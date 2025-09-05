MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
XRP Price And Litecoin Both Face Resistance While Investors Snap Up Rollblock Presale For Explosive Gains
XRP stalls below $3 and Litecoin struggles near $120, while Rollblock’s $11.5M presale and $15M wagers fuel hype, with analysts eyeing a 500% post-listing surge.
NEAR
$2.443
+2.60%
HYPE
$47.36
+1.60%
XRP
$2.8358
+0.93%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 21:55
Podijeli
Iowa vs Iowa State Preview and Odds
The post Iowa vs Iowa State Preview and Odds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NORMAN, OK – AUGUST 30: Oklahoma Sooner quarterback John Mateer(16) runs in for a touchdown during the college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds on August 30, 2025, at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. (Photo by Chad Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The biggest Week 1 in college football history lived up to the hype throughout Labor Day Weekend with plenty of high-profile matchups still to come on Saturday. Below is a look at storylines, betting odds and TV info for the top five games of the weekend. Betting odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. 1. Michigan Wolverines vs. Oklahoma Sooners The headliner of the weekend will take place in Norman on Saturday night with two top-20 programs looking to start the season 2-0. The Bryce Underwood era began with the Wolverines’ 34-17 victory over New Mexico in a game that was much closer than expected. On the other side, the Sooners took care of business with a 35-3 win over Illinois State. John Mateer’s 392 passing yards were the most in an Oklahoma debut in school history. Oklahoma is a 4.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 44.5. The game will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. 2. Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones One of the most underrated in-state rivalries in the country will take place Saturday afternoon from Ames. The road team left with a victory in each of the last five games in this annual rivalry with Iowa State coming away with a 20-19 win in 2024. The Hawkeyes beat up on Albany 34-7 thanks to 310 yards on the ground. They’ll need more from a passing game that finished with 48 yards through the air. Iowa State is off to a hot…
M
$1.86863
+20.81%
PHOTO
$1.388
-2.61%
HYPE
$47.36
+1.60%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:54
Podijeli
OLA ELECTRIC MOBILITY LTD (OLAELEC.NS): Shares Fall 7.1% After SoftBank Cuts Stake
TLDRs: Ola Electric shares fell 7.1% after SoftBank reduced its stake to 15.68%. The stock hit a low of ₹59.32 amid broader shareholder sell-offs. Revenue halved to ₹828 crore (approx. $99 million) in Q1 FY26; net loss widened to ₹428 crore (approx. $51 million). PLI approval for Gen 3 scooters expected to improve profitability from [...] The post OLA ELECTRIC MOBILITY LTD (OLAELEC.NS): Shares Fall 7.1% After SoftBank Cuts Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.
NS
$0.1286
-6.74%
NET
$0.00009491
--%
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/05 21:51
Podijeli
Sharp increase in Russian oil shipments to China and India – Commerzbank
The post Sharp increase in Russian oil shipments to China and India – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia continues to find sufficient buyers for its oil despite increasing pressure from the US, as shown by data on seaborne oil exports published by Bloomberg, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Oil exports from Baltic ports also rise “These rose by almost 30% to 3.5 million barrels per day in the last reporting week. The less volatile 4-week average rose to 3.15 million barrels per day. Shipments to China and India in particular increased significantly. Exports to China reached their highest level since the end of January at 1.6 million barrels per day.” “Oil deliveries to India compensated for the previous week’s decline with an increase to 1.34 million barrels per day. Apparently, the price discount for Russian oil is too tempting for buyers in China and India. In addition, the loss of refinery capacity as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks means that more crude oil is available for export in Russia.” “The damage to pipelines and export ports was apparently less severe than feared. Oil exports from Baltic ports also rose, even though one port was the target of a drone attack and a pipeline to the port was also damaged.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/sharp-increase-in-russian-oil-shipments-to-china-and-india-commerzbank-202509051141
RISE
$0.009212
-12.27%
MORE
$0.10095
-0.63%
COM
$0.018156
+5.03%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:51
Podijeli
Amid the Market Fear, Analysts Debate the Best Crypto to Buy Now: BTC for Short Term or a $0.035 Coin Targeting $3.5
Investors often turn to Bitcoin as a safe place to keep their money when the market is unstable and unclear. But experts are also pointing out specific presale prospects that promise structured growth and long-term upside, even though this is a conservative approach. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a $0.035 presale token that stands out among [...] The post Amid the Market Fear, Analysts Debate the Best Crypto to Buy Now: BTC for Short Term or a $0.035 Coin Targeting $3.5 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BTC
$111,206.28
+0.42%
TOKEN
$0.01268
+1.44%
SAFE
$0.4283
+2.26%
Podijeli
Blockonomi
2025/09/05 21:50
Podijeli
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing
TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/05 21:49
Podijeli
Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed ‘Strategy’ Could Be Next Big Name in S&P 500
Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy (MSTR), has reportedly satisfied every requirement necessary for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, potentially carrying nearly $70 billion in Bitcoin into the benchmark.
INDEX
$1.18
-2.47%
Podijeli
Cryptodaily
2025/09/05 21:48
Podijeli
U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts
The SEC said that avoidable errors led to the loss of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler’s phone between October 2022 and September 2023.
U
$0.01108
+11.24%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 21:47
Podijeli
SHIB Price Prediction Falters As Traders Hint Layer Brett Could Explode More Than 600% This Week
Shiba Inu slips toward $0.000010 with fading momentum, while Layer Brett gains traction at $0.0053, raising $2.6M and eyeing a potential 600% breakout.
SHIB
$0.00001237
+0.89%
MORE
$0.10095
-0.63%
HINT
$0.005174
-3.09%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 21:46
Podijeli
Sora Ventures Unites Asia with $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund
TLDR Sora Ventures launches Asia’s $1B Bitcoin treasury fund with $200M seed $1B Bitcoin fund unites Asia’s treasuries as Sora Ventures leads charge Sora Ventures pools $1B to standardize Asia’s Bitcoin treasury model Bitcoin treasury adoption surges in Asia with Sora’s $1B central fund Asia set to rival U.S. as Sora Ventures launches $1B Bitcoin [...] The post Sora Ventures Unites Asia with $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.01108
+11.24%
SEED
$0.001036
+0.38%
FUND
$0.018
-16.66%
Podijeli
Coincentral
2025/09/05 21:45
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token
Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.