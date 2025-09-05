MEXC burza
/
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
/
2025-09-07 Sunday
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
WTI trades cautiously near $62.50 ahead of US NFP, OPEC meeting
The post WTI trades cautiously near $62.50 ahead of US NFP, OPEC meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI trades under pressure ahead of the US NFP data for August, and the OPEC+ meeting. Economists expect the job growth to have remained steady. OPEC+ members are expected to hike Oil production further. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, trades with caution around $62.50 during the late European trading session on Friday. The Oil price faces selling pressure as United States (US) oil inventory data for the week ending July 29 came in surprisingly higher. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Thursday that Oil stockpiles rose by 2.415 million barrels, while the inventory was expected to decline by 1.80 million barrels. Rising Oil inventory signifies a slowdown in the energy demand, which results in a decline in the Oil price. For fresh cues on the Oil demand in the US, investors await key Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. According to expectations, the US economy added 75K fresh workers, almost in line with the July’s reading of 73K. The Unemployment Rate is expected to have accelerated to 4.3% from the former release of 4.2%. Signs of cooling job demand would weigh further on the Oil price. On the contrary, improving job market conditions will indicate an increase in the energy demand going forward. On the supply front, investors await OPEC+ meeting about adjustment in output hike, which is scheduled for Sunday. According to a report from Reuters, OPEC+ members were considering approving even more output hikes, following around 2.2 million barrels per day of expanded output so far in 2025. Such a scenario would weigh on the Oil price. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and…
NEAR
$2.442
+2.51%
MORE
$0.10104
-0.56%
COM
$0.018156
+4.96%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:03
Podijeli
Justin Sun: Will purchase $10 million worth of ALTS and $10 million worth of WLFI
PANews reported on September 5 that Justin Sun tweeted that he would buy $10 million worth of ALTS and $10 million worth of WLFI at market prices, calling U.S.-listed cryptocurrency stocks "undervalued opportunities." Note: ALTS should be ALT5 Sigma, the company that launched the WLFI token treasury strategy.
U
$0.01108
+10.91%
SUN
$0.020682
-1.76%
WLFI
$0.2403
+26.94%
Podijeli
PANews
2025/09/05 22:01
Podijeli
XRP Heavily Mispriced If This Bollinger Bands’ Chart Is True
The post XRP Heavily Mispriced If This Bollinger Bands’ Chart Is True appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bollinger Bands, a volatility and relative pricing tool, are showing an intriguing signal on XRP right now: the token looks cheaper than the broader chart noise suggests. It all starts with the daily time frame, where currently, the XRP price is trading at around $2.83; meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands’ midpoint stretches at $2.91. When prices are below average, it is often seen as a sign of weakness. You Might Also Like But in this case, it suggests that the market is paying less for XRP than its typical 20-day value. This is an example of undervaluation, shown by candles consistently below the midline but not breaking the lower edge, which is holding at $2.70. Source: TradingView This same undervalued reading is clearer on the weekly frame. XRP price: Weekly outlook XRP is still well above the $2.60 median, but the upper band goes up to $3.46, leaving a wide zone where the price could travel without being overstretched. In practice, that means the coin can rise almost 20% before the model says it’s expensive. Undervaluation is not just about today’s level but also about how much room there is before the top of the band is tagged. You Might Also Like Finally, the monthly perspective just seals the deal. XRP has been holding steady at around $1.57 since early 2025, and from what we have seen in the past, once it hits this level, it usually stays in the upper range for a while. With the price at $2.83 and the ceiling at $3.51, the Bollinger Bands suggest that XRP is trading in the “discount zone” of an ongoing cycle. Source: https://u.today/xrp-heavily-mispriced-if-this-bollinger-bands-chart-is-true
U
$0.01108
+10.91%
LOOKS
$0.014434
+1.49%
RISE
$0.009212
-12.27%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:01
Podijeli
Cardano Whale Dump Sparks Uncertainty Over ADA Price
The move, worth over $42 million at current prices, has stirred concerns about near-term volatility despite ADA’s recent recovery. In […] The post Cardano Whale Dump Sparks Uncertainty Over ADA Price appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
$2.442
+2.51%
MOVE
$0.1183
+2.33%
ADA
$0.8289
+0.88%
Podijeli
Coindoo
2025/09/05 22:01
Podijeli
The Ripple Swell 2025 Agenda Is Out—These Are The Highlights
Ripple has published the full program for its ninth annual Swell conference, confirming a two-day, invite-only gathering in New York City on November 4–5, bracketed by a welcome reception on Monday, November 3. Sessions run in Eastern Time and span tokenization, market structure, regulation, payments, custody, stablecoins, and security. Ripple flagged the release on X, […]
CITY
$1.0168
+0.17%
SWELL
$0.009293
+2.37%
Podijeli
Bitcoinist
2025/09/05 22:00
Podijeli
ALR MINER: Usher in a New Era of Cloud Mining, Earn XRP Daily, and Get a $12 Sign-up Bonus.
