2025-09-07 Sunday

Dogecoin ETF Nears Possible U.S. Approval, Analysts See Market Shift

According to recent reports, the Dogecoin ETF may soon debut in the U.S., raising fresh interest among traders and analysts. Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, it possesses a unique blend of retail-driven popularity and regulatory scrutiny. What Makes the Dogecoin ETF Newsworthy? The push for a Dogecoin fund comes as interest in new crypto products grows. Firms like Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares have filed to track Dogecoin, while others suggest futures-based options. The regulated Dogecoin product carries weight because it signals recognition of a coin often viewed as more community-driven than institutional. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg analyst, recently suggested that the first approval might come under the Investment Company Act route, which allows a quicker pathway. If this unfolds, the Dogecoin ETF could set the tone for how other altcoin products reach the market. Also read: Dogecoin price approaches critical 0.23 resistance as symmetrical triangle tightens Investor Buzz Around the Dogecoin ETF The possibility of a Dogecoin ETF has sparked debates in trading forums and financial desks. Some investors see it as validation of Dogecoin’s role in the crypto market, while others remain cautious. Market chatter shows enthusiasm building, especially as analysts raise odds of approval within the year. A crypto strategist said, “ETF approval is not just about access, it’s about trust.” That line captures the mood around the Dogecoin fund. For many, it is less about short-term gains and more about building a regulated bridge for broader adoption. Market Impact and Price Outlook Historically, ETF approvals tend to create buying pressure. Bitcoin ETFs, for instance, saw billions in inflows within weeks of launch. If the regulated Dogecoin fund goes live, analysts expect a similar, though possibly smaller, trend. Asset ETF Launch Date First Month Inflows Market Effect Bitcoin ETF Jan 2024 $10B+ Price surge Ethereum ETF Jul 2024 $4B+ Price boost Dogecoin ETF* Pending TBD Anticipated ETF Inflows At A Glance: Bitcoin Leads, Ethereum Follows, Dogecoin Waits Projections Under Review Images and social media chatter add another layer. On X, hashtags related to the Dogecoin ETF trend each time new filings appear. Screenshots of trading charts flood feeds, with users speculating about whether the meme coin could find a new floor price once institutional inflows begin. Conclusion Based on the latest research, Dogecoin ETF approval could redefine how investors view meme coins. It combines regulatory oversight with one of the most recognized digital assets, potentially boosting liquidity and strengthening Dogecoin’s place in the market. For traders, it signals that crypto adoption is moving steadily closer to the center of mainstream finance. Also read: Nasdaq Moves to List Dogecoin ETF—Is Institutional Adoption About to Explode? Summary The Dogecoin fund is nearing launch, with analysts pointing to a possible U.S. debut soon. This step could draw institutional interest, boost liquidity, and widen investor access. Though approval is pending, growing optimism suggests Dogecoin is moving closer to recognition within regulated finance and long-term adoption. Glossary of Key Terms Exchange-Traded Fund: A regulated investment fund traded on stock exchanges that tracks an asset or asset group. Spot ETF: ETF for the underlying asset is held directly. Futures ETF: An ETF that tracks futures contracts instead of the actual asset. SEC: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, responsible for approving ETF applications. FAQs for Dogecoin ETF 1. What is a Dogecoin ETF? A Dogecoin fund is a regulated fund that tracks the price of Dogecoin, providing investors with exposure without requiring them to hold the token directly. 2. When will it launch? Reports suggest that the first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund could launch as early as this month, depending on regulatory approval. 3. Why does a it matter? This regulated Dogecoin product provides easier access for institutional and retail investors, increases liquidity, and may influence Dogecoin’s long-term price trend. 4. How will it affect the price? Analysts expect stronger demand from institutional inflows once a Dogecoin investment vehicle goes live, though market reactions can vary. Read More: Dogecoin ETF Nears Possible U.S. Approval, Analysts See Market Shift">Dogecoin ETF Nears Possible U.S. Approval, Analysts See Market Shift
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Shiba Inu (SHIB): Best Cryptocurrency in 2025

