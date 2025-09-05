2025-09-07 Sunday

Justin Sun’s Bold $20M Bet On Undervalued Equities

The post Justin Sun’s Bold $20M Bet On Undervalued Equities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Crypto Stocks: Justin Sun’s Bold $20M Bet On Undervalued Equities Skip to content Home Crypto News US Crypto Stocks: Justin Sun’s Bold $20M Bet on Undervalued Equities Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/justin-sun-us-crypto-stocks/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:11
First Dogecoin ETF set to launch — but it’s a different breed from Bitcoin and Ethereum

A Dogecoin exchange-traded fund is about to hit the market.This week, Rex Shares and Osprey Funds announced the imminent launch of DOJE, an ETF that tracks the performance of the popular memecoin.“DOJE will be the first ETF to deliver investors exposure to the performance of the iconic memecoin, Dogecoin,” Rex-Osprey posted on X.While DOJE will be the first Dogecoin ETF, it’s not a spot ETF like the ones the SEC approved for Bitcoin and Ethereum last year. Instead, it’s the quirkier, rule-hugging cousin: a so-called 40-Act ETF.So, what’s the difference? Spot crypto ETFs directly hold the underlying cryptocurrency, but a 40-Act ETF offers indirect exposure to the underlying cryptocurrency via futures, swaps, or other index-based instruments.Rex-Osprey’s prospectus states that the fund will invest approximately 80% of its assets in Dogecoin instruments, which may include derivatives such as futures or swaps.Rex-0sprey used this workaround to launch its Solana staking ETF in July.Flurry of filingsMeanwhile, the SEC is reviewing spot Dogecoin ETF applications from issuers like Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares.Those filings are among more than 90 exchange-traded products under review by the SEC, including altcoin applications for cryptocurrencies such as Solana, XRP, and Litecoin.The SEC’s decision deadline for several of those applications begins in mid-October, with analysts like Balchunas predicting high approval chances for major altcoins like Litecoin and XRP.Proponents of these altcoins hope an ETF will buttress their tokens’ prices, as has been the case for Bitcoin and Ethereum.Massive institutional inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum have catapulted both cryptocurrencies to new all-time highs.Bitcoin ETFs drew in $2 billion in only the first three trading days after approval and amassed $107 billion in assets in one year, becoming the most successful ETF launch in history in the process.Osato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at osato@dlnews.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/05 23:10
Crucial Tesla xAI Investment Vote to Shape Elon Musk’s Ambitious AI Future

