokenization has been tested on multiple chains, based on a mix of community demand and regulations.  When it comes to Pokémon cards, collectibles, and recently, a mix of physical and digital items, there are no specific regulations, allowing an organic growth of traders. The market still has a few hundred users, mostly linked to fandom communities. However, there is a trend for returning users and robust weekly trading volumes.  Solana RWA collectibles surpass XStocks XStocks were one of the much-touted RWAs on Solana, off to a strong start. However, XStocks trading peaked in June. XStocks is still trying to expand its representation on various platforms, recently teaming up with the Moonshot marketplace. However, the momentum on Solana is currently siding with the actively growing collectible trading.  Solana tokenized shares by XStocks were off to a strong start, but transfers and volumes slowed down in August, while exotic RWA picked up, based on the activity of Collectors Crypt. | Source: Dune Analytics Package-opening and secondary marketplace volumes for Pokémon and other collections have already broken above $10M in weekly volumes, based on Dune Analytics reports.  XStocks are distributed among multiple exchanges, with some of the markets achieving $2M to $3M in weekly volumes.  Overall, XStocks showed a slowing trend in transfer volumes and relatively small activity on DEXs. In August, XStocks reported around $74.6M in…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10098-0.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156+5.03%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:30
Podijeli
FCA krijgt meer grip op wie er achter Britse crypto bedrijven zit

FCA krijgt meer grip op wie er achter Britse crypto bedrijven zit

De Britse overheid wil de teugels aantrekken voor crypto bedrijven. In een nieuw wetsvoorstel heeft het UK Treasury aangekondigd dat er strengere anti witwas regels komen, specifiek gericht op partijen die actief zijn met crypto assets. Vooral overnames, eigendomsstructuren en klantonderzoek staan centraal in de conceptregels, die begin 2026 in... Het bericht FCA krijgt meer grip op wie er achter Britse crypto bedrijven zit verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2347-0.17%
OP
OP$0.721+1.69%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.003868-0.84%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 21:30
Podijeli
Layer Brett Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Dogecoin & Bonk As Breakout Likely In Days

Layer Brett Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Dogecoin & Bonk As Breakout Likely In Days

Dogecoin faces selling pressure and Bonk struggles to recover, while Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale gains momentum, with analysts tipping it as the best crypto to buy now.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002041+2.66%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02741+3.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5194+3.01%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 21:30
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.