2025-09-07
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Regulatory Collaboration Brings Hope for Cryptocurrency Clarity
The SEC and CFTC jointly announced a cryptocurrency-focused meeting. The meeting aims to provide clarity to the cryptocurrency markets. Continue Reading:Regulatory Collaboration Brings Hope for Cryptocurrency Clarity The post Regulatory Collaboration Brings Hope for Cryptocurrency Clarity appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 22:25
Analyst Says "I Expect a Short-Term Drop in Bitcoin!" Announces Two Levels He Prepared for Buy Orders!
The analyst said he has prepared buy orders for the $94,000 and $82,000 levels in anticipation of a possible drop in Bitcoin. Continue Reading: Analyst Says "I Expect a Short-Term Drop in Bitcoin!" Announces Two Levels He Prepared for Buy Orders!
Coinstats
2025/09/05 22:25
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:24
Analist “Bitcoin’de Kısa Vadede Düşüş Bekliyorum!” Dedi, Alım Emri Hazırladığı İki Seviyeyi Açıkladı!
Bitcoin (BTC) artan satış baskısıyla sert düzeltmeler yaşarken, bazı analistler Bitcoin’in daha fazla düşüş yaşayabileceğini savunuyor. Bu noktada Spectra Markets başkanı Brent Donnelly Bitcoin’de kısa vadede düşüş yaşanabileceğini belirtti. 94 Bin Dolar ve 82 Bin Dolarda Alım Emirleri Hazır! Coindesk’e konuşan Brent Donnelly, yaşanabilecek olası bir düşüş beklentisiyle 94.000 dolar ve 82.000 dolar seviyelerinde alım […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/05 22:23
Rex Shares readies fast-track DOGE ETF debut
The post Rex Shares readies fast-track DOGE ETF debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex Shares is preparing to bring a new wave of unconventional exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to US markets. On Sept. 3, the asset manager filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, which will trade under the ticker DOJE. The filing also references similar products linked to XRP, Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), BONK, and TRUMP tokens. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that Rex’s effective filing signals a potential launch within days for these products. He wrote: “Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la SSK next week.” Balchunas pointed out that while Dogecoin may be the first to debut, other products tied to Trump, XRP, and Bonk could soon follow. Why REX ETF products launch early Unlike traditional ETFs that require lengthy SEC approval through the 19b-4 process, Rex Shares has chosen a different regulatory path. The proposed products are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and structured as C-corporations. This model allows the firm to sidestep the standard exchange rule approval process while gaining exposure to digital assets through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, choosing a C-corporation structure carries crucial tax implications for investors. VanEck explained that most ETFs elect to be treated as regulated investment companies (RICs), which enables them to avoid fund-level taxation by distributing income and capital gains directly to shareholders. However, RICs must meet strict requirements for income sources, asset diversification, and distributions. In contrast, C-corporations face taxation at the fund level, and any subsequent investor payouts are also taxable. Investors have often criticized this arrangement…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:23
Tether, El Salvador Deepening Ties to Gold, the 'Natural Bitcoin'
Stablecoin operator Tether is expanding its bullion bets as El Salvador makes its first gold purchase in decades to diversify reserves.
Coinstats
2025/09/05 22:22
Truth Social Owner Trump Media Acquires 684M CRO in Stock-Cash Swap
The post Truth Social Owner Trump Media Acquires 684M CRO in Stock-Cash Swap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media closed a deal to acquire millions of cronos (CRO) tokens. The company disclosed it will pay Crypto.com half cash and half stock. Strategic Partnership Merges Trump Media and Crypto The agreement covers 684.4 million CRO tokens. Trump Media, Yorkville Acquisition Corp., and Crypto.com announced their initiative at the end of August. The price […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/truth-social-owner-trump-media-acquires-684m-cro-in-stock-cash-swap/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:22
Major Crypto Exchange Announces Mass Delisting of 48 Futures Contracts
Decision affects trading pairs of Stellar (XLM), Arbitrum (ARB) among others
Coinstats
2025/09/05 22:22
OpenAI Set to Launch Proprietary AI Chip with Broadcom in 2026
TLDR OpenAI partners with Broadcom to launch first custom AI chip in 2026. Proprietary AI chip to cut Nvidia reliance and boost OpenAI’s compute power. Broadcom inks $10B deal with OpenAI for exclusive AI chip collaboration. OpenAI shifts strategy with in-house AI chip for GPT-5 scale demands. Custom AI chip marks OpenAI’s push for self-sufficiency [...] The post OpenAI Set to Launch Proprietary AI Chip with Broadcom in 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 22:21
SEC and CFTC explore ways to bring perpetual contracts onshore
The post SEC and CFTC explore ways to bring perpetual contracts onshore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC and CFTC plan to harmonize regulations to bring perpetual contracts and 24/7 trading back to US markets. The agencies are considering frameworks for DeFi, portfolio margining, and safe harbors for peer-to-peer crypto asset trading. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are considering steps to allow perpetual contracts to trade on US platforms as part of an ongoing push to harmonize oversight and onshore crypto-style products. The agencies announced on Friday that they will hold a joint roundtable on regulatory harmonization on September 29, focusing on bringing novel products back to the US markets. The initiative aims to address the regulatory uncertainty that has pushed financial innovation overseas. “It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham in a joint statement. “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors and all Americans. Key areas of focus include expanding trading hours for certain markets, providing clarity on prediction markets and event contracts, and developing frameworks to bring perpetual contracts onshore. The agencies will also explore portfolio margining opportunities to reduce capital inefficiencies and consider innovation exemptions for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The regulators emphasized their openness to creating safe harbors that would allow market participants to engage in peer-to-peer trading of spot crypto assets and derivatives over DeFi protocols while maintaining investor protections. “The right to self-custody one’s assets is a core American value,” the statement noted. “While market participants have paths under current law to trade spot crypto on federally regulated venues, the path remains open for peer-to-peer…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:20