BitcoinWorld Crucial Tesla xAI Investment Vote to Shape Elon Musk’s Ambitious AI Future The cryptocurrency and tech world is abuzz with anticipation as Tesla shareholders prepare for a momentous vote that could redefine the electric vehicle giant’s future and solidify Elon Musk’s expansive vision for artificial intelligence. This isn’t just about another investment; it’s a strategic move to potentially integrate Musk’s burgeoning xAI startup more deeply into Tesla’s core operations, with profound implications for its AI, robotics, and energy ambitions. For investors tracking the convergence of cutting-edge technology and market dynamics, this vote presents a fascinating case study in corporate strategy and the pursuit of innovation. A Pivotal Decision: The Tesla xAI Investment Vote On the horizon is a crucial vote where Tesla shareholders will decide whether the company should invest in xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture. This proposal, championed by Florida shareholder Stephen Hawk, suggests that a direct Tesla xAI investment would significantly bolster Tesla’s strategic pivot towards AI-driven technologies. Hawk’s statement emphasizes the “tangible benefits” already seen through Grok’s integration into Tesla vehicles, arguing that such an investment would “secure access to advanced AI capabilities, enhance product innovation, and drive shareholder value.” The board, interestingly, has adopted a neutral stance on this particular shareholder proposal, a departure from its usual recommendation against such initiatives. This isn’t the first time one of Musk’s companies has looked to support xAI. SpaceX, his aerospace enterprise, has already committed a substantial $2 billion to xAI as part of a larger $5 billion equity raise. This internal funding has led some analysts to speculate about the xAI startup‘s potential challenges in attracting outside investors, raising questions about the broader market’s perception of its valuation and prospects. Earlier this year, Musk also merged X (formerly Twitter) with xAI, further consolidating his AI ecosystem. Elon Musk AI: Unpacking the Vision and the Compensation Package At the heart of this discussion is Elon Musk AI‘s overarching strategy. Musk has frequently characterized Tesla not just as an EV manufacturer but as a leading AI company, particularly through its work on Full Self-Driving (FSD) and the Optimus humanoid robot. He argues that to effectively steer Tesla’s formidable AI efforts, he requires a more significant controlling stake in the company, preventing distractions from his other AI ventures. This desire for increased control directly ties into another major item on the shareholder ballot: a company-backed proposal to raise Musk’s 10-year pay package. This ambitious compensation plan could potentially grant him over 25% control of Tesla. The new package is tied to exceptionally high benchmarks, aiming to boost Tesla’s market value from around $1 trillion today to an astounding $8 trillion. Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, points out the audacious nature of this target, stating, “Tesla’s not going to get to $8 trillion market cap based on FSD and robotaxi. To get to that $8 trillion, you kind of need xAI.” He adds that such numbers require “things to happen that are inconceivable right now,” with humanoid robots being a primary driver. Challenges and Opportunities for the xAI Startup While the prospect of a Tesla xAI investment is exciting for many, the journey for the xAI startup hasn’t been without its hurdles. Some Tesla shareholders have previously voiced concerns, arguing that xAI could be seen as a rival to Tesla’s own AI initiatives, given Musk’s description of both companies as AI-centric. A lawsuit filed last year on these grounds was ultimately dismissed, but the sentiment highlights the complex relationship between Musk’s various ventures. Moreover, the timing of this proposal coincides with a challenging period for Tesla. The company is currently grappling with softening electric vehicle sales and a slower-than-expected rollout of its much-anticipated robotaxi service. In response, Tesla has actively tried to redirect investor focus towards its robust AI endeavors, emphasizing the progress in autonomous vehicles and the development of Optimus. An investment in xAI, therefore, could be seen as a strategic move to reinforce this narrative and inject new excitement into the company’s long-term vision. How Can AI Capabilities Be Enhanced Through Collaboration? The proposed Tesla xAI investment holds significant potential for enhancing Tesla’s AI capabilities across multiple fronts. Munster elaborates on how xAI could contribute to Tesla’s valuation goals: “Just the excitement around xAI and Tesla together is going to move Tesla’s valuation higher.” Beyond market sentiment, direct access to xAI’s advanced AI research and development could provide Tesla with a competitive edge. Consider these potential benefits: Advanced AI Models: Integration of xAI’s cutting-edge models, like Grok, could accelerate the development and refinement of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology, making it more robust and reliable. Compute Resources: Access to xAI’s substantial compute infrastructure could significantly boost Tesla’s ability to train larger, more complex AI models for FSD and Optimus, overcoming potential bottlenecks. Product Innovation: A deeper collaboration could spark new product innovations, extending beyond vehicles to other AI-driven applications in robotics and energy storage, aligning with Musk’s broader vision. Talent Synergy: Sharing expertise and talent between the two companies could create a powerful synergy, fostering a more rapid pace of innovation and problem-solving in complex AI domains. This synergy could be the “inconceivable” element needed to push Tesla towards that ambitious $8 trillion market cap, transforming it into a true AI powerhouse with applications spanning far beyond personal transportation. The Future of Tesla: A Bet on AI and Elon Musk The upcoming vote, scheduled for November 6th at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas, is more than just a procedural event; it’s a referendum on Tesla’s strategic direction and its commitment to Elon Musk AI‘s expansive vision. The decision to potentially invest in the xAI startup, coupled with the monumental compensation package, underscores a pivotal moment for Tesla shareholders. The outcome will undoubtedly shape how Tesla is perceived by investors and the broader tech community, especially as it navigates current market challenges. Will this strategic embrace of xAI provide the necessary catalyst for Tesla to achieve its ambitious AI and robotics goals, or will it raise further questions about corporate governance and the blurred lines between Musk’s various enterprises? Only time will tell, but the stakes couldn’t be higher for the future of one of the world’s most influential companies. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and institutional adoption. This post Crucial Tesla xAI Investment Vote to Shape Elon Musk’s Ambitious AI Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/05 23:10
Cardano Price Prediction Misses Targets As Analysts Claim Layer Brett Could Soon Catch Up To ADA

Cardano lingers near $0.80 despite ecosystem growth, while Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale, staking rewards, and Layer 2 tech fuel analyst claims it could soon catch ADA.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/05 23:10
ChainCatcher Announces Major Crypto Event Amid Economic Speculations

