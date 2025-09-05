Solana RWA rides the wave of tokenized Pokémon cards
The post Solana RWA rides the wave of tokenized Pokémon cards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana once again showed that crypto and collectibles can go hand in hand after RWA tokenization had another lively sector – Pokémon cards, which even surpassed the volumes of tokenized stocks. The Solana network launched a niche market for Pokémon cards in the spring of 2025. Since then, the market has grown exponentially, with record weeks in August. Those markets are still a novelty on Solana, which retains much more active DeFi use cases. However, RWA tokenization has been tested on multiple chains, based on a mix of community demand and regulations. When it comes to Pokémon cards, collectibles, and recently, a mix of physical and digital items, there are no specific regulations, allowing an organic growth of traders. The market still has a few hundred users, mostly linked to fandom communities. However, there is a trend for returning users and robust weekly trading volumes. Solana RWA collectibles surpass XStocks XStocks were one of the much-touted RWAs on Solana, off to a strong start. However, XStocks trading peaked in June. XStocks is still trying to expand its representation on various platforms, recently teaming up with the Moonshot marketplace. However, the momentum on Solana is currently siding with the actively growing collectible trading. Solana tokenized shares by XStocks were off to a strong start, but transfers and volumes slowed down in August, while exotic RWA picked up, based on the activity of Collectors Crypt. | Source: Dune Analytics Package-opening and secondary marketplace volumes for Pokémon and other collections have already broken above $10M in weekly volumes, based on Dune Analytics reports. XStocks are distributed among multiple exchanges, with some of the markets achieving $2M to $3M in weekly volumes. Overall, XStocks showed a slowing trend in transfer volumes and relatively small activity on DEXs. In August, XStocks reported around $74.6M in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 21:30