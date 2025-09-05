2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
xMoney Introduces XMN as New Token Powering Its Ecosystem and the Future of Payments

xMoney Introduces XMN as New Token Powering Its Ecosystem and the Future of Payments

The post xMoney Introduces XMN as New Token Powering Its Ecosystem and the Future of Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial payments industry just got a major upgrade. xMoney, the pioneering payments company, is entering a new era with the launch of its XMN token, bolstering the company’s token utility and accelerating the expansion of its ecosystem. The token launch provides strategic new benefits for token holders and the infrastructure for xMoney to rapidly deploy its plans for high-volume scalability. While the company’s roots remain strong in MultiversX, it plans to expand to different ecosystems where merchants, developers, and users are building, allowing for faster settlements, lower fees, and smoother payment flows for merchants and users. XMN is being introduced to meet xMoney’s revised scaling demands and to support its new infrastructure, allowing its high-volume payments system to expand without interruption and fuel its mission of delivering financial products to the world economy. Unlike most tokens, XMN has been designed to comply with the European Union (EU) MiCA regulatory framework since its inception, making it one of the first tokens in Europe built for a long-term, regulated future. XMN powers the xMoney ecosystem by creating value for every participant, specifically designed to drive both engagement and rewards: Business utility features: Token-based benefits for merchants that include tiered fee reductions based on XMN staking or holdings, referral bonuses for onboarding new merchants, and specific platform feature unlocks tied to specific staking thresholds. Loyalty program: A renewed user-facing loyalty system that rewards users based on engagement and transaction activity, enables redemption of loyalty points earned through XMN, and boosts rewards for long-term holders and stakers. Governance participation: Staked token holders can vote on platform proposals – excluding those tied directly to xMoney’s corporate decisions – promoting decentralized community input on the platform’s features and roadmap. Early feature access: Users who stake XMN receive early access to beta features, promotional campaigns, and…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+1.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+4.91%
MISSION
MISSION$0.0000121+7.84%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:29
Podijeli
Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme token, is once again making headlines as traders discuss its price prediction and chances of reaching new highs.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+1.76%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21776+1.48%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002616+4.76%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 23:29
Podijeli
European Central Bank Pushes Digital Euro for Resilient Payments – Best Wallet Token Stands Out

European Central Bank Pushes Digital Euro for Resilient Payments – Best Wallet Token Stands Out

The European Central Bank (ECB) has stressed the importance of developing a digital euro. Its goal is to ensure secure, reliable capital flows even during major disruptions. And, of course, to strengthen resilience across the European financial system. This is fantastic news for Best Wallet, a novel non-custodial crypto wallet. As digital currencies like the […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+1.76%
Wink
LIKE$0.010987-0.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15839+1.57%
Podijeli
Bitcoinist2025/09/05 23:28
Podijeli
Bitcoin Just Saw Its Largest Whale Selloff Since 2022 as Whale Supply Hits 7-Year Low

Bitcoin Just Saw Its Largest Whale Selloff Since 2022 as Whale Supply Hits 7-Year Low

