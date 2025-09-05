2025-09-07 Sunday

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

South Korea’s FSC has rolled out new rules for crypto lending, citing that the interest on this service is now capped at 20%. The post South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/05 23:39
First Dogecoin ETF May Launch Next Week, Altcoin Season Already Underway, Bloomberg Analysts Say

First Dogecoin ETF May Launch Next Week, Altcoin Season Already Underway, Bloomberg Analysts Say

The first Dogecoin ETF could debut as early as next week, said Bloomberg analysts, adding that the possible launch comes with a new altcoin season [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/05 23:38
Strategy has raised over $19.2 billion in funding so far in 2025

Strategy has raised over $19.2 billion in funding so far in 2025

PANews reported on September 5th that Strategy's 8-K filing, as of September 2nd, showed that the company raised a total of $19.2 billion in the first eight months of 2025, including $11.5 billion in common equity and $7.8 billion in fixed income financing. The company disclosed specific financing instruments during the same period, including convertible bonds, STRF, STRC, STRK, and STRD.
PANews2025/09/05 23:36
Elliptic unveils due diligence tool for stablecoins to track cross-chain activity

Elliptic unveils due diligence tool for stablecoins to track cross-chain activity

The blockchain analytics specialist Elliptic has released a due diligence toolset for stablecoins. According to Elliptic, the product can scrutinize wallets and track assets moving from one blockchain to another.  According to James Smith, the founder of Elliptic, Companies in mainstream finance can use the tracking tools and dashboard. The tools can be used by […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:35
Shocking 22k US jobs report fuels $113k Bitcoin as rate cut odds explode

Shocking 22k US jobs report fuels $113k Bitcoin as rate cut odds explode

The post Shocking 22k US jobs report fuels $113k Bitcoin as rate cut odds explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin rose above $113,000 on Friday as U.S. payrolls increased by 22,000 and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3 percent, pushing traders to price a September Federal Reserve rate cut with near certainty. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics release, private employers added 38,000 jobs, government payrolls fell by 16,000 and manufacturing lost 12,000. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent on the month and 3.7 percent on the year, the labor force participation rate edged up to 62.3 percent and average weekly hours held at 34.2. The U-6 underemployment rate reached 8.1 percent. Bitcoin traded above the $113,000 level during the session while hovering just below that mark on real-time charts. The weak headline gain followed a week of incremental softening across higher-frequency indicators. Initial jobless claims rose by 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 237,000, while private-sector payroll growth in the ADP series cooled, reinforcing evidence of slower hiring, according to Trading Economics data Separately, the services side of the economy improved but showed persistent price pressure: the ISM Services PMI firmed in August, new orders advanced, and the prices-paid index eased only slightly to a still-elevated 69.2. On costs, the Labor Department revised second-quarter nonfarm productivity up to a 3.3 percent annualized pace and unit labor costs down to 1.0 percent, a combination that supports disinflation at the margin. Trade flows added another piece to the macro picture. The U.S. goods and services deficit widened to $78.3 billion in July as imports rebounded, the largest gap since early spring, per the latest joint release from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau. That pattern points to resilient domestic demand and front-loading related to tariff policy, even as hiring momentum slows. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:35
Billy Joel Earns His First Top 10 Album On A Billboard Chart

Billy Joel Earns His First Top 10 Album On A Billboard Chart

The post Billy Joel Earns His First Top 10 Album On A Billboard Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Greatest Hits – Volume I & II gives Billy Joel his first top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart and reappears across Billboard rankings following its fortieth anniversary reissue. ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Billy Joel performs at soundcheck before his show at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images) Getty Images Billy Joel’s 2025 hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The piano man was forced to pause his concerts and cancel many upcoming dates earlier this year due to health concerns, but even while he’s been off the road, his music has been everywhere. This week, Joel is back on the charts in America with one of his classics. The musician’s life and career were revisited in the HBO docuseries Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which premiered this summer. Just a few weeks later, his compilation Greatest Hits – Volume I & II was re-released on vinyl to mark its fortieth anniversary. The collection gave longtime fans a reason to pick it up again — and for newcomers, a perfect entry point into Joel’s catalog. Billy Joel Charts Two New Top 10s Greatest Hits – Volume I & II opens in impressive starting positions on three tallies. It Starts at No. 5 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 6 on the Vinyl Albums ranking, and No. 17 on the Top Album Sales list, which tracks the bestselling full-lengths in the country, regardless of how they’re purchased or what style they may be filed under. Billy Joel’s Debut Top 10 Joel’s appearance on the Vinyl Albums chart is especially noteworthy, as it’s the superstar’s first top 10 on the roster. On Top Rock Albums, Greatest Hits – Volume I & II becomes his fifth top 10 win.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:33
Justin Sun calls on World Liberty to unlock frozen tokens, pledges $20M buy

