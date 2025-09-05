BMW fires back at China with launch of next gen EV built to lead again

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where European brands are bracing for a showdown with cheaper Chinese EVs. BMW's CEO, Oliver Zipse, told CNBC this week that this SUV is five years in the making and marks the start of a massive rollout. "It is the most important and the biggest single investment we've done ever," he said. "What you see here is only the first car of a series of models, which employs the same technologies." BMW rewires its cars to stay in the EV race The Neue Klasse platform isn't just a new design, BMW has rebuilt the car's entire brain. The company ditched separate hardware modules and went with what they call superbrain architecture, a single centralized computing system that handles everything from driving automation to infotainment, temperature, and seat control. BMW says this digital setup has 20 times more processing power than its last generation of vehicles. Zipse sees this as a response to what Tesla and China have done with software-first vehicles. Tesla, BYD, and Xpeng have made fast moves in building cars around tech. BMW knows it has to catch up, and fast. "There is fierce competition, especially price competition in China," Zipse said. "There are a lot of new players in the market [and] there is a tough fight about market share." That's not just talk either. You see, companies like Xiaomi and BYD are pushing affordable, high-tech models that look good and charge fast. Tesla already beat BMW once with the Model 3, Zipse…