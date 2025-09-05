2025-09-07 Sunday

Network Tokens Are Infrastructure, Not Securities, Wintermute Tells SEC

The post Network Tokens Are Infrastructure, Not Securities, Wintermute Tells SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wintermute Trading, a leading crypto market-maker with over $6 Trillion in historical trading volume, has urged the SEC to treat network tokens as network infrastructure rather than securities. In a September 3, 2025 submission to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force, the firm argued that tokens like Bitcoin and Ether “enable a blockchain network to operate” by powering consensus and “make up the vast majority of digital asset market capitalization.” It warned that classifying these assets as securities would impose securities-law compliance on every trade, raise costs for market makers, and “stifl[e] innovation and driv[e] blockchain development … outside of US markets,” effectively pushing trading offshore. Wintermute likened these network tokens to commodities or real estate – assets people buy for investment but that are not regulated as stocks. Wintermute’s SEC Submission Wintermute’s feedback was filed in response to SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce’s tokenization request-for-comment. The London-registered firm noted that it provides liquidity on more than 50 crypto exchanges and has traded over $6 trillion in volume, underscoring its role as a major market maker. In its cover letter, Wintermute said it had avoided opening a U.S. office due to an “arbitrary and capricious” enforcement regime and “incredibly unclear” rules on crypto trading in the U.S. Source: X The submission aims to help define practical rules for tokenized securities markets. Wintermute urged the SEC to clarify that its own account trading, custody, and DeFi activities, like pooling or lending, need not trigger full broker-dealer rules, and to spell out when and how on-chain settlement with stablecoins is permitted. Crucially, Wintermute’s letter includes a section on “Security Status.” Citing recent SEC staff guidance that meme coins, stablecoins, and staking are not securities, Wintermute urged the agency to explicitly extend that clarity to network tokens. It defined a network token as one “intrinsically connected…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 00:03
Fed’s September 17 Rate Cut Could Ignite Ripple’s XRP Biggest Price Rocket Yet

Investors are betting the Fed will cut rates at its Sept. 16–17 meeting, and crypto traders see big implications for Ripple’s XRP.
Coinstats2025/09/06 00:03
Trump-Backed Thumzup Media Completes $50M Stock Offering for Dogecoin Mining, Plans XRP Treasury

Trump-backed Thumzup Media, which completed a $50 million stock offering in pursuit of the Dogecoin mining ambition, has announced plans to establish an XRP treasury.  The company unveiled the plan in a letter to its shareholders on Thursday. In the letter, Thumzup revealed that it recently completed a $50 million common stock offering at $10 per share.  Dogecoin Mining Ambitions  The company emphasized that the new capital will fuel its aggressive expansion into Dogecoin mining, particularly through the pending acquisition of Dogehash Technologies. Thumzup had announced plans last month to acquire Dogehash in what many described as an all-stock deal.  Part of the deal requires Thumzup to offer 30.7 million of its shares to Dogehash shareholders. Once completed, the Dogecoin mining company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings. Afterward, the company will be listed on Nasdaq under the XDOG ticker symbol.   Part of the $50 million funding will support Thumzup’s pending acquisition of Dogehash and the acquisition of 1,000 state-of-the-art mining equipment.  XRP Corporate Treasury  Beyond Dogecoin mining, Thumzup revealed plans to establish a diversified crypto treasury, featuring XRP. The letter noted that Thumzup’s board has approved the purchase and custody of selected cryptocurrencies, like XRP.  Other crypto assets that would feature in the treasury include Dogecoin, Solana, Ethereum, Litecoin, and stablecoin USDC. However, the company did not provide specific details about its upcoming treasury efforts, particularly the amount it intends to commit to XRP.  According to Thumzup, its corporate crypto treasury initiative is not a new development. In January, the company invested an initial $1 million in Bitcoin, followed by an additional $1 million purchase later that month.  The company now plans to expand its holdings with additional cryptocurrencies, including XRP, as part of a diversified treasury strategy. As a U.S.-based company, Thumzup claims that its mining and corporate treasury initiatives align with President Trump’s vision to solidify America’s leadership in the cryptocurrency sector.  Growing Corporate Interest in XRP  Meanwhile, XRP has attracted significant interest from corporate entities, with several firms unveiling treasury strategies for the token. In June, Webus International announced a $300 million XRP treasury deal.  That announcement came on the heels of another XRP treasury strategic plan from Nasdaq-listed VivoPower. As reported by The Crypto Basic, VivoPower suggested that it will establish its XRP reserve using part of the $121 million raised from notable investors, including Saudi Arabian Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud.  One of the biggest XRP reserve initiatives came from Singapore-based Trident Digital. The company intends to establish a $500 million XRP corporate treasury. Although Thumzup has not disclosed the size of its planned XRP investment, its decision to hold the token highlights the growing interest in XRP as a reserve asset.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/06 00:02
Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund

