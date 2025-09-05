2025-09-07 Sunday

Spot Gold Hits Unprecedented $3,583.05 All-Time High

Spot Gold Hits Unprecedented $3,583.05 All-Time High

Gold Price Surge: Spot Gold Hits Unprecedented $3,583.05 All-Time High
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:35
Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar ahead of US NFP data

Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar ahead of US NFP data

The Pound Sterling trades broadly calm against its peers on better-than-projected UK monthly Retail Sales data for July. UK Retail Sales rose by 0.6% on the month, higher than expectations of 0.2%. Investors await key US NFP data for August. The Pound Sterling (GBP) moves higher to near 1.3470 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar slumps ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, trades 0.25% lower around 98.00 Economists expect US employers to have hired 75K fresh workers, almost in line with the July reading of 73K. The Unemployment Rate is expected to have accelerated to 4.3% from the previous release of 4.2%. Meanwhile, Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown at a moderate pace of 3.7%, compared to 3.9% in July, with monthly figures rising steadily by 0.3%. The impact of the official employment report is expected to be significant on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy outlook. Traders raised Fed dovish expectations for the September policy meeting in early August after July's NFP report showed a significant downward revision in payrolls figures of May and June. Additionally, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members have also warned about escalating downside risks to the labor market in the wake of tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is certain to cut interest rates in the September policy meeting. Meanwhile, the ADP Employment Change report for August, on Thursday, also showed a slowdown in labor demand in the private sector.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:33
SEC and CFTC Announce Joint Roundtable on Regulatory Harmonization

SEC and CFTC Announce Joint Roundtable on Regulatory Harmonization

Key Points: Joint roundtable on crypto regulation by SEC and CFTC. Focus on regulatory coordination and market innovation. Potential shifts in the crypto trading landscape. The SEC and CFTC will host a joint roundtable on September 29, 2025, focusing on regulatory harmonization for crypto assets, live-streamed from the SEC's website. This collaboration aims to bolster innovation and competition in the US crypto market, impacting assets like BTC and ETH, with regulatory clarity potentially promoting institutional engagement. Joint Roundtable to Streamline Crypto Regulation The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable on September 29, 2025, addressing regulatory coordination and innovation exemptions. Paul Atkins and Caroline D. Pham, the respective leaders, will oversee discussions aimed at streamlining crypto regulation. This initiative highlights the agencies' collaborative approach to crypto market regulation. The joint endeavor seeks to simplify data standards and broaden product definitions to enhance market innovation. Optionality in trading venues for major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH remains a focal point. By clarifying regulatory frameworks, the agencies aim to boost U.S. market competitiveness. The announcements by Paul Atkins and Caroline D. Pham have generated anticipation within financial circles. Paul Atkins, Chairman, SEC, said, "Today's joint staff statement represents a significant step forward in bringing innovation in the crypto asset markets back to America. Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets. The SEC is committed to working with the CFTC to ensure that our regulatory frameworks support innovation and competition in these rapidly evolving markets." Potential Impact on U.S. Crypto Market Landscape Did you know? Past regulatory roundtables have historically led to greater clarity and legitimacy for crypto products in the U.S., often resulting in increased trading volume on compliant venues.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:32
European Central Bank Pushes Digital Euro Hard, Dogecoin ETF In the Making Might Come Soon, and More…

European Central Bank Pushes Digital Euro Hard, Dogecoin ETF In the Making Might Come Soon, and More…

Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: European Central Bank Pushes Digital Euro Hard, Dogecoin ETF In the Making Might Come Soon, and More…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:31
Grayscale Launches Exclusive SXT Trust

Grayscale Launches Exclusive SXT Trust

Grayscale announced the launch of the Space and Time Trust, a private placement for accredited investors. This trust offers exposure to the SXT token, which powers the Space and Time blockchain, a network built for real-time, verifiable data processing. Backed by Microsoft, Space and Time combines blockchain security with enterprise-level data architecture to support Web 3.0 and AI applications. The trust allows investors to access this innovative project through a regulated investment vehicle.
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:30
TRON and NEAR Partner to Deliver One-Click Cross-Chain Swaps

TRON and NEAR Partner to Deliver One-Click Cross-Chain Swaps

According to a press release, shared with Coindoo, the integration makes it possible for TRON users to swap assets seamlessly
Coindoo2025/09/05 22:30
Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in: The Future of Trading Starts Now

Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in: The Future of Trading Starts Now

BlockchainFX $BFX presale surges past $6.7M. Unified trading, staking rewards, and Visa utility set it up as the best crypto presale for 100x gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 22:30
Will DOGE Price Recover as Dogecoin ETF Odds Jump to 94%?

Will DOGE Price Recover as Dogecoin ETF Odds Jump to 94%?

Key Notes The Dogecoin price chart shows a perfect setup for a trend reversal to the upside. Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media is acquiring DogeHash Technologies to operate 3,500 DOGE mining rigs, citing a major opportunity in this space. The probability of a spot Dogecoin ETF approval has jumped to 94% on Polymarket following Rex Shares' prospectus filing for its Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF. Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $33.21 B Vol. 24h: $1.86 B price has faced a volatile week, swinging in the range between $0.20 and $0.22, as investors await a strong catalyst to push it higher. With Dogecoin ETF approval chances surging to 94% on Polymarket, investors are now bracing for a major reversal to the upside. Dogecoin Price May Follow 2017 and 2021 Rally Patterns Meme coin DOGE has lagged behind during the recent altcoin rally, trading sideways and dipping to lows around $0.20. Despite this, analysts are still predicting a potential rally to $1. Trader Tardigrade, a popular analyst in the crypto space, noted that DOGE is showing signs of a bottom formation, ahead of a major parabolic rally in the making. If Dogecoin follows a trajectory similar to the 2017 and 2021 bull runs, it could climb as high as $10. The largest meme coin continues to attract institutional interest, with firms like CleanCore aiming to build their own DOGE Treasury. In a related move, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media, backed by Donald Trump Jr., announced plans to position itself as a major player in the Dogecoin space. In the latest development, Thumzup Media has announced plans to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin mining operation. This acquisition includes 2,500 operational mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 units ordered, totaling 3,500 rigs.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 22:29
Bitcoin's langetermijnverkopers trekken zich terug: VDD zakt

Bitcoin’s langetermijnverkopers trekken zich terug: VDD zakt

De vraag of Bitcoin zich nog steeds netjes aan zijn klassieke cycli houdt, duikt steeds vaker op. Terwijl sommige analisten twijfelen, blijkt één ding hardnekkig overeind te blijven: long term holders hebben nog steeds grote invloed op het koersverloop. En dat blijkt nu opnieuw uit de data van de VDD...
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:27
Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher – Next 10X Potential Coins

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher – Next 10X Potential Coins

Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 22:26