Bitcoin is facing one of its most turbulent stretches in years as major holders continue to unload their coins at a pace not seen since 2022. CryptoQuant analyst Caueconomy explained that some of the largest Bitcoin wallets have been cutting back on their exposure at an alarming pace. In the past month alone, whales reduced their reserves by more than 100,000 BTC.  Bitcoin Seeing Rapid Whale Selloffs He said this aggressive distribution shows how cautious large investors have become. The heavy selling has already damaged Bitcoin's short-term price structure and pushed the market below $108,000. Caueconomy added that whales are still trimming their holdings, which could create more selling pressure going forward. Bitcoin Whale Balance Change | CryptoQuant Meanwhile, data from Glassnode shows whale supply has fallen to its lowest level in seven years. Notably, some traders see this as a sign of weakness, but others believe it points to a healthier spread of coins across the market, which strengthens Bitcoin's decentralization. Bitcoin Supply Per Whale | Glassnode Glassnode reported that the average Bitcoin balance per whale has been shrinking since November 2024. Specifically, entities holding between 100 BTC and 10,000 BTC now sit on an average of just 488 coins, a level not seen since December 2018. Meanwhile, in a separate analysis, Glassnode described Bitcoin's current position as a consolidation phase. The premier crypto asset has been trading in a tight zone between $104,000 and $116,000 after a period of strong absorption by investors.  https://twitter.com/glassnode/status/1963510767397044596 The firm noted that both futures activity and ETF flows reflect weaker demand at the moment. It explained that a clear move above $116,000 could bring the uptrend back to life, but if the market breaks lower, prices could slide toward the $93,000 to $95,000 range. Bitcoin Close to Cycle End? Also, market analyst Crypto Birb recently discussed Bitcoin's current price position. He calculated that Bitcoin has run for 1,017 days since the November 2022 bottom.  According to him, past cycles peaked between 1,060 and 1,100 days, which points to a potential top forming between late October and mid-November this year. This is around fifty days from now. Further, he highlighted the historical pattern following halvings. Notably, peaks usually happen 518 to 580 days after the event, and since the April 2024 halving occurred 503 days ago, Bitcoin is now between 77% and 86% through that window.  Bitcoin Price After Halvings | Crypto Birb He said this puts the market inside the "hot zone," a stage when investors need to act with extra caution. Birb warned that every prior peak has led to a steep drop of 70% to 80% within the next 370 to 410 days, making a 2026 bear market almost certain. He pointed out that Bitcoin recently pulled back to $109,800 from its August high of $124,100. According to him, local support sits between $107,700 and $108,700, while resistance lies near $113,000 to $114,100. He cautioned that a drop below support could invite stronger selling, but holding those levels would keep the structure intact.
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+2.60%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197616+0.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,195.8+0.43%
Podijeli
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 23:24
Podijeli
Cardano Price Today; Shiba Inu Updates & Layer Brett News, The Biggest Memecoin Since Dogecoin

Cardano Price Today; Shiba Inu Updates & Layer Brett News, The Biggest Memecoin Since Dogecoin

The post Cardano Price Today; Shiba Inu Updates & Layer Brett News, The Biggest Memecoin Since Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 5, 2025 The crypto landscape often feels like a wild ride, and right now, while Cardano price predictions keep investors on edge, and Shiba Inu navigates its own path, a new contender called Layer Brett is absolutely exploding onto the scene. This isn’t just another memecoin; it’s a game-changer, fusing vibrant meme culture with genuine Ethereum Layer 2 utility, and its crypto presale is already turning heads. Layer Brett: Where meme meets mechanism Forget everything you thought you knew about memecoins. Layer Brett is designed to tackle the biggest pain points of Layer 1 blockchains, specifically Ethereum’s notorious gas fees and slower transaction speeds. Unlike the original Brett on Base, this isn’t just a quirky character; this is a purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain boasting near-instant transactions and fees as low as $0.0001. This speed and efficiency mean Layer Brett isn’t merely competing with altcoins like ADA or SHIB; it’s establishing a new standard. But what truly sets Layer Brett apart? Blazing Speed & Low Fees: Enjoy transactions at up to 10,000 TPS. Massive Staking Rewards: Early adopters are grabbing up to 976% APY through staking crypto, a truly jaw-dropping figure. Built on Ethereum Layer 2: It leverages the security of Ethereum while escaping its limitations. Real Utility from Day One: Layer Brett offers tangible value. Why Layer Brett offers an edge over Cardano and Shiba Inu While Cardano (ADA) boasts a robust ecosystem, it’s currently facing bearish market pressures, trading well below its $3.10 all-time high from September 2021. Even with its consistent upgrades and high staking rates, the ADA price today shows a cautious market. Similarly, SHIB, despite recent whale activity and its Shibarium Layer 2 efforts, is a fraction of its October 2021 peak of $0.0000725. These are established giants, yes, but their growth potential…
NEAR
NEAR$2.443+2.60%
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
holoride
RIDE$0.000984+5.46%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:22
Podijeli
Jelly Roll Lands A Pair Of Hot 100 Debuts With Two Very Different Duets

