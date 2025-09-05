2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
AI remains Wall Street’s hottest theme, but profit boost still missing

AI remains Wall Street's hottest theme, but profit boost still missing

The post AI remains Wall Street’s hottest theme, but profit boost still missing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence is the talk of corporate America, but the financial payoff is still out of reach, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Thursday. The bank found that chatter about AI on earnings calls hit a new high last quarter, even as few companies could point to clear gains in profit. In Q2, a record 58% of S&P 500 firms referenced AI on investor calls, Goldman’s analysts said. Executives highlighted new tools for customer service, software coding, and marketing. Yet “the share of companies quantifying the impact of AI on earnings today remains limited,” the note said. That matches a recent McKinsey survey in which more than 80% of firms reported that generative AI has not meaningfully affected their bottom line. The lack of hard results has not cooled Wall Street’s enthusiasm. Shares tied to the AI theme are up 17% this year, after a 32% jump in 2024, Goldman said. Broader valuations have climbed as well. The S&P 500 now trades at one of its costliest levels on record. However, it’s still below the extremes of the late-1990s dot-com era and the 2021 tech surge, the analysts wrote. Goldman outlines four phases of the AI trade Goldman mapped the AI trade into four phases to explain where markets stand and what could follow. Phase 1 centered on Nvidia, whose chips power many AI models. Phase 2, where the market sits today. It is powered by the biggest cloud operators, including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta and Oracle. Combined, those giants are projected to commit $368 billion to capital projects in 2025, versus $239 billion in 2024 and $154 billion in 2023. This investment wave has boosted semiconductor makers, power providers, and other firms that build and run the underlying infrastructure. As reported by Business Insider, the next steps are…
The First AI Growth Agent

The First AI Growth Agent

The post The First AI Growth Agent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1.   What is XerpaAI and why did the team decide to start now? XerpaAI is inspired by the Sherpa. By the summer of 2025, only about 7,600 people in history had ever reached the top of Mount Everest. Almost all of them — more than 99% — did it with the help of Sherpa guides. These guides carry the heavy loads, fix the ropes, and clear dangerous paths so climbers can focus on climbing. The number of people who made it to the top without a Sherpa is so small you could count them on your fingers. Growing a startup is much the same. You can try to climb alone, but your chances of success drop fast. Most projects — whether they realize it or not — need their own “Sherpa” for growth. XerpaAI is the world’s first AGA: AI Growth Agent. Unlike advice-only tools, AGA climbs alongside you — automating the entire growth journey. We started now because our team has lived through every stage of the startup journey — from scaling late-stage unicorns like WeWork, to building blockchain tools used worldwide like MetaMask, to creating and selling our own companies. Along the way, we saw the same gap again and again: emerging projects lacked a single, reliable growth engine. Today, with AI finally mature enough to power end-to-end automation, we’re filling that gap. 2.   What’s your target market and who’s your ideal client? Our first “mountain” is Web3 — an industry full of rapid opportunities, but also steep drops if you miss your timing. After that, we plan to expand into AI, which moves at the same speed and carries similar risks. In a year, we plan to acquire and serve all three types of clients: Web3 projects, Web3 and AI hybrid, and AI projects. Currently,…
AI-Powered Public Finance: Transforming Budgeting for Economic Growth

AI-Powered Public Finance: Transforming Budgeting for Economic Growth

The post AI-Powered Public Finance: Transforming Budgeting for Economic Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 05, 2025 06:44 Explore how AI and cloud technologies are revolutionizing public finance by enabling informed budgeting, improving transparency, and fostering economic resilience. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies is reshaping public finance, promoting informed budgeting that aligns with economic growth and transparency. According to Microsoft, leveraging AI in budget planning can enhance forecasting accuracy and resource allocation efficiency, addressing the pressing need for economic resilience in government finance. Informed Decision Making AI empowers public finance agencies with real-time insights into budget requests and allocations, ensuring decisions are data-driven and responsive to economic conditions. By utilizing advanced analytics, governments can simulate policy impacts and prioritize resources based on actual needs, enhancing transparency and accountability. Economic Resilience To build economic resilience, agencies are transitioning from traditional static budgets to dynamic, AI-enhanced planning. Cloud-based systems like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance enable seamless data integration, reducing manual errors and allowing for agile budget adjustments in response to economic shifts. Financial Inclusion AI-driven models facilitate financial inclusion by accurately identifying underserved communities and tailoring resource allocation. By streamlining service access and automating eligibility checks, governments can ensure equitable distribution of funds, fostering inclusive economic growth. Cross-Agency Collaboration Effective budgeting requires collaboration across government sectors. AI and cloud platforms enable secure data sharing and unified planning, ensuring coordinated efforts in major spending initiatives. This collaboration is crucial for achieving national economic goals and improving public service delivery. AI’s Role in Budgeting AI supports every stage of the budgeting process, from strategic planning to execution. It streamlines data validation, automates reporting, and enhances transparency, enabling governments to allocate resources more effectively and build public trust. Microsoft’s collaboration with global governments highlights the transformative potential of AI in public finance. By modernizing budget…
Nasdaq puts $132 billion crypto treasury rush on hold with surprise vote rule

