NFL 2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football The Best/Worst Matchups By Positions

NFL 2025 Week 1 is happening. But a Javonte Williams multiple touchdown night, who knew? Now it is time to decipher how the remaining 14 games will impact your fantasy football team. What are the best and worst matchups by positions. If the Thursday night game showed us anything, it is that last year's stats are good, but remember the changes this year is giving us. The Eagles' defense came in allowing the second fewest rushing touchdowns per game (0.5) and Williams torched them for two in the first half. Their defense changed and Jalen Carter getting ejected didn't help. The Cowboys did give up the most fantasy points per game to the quarterback (20.9) and they allowed the most rushing touchdowns to the quarterback (10) last season. Jalen Hurts finished last night with 24.28 fantasy points and two rushing touchdowns. So, there's that. But who has the edge with the remaining Week 1 games. Quarterback Best And Worst Matchups Defenses that gave up the most fantasy points to the quarterback in 2024: Carolina Panthers, 20.5 Jacksonville Jaguars, 20.1 Atlanta Falcons, 19.8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons, Buccaneers -2.0, 48.5 o/u This game has the third highest predictive total and it is played indoors. Baker Mayfield is without his offensive coordinator, wide receiver Chris Godwin and more importantly left tackle Tristian Wirfs. Wirfs led the league in pass blocking grade last season per Pro Football Focus. When Mayfield was allowed to play from a clean pocket last season he led the league in touchdown passes (36) and passing yards(3872). For the year, he was third in passing yards (4500) and finished with a 71.4% completion percentage. But without Wirfs, playing from a clean pocket may not be so easy. The Falcons defense was 30th in pressure rate last season.…