Justin Sun calls on World Liberty to unlock frozen tokens, pledges $20M buy

The post Justin Sun calls on World Liberty to unlock frozen tokens, pledges $20M buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways World Liberty blacklisted Justin Sun’s wallet Thursday, freezing 540M unlocked and 2.4B locked WLFI tokens worth more than $3B. Sun called the move “unreasonable” in an open letter and pledged to buy $10M in WLFI and $10M in ALTS stock to show continued support. Justin Sun has called on World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to reverse the blacklisting of his address, which froze more than $3 billion worth of unlocked and locked WLFI tokens Thursday afternoon. To the World Liberty Financials team and the global community, As one of the early major investors in World Liberty Financials, I have contributed not only capital but also my trust and support for the future of this project. My goal has always been to grow alongside the team… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 5, 2025 In a post on X late Thursday, Sun published an open letter to the WLFI team and community, describing the freeze as “unreasonable” and arguing that tokens are “sacred and inviolable.” He said unilateral actions that freeze investor assets “violate the legitimate rights of investors” and risk undermining broader confidence in the project. “My goal has always been to grow alongside the team and community and to jointly build a strong and healthy WLF ecosystem,” Sun wrote. “I call on the team to respect these principles, unlock my tokens, and let’s move forward together toward the success of World Liberty Financials.” The remarks follow WLFI’s decision to blacklist Sun’s wallet, freezing 540 million unlocked and 2.4 billion locked WLFI after on-chain trackers flagged $9 million worth of WLFI transfers to exchanges. On Friday morning, Sun doubled down on his support for the project, pledging to market buy $10 million worth of WLFI and $10 million worth of ALTS, the ticker for Nasdaq-listed company…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:32
WGC wants to introduce digital Gold – Commerzbank

WGC wants to introduce digital Gold – Commerzbank

The post WGC wants to introduce digital Gold – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The World Gold Council (WGC) has presented a new idea aimed at modernizing the Gold market. According to this idea, there are plans to introduce a form of digital Gold, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes. Digital Gold is discussed to be introduced to the market “So-called Pooled Gold Interests (PGIs) are intended to enable investors to hold even very small shares in a ‘pool’ of physical Gold. In addition, PGIs will also be able to serve as collateral, for example for a loan, and will be easily transferable between parties. This move should be seen as a response to recent developments in the field of digital money (stablecoins, central bank digital currency, CBDC).” “This could be motivated by fears that stablecoins and/or CBDCs could prove to be alternative forms of investment, particularly to Gold. However, in our view, such concerns are unfounded. Both stablecoins and CBDCs are tied to fiat money – stablecoins because they are backed by US dollars and CBDCs because they are issued directly by central banks and function de facto like cash.” “Gold, on the other hand, is ‘politically free’, meaning it is not issued by any central bank or another political institution. The amount of Gold is primarily driven by mining supply, which is slow to change. Whether fiat money can be transferred more easily and cheaply is likely to be of little interest to Gold investors who have invested in the precious metal to hedge against political risks.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/wgc-wants-to-introduce-digital-gold-commerzbank-202509051207
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$358 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$358 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 5th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $358 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $142 million in long positions and $216 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC and ETH was $120 million, respectively.
PANews2025/09/05 23:30
QuickSwap Taps StratEx as Base Chain Deployment Readies Next-Gen, User-Friendly DeFi

QuickSwap Taps StratEx as Base Chain Deployment Readies Next-Gen, User-Friendly DeFi

QuickSwap is integrating StratEx, a next-gen DeFi strategy marketplace, following its Base Chain deployment, a move set to simplify yield farming.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 23:30