With the crypto market getting ready for new highs, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are two names that are gaining investor interest due to entirely different reasons. Mutuum Finance has already sold 6 rounds in presale and is selling the tokens at the price of $0.035. People who manage to secure their coins at this stage will benefit over 500 percent when the token is listed in exchanges. To date, the presale has managed to rally 16040 participants and collect more than $15.4 million in capital.  As SHIB is still surfing on memecoin hype with its huge following, Mutuum Finance is quickly gaining momentum as the next generation of DeFi projects that is designed to re-architect lending, borrowing, and liquidity strategies in 2025.  Shiba Inu (SHIB): Supporting Hype During Declining Meme-Coin Momentum SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001222, and its price is not changing significantly during recent sessions. The token has seen a slight drop of about 8% in the last week, which is not as impressive as the activities in the wider market. Projections indicate it will be between $0.0000101 and $0.0000157 after the next five years, with an average projecting close to $0.0000138.  As SHIB still enjoys a stronger cultural brand and a mature ecosystem, complete with Shibarium and burn mechanics, the larger story among investors is slowly turning into one of utility and innovation, with new DeFi projects such as Mutuum Finance drawing increased interest. Mutuum Finance Bug Bounty Program of $50,000 Mutuum Finance has created a Bug Bounty Program in collaboration with CertiK, providing white-hat hackers, developers and security researchers with the opportunity to discover bugs. The reward scales are based on the level of vulnerability that was identified, and the reward is further divided into small and big security problems and the largest reward 50,000 USDT. The project will assist to establish the safety of the platform, safeguard user funds and foster investor confidence in the Mutuum Finance framework. As part of its effort to reward its early adopters, expand its user base, and on top of Bug Bounty, Mutuum Finance is also running a $100,000 giveaway. Ten participants will receive tokens with a value of $10,000 MUTM each because the project is investing in creating a long-term and loyal community. How to cope with Market Risk, Volatility and Liquidity Mutuum Finance applies both caps and liquidation parameters to actively change exposure and incentivize liquidators during periods of low liquidity to stabilize the ecosystem. The volatility of assets is a direct measure of Loan-to-Value (LTV) and liquidation levels: more volatile assets will have less conservative parameters, and less volatile assets will have higher parameters. Risk rating also defines reserve factors to ensure that the protocol is as secure as it can be and as usable as it can be as broadly as possible. Community Centered Development and Security Through its security efforts and community programs, Mutuum Finance is aiming to ensure it not only establishes a secure and scalable DeFi platform but also an ecosystem in which users, token holders and investors can benefit from. Mutuum’s Stage 6 presale tokens are sold at $0.035, and more than $15.4M have been raised with 16,040 people already on board. It is estimated that early buyers will experience 500%+ returns after listing due to its next-generation DeFi lending, borrowing and liquidity architecture. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
Hedera Chosen to Power First U.S. State-Issued Stable Token

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission has officially approved Hedera as the only additional blockchain candidate for the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), the first state-issued stable token in the United States. The decision came after the Commission’s Q2 2025 evaluation, where Hedera scored highly on speed, reliability, and regulatory alignment. This makes Hedera the second blockchain
Bitcoin treasury firm NAKA’s shares and mNAV crashed 90%

The post Bitcoin treasury firm NAKA’s shares and mNAV crashed 90% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of the close of trading yesterday, David Bailey’s bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto (NAKA) had lost 90% of its share price and its multiple-to-Net Asset Value (mNAV). Increasingly desperate to restore investor confidence, he swore that he was “as all in on bitcoin as you can possible [sic] be.” Bailey’s firm was supposed to somehow create a successful bitcoin treasury company of bitcoin treasury companies after Nakamoto opened for trading at $28.51 on his NASDAQ debut.  Riding the coattails of early success by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Tether’s Twenty One (CEP), Bailey and Nakamoto hoped to take advantage of a springtime mania in the crypto treasury sector. By May 22, his stock reached an all-time high of $34.77. Read more: Trump’s BTC U-turn not about the money, says David Bailey Yesterday, those same shares closed for trading 90% lower at $3.28. KindlyMD’s stock—previously trading under the KDLY ticker and now under NAKA—has yet to distribute all shares to its private placement investors and also has a pending equity deal with UTXO Management later this year. Those unlocks will add additional selling pressure through the end of 2025. Read more: David Bailey’s Nakamoto exceeded 23X mNAV, 11X higher than MSTR With the stock already down 90% and more shares coming onto the market soon, investors are struggling to understand how Bailey is going to right this ship. Compounding the problem, about four months ago on May 12, NAKA was trading at a 23x multiple to Net Asset Value (mNAV). Today, its mNAV is less than 3x. The company owns $642 million worth of BTC—known as its NAV—yet has only convinced investors that future prospects for its “global portfolio of bitcoin native companies” are worth a $1.4 billion market capitalization. Investors blame Bailey for poor Nakamoto performance With its mNAV and stock price…
SEC and CFTC push for regulatory clarity on DeFi, on-chain finance

Two major financial regulators are considering potential regulatory “innovation exemptions” for DeFi. SEC and CFTC continue to work together to bring regulatory clarity on crypto. On Friday, September 5, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission…
Is U.S. Crypto Regulation Finally Here?

The post Is U.S. Crypto Regulation Finally Here? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Both agencies issued statements underscoring their intent. On Tuesday, they clarified that nothing in current law prevents registered U.S. exchanges from listing and facilitating certain spot crypto asset products—a landmark acknowledgement. By Friday, they went further, outlining the need to harmonize definitions, streamline reporting and data standards, align capital and margin frameworks, and establish innovation exemptions through existing authority. In plain terms, the SEC and CFTC are moving to simplify and unify rules that have long been fragmented, creating uncertainty for market participants. Key Priorities on the Table The agenda highlights five priorities that reflect the realities of modern markets: 24/7 trading markets: Recognizing crypto’s nonstop global nature. Event and perpetual contracts: Addressing complex derivatives tied to digital assets. Innovation exemptions: Creating regulatory breathing room for new products. Decentralized finance (DeFi): Tackling one of the fastest-growing but least understood sectors. By spotlighting these areas, regulators are acknowledging where innovation has outpaced traditional oversight. Part of a Bigger Push This roundtable doesn’t exist in isolation. It’s part of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint, both efforts designed to modernize oversight while encouraging innovation. The work also builds on the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, which has recommended clear regulatory frameworks for years. Adding to this momentum, the Federal Reserve will host its own conference in October, focusing on stablecoin business models and tokenized financial services. The alignment of multiple regulators signals a coordinated federal push, not just isolated efforts. Why This Matters for the Market? For years, the U.S. has lagged behind other jurisdictions in offering clear regulatory pathways for crypto products. This has pushed talent and capital offshore, with exchanges and projects preferring friendlier environments in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. By clarifying that existing law already permits certain spot products and signaling intent…
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Crypto leaders challenge SEC over Gensler’s erased messages

The post Crypto leaders challenge SEC over Gensler’s erased messages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prominent voices in the crypto sector are questioning the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) disclosed that nearly a year of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler had been permanently deleted. On Sept. 3, the OIG disclosed that Gensler’s SEC-issued smartphone stopped syncing with the agency’s device management system on July 6, 2023. Despite working normally, the device appeared inactive for the next 62 days, and IT staff failed to detect the issue. When the Office of Information Technology introduced a policy in August 2023 to automatically wipe devices that had not connected for 45 days, Gensler’s phone was flagged as lost or stolen. However, when the SEC staff attempted to restore the device, they mistakenly performed a factory reset. That error erased text messages covering Oct. 18, 2022, through Sept. 6, 2023. The SEC later admitted that its recovery efforts could not fully restore the records, noting that some federal records were permanently lost. Since then, the agency has disabled text messaging across most staff devices, informed the National Archives in June 2025, and introduced new backup measures. The officials also acknowledged that the loss may affect responses to Freedom of Information Act requests. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Crypto leaders react The crypto industry has reacted sharply to this report, noting that the missing messages span a critical period in market history. Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long noted that the missing period coincided with some of the industry’s most turbulent events. These included the collapse of FTX, the alleged Operation Chokepoint 2.0 campaign, Silvergate Bank’s liquidation, the Silicon Valley Bank run, and federal deposit…
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Under Pressure, Risks 15% Dip