Sora Ventures, a Taiwan-based crypto venture capital firm, has unveiled plans to raise $1 billion for a Bitcoin treasury fund.  At Taipei Blockchain Week, Jason Fang, founder and managing partner of Sora Ventures, introduced what he described as “Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund” of this scale. The initiative aims to consolidate institutional adoption across Asia and support companies integrating Bitcoin into their balance sheets. The firm has already secured $200 million in commitments from investors and regional partners. It plans to reach the $1 billion target within six months. Fang emphasized that institutional investors in the U.S. and Europe have advanced more quickly in adopting Bitcoin treasuries. Asia, however, has fallen behind, largely because its initiatives remain fragmented. Centralized Pool for Bitcoin Adoption Unlike country-specific initiatives, the Sora fund will serve as a centralized institutional pool. Its goal is to replicate Bitcoin-first treasury models across Asia while linking them with international treasuries. “We are bringing institutional capital together, from local to regional, and now to the global stage,” Fang said. He remarked that the fund is intended to shift Asian companies’ perspective of Bitcoin, from a speculative holding to a reserve asset. Why Asia Matters in the Bitcoin Treasury Movement Bitcoin treasuries have gained traction globally, with companies like MicroStrategy in the U.S. becoming headline examples. In Asia, listed firms in Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea are gradually adopting similar models. Sora Ventures believes that consolidating these efforts under one institutional vehicle will create stronger synergies and momentum. The fund will not only invest in companies already holding Bitcoin but will also encourage new entrants to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Building on Past Investments The announcement builds on Sora Ventures’ growing record of strategic acquisitions and investments. In April 2024, the firm supported Metaplanet in Japan with a ¥1 billion ($6.6 million) Bitcoin purchase. Today, Metaplanet holds 20,000 BTC valued at $2.2 billion, making it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. In Hong Kong, Sora acquired Moon Inc., formerly known as HK Asia Holdings. Following the acquisition, the firm guided the company’s shift toward Bitcoin and investments in Web3-related sectors. The firm also led a consortium that acquired Thailand’s retailer DV8 in July to replicate the Metaplanet treasury model in Southeast Asia. Around the same period, Sora and its partners secured a majority stake in South Korea’s BitPlanet to support the firm’s push into digital asset services. Other Major Players in Asia’s Bitcoin Landscape According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net, several other corporations in Asia hold significant Bitcoin reserves. Cango Inc. currently owns Bitcoin worth $569 million, while Bitfufu holds more than $200 million. These holdings demonstrate the growing interest of Asian companies in treating Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve rather than a short-term investment.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/06 00:01
Hyperliquid Announces Plans to Launch USDH Stablecoin

