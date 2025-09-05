AI remains Wall Street’s hottest theme, but profit boost still missing
The post AI remains Wall Street’s hottest theme, but profit boost still missing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence is the talk of corporate America, but the financial payoff is still out of reach, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday. The bank found that chatter about AI on earnings calls hit a new high last quarter, even as few companies could point to clear gains in profit. In Q2, a record 58% of S&P 500 firms referenced AI on investor calls, Goldman’s analysts said. Executives highlighted new tools for customer service, software coding, and marketing. Yet “the share of companies quantifying the impact of AI on earnings today remains limited,” the note said. That matches a recent McKinsey survey in which more than 80% of firms reported that generative AI has not meaningfully affected their bottom line. The lack of hard results has not cooled Wall Street’s enthusiasm. Shares tied to the AI theme are up 17% this year, after a 32% jump in 2024, Goldman said. Broader valuations have climbed as well. The S&P 500 now trades at one of its costliest levels on record. However, it’s still below the extremes of the late-1990s dot-com era and the 2021 tech surge, the analysts wrote. Goldman outlines four phases of the AI trade Goldman mapped the AI trade into four phases to explain where markets stand and what could follow. Phase 1 centered on Nvidia, whose chips power many AI models. Phase 2, where the market sits today. It is powered by the biggest cloud operators, including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta and Oracle. Combined, those giants are projected to commit $368 billion to capital projects in 2025, versus $239 billion in 2024 and $154 billion in 2023. This investment wave has boosted semiconductor makers, power providers, and other firms that build and run the underlying infrastructure. As reported by Business Insider, the next steps are…
