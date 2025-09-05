Lady Gaga’s Biggest Radio Smash Makes History

The post Lady Gaga’s Biggest Radio Smash Makes History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” returns to the Hot 100’s top 10, marking its fiftieth week in the region — an achievement only four songs share. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella More than a year after it first arrived, “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars is still one of the most successful songs in America. The Grammy-winning duet continues to perform shockingly well across sales, streaming, and at radio, and this frame it climbs once again on the Hot 100. As it manages to lift, “Die with a Smile” reaches a milestone that only a handful of tracks in history have ever hit. “Die With a Smile” Joins an Exclusive Club “Die With a Smile” steps up from No. 11 to No. 10 on the Hot 100, returning to the highest tier of the tally after just one frame away. As it rebounds, the cut becomes just the fourth track in U.S. history to spend 50 weeks inside the Hot 100’s top 10. It joins “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, and “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd in that tiny, exclusive club, according to Billboard. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims Lives Inside the Top 10 “Lose Control” is also still present in the region this week, as it slips from No. 7 to No. 8. The single has now lived on the Hot 100 for 106 weeks in total, which is the longest run for any hit in the chart’s more than…