XRP’s rebound sparks new opportunities. ALR Miner lets investors earn daily XRP with zero hardware, transparent contracts, and a $12 sign-up bonus.
GET
$0.008647
+0.83%
XRP
$2.8352
+0.91%
SIGN
$0.0733
+1.35%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 22:00
Podijeli
Sora Ventures launches the first Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia: $1 billion in purchases within six months
Sora Ventures presented an institutional vehicle dedicated to the purchase of BTC at the Taipei Blockchain Week.
SIX
$0.02149
+0.70%
BTC
$111,195.86
+0.41%
FUND
$0.018
-16.66%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/05 21:59
Podijeli
Dogecoin Eyes Its First ETF Launch Next Week, As Thumzup Media Switches to Dogecoin Mining, Fueling Maxi Doge’s Presale
Thumzup Media switches to Dogecoin mining after collecting a $50M bill through its most recent stock offering.
DOGE
$0.21778
+1.42%
Podijeli
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/05 21:59
Podijeli
These 3 Signals Statistically Predict Bitcoin’s Next Big Move
The post These 3 Signals Statistically Predict Bitcoin’s Next Big Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For much of this cycle, Global Liquidity has been one of the most accurate indicators for anticipating Bitcoin’s price action. The connection between money supply expansion and risk-asset growth has been well established, and Bitcoin has followed that script remarkably closely. Yet recently, we’ve been paying close attention to a couple of other data points that have been statistically even more accurate in predicting where Bitcoin is headed next. Together, these metrics help paint a clearer picture of whether Bitcoin’s recent stagnation represents a short-term pause or the beginning of a longer consolidation phase. Bitcoin Price Trends Driven by Global Liquidity Shifts The relationship between Global Liquidity, particularly M2 money supply, and Bitcoin’s price is hard to ignore. When liquidity expands, Bitcoin tends to rally; when it contracts, Bitcoin struggles. Figure 1: Expansions and contractions in Global Liquidity have significantly impacted Bitcoin’s price action. View Live Chart Measured across this current cycle, the correlation stands at an impressive 88.44%. Adding a 70-day offset pushes that correlation even higher to 91.23%, meaning liquidity changes often precede Bitcoin’s moves by just over two months. This framework has proven remarkably accurate in capturing the broad trend, with cycle dips aligning with Global Liquidity tightening, and the subsequent recoveries mirroring renewed expansion. Figure 2: Adding a 10-week offset to Globality Liquidity brings even stronger correlation to BTC in the current cycle. Still, there has been a notable divergence recently. Liquidity continues to rise, signaling support for higher Bitcoin prices, yet Bitcoin itself has stalled after making new all-time highs. This divergence is worth monitoring, but it doesn’t invalidate the broader relationship. In fact, it may suggest that Bitcoin is simply lagging behind liquidity conditions, as it has done at other points in the cycle. Stablecoin Supply Signaling Bitcoin Market Surges While Global Liquidity reflects the broader…
T
$0.01589
+0.37%
BTC
$111,195.86
+0.41%
RISE
$0.009212
-12.27%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:58
Podijeli
Regulatory Clarity Ahead: SEC Outlines 2025 Crypto Framework
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled its latest regulatory roadmap, introducing targeted measures to address the growing role of digital assets in financial markets.
Podijeli
Cryptodaily
2025/09/05 21:56
Podijeli
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token
Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.