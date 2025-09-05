2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Market News: EU fines Google nearly 3 billion euros

Market News: EU fines Google nearly 3 billion euros

PANews reported on September 5th that the European Union has fined Google nearly €3 billion for its dominant market position in advertising technology, ordering it to end conflicts of interest in its advertising technology. Google has been given 60 days to explain how it will comply with EU regulations.
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 23:17
Podijeli
Grayscale Ethereum ETF Sparks $8,500 Rally

Grayscale Ethereum ETF Sparks $8,500 Rally

The post Grayscale Ethereum ETF Sparks $8,500 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETF products have gained increased attention as the market observes new institutional entries. At press time, ETH price is trading at $4,418 after experiencing slight intraday volatility. The digital asset has maintained steady demand despite broader market fluctuations. This period marks a point where both technical structures and product innovation are shaping future expectations. Grayscale’s Covered Call Ethereum ETF: A New Path for Yield and Exposure The recent Grayscale Ethereum ETF launch focuses on combining income generation with exposure to ETH price. The product, known as a Covered Call ETF, uses options strategies to generate yield from Ethereum’s volatility.  Unlike traditional spot ETFs, this fund seeks to deliver consistent returns while still tracking the asset. The approach allows investors to benefit from ETH’s movement without solely relying on directional growth.  In addition, the ETF complements existing Ethereum products already available to institutional participants. This design offers flexibility by adding an income component to existing ETH allocations.  As a result, the product may strengthen Ethereum ETF adoption among investors looking for diversified exposure. Ethereum Price Action: Chart Patterns Point Toward $8,500 Breakout Potential ETH price has formed a rounded structure on the weekly chart after finding support near $1,385. The current ETH price structure mirrors the 2021 breakout, highlighting a near-identical historic setup.  ETH has already moved above the $3,524 resistance, securing ground near the $4,100 Fibonacci level. At press time, the price holds at $4,418, reflecting a controlled upward trajectory.  The 1.618 Fibonacci extension level suggests a target near $5,788, if current levels hold. Therefore, Ethereum ETF inflows could provide additional support to sustain the advance. ETH price outlook also indicates the possibility of reaching the $8,509 level, corresponding with the 2.618 Fibonacci extension. The rounded bottom setup points toward sustained recovery across longer timeframes.  ETH/USD 1-Day Chart (Source:…
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+2.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+4.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04106-0.72%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:16
Podijeli
Early Pepe Coin Holders Made Over 500x Gains So Which Meme Could Skyrocket In September?

Early Pepe Coin Holders Made Over 500x Gains So Which Meme Could Skyrocket In September?

Early Pepe coin investors achieved extraordinary returns that changed lives and set new standards for meme coin performance. These massive gains created a blueprint for what’s possible in crypto markets. Now investors are searching for the next opportunity that could deliver similar results in the current market cycle. Layer Brett is emerging as a strong [...] The post Early Pepe Coin Holders Made Over 500x Gains So Which Meme Could Skyrocket In September? appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
GAINS$0.0274+3.04%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5188+2.83%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000978+1.76%
Podijeli
Coincentral2025/09/05 23:15
Podijeli
A whale lost over $10 million on ETH after buying it after the non-farm payroll data.

A whale lost over $10 million on ETH after buying it after the non-farm payroll data.

PANews reported on September 5 that according to monitoring by Ember, a whale who sold HYPE and then switched to long ETH chased the rise in non-farm payroll data. After the ETH price fell, he closed his 52,800 ETH position at a stop loss of about $4,265, resulting in a loss of $10.67 million in a single day. The cumulative loss has reached $35.84 million since the 25th of last month.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.09+1.40%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15135-6.91%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.4+1.69%
Podijeli
PANews2025/09/05 23:15
Podijeli
Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+4.60%
Comedian
BAN$0.10593+6.84%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Podijeli
Mexico rules that work created by AI cannot be copyrighted

Mexico rules that work created by AI cannot be copyrighted

The post Mexico rules that work created by AI cannot be copyrighted appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Mexico rules that work created by AI cannot be copyrighted Mexico’s Supreme Court has appealed to the unique nature of human creativity in its recent ruling that works created “exclusively” by artificial intelligence (AI) systems are not registrable under the country’s copyright regime because those protections are founded on human “creativity, intellect, feelings, and experiences.” In a July 2 session, Mexico’s Second Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) upheld an earlier decision made by the country’s copyright authority, the Instituto Nacional del Derecho de Autor (INDAUTOR), that stated AI cannot be recognized as the author or holder of copyright. “The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation ruled that works created by artificial intelligence cannot be registered as copyright in Mexico,” said INDAUTOR, in an August 29 post on X. “The creativity protected by law is exclusively human.” The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision does not entirely rule out AI-created works being registered for copyright in Mexico, but the applicant will have to demonstrate a substantive human contribution. Future applicants who use AI in their creative process will need to carefully document the points of human intervention in the process and present it in a way consistent with the Federal Copyright Law (LFDA). If no creative human input exists and AI does the entire process, the resulting work will not be granted copyright. However, creations made this way may still qualify for trademarks or industrial designs, as long as the appropriate legal requirements are met. The case of the AI Avatar The background to the Supreme Court decision was a 2024 application made by Gerald García Báez—Mexican-born founder and CEO of Businessadvocacy—to the INDAUTOR for the copyright registration of a “Virtual Avatar,” generated through an AI platform called ‘Leonardo.’ According…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+4.91%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000644-6.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+4.60%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:14
Podijeli
SolMining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contract, XRP Holders Can Earn Up To $6,800 Daily – CryptoNinjas