Nasdaq puts $132 billion crypto treasury rush on hold with surprise vote rule

The post Nasdaq puts $132 billion crypto treasury rush on hold with surprise vote rule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq will require shareholder votes before stock issuances used to buy crypto. Strategy shares fell on the news but have clawed back 3% in pre-market trading. The added checkpoint lands directly on a fast-growing playbook in which public companies sell equity or convertibles, then purchase tokens for their balance sheets. The review complements existing listing standards. Nasdaq’s Rule 5635 already requires shareholder approval in several situations, including private placements that reach the so-called 20 percent threshold and certain change-of-control or acquisition structures, as codified in the exchange’s rule text filed with the SEC and related guidance. Nasdaq’s enforcement arm also emphasizes its mandate to police compliance with exchange rules and federal securities laws. The timing matters. A surge of “crypto-treasury” pivots reshaped small-cap capital markets this year. Architect Partners tracks 184 public companies that have disclosed plans to raise more than $132 billion for token purchases, with many listings on Nasdaq. The wave spans assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP and includes vehicles purpose-built to hold or accumulate crypto. Markets responded quickly to the reported policy shift. Crypto-treasury stocks fell during Thursday’s session as investors weighed the prospect of added procedural steps and timing risk. Yet appetite for pure-play exposure remains visible. American Bitcoin, a Trump-family-backed miner and treasury company created through a merger, debuted on Nasdaq and closed its first day up 16.5 percent at $8.04. Regulatory context is shifting in parallel. The SEC released a rulemaking agenda that points to a broader framework for digital assets, including clearer treatment for offers and sales and paths to trade on national securities exchanges and alternative trading systems. Separate House and Senate proposals would delineate jurisdiction between the SEC and CFTC and set timelines for implementing new rules. That federal backdrop interacts with exchange-level gatekeeping, which can slow or accelerate capital raises…
Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com, acquires $105M in CRO tokens

In a deal with Crypto.com, Trump Media purchased 684.4 million Cronos tokens. The Trump family’s largest business has closed a major deal with one of the biggest crypto exchanges. On Friday, September 5, Trump Media and Technology Group announced that…
Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

Vitalik: Low-cost transactions of stablecoins are an important value for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on September 5th that Vitalik Buterin tweeted that low-cost stablecoin transactions remain a massive source of value in the crypto space. As a newcomer to the L2 blockchain, Codex has emphasized synergy with Ethereum's L1 since its launch.
Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Silent Payments, Custody and 401(k)s: In Conversation with Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma

Cake Wallet CEO Vikrant Sharma on Silent Payments, Bitcoin custody, and the future of crypto in U.S. retirement plans.
5 Game Day Beers That Make Every Football Sunday Better

5 Game Day Beers That Make Every Football Sunday Better

The post 5 Game Day Beers That Make Every Football Sunday Better appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is nothing like the beginning of football season. There’s an excitement in the air: will your team make it to the playoffs or will they disappoint you like they do every year (sigh)? Is that new QB the real deal or a flop? And don’t forget about your fantasy team you spent hours researching only to get the last place draft spot. When watching the games, pulling out a beer or two to enjoy just makes sense. And while there are many beers, there are some classics of their genre that make the experience of watching sports that much better. Here are some suggestions. Many of these beers are very easy to find throughout the United States but I also encourage going to your local brewery to see what beer styles they have available as well. GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 28: A fan holds a Miller Lite beer can during the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images 1. A Macro Lager Above The Rest: Miller Lite Of the three macro light lagers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s own Miller Lite made by MolsonCoors is the gold standard. It’s the original American light lager and its refreshing, high carbonation are an easy pairing with spicy buffalo wings. And at 4.2% ABV and 96 calories per 12 oz. can, you can perhaps have more than one if you’d like. Miller lite is available nationally and a 12 pack of cans is usually around $12. Non-alcoholic IPA is a great addition to your football cooler. Athletic Brewing Co. 2. Non-Alcoholic Beer Of Note: Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild IPA We are living in the golden age of non-alcoholic beer and Athletic Brewing Company…
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Stock Soars on Robotaxi App Launch, Expands Driverless Service

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Stock Soars on Robotaxi App Launch, Expands Driverless Service

TLDRs: Tesla shares rose 1.33% Thursday after Robotaxi iOS app went public, signaling investor optimism. Pre-market gains continued Friday, reaching $348.05 amid record first-day app downloads. Robotaxi now operates across 190 square miles in Austin, including highways and Giga Texas. Safety drivers remain temporarily as Tesla adapts to Texas and California autonomous vehicle laws. Tesla, [...] The post Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Stock Soars on Robotaxi App Launch, Expands Driverless Service appeared first on CoinCentral.
The three major U.S. stock indices opened higher, while TRON fell over 10%.

The three major U.S. stock indices opened higher, while TRON fell over 10%.

PANews reported on September 5th that at the opening of the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Broadcom (AVGO.O) rose 15%, adding $218 billion to its market capitalization. Its Q3 results and Q4 guidance exceeded expectations, and reports indicated that OpenAI will begin mass production of its own AI chip with the company. Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 3.2% after its board of directors proposed a $1 trillion compensation package for Musk. Bitcoin hit a one-week high, and cryptocurrency stocks rose, with Coinbase (COIN.O) up 1.9% and Strategy (MSTR.O) up 1.3%. TRON fell about 12%.