The post ChainCatcher Announces Major Crypto Event Amid Economic Speculations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher announces 2025 blockchain event amid macroeconomic shifts. Scheduled for April 2025 in partnership with RootData. Expected market impact from institutional participation and economic insights. ChainCatcher and RootData will co-host ‘Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth’ in April 2025, drawing major blockchain experts and institutional investors to discuss the industry’s future. Expected impacts on crypto markets include increased institutional interest, especially in Ethereum, amid macroeconomic signals like potential U.S. rate cuts and revised employment data, influencing risk assets. Key Developments and Economic Influences in Crypto 2025 ChainCatcher has scheduled the “Crypto 2025” event for April 2025 in partnership with RootData. The collaborative effort aims to engage global blockchain experts and potentially facilitate critical dialogues on industry challenges and innovations. Significant participation from industry giants is expected. The event’s timing coincides with anticipated macroeconomic shifts, including potential U.S. rate cuts and upward revisions of employment data by nearly 70,000, as reported by White House economic advisor Hassett. These factors could influence crypto market dynamics and investor strategies. “Employment data may be revised up by nearly 70,000,” said Kevin Hassett, White House Economic Advisor. ChainCatcher’s Historical Impact and Ethereum’s Current Market Trends Did you know? ChainCatcher-led events have previously influenced market sentiment and regulatory shifts, potentially mirroring similar impacts this year amid economic changes and institutional focus. CoinMarketCap data highlights Ethereum’s (ETH) current price at $4,452.94, reporting a market cap of $537.49 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $40.62 billion. Recent price movements show 1.38% growth in 24 hours and a 77.65% rise over 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:39 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential financial and regulatory shifts as a result of the event, especially given the probability of multiple U.S. interest…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:08
Can $HBAR Smash $0.50? Chart Hints at Run Toward $1

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/can-hbar-smash-0-50/
Coinstats 2025/09/05 23:06
Unemployment Worsened In August. Here’s What To Know.

The post Unemployment Worsened In August. Here’s What To Know. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The labor market appeared to degrade further in August, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday, the first by the agency after President Donald Trump ousted its leadership for alleged data manipulation. A jobs report, the first since Trump fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics chief, will help determine the Fed’s interest rate decision. Getty Images Key Facts The unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in August, above economist forecasts and July’s reading of 4.2%, according to FactSet. The U.S. added 22,000 nonfarm jobs last month, well below analyst projections of 80,000 and a steep decline from the 79,000 added in July, revised up from 73,000. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC ahead of the data release he believed the jobs report would be more accurate after Trump ousted BLS commissioner Erika McEntarfer last month, adding, “I think they’ll get better.” Earlier reports this week indicated labor market growth had slowed considerably, after ADP reported private sector employment increased by 54,000 jobs in August, well below forecasts of 85,000 and July’s 106,000 added jobs, and the Labor Department reported jobless claims increased to 237,000 last week, the highest level since June. Jobs Report Adds To Fed’s Interest Rate Debate Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested last month interest rates—sitting between 4.25% and 4.5% since December—could be cut if unemployment held steady. The Fed weighs its dual mandate of stabilizing inflation—which has largely driven interest rate-setting policy over the past few years—with maintaining maximum employment. Analysts from Oxford Economics wrote recently that August’s jobs report would need to be “significantly stronger” than Wall Street expected to dissuade the Fed from cutting rates. There’s a 99.1% probability the central bank lowers its benchmark rate by at least a quarter-point after its next policymaking meeting on Sept. 17, according to CME’s FedWatch…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:06
French Hill Optimistic About CLARITY Act’s Passage in Coming Weeks

TLDR The CLARITY Act has gained overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, with passage expected in the coming weeks. The bill aims to resolve regulatory ambiguity in the crypto industry by clearly defining the roles of the SEC and CFTC. The CLARITY Act would require digital commodity exchanges, brokers, and dealers to register with the CFTC [...] The post French Hill Optimistic About CLARITY Act’s Passage in Coming Weeks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/05 23:05
Thumzup Unveils Bold 2,500 active Dogecoin Mining Rigs

TLDR Thumzup pivots to crypto, betting 2,500 on Dogecoin mining dominance. Nasdaq firm Thumzup rebrands as Dogehash, acquiring 2,500 Dogecoin rigs. From ads to crypto: Thumzup invests 2,500  into mining and digital assets. Thumzup goes blockchain-first with Dogecoin mining and multi-asset treasury. Crypto shift: Thumzup buys Dogehash, eyes $22M–$103M annual mining returns. Thumzup Media Corporation [...] The post Thumzup Unveils Bold 2,500 active Dogecoin Mining Rigs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/05 23:05
Thumzup Unveils Bold $250M Dogecoin and Bitcoin Mining Plan

TLDR Thumzup pivots to crypto, betting $250M on Dogecoin mining dominance. Nasdaq firm Thumzup rebrands as Dogehash, acquiring 2,500 Dogecoin rigs. From ads to crypto: Thumzup invests $250M into mining and digital assets. Thumzup goes blockchain-first with Dogecoin mining and multi-asset treasury. Crypto shift: Thumzup buys Dogehash, eyes $22M–$103M annual mining returns. Thumzup Media Corporation [...] The post Thumzup Unveils Bold $250M Dogecoin and Bitcoin Mining Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/05 23:05