Jelly Roll Lands A Pair Of Hot 100 Debuts With Two Very Different Duets

The post Jelly Roll Lands A Pair Of Hot 100 Debuts With Two Very Different Duets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jelly Roll scores two new Hot 100 entries with “Box Me Up” and “Holy Water,” bringing his career total to 21 as he fills five slots on the chart this week. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Jelly Roll makes his way to the ring during Saturday Night’s Main Event at State Farm Arena on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Jelly Roll is one of a handful of musicians who has managed to find great commercial success across a variety of genres. His earliest releases fit squarely under the hip-hop label, but he broke into the mainstream by pivoting to country, and later, rock. Over the years, he’s appeared on Billboard tallies tied to rap, rock, country, and pop. The Grammy nominee lands several smashes on the all-genre Hot 100 this frame, as two recently-released collaborations now rank among the biggest cuts in America. “Box Me Up” Leads The Way Between Jelly’s two new debuts on the Hot 100, “Box Me Up” with BigXThaPlug scores the higher start, as it opens at No. 61. The collaboration gives Jelly another career entry on the tally, which counts the most-consumed tracks in the United States by factoring in sales, streams, and radio play. “Box Me Up” Lands on Multiple Rosters The hip-hop collaboration doesn’t only reach the Hot 100. “Box Me Up” launches on three country rankings at once, hitting No. 18 on both Hot Country Songs and Country Streaming Songs lists, while nearly topping the Country Digital Song Sales chart, where it starts at No. 2. The tune also appears inside the top 20 on the overall Digital Song Sales ranking. “Holy Water” Finally Reaches the Hot 100 Several weeks ago, Jelly rolled out “Holy Water” with electronic hitmaker Marshmello.…
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.09+1.40%
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.37%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.388-2.56%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:21
Podijeli
Best Crypto To Buy Now? Experts Rank Layer Brett Above ARB, AVAX & Pengu With 5,000% Upside Potential

Best Crypto To Buy Now? Experts Rank Layer Brett Above ARB, AVAX & Pengu With 5,000% Upside Potential

