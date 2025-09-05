2025-09-07 Sunday

SEC and CFTC to Host Joint Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

SEC and CFTC to Host Joint Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post SEC and CFTC to Host Joint Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC and CFTC to discuss crypto regulation at a roundtable. Regulatory coordination aimed at fostering market innovation. Focus on harmonizing definitions and reducing regulatory gaps. On September 29, 2025, the SEC and CFTC will hold a roundtable in the United States to discuss regulatory coordination for cryptocurrency, DeFi, and related financial products. The discussion aims to harmonize regulations, potentially enhancing market access for innovative crypto products by reducing regulatory discrepancies, thus impacting BTC, ETH, and related assets. SEC and CFTC Jointly Address Crypto Market Regulation The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have announced a joint initiative to coordinate cryptocurrency regulation. This roundtable event, scheduled for September 29, 2025, will include significant discussions on harmonizing definitions, reporting standards, and regulatory exemptions among both agencies. According to the enthusiastic market watchers, this represents a formidable move toward more integrated U.S. market structures. The CFTC and SEC will explore mechanisms to simplify existing frameworks, thereby providing innovators and investors with both clarity and predictability. In the words of Paul S. Atkins, SEC Chairman: provide clarity to the market and transform the unique regulatory structure of the United States into an advantage for market participants, investors, and the public. Market reactions have been generally positive, with investors and agencies applauding the step toward regulatory clarity. Statements from SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham highlight the potential for market transformation by creating a jurisdictional advantage in crypto innovation and investor protection. Bitcoin Price Surges Amid Regulatory Integration Efforts Did you know? The SEC and CFTC’s move to integrate market regulation aligns with a broader historical trend, as earlier initiatives such as the approval of Bitcoin futures ETFs led to a market boost and increased trading volumes. As of 14:09…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:56
United States U6 Underemployment Rate fell from previous 7.9% to -16% in August

United States U6 Underemployment Rate fell from previous 7.9% to -16% in August

The post United States U6 Underemployment Rate fell from previous 7.9% to -16% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:54
South Korea Caps Crypto Lending Interest at 20%

South Korea Caps Crypto Lending Interest at 20%

The post South Korea Caps Crypto Lending Interest at 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes In a newly released guideline, the South Korean regulator has mandated exchanges to peg crypto lending interest at 20%. Lending is now restricted to the top 20 coins or those listed on at least three won-based exchanges. Exchanges must use their funds to provide lending services. On September 5, the South Korean regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), released new guidelines for lending services on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs). This includes pegging interest rates at 20% and restricting the use of only the top digital assets Crypto Lending Guidelines Give Responsibilities to Crypto Exchanges According to the FSC, crypto lending interest in South Korea is now capped at 20%. Lending is limited to tokens within the top 20 by market capitalization and listed on at least three won-based exchanges. South Korea has made a name for itself as one of the top crypto hubs in Asia, especially for the first half of 2025. This comes from the sudden aggressive push for digital assets in the region under the administration of newly elected President Lee Jae-myung. More crypto-based products, as leveraged lending services, were introduced in South Korea by local crypto exchanges. As the demand for crypto spiked in this jurisdiction, so did the need for regulation. In July, some sources reported that South Korea’s financial regulators were working on rolling out guidelines on cryptocurrency lending services. Ultimately, the goal is to tighten oversight and protect investors, particularly because there is a gap in crypto lending regulation. Based on the guidelines, exchanges are now mandated to make sure that first-time borrowers are knowledgeable about whatever products are being offered to them. To achieve this, these borrowers must complete online training and suitability tests set by the local self-regulatory organization, the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA). Once there are signs of a potential forced…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:53
South Korea issues new guidelines to curb risks in crypto lending sector

South Korea issues new guidelines to curb risks in crypto lending sector

South Korean regulators have developed new guidelines to address the growing competition and risks associated with the crypto lending sector as they work to ensure investors are protected and market stability is uncompromised.  “If high-risk lending services proliferate indiscriminately amid the regulatory vacuum under the current law, investor damage is inevitable,” an official with the […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/05 23:51
Braison Cyrus On Finding His Sound With New Single, “Know This”

Braison Cyrus On Finding His Sound With New Single, "Know This"

The post Braison Cyrus On Finding His Sound With New Single, “Know This” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Braison Cyrus is giving himself time for his moment. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter has been working hard to clearly define the sound and genre that he’d like to share with the world. Though he’s proud of the music he’s created before – his 2021 album, Javelina, was a culmination of all the things he loved – Cyrus realized he needed to focus on one element of who he is. “What I’ve done in the past was everything I liked,” Cyrus says over Zoom from his home in Nashville, Tennessee. “I love everything I’ve done, but one thing that I’ve learned is that rather than doing [all the sounds and styles that] I like, I want to do one thing and do it really well.” His new single, “Know This,” which features his sister, Grammy-winning singer Miley Cyrus, is out now, marking a new era of music for Braison Cyrus. It also marks the first time Cyrus is working with his big sister. Below, Cyrus discusses how the single came about, what the song means to him, working with Miley, what kind of music he wants to create, and his future plans. Laura Sirikul: Tell me about the single, “Know This.” How did this song come about? Braison Cyrus: Once I decided this collection of songs would become an album, I had a lot of people tell me that I needed something with more energy. So I got together with a songwriter friend of mine named Jordan Lindley, and we were like, “Let’s make it so over the top and fun.” I usually focus on lyrics first and foremost. But, for this song, it was more, “let’s make it upbeat and fun.” We did it in about an hour, which is my preferred time to write a song because it means that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:45
US Treasury Secretary Benson: Fed must rebuild its credibility as an independent institution

