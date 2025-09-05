2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Strategy's Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details

Strategy's Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details

Michael Saylor reacts as Bitcoin regains $113,000 after today’s 2.5% surge
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:15
Kazakhstan Tests USD-Pegged Stablecoin for Regulatory Fee Payments

Kazakhstan Tests USD-Pegged Stablecoin for Regulatory Fee Payments

Kazakhstan is making significant strides in integrating cryptocurrencies into its financial framework by introducing a new regulatory fee policy for USD stablecoins. The country’s authorities aim to streamline digital asset operations while strengthening their stance on cryptocurrency regulation amid growing global interest in blockchain technology and DeFi platforms. New Regulations on USD Stablecoins In a [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/05 22:13
BMW fires back at China with launch of next gen EV built to lead again

BMW fires back at China with launch of next gen EV built to lead again

The post BMW fires back at China with launch of next gen EV built to lead again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where European brands are bracing for a showdown with cheaper Chinese EVs. BMW’s CEO, Oliver Zipse, told CNBC this week that this SUV is five years in the making and marks the start of a massive rollout. “It is the most important and the biggest single investment we’ve done ever,” he said. “What you see here is only the first car of a series of models, which employs the same technologies.” BMW rewires its cars to stay in the EV race The Neue Klasse platform isn’t just a new design, BMW has rebuilt the car’s entire brain. The company ditched separate hardware modules and went with what they call superbrain architecture, a single centralized computing system that handles everything from driving automation to infotainment, temperature, and seat control. BMW says this digital setup has 20 times more processing power than its last generation of vehicles. Zipse sees this as a response to what Tesla and China have done with software-first vehicles. Tesla, BYD, and Xpeng have made fast moves in building cars around tech. BMW knows it has to catch up, and fast. “There is fierce competition, especially price competition in China,” Zipse said. “There are a lot of new players in the market [and] there is a tough fight about market share.” That’s not just talk either. You see, companies like Xiaomi and BYD are pushing affordable, high-tech models that look good and charge fast. Tesla already beat BMW once with the Model 3, Zipse…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:12
Putin confirms Russia and China are developing settlement systems together

Putin confirms Russia and China are developing settlement systems together

Russia and China are jointly developing their system for mutual settlements, President Vladimir Putin highlighted at an economic forum. Sanctions are slowing down the process, Russia’s strongman admitted, after a visit to the People’s Republic, seen as a message of defiance to the West. Moscow and Beijing seek ways to bypass sanctions on payments Russia […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:11
Eric Trump Becomes Billionaire Thanks to American Bitcoin

Eric Trump Becomes Billionaire Thanks to American Bitcoin

The post Eric Trump Becomes Billionaire Thanks to American Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Eric Trump becomes a billionaire through American Bitcoin and WLFI growth. Trump family’s stablecoin and WLFI tokens gain massive investor interest. American Bitcoin valued at $7.3B despite only two employees. Eric Trump Hits Billionaire Status Through Crypto Eric Trump, the second son of US President Donald Trump, has officially entered billionaire status, thanks to the explosive growth of his holdings in American Bitcoin. According to Forbes, his stake reached $950 million during the morning trading peak on September 3, 2025, before closing at approximately $590 million. American Bitcoin, a company specializing in mining and holding digital assets, owns over 16,000 mining rigs and holds 2,443 BTC, valued at roughly $275 million at the time of writing. Despite having only two employees, the company is valued by the market at approximately $7.3 billion, raising questions about overheated investor expectations, according to industry analysts. American Bitcoin ABTC Stock Price (previously Gryphon). Source: CNBC Trump Family Crypto Ventures Eric’s older brother, Donald Trump Jr., is also active in the crypto sector. While his stake in American Bitcoin is not officially disclosed, he has signed documents as an investor. Both brothers are involved in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), which has issued its own WLFI token and a $1 stablecoin backed by $2 billion in investments from UAE partners. Forbes noted that President Trump’s July 2025 law regulating stablecoins contributed to heightened interest in WLFI, consolidating it among the largest players in the digital asset sector. The Trump family’s digital assets have seen significant price appreciation, according to media reports. Diversification Beyond Cryptocurrency In addition to crypto, Eric and Donald Jr. continue to expand the family’s licensing business. International agreements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Romania boosted revenue from $7 million in 2023 to $45 million a year later, making licensing one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:11
XRP Price Prediction And Pi Network News Slow Down While Analysts Tip Layer Brett For 20x Gains

XRP Price Prediction And Pi Network News Slow Down While Analysts Tip Layer Brett For 20x Gains