SolMining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contract, XRP Holders Can Earn Up To $6,800 Daily – CryptoNinjas

The post SolMining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contract, XRP Holders Can Earn Up To $6,800 Daily – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) token holders were a key factor in Ripple Labs’ victory in a lawsuit against U.S. securities regulators, a case that ultimately concluded last month when both parties agreed to drop their appeals. At the same time, SolMining also launched a cloud mining contract that supports XRP payments. The service enables users to participate using XRP without needing separate mining equipment. According to SolMining, the system automatically settles profits daily, allowing the participants to generate up to $6,800 in daily returns. How to get started with SolMining’s mining contracts? Visit SolMining and create your account – you’ll receive a $15 bonus. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet. Some contract examples Beginner Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily Return: $3.50 | Return at Maturity: $100 + $7 Entry-Level Miner: Investment: $500 | Period: 6 days | Daily Return: $6.25 | Return at Maturity: $500 + $37.5 Basic Miner: Investment: $3,000 | Period: 20 days | Daily Return: $43.50 | Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $870 Advanced Miner: Investment: $5,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $77.5 | Return at Maturity: $5,000 + $2,325 Top Miner: Investment: $16,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $275.2 | Return at Maturity: $16,000 + $9,632 Top Miner: Investment: $55,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily Return: $1028.5 Maturity Payout: $55,000 + $41,140 Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Lifetime: 47 days | Daily Payout: $2,850 Maturity Payout: $150,000 + $133,950 Profits are automatically settled daily, and the principal will be returned after the contract expires. Click here to learn more about the contract. Unique Platform Advantages The platform states it supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple cryptocurrencies, including XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC,…
Union
U$0.01096+9.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,195.79+0.43%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01679+0.53%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:13
Podijeli
Trending New Meme Coin TOKEN6900 is About To Go Ballistic, Is it the Next SPX6900?

Trending New Meme Coin TOKEN6900 is About To Go Ballistic, Is it the Next SPX6900?

TOKEN6900 has held support above $0.00715 following its launch, after retreating from a $0.013 high. With payrolls data expected to steer sentiment on risk assets, traders are positioning for a move that could determine whether the token resumes its upward trajectory.
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+2.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+1.76%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00033-34.00%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:12
Podijeli
Whales Shuffle $300K Portfolio With This GameFi Token

Whales Shuffle $300K Portfolio With This GameFi Token

The post Whales Shuffle $300K Portfolio With This GameFi Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is buzzing again. Prices are moving. Whales are reshuffling their portfolios. And retail investors are hunting for tokens that combine low entry price with explosive potential. If you’ve been asking yourself where to put your money next, you’re in the right place. In this article, we break down the 5 best crypto coins under $1 that are attracting attention right now. These are not just speculative plays. They come with strong narratives, solid communities, and in some cases, early utility. One token in particular, Tapzi (TAPZI), is making serious noise in the GameFi space and could turn into the next 100x story. According to CoinMarketCap, over 60% of new retail entrants prefer tokens priced under $1 because they look affordable and psychologically easier to accumulate. But don’t be fooled; price alone doesn’t make a coin valuable. What matters is adoption, tokenomics, and the problem it solves. Let’s dig into the coins that stand out. Best Crypto To Buy Now in September Under $1 Here is a list of the best crypto to buy under $1 that investors must take note of this year. Grab your coins before the whales book them all. Tapzi (TAPZI) VeChain (VET) Stellar (XLM) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Harmony (ONE) Read the following sections to know the details of these best crypto coins under $1 to embark on your next investment journey. 1. Tapzi (TAPZI) – The Best GameFi Crypto Token Whales Can’t Stop Talking About If you’re scanning for the most hyped project in 2025, Tapzi is at the top of the list. This isn’t another meme coin. Tapzi is a skill-based GameFi platform that transforms classic games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors into competitive battles. Players can stake tokens, compete in real time, and earn rewards based…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15135-6.91%
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+0.99%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:12
Podijeli
SEC, CFTC Propose Making U.S. Financial Markets 24/7 to Keep Up with Crypto

SEC, CFTC Propose Making U.S. Financial Markets 24/7 to Keep Up with Crypto

The agencies also floated new policies intended to accelerate the creation of prediction markets, perpetuals markets, and related DeFi protocols in the United States.
Union
U$0.01096+9.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0016+1.01%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:12
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.