The post Hyperliquid Announces Plans to Launch USDH Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid has stated that it plans to use a validator vote to roll out its native USDH stablecoin. The team hopes the launch will in turn boost the use of its HYPE token. HYPE price climbed nearly 3% in 24 hours as traders reacted to the upgrade news. Validator Vote to Decide Launch of Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH The protocol confirmed via its Telegram channel that the USDH ticker, currently reserved, will be put to an onchain governance vote. Thus, validators will decide which team earns the right to deploy the stablecoin. This makes the launch a transparent, community-driven process. USDH is designed as a Hyperliquid-first, compliant USD stablecoin. The launch comes as regulators, including the U.S. Treasury, seek public input on the GENIUS Act stablecoin oversight. Teams aiming to deploy the stablecoin must submit proposals in the Hyperliquid Discord forum. Proposals must include the deploying user address. If chosen by a validator quorum, the team gains the right to launch USDH. Voting will take place fully onchain through a Layer 1 transaction, mirroring Hyperliquid’s delisting vote process. Even after approval, the chosen team must still participate in the usual spot deploy gas auction. Hyperliquid emphasized that USDH is a reserved ticker intended to serve as the ecosystem’s primary stablecoin symbol. This makes governance over its deployment highly competitive Validators are expected to back teams capable of building a natively minted, Hyperliquid-aligned stablecoin. The approach ensures that USDH reflects both governance consensus and long-term stability. With USDH’s deployment decided through votes, HYPE’s utility becomes more strengthened as a governance asset. HYPE Price Soars After Governance Vote And Fee Overhaul Announcement Hyperliquid is also making significant changes to its trading fees alongside the stablecoin vote. Spot pairs between two quote assets will benefit from 80% lower taker fees. Maker rebates and user…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 00:01
XRP News Today: Ripple Struggles Continue As PayFi Altcoins Like Remittix Experience Worldwide Attention

XRP news continues to lead the headlines as Ripple faces new criticism in global markets. Though once a blockchain payments frontrunner, Ripple’s struggles have raised doubts about its ability to sustain momentum in a competitive field.  As established networks like XRP deal with current setbacks, investor attention is starting to turn to new PayFi altcoins
Coinstats2025/09/06 00:00
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Weakens As Traders Move Into Rollblock  With Life-Changing ROI Potential

Shiba Inu price prediction weakens as traders explore fresh opportunities, and Rollblock is quickly stepping into the spotlight. The platform has raised over $11.5 million in its presale and processed more than $15 million in wagers, sparking excitement with talk of a potential 500% surge.  While Shiba Inu stalls near resistance, Rollblock’s momentum is building, drawing investors toward its GameFi and iGaming ecosystem. The contrast highlights a shift as traders look beyond meme-driven moves and chase projects promising more substantial long-term rewards. Rollblock Presale Heats up as Traders Chase Big ROI Traders searching for strong returns are turning their attention to Rollblock (RBLK), a project already shaping up as one of 2025’s standout launches. Built around GameFi and iGaming, Rollblock has gained significant traction in its presale, pulling in $11.5 million while processing more than $15 million in wagers before even going live.  That level of activity shows apparent demand, but what really sets it apart is the foundation being built around its growing community of 55,000 registered players. The platform offers users access to a wide entertainment hub, including over 12,000 titles, live sports betting, and a prediction league designed to keep engagement high.  Payment options are broad, covering more than 50 cryptocurrencies alongside everyday methods like Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. This ease of access strengthens its global reach and positions Rollblock to capture audiences beyond the crypto-native crowd. Rollblock’s tokenomics structure has also been a central talking point among early investors. Under the model, with 30% of weekly revenue being spent on buybacks, 60% burned to reduce supply at a steady rate, and 40% redistributed to stakers, there is both scarcity and constant rewards. This is a strategy that breeds trust in long-term value and not hype. Key Drivers Behind Rollblock’s Growth: $11.5M raised in presale and $15M+ wagered already Licensed by Anjouan Gaming and audited by SolidProof Weekly token burns with staking rewards of 30% APY. Expansive 12,000+ game library and sportsbook integration With presale tokens priced at just $0.068, Rollblock is being viewed as a rare low-cap entry point with potential to deliver outsized gains. Shiba Inu Struggles to Break Free From Sideways Trading Shiba Inu has been unable to maintain momentum, falling to a price of approximately $0.00001224 following a period of sideways trading. The chart indicates recurrent efforts to advance upwards, but every surge has been brought to a stop early, and the token is in a hold period.                                                              Source Volume has been declining, too, leