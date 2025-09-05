2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Struggle To Impress As Meme Insiders Say Layer Brett Could Rally 5,000%

Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Struggle To Impress As Meme Insiders Say Layer Brett Could Rally 5,000%

Dogecoin drifts and Pepe loses steam, while Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale fuels hype with insiders projecting up to 5,000% gains backed by Layer 2 utility.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 22:20
Forget Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu! Crypto Whales Have a New Target For 1000x Returns

Forget Meme Coins Like PEPE and Shiba Inu! Crypto Whales Have a New Target For 1000x Returns

Whales ditch PEPE and SHIB for BlockchainFX $BFX, a presale super app with staking, Visa utility, and 1000x upside. Early buyers get 30% bonus tokens.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 22:20
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Hedera Secures Historic Role in Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token, America’s First State-Issued Stablecoin

Hedera Secures Historic Role in Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token, America’s First State-Issued Stablecoin

Wyoming approved Hedera as the only additional blockchain for the Frontier Stable Token, the first state-issued stablecoin in the U.S. Revenue from the token’s Treasury reserves will support Wyoming’s School Foundation Program, funding education across the state. Hedera has been officially approved as a candidate blockchain for the Wyoming Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), the first [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/05 22:19
Trump: Powell should have cut interest rates long ago

Trump: Powell should have cut interest rates long ago

PANews reported on September 5 that US President Trump: Powell should have lowered interest rates long ago.
PANews2025/09/05 22:19
Which will outperform in 2026?

Which will outperform in 2026?

The post Which will outperform in 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold and its digital equivalent, Bitcoin (BTC), have been dancing around each other for a while now, and both assets are starting to see some promising developments. The precious metal surged to a new all-time high this week, trading above $3,500 per ounce, while the world’s largest cryptocurrency went past the $113,000 mark again on Friday, September 5. Investors largely attributed the gold rally to the growing possibility of U.S. interest rate cuts this month, with Suki Cooper, analyst at Standard Chartered, stating that new record highs are to be expected. Meanwhile, Bitcoin started seeing renewed institutional interest, with BlackRock buying another $289.84 million worth of the crypto on September 3, the same day Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted $135.3 million in net outflows. Gold and silver price. Source: Goldprice.org Is gold outpacing Bitcoin? So far in 2025, gold has outpaced Bitcoin with a nearly 37% year-to-date gain, compared with Bitcoin’s 22% rise.  Accordingly, Goldman Sachs suggested that the precious metal could climb to $5,000 per ounce if the Federal Reserve’s independence is undermined.  “A scenario where Fed independence is damaged would likely lead to higher inflation, lower stock and long-dated bond prices, and an erosion of the dollar’s reserve-currency status,” said analyst Samantha Dart in a note reported by Bloomberg. The same scenario would likely see Bitcoin surge past all expectations as well, given its status as a leading digital hedge and the ongoing shifts in its market. Earlier this summer, Matt Hougan, the Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, suggested the crypto could match gold in terms of valuation, predicting 1 BTC would be worth $1.2 million by that time.  Indeed, the aforementioned Bitcoin ETFs have drawn large-scale institutional flows, boosting the asset’s liquidity and bringing it into a closer relationship with the equity market.  Of course, gold…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:18
5 Best Crypto To Buy Under $1: Whales Shuffle $300K Portfolio With This GameFi Token

5 Best Crypto To Buy Under $1: Whales Shuffle $300K Portfolio With This GameFi Token

If you’ve been asking yourself where to put your money next, you’re in the right place. In this article, we […] The post 5 Best Crypto To Buy Under $1: Whales Shuffle $300K Portfolio With This GameFi Token appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/05 22:17
Belarusian President calls for accelerated development of cryptocurrency regulation

Belarusian President calls for accelerated development of cryptocurrency regulation

PANews reported on September 5th, according to BelTA, that Belarusian President Lukashenko instructed relevant departments at a government meeting to develop transparent rules and regulatory mechanisms for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. He emphasized that the sector is currently primarily managed by Hi-Tech Park in accordance with Document No. 8, "Regulations on the Development of the Digital Economy," but that in practice, there are issues such as capital flowing overseas without repatriation. The president called for clearer responsibilities for the government and Hi-Tech Park, as well as the development of new regulations to ensure financial security and legitimate business operations.
PANews2025/09/05 22:16
Ethereum Price Climbs As Meme Traders Whisper About Layer Brett Emerging As ETH Biggest Meme Play Yet

Ethereum Price Climbs As Meme Traders Whisper About Layer Brett Emerging As ETH Biggest Meme Play Yet

The Ethereum price has been moving upward at a steady pace, and long-term holders aren’t complaining. Institutional demand hasn’t slowed, and more Ethereum continues to flow into staking contracts, reducing active supply. At the same time, Layer 2 networks are taking on more of the load, easing congestion and making the ecosystem more usable without [...] The post Ethereum Price Climbs As Meme Traders Whisper About Layer Brett Emerging As ETH Biggest Meme Play Yet appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/05 22:15
Crypto.com Launches OTC Trading Services for U.S. VIP Clients

Crypto.com Launches OTC Trading Services for U.S. VIP Clients

TLDR Crypto.com has expanded its OTC trading services to VIP clients in the United States. The OTC services offer tailored solutions for high-net-worth individuals and institutional traders. The OTC portal provides customizable, zero-fee quotes on over 500 trading pairs. The Private OTC Desk offers 24/7 request-for-quote services with expert traders for personalized pricing. The OTC [...] The post Crypto.com Launches OTC Trading Services for U.S. VIP Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/05 22:15
