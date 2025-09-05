Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar ahead of US NFP data

The Pound Sterling trades broadly calm against its peers on better-than-projected UK monthly Retail Sales data for July. UK Retail Sales rose by 0.6% on the month, higher than expectations of 0.2%. Investors await key US NFP data for August. The Pound Sterling (GBP) moves higher to near 1.3470 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar slumps ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, trades 0.25% lower around 98.00 Economists expect US employers to have hired 75K fresh workers, almost in line with the July reading of 73K. The Unemployment Rate is expected to have accelerated to 4.3% from the previous release of 4.2%. Meanwhile, Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown at a moderate pace of 3.7%, compared to 3.9% in July, with monthly figures rising steadily by 0.3%. The impact of the official employment report is expected to be significant on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy outlook. Traders raised Fed dovish expectations for the September policy meeting in early August after July's NFP report showed a significant downward revision in payrolls figures of May and June. Additionally, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members have also warned about escalating downside risks to the labor market in the wake of tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is certain to cut interest rates in the September policy meeting. Meanwhile, the ADP Employment Change report for August, on Thursday, also showed a slowdown in labor demand in the private sector. Moreover,…