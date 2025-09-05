Billy Joel Earns His First Top 10 Album On A Billboard Chart

Greatest Hits – Volume I & II gives Billy Joel his first top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart and reappears across Billboard rankings following its fortieth anniversary reissue. ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Billy Joel performs at soundcheck before his show at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images) Getty Images Billy Joel's 2025 hasn't gone exactly as planned. The piano man was forced to pause his concerts and cancel many upcoming dates earlier this year due to health concerns, but even while he's been off the road, his music has been everywhere. This week, Joel is back on the charts in America with one of his classics. The musician's life and career were revisited in the HBO docuseries Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which premiered this summer. Just a few weeks later, his compilation Greatest Hits – Volume I & II was re-released on vinyl to mark its fortieth anniversary. The collection gave longtime fans a reason to pick it up again — and for newcomers, a perfect entry point into Joel's catalog. Billy Joel Charts Two New Top 10s Greatest Hits – Volume I & II opens in impressive starting positions on three tallies. It Starts at No. 5 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 6 on the Vinyl Albums ranking, and No. 17 on the Top Album Sales list, which tracks the bestselling full-lengths in the country, regardless of how they're purchased or what style they may be filed under. Billy Joel's Debut Top 10 Joel's appearance on the Vinyl Albums chart is especially noteworthy, as it's the superstar's first top 10 on the roster. On Top Rock Albums, Greatest Hits – Volume I & II becomes his fifth top 10 win.…