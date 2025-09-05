MEXC burza
James Wynn's 25x leveraged ETH long position was fully liquidated
PANews reported on September 5 that according to Onchain Lens, James Wynn's ETH 25x leveraged long position was completely liquidated, resulting in a loss of $10,025.
PANews
2025/09/05 22:49
Flare and XRPL Target Harvard to Launch Next Big Crypto Apps
The event, organized with Web3 education platform EasyA, is expected to draw 200 participants competing for a $35,000 prize pool, […] The post Flare and XRPL Target Harvard to Launch Next Big Crypto Apps appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/05 22:46
NZD/USD pares losses and approaches 0.5900 ahead of the US NFP release
The post NZD/USD pares losses and approaches 0.5900 ahead of the US NFP release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Zealand Dollar appreciates 0.5% to 0.5875 but remains on track for a moderate weekly loss. The US Dollar loses ground across the board as bets of Fed cuts rise ahead of the US NFP release. Hopes of further RBNZ monetary easing are keeping Kiwi rallies limited. The New Zealand Dollar reverses previous losses on Friday, buoyed by a mild appetite for risk and the US Dollar’s weakness as investors take positions for a soft US Nonfarm Payrolls report that would consolidate hopes of Fed interest rate cuts. The NZD/USD pair is trading at the 0.5875 area ahead of Friday’s US session opening, after bouncing from 0.5835 on Thursday. The broader trend, however, remains neutral, with the pair trading sideways within a 100-pip range below 0.5930. Weak US data has boosted Fed cuts’ hopes A string of weaker-than-expected employment releases seen earlier this week has underscored the image of a softening labour market, increasing pressure for the Fed to focus on job creation, as inflation pressures remain at moderate levels. Most Fed policymakers have supported that view to a greater or lesser extent, in some cases calling for immediate rate cuts to support economic growth. The market has reacted, ramping up bets for Fed easing in September, practically fully priced ahead of the NFP release, which has weighed on the US Dollar as of late. The New Zealand Dollar drew some support from positive service data from China, New Zealand’s major trade partners, but upside attempts have remained limited, as investors price in further RBNZ easing for the coming months. New Zealand’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a three-year low of 3% in late August and hinted at further cuts, citing economic headwinds. Employment FAQs Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:45
BullZilla Price Prediction 2025–2030: BullZilla Buy Presale Hits $147K as Analysts Eye $0.05–$0.10 Long-Term
Investors scanning the market for best meme coin investments 2025 are turning toward BullZilla ($BZIL). This project combines engineered scarcity, […] The post BullZilla Price Prediction 2025–2030: BullZilla Buy Presale Hits $147K as Analysts Eye $0.05–$0.10 Long-Term appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/05 22:45
$147K Raised: BullZilla Emerges as the Best New Meme Coin Presale Now While Cheems Rises and World Liberty Financial Drops
BullZilla presale crosses $147K as World Liberty Financial dips and Cheems rises. Best new meme coin presales now.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 22:45
Sora Ventures Unveils $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund in Asia
The post Sora Ventures Unveils $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund in Asia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The initiative is designed to mirror Bitcoin-first treasury models that have become popular in the West, with the goal of accelerating adoption across Asian corporate treasuries. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s Strategy is moving closer to a potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index, with analysts estimating a 91% chance of entry given its $92 billion market cap, strong earnings, and massive Bitcoin holdings. Membership in the S&P 500 will not only raise Strategy’s profile but could also increase passive capital flows into the crypto sector Sora Ventures Launches $1B Bitcoin Fund Sora Ventures unveiled an ambitious plan to create what it describes as Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund, which is a major step in the region’s push toward corporate adoption of digital assets. The announcement was made by founder Jason Fang during Taipei Blockchain Week on Friday, where he shared details about the fund’s structure and objectives under the banner “Introducing BTC Strategy into Major Asia Equity Markets.” Sora Ventures revealed that it already secured a $200 million capital commitment from institutional partners across Asia, with the intention of deploying the full $1 billion into Bitcoin within six months. The company framed the initiative as a centralized institutional pool that is designed to replicate the Bitcoin-first treasury models that have gained traction in the United States and Europe. Fang explained that while Western institutions have steadily embraced Bitcoin for their balance sheets, adoption in Asia has been more fragmented. By creating a dedicated vehicle, Sora Ventures wants to accelerate Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset for companies across the region. The fund will not only serve as a treasury strategy for existing firms but also support the creation of new corporate treasuries globally. According to Fang, this is the first time institutional money from local, regional, and global partners…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:44
Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 Ethereum to Strengthen Portfolio
TLDR Yunfeng Financial, backed by Jack Ma, acquired 10,000 Ethereum worth $44 million to expand into digital assets. The acquisition was funded entirely through Yunfeng’s available cash resources, marking the start of its digital asset strategy. Ethereum will be included in Yunfeng’s official investment portfolio and used for tokenization and Web3 solutions. The company plans [...] The post Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 Ethereum to Strengthen Portfolio appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/05 22:42
Tech execs make billion-dollar AI commitments at Trump's White House dinner
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook joined a select group of technology leaders at the White House on Thursday, at a dinner hosted by President Donald Trump to pledge larger U.S. spending on artificial intelligence. The event showed Trump’s growing ties with Silicon Valley as companies race to expand data centers […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 22:41
Newly elected Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spells trouble for crypto
The post Newly elected Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spells trouble for crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand’s parliament on Friday elected Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the conservative Bhumjaithai Party, as the country’s new prime minister. The 58-year-old will become Thailand’s third leader since 2023, which for locals, could be a reason to worry rather than relief. According to local news outlets, Anutin easily passed the 247-vote threshold in the lower chamber. Chaikasem Nitisiri, who was running against him and endorsed by the Shinawatra family, received 118 votes. Anutin will replace Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, who was dismissed last month by the Constitutional Court in an ethics scandal just about a year after she took office. Paetongtarn, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was found guilty of violating ministerial ethics in a disagreement with Cambodia by the court on August 29. Leadership changes: Is it bad for crypto in Thailand? The new Thai PM, locally known as the “cannabis crusader,” is set to lead a minority coalition anchored by pro-establishment parties, including groups that had blocked Move Forward, the predecessor of the People’s Party, from taking power after the 2023 election. His agreement with the People’s Party requires that parliament be dissolved within four months of his swearing-in and delivery of his policy statement. According to Cogan, the Bhumjaithai Party leader likely earned People’s Party support because he was “more stable” than Pheu Thai, unpopular over its inability to deliver promises. According to Pheu Thai, domestic spending could increase GDP growth by 5% if all adults were given 10,000 baht through the government’s ambitious digital wallet program. It was introduced under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, but quickly ran into financial and legal obstacles. A policy committee established in October 2023 refined the plan, setting eligibility limits for recipients and proposing a 500 billion baht borrowing law to finance the project. Concerns over…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:39
Lady Gaga’s Biggest Radio Smash Makes History
The post Lady Gaga’s Biggest Radio Smash Makes History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” returns to the Hot 100’s top 10, marking its fiftieth week in the region — an achievement only four songs share. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella More than a year after it first arrived, “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars is still one of the most successful songs in America. The Grammy-winning duet continues to perform shockingly well across sales, streaming, and at radio, and this frame it climbs once again on the Hot 100. As it manages to lift, “Die with a Smile” reaches a milestone that only a handful of tracks in history have ever hit. “Die With a Smile” Joins an Exclusive Club “Die With a Smile” steps up from No. 11 to No. 10 on the Hot 100, returning to the highest tier of the tally after just one frame away. As it rebounds, the cut becomes just the fourth track in U.S. history to spend 50 weeks inside the Hot 100’s top 10. It joins “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, and “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd in that tiny, exclusive club, according to Billboard. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims Lives Inside the Top 10 “Lose Control” is also still present in the region this week, as it slips from No. 7 to No. 8. The single has now lived on the Hot 100 for 106 weeks in total, which is the longest run for any hit in the chart’s more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:36
