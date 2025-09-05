Will DOGE Price Recover as Dogecoin ETF Odds Jump to 94%?
The post Will DOGE Price Recover as Dogecoin ETF Odds Jump to 94%? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Dogecoin price chart shows a perfect setup for a trend reversal to the upside. Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media is acquiring DogeHash Technologies to operate 3,500 DOGE mining rigs, citing a major opportunity in this space. The probability of a spot Dogecoin ETF approval has jumped to 94% on Polymarket following Rex Shares’ prospectus filing for its Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF. Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $33.21 B Vol. 24h: $1.86 B price has faced a volatile week, swinging in the range between $0.20 and $0.22, as investors await a strong catalyst to push it higher. With Dogecoin ETF approval chances surging to 94% on Polymarket, investors are now bracing for a major reversal to the upside. Dogecoin Price May Follow 2017 and 2021 Rally Patterns Meme coin DOGE has lagged behind during the recent altcoin rally, trading sideways and dipping to lows around $0.20. Despite this, analysts are still predicting a potential rally to $1. Trader Tardigrade, a popular analyst in the crypto space, noted that DOGE is showing signs of a bottom formation, ahead of a major parabolic rally in the making. If Dogecoin follows a trajectory similar to the 2017 and 2021 bull runs, it could climb as high as $10. $Doge/weekly#Dogecoin massive surge is coming 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m5YOtrkqt2 — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) September 5, 2025 The largest meme coin continues to attract institutional interest, with firms like CleanCore aiming to build their own DOGE Treasury. In a related move, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media, backed by Donald Trump Jr., announced plans to position itself as a major player in the Dogecoin space. In the latest development, Thumzup Media has announced plans to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin mining operation. This acquisition includes 2,500 operational mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 units ordered, totaling 3,500 rigs. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:29