US Treasury Secretary Benson: Fed must rebuild its credibility as an independent institution

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said: "To safeguard the future and the stability of the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve must reestablish its credibility as an independent institution. An honest, independent, and nonpartisan review of the entire institution is necessary, including monetary policy, supervision, communications, staffing, and research. Going forward, the Fed must reduce the distortions it creates in the economy." Bessant said the Fed's forecasts were too pessimistic when President Trump's administration shifted toward tax cuts and deregulation.
PANews 2025/09/05 23:45
Hyperliquid Empowers Validators to Decide USDH Stablecoin Launch

Hyperliquid Empowers Validators to Decide USDH Stablecoin Launch

TLDR Hyperliquid’s USDH launch hinges on validator voting and fee cuts. Validators to decide USDH rollout; HYPE gains governance strength. USDH set for on-chain launch as Hyperliquid slashes trading fees. Hyperliquid pairs USDH governance with major liquidity upgrade. HYPE rallies as validators prep to vote on USDH stablecoin launch. Hyperliquid will release its USDH stablecoin [...] The post Hyperliquid Empowers Validators to Decide USDH Stablecoin Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/05 23:44
Congress Faces Growing Debate Over CBDCs and Privacy Risks

Congress Faces Growing Debate Over CBDCs and Privacy Risks

TLDR The debate over central bank digital currencies intensifies as US Congress reconvenes after its August recess. Lawmakers are raising concerns about the potential privacy risks associated with CBDCs and government surveillance. Representative Tom Emmer sponsored the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to protect citizens from government-controlled digital currencies. Sheila Warren from the Project Liberty Institute [...] The post Congress Faces Growing Debate Over CBDCs and Privacy Risks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/05 23:43
EUR/GBP steadies as markets weigh Eurozone growth and UK Retail Sales

EUR/GBP steadies as markets weigh Eurozone growth and UK Retail Sales

The post EUR/GBP steadies as markets weigh Eurozone growth and UK Retail Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/GBP holds steady above 0.8670, as markets weigh subdued Eurozone Q2 growth and the UK’s mixed Retail Sales data. Eurozone Q2 GDP expanded 0.1% QoQ and 1.5% YoY, confirming sluggish growth, while employment rose 0.1% QoQ and 0.6% YoY. UK Retail Sales rose 0.6% in July, but annual growth slowed to 1.1% with prior figures revised lower. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the British Pound (GBP) on Friday, with EUR/GBP trading around 0.8680 during the European session. The cross is stabilizing after two straight days of losses as markets digest a mixed set of UK Retail Sales and lingering fiscal concerns, alongside subdued Eurozone growth figures. Eurostat’s final Q2 release confirmed that the Eurozone economy is expanding at only a modest pace. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.1% QoQ, exactly as expected and unchanged from the earlier estimate, while annual growth picked up slightly to 1.5% from 1.4%. Employment rose by 0.1% in the second quarter, in line with estimates, while annual job growth slowed to 0.6% from 0.7%. The slowdown follows a Q1 boost from tariff front-loading, while persistent uncertainty around US trade measures has encouraged businesses and households to adopt a more cautious stance. In the UK, July Retail Sales delivered a mixed performance. Headline sales rose 0.6% MoM, beating the 0.2% consensus, though the previous figure was revised sharply lower to 0.3% from 0.9%. On an annual basis, sales increased 1.1%, undershooting expectations of 1.3% and down from a revised 0.9% previously. Excluding fuel, sales rose 0.5% MoM, just above the 0.4% forecast but below the 0.6% prior, while annual growth held at 1.3%, slightly softer than the 1.8% earlier estimate. The details highlight resilient short-term spending but also reveal downward revisions that temper optimism, keeping the outlook for household demand subdued. Sterling has managed to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:42
Trump Media finalizes $105M Cronos purchase

Trump Media finalizes $105M Cronos purchase

The post Trump Media finalizes $105M Cronos purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media & Technology Group announced on Friday that it closed a $105 million agreement with Crypto.com to acquire 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens. The purchase, priced at roughly $0.153 per token, represents about 2% of CRO’s circulating supply and was settled through a 50-50 mix of cash and Trump Media stock. Both the tokens and shares exchanged will be subject to a lock-up period, according to the company’s press release. The acquired tokens will be held with Crypto.com Custody, its institutional-grade storage service, and staked to generate additional revenue. Trump Media said the partnership will also integrate CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ platforms as part of a rewards system using Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure. Devin Nunes, Trump Media’s chairman and CEO, called CRO a “versatile utility” for payments and transfers, while Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the deal as the first of many steps to expand adoption of the Cronos blockchain. The purchase builds on Trump Media’s prior creation of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., which has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company. The new entity is designed to serve as a dedicated CRO treasury, targeting up to 19% of the token’s supply. The company presented the move as a long-term strategy to embed Cronos within its media and financial ecosystem, though it also acknowledged forward-looking risks tied to regulation, volatility, and competition in blockchain infrastructure. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/trump-media-finalizes-cronos-purchase
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/05 23:41
