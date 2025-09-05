The First AI Growth Agent

1. What is XerpaAI and why did the team decide to start now? XerpaAI is inspired by the Sherpa. By the summer of 2025, only about 7,600 people in history had ever reached the top of Mount Everest. Almost all of them — more than 99% — did it with the help of Sherpa guides. These guides carry the heavy loads, fix the ropes, and clear dangerous paths so climbers can focus on climbing. The number of people who made it to the top without a Sherpa is so small you could count them on your fingers. Growing a startup is much the same. You can try to climb alone, but your chances of success drop fast. Most projects — whether they realize it or not — need their own "Sherpa" for growth. XerpaAI is the world's first AGA: AI Growth Agent. Unlike advice-only tools, AGA climbs alongside you — automating the entire growth journey. We started now because our team has lived through every stage of the startup journey — from scaling late-stage unicorns like WeWork, to building blockchain tools used worldwide like MetaMask, to creating and selling our own companies. Along the way, we saw the same gap again and again: emerging projects lacked a single, reliable growth engine. Today, with AI finally mature enough to power end-to-end automation, we're filling that gap. 2. What's your target market and who's your ideal client? Our first "mountain" is Web3 — an industry full of rapid opportunities, but also steep drops if you miss your timing. After that, we plan to expand into AI, which moves at the same speed and carries similar risks. In a year, we plan to acquire and serve all three types of clients: Web3 projects, Web3 and AI hybrid, and AI projects. Currently,…