Experts see ARB, AVAX, and PENGU holding value, but Layer Brett’s $0.0053 presale, Layer 2 speed, and staking rewards drive hype with 5,000% upside potential.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.4+1.69%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.028899+0.76%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.59+1.69%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 23:20
Podijeli
Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Het Cardano platform staat in 2025 opnieuw flink in de schijnwerpers. Cryptoanalisten volgen nauwlettend hoe het ADA token zich rond belangrijke prijszones beweegt. De Cardano koers keerde terug binnen een bekend handelsbereik, waarbij zich rond de huidige niveaus een mogelijke bodem vormde. Is een doorbraak boven de huidige weerstanden voor Cardano nabij? Cardano koers en belangrijke ADA prijsniveaus Verschillende cryptoanalisten wijzen erop dat het groene steunniveau ruimte biedt voor nieuwe ADA instapmomenten. Dat geldt vooral wanneer de bredere markt een correctie doormaakt. In dat scenario kan Cardano profiteren van de koopinteresse in de lagere regionen van het bereik. Technisch gezien blijft de structuur van ADA stabiel op de koersgrafiek. De combinatie van candles op de daggrafiek en handelsvolumes laat zien dat de bulls standhouden. Dat vergroot de kans dat de Cardano koers opnieuw richting de bovenkant van het bereik beweegt. Voor 2025 en 2026 houden meerdere cryptoanalisten rekening met nieuwe all-time highs, mits de ADA koers door de bovenliggende weerstanden weet te breken. Naast de technische analyses speelt ook de fundamentele ontwikkeling mee. Het Cardano netwerk laat de afgelopen maanden een gestage groei zien. Nieuwe projecten en dApps voegden liquiditeit toe. Deze voortgang zorgt ervoor dat de technische signalen niet op zichzelf stonden, maar worden ondersteund door daadwerkelijke activiteit op de blockchain. #Cardano is an interesting ecosystem. It’s still in a blind spot for most, but has seen some traction. Price is building up for a big breakout, and fundamentally, the ecosystem grows. This project is building on top of $ADA, watch our recent episode here:… pic.twitter.com/iRXLpNlpzj — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 4, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Onafhankelijke audit naar ADA Voucher Program De aandacht voor de Cardano koers viel samen met een uitgebreid onderzoek naar het ADA Voucher Program. Oprichter Charles Hoskinson werd beschuldigd van verkeerd gebruik van fondsen. De kritiek richtte zich onder meer op de Allegra hard fork in 2021, waarbij volgens tegenstanders ongeveer $619 miljoen aan tokens zou zijn verplaatst. Een onafhankelijke audit van 128 pagina’s, uitgevoerd door advocatenkantoor McDermott Will & Schulte in samenwerking met accountants van BDO, wees deze claims grotendeels van de hand. Uit de bevindingen bleek dat 99,7% van de in totaal 14.282 vouchers correct werd ingewisseld. Beveiligingsmaatregelen maakten misbruik onmogelijk. Wanneer distributeurs zich niet aan de voorwaarden hielden, volgde handhaving. Ook de veelbesproken ‘verdwenen’ 318 miljoen ADA kreeg een verklaring. Volgens de audit waren deze tokens na de Byron fase aan de reserves toegevoegd. Om resterende claims af te handelen werd later het Post-Sweep Redemption Project opgezet. Daarmee werd een officiële structuur gecreëerd voor het afhandelen van onbenutte vouchers. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) cleared of $600M theft allegations after audit confirms 99.7% of $ADA vouchers were legitimately redeemed, with no misuse of funds. pic.twitter.com/sxM2flkHE8 — Crypto Sum (@cryptosum_) September 4, 2025 De reactie van Hoskinson op X Hoskinson reageerde fel op X na de publicatie van de audit. Hij benadrukte dat de resultaten bevestigden dat de aantijgingen ongegrond waren. Ook gaf hij aan te wachten op excuses van critici die de beschuldigingen maandenlang hadden verspreid. Deze uitkomst betekent dat de discussie rond mogelijke fraude of manipulatie definitief wordt afgesloten. Voor Cardano verschuift de aandacht daarmee opnieuw naar de technologische ontwikkeling en de prestaties van de cryptomunt op de markt. Waiting for the apologies to come rolling in… pic.twitter.com/0B9U0XOsHr — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 3, 2025 De technische vooruitblik op de ADA markt Met de afgeronde audit en de bevestiging dat de fondsen correct waren gebruikt, keerde de focus terug naar de technische signalen van ADA. Cryptoanalisten letten vooral op de candles bij de eerder genoemde weerstanden rond $0,92 en $1,24. Het doorbreken van deze zones kan de weg openen naar hogere Cardano prijsniveaus. Daarbij speelt ook het handelsvolume een voorname rol. Hogere volumes bij een doorbraak gelden vaak als bevestiging dat de bulls de controle hebben. Zonder voldoende volume blijft immers de kans bestaan dat de bears de koersbeweging snel terugduwen. De balans tussen de bulls en bears is momenteel neutraal, maar de structuur wijst op een mogelijke krachtopbouw. Vooruitzichten voor de Cardano koers Cardano laat in 2025 zien dat een solide technische structuur hand in hand gaat met een succesvolle onafhankelijke audit. Het netwerk breidt zich niet alleen uit met nieuwe applicaties, maar de on-chain activiteit groeit eveneens. De Cardano koers beweegt momenteel binnen een duidelijk handelsbereik, waarbij cryptoanalisten vooral letten op de weerstanden rond $0,92 en $1,24. Met deze combinatie van technologische robuustheid en groeiende marktinteresse positioneert Cardano zich als een stille kracht die in 2025 de fundamenten legt voor een bredere institutionele doorbraak. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003952-6.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+1.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:19
Podijeli
Best Altcoins Ready to Explode as Public Companies Hit 1M Bitcoin

Best Altcoins Ready to Explode as Public Companies Hit 1M Bitcoin

The post Best Altcoins Ready to Explode as Public Companies Hit 1M Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins Ready to Explode as Public Companies Hit 1M Bitcoin Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/companies-buy-1m-btc-best-altcoins-thrive/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,195.8+0.43%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.130145+0.94%
READY
READY$0.003365-0.14%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:19
Podijeli
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Today: Why Traders Are Turning to Pepeto Presale

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Today: Why Traders Are Turning to Pepeto Presale

As the bull run begins, meme coins are once again the focus of traders everywhere. All details below.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000549+0.91%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00239+5.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002616+4.76%
Podijeli
The Cryptonomist2025/09/05 23:19
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.