SolMining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contract, XRP Holders Can Earn Up To $6,800 Daily – CryptoNinjas
The post SolMining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contract, XRP Holders Can Earn Up To $6,800 Daily – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) token holders were a key factor in Ripple Labs’ victory in a lawsuit against U.S. securities regulators, a case that ultimately concluded last month when both parties agreed to drop their appeals. At the same time, SolMining also launched a cloud mining contract that supports XRP payments. The service enables users to participate using XRP without needing separate mining equipment. According to SolMining, the system automatically settles profits daily, allowing the participants to generate up to $6,800 in daily returns. How to get started with SolMining’s mining contracts? Visit SolMining and create your account – you’ll receive a $15 bonus. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet. Some contract examples Beginner Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily Return: $3.50 | Return at Maturity: $100 + $7 Entry-Level Miner: Investment: $500 | Period: 6 days | Daily Return: $6.25 | Return at Maturity: $500 + $37.5 Basic Miner: Investment: $3,000 | Period: 20 days | Daily Return: $43.50 | Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $870 Advanced Miner: Investment: $5,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $77.5 | Return at Maturity: $5,000 + $2,325 Top Miner: Investment: $16,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $275.2 | Return at Maturity: $16,000 + $9,632 Top Miner: Investment: $55,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily Return: $1028.5 Maturity Payout: $55,000 + $41,140 Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Lifetime: 47 days | Daily Payout: $2,850 Maturity Payout: $150,000 + $133,950 Profits are automatically settled daily, and the principal will be returned after the contract expires. Click here to learn more about the contract. Unique Platform Advantages The platform states it supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple cryptocurrencies, including XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:13