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Under Pressure, Risks 15% Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) is under pressure. The coin has recovered from its slump yesterday, gaining 0.35% in the past day and 1.29% this week. It was trading close to $0.21 at press time. Despite recent dip and meagre gains, the bigger picture still looks positive. Dogecoin price was up 8% over the past month, 16.8% in three months, and more than 116% in one year. But the near-term picture looks heavy, and whales may be the reason why. Weak Demand Signals Pressure on Dogecoin Price One of the most worrying signs right now is the Money Flow Index (MFI). This tool measures buying and selling pressure. It combines price and volume to show if money is flowing in or out of an asset. A high MFI, above 80, usually means the coin is overbought. A low MFI, below 20, usually means it is oversold. DOGE MFI Looking Weak | Source: TradingView For DOGE, the MFI has fallen below 40. This sharp drop means that fewer coins are being bought while selling pressure builds. Traders often see this as a sign that demand is slowing down. When fewer people buy and more people sell, prices usually move down. At the same time, this dip in MFI shows that buyers are not stepping in strongly even at cheaper prices. That lack of dip-buying can make corrections last longer and go deeper than expected. And if selling comes in at this time, the price action could feel additional spells of stress. Whale Selling Adds Stress Despite ETF Hopes Another reason for the weak picture comes from whales. On-chain data from Santiment shows that whales sold around 200 million DOGE in just two days. Whale selling usually matters more than retail buying because of the sheer size of their holdings. When whales sell, it adds…
Usher In A New Era Of Cloud Mining, Earn XRP Daily, And Get A $12 Sign-up Bonus.

The post Usher In A New Era Of Cloud Mining, Earn XRP Daily, And Get A $12 Sign-up Bonus. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With XRP’s global market rebound, ALR Miner offers everyday investors a convenient way to mine XRP. No expensive mining equipment, complex power configurations, or technical challenges required; simply register and start earning XRP daily. XRP Market Momentum Recently, XRP has regained investor attention due to strong institutional support and increasing market demand. The entry of financial giants and institutions has fueled widespread optimism about XRP’s price growth potential. Furthermore, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s dismissal of its lawsuit against Ripple has significantly reduced market uncertainty. Analysts predict that if XRP breaks through its current key price level, it could quickly climb to as high as $9 to $10, presenting significant investment opportunities. ALR Miner offers investors an easy way to participate in XRP cloud mining, suitable for all levels of experience: Choose a contract and earn XRP easily: Simply select the appropriate investment package, and the platform will automatically mine, allowing you to easily earn XRP daily with no technical requirements. Direct payment to wallet: Daily earnings are sent directly to your wallet, allowing you to withdraw or reinvest at any time to increase your returns. Transparent contract, stable returns: ALR Miner provides clear contract terms, ensuring a stable daily XRP income, unaffected by market fluctuations. Safe, legal, and environmentally friendly mining ALR Miner strictly adheres to legal regulations to ensure the platform operates in compliance with regulations. Furthermore, the platform uses 100% renewable energy for mining, ensuring environmental protection and no burden. Double benefits, easy wealth growth Not only can you earn a stable XRP income through cloud mining, but you can also benefit from the potential of XRP price increases. By inviting friends, you can also earn a referral bonus of up to 4.5%, creating a triple income: daily income, XRP appreciation, and referral rewards. Sign up…