XRP stalls near $3.10 and Pi Network fades with an 85% drop, while Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale and Layer 2 utility fuel analyst forecasts of 20x gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 22:10
Zuckerberg evokes a $600 billion plan in the USA: exploratory announcement, doubts about governance and execution timeline

Zuckerberg evokes a $600 billion plan in the USA: exploratory announcement, doubts about governance and execution timeline

Mark Zuckerberg spoke about a $600 billion investment plan in the United States by 2028.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 22:07
Coldplay’s Biggest Songs Soar As The Band’s Tour Wraps

Coldplay’s Biggest Songs Soar As The Band’s Tour Wraps

The post Coldplay’s Biggest Songs Soar As The Band’s Tour Wraps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coldplay scores three top 40 singles in the U.K. as “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida” and viral hit “Sparks” climb the Official Singles chart during the band’s Wembley Stadium run. MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA) Corbis via Getty Images Coldplay hasn’t released a new single in almost a year. The band dropped “All My Love,” the final cut from Moon Music, in October 2024. Now they’re back in the United Kingdom, wrapping the Music of the Spheres World Tour — the second-highest-grossing concert trek of all time — with a historic Wembley Stadium run as the group returns to its home country. With the spotlight back on Coldplay, sales and streams of the band’s albums and best-known tunes jump in the U.K., and the Grammy-winning act manages an impressive feat on the most important songs tally in the nation this frame. Three Top 40 Hits for Coldplay Coldplay claims three top 40 hits on the Official Singles chart, the main ranking of the most consumed songs in the U.K. blending sales and streams. The Official Charts Company caps each lead act at three concurrent entries, and the quartet fills its allotment easily. “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” “Yellow,” the group’s signature tune – one of them, at least – sits at No. 19 on the Official Singles chart this week. “Viva La Vida” is just behind at No. 20. Both climb dramatically week-over-week, as “Yellow” rockets from No. 83, while “Viva La Vida” lifts from No. 80. “Sparks” Reaches a New Peak “Sparks,” an album cut from Coldplay’s debut full-length Parachutes, jumps to No. 22. It only improves by six spaces, but the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:06
Fireblocks Launches Stablecoin Payments Network with Built-In Compliance

Fireblocks Launches Stablecoin Payments Network with Built-In Compliance

The post Fireblocks Launches Stablecoin Payments Network with Built-In Compliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fireblocks introduces its Fireblocks Network for Payments, comparing it to SWIFT. Fireblocks, a New York-based blockchain infrastructure firm, has launched a new platform designed to help institutions scale stablecoin payment flows globally. In a blog post yesterday, Sept. 4, the company said that its new Fireblocks Network for Payments aims to simplify the infrastructure behind stablecoin payments, building on its existing platform, which already handles over $200 billion in monthly stablecoin transactions, according to the post. The platform connects payment service providers, banks, fintechs, stablecoin issuers, and liquidity partners by providing a single access point, the announcement reads. Companies can connect once via Fireblocks’ APIs to reach partners across 100+ countries. “Just as the SWIFT network was built to connect fragmented banking systems and enable global fiat payments, we built the Fireblocks Network to serve as the connective layer for the digital asset economies,” said Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov in the company’s post. Fireblocks, which was valued at $8 billion in its latest funding round in early 2022, says that its network builds compliance into every transaction, covering anti-money laundering checks, sanctions checks, and travel-rule obligations, while navigating differences across jurisdictions. To comply with regulatory requirements, the company has incorporated screening tech from blockchain forensics firms like Notabene, Elliptic, and Chainalysis. The launch of the new stablecoin-focused infrastructure comes as the total stablecoin market capitalization nears $290 billion, just a week after topping $280 billion, and on track to reach trillions, according to recent estimates from both TradFi and crypto industry leaders. Circle launched its own stablecoin-focused, cross-border payments network in May, which uses the company’s stablecoin, USDC, for settlement. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/infrastructure/fireblocks-launches-stablecoin-payments-network-with-built-in-compliance
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:05
Trump Media Acquires 684.4M $CRO Tokens

Trump Media Acquires 684.4M $CRO Tokens

The post Trump Media Acquires 684.4M $CRO Tokens appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Trump Media finalized the purchase of 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens worth $105 million in a cash-and-stock deal with Crypto.com. The tokens, representing about 2% of CRO’s circulating supply, are securely staked through Crypto.com Custody to earn additional revenue. This move is part of a strategic partnership set to integrate CRO into Trump Media’s platforms, …
CoinPedia2025/09/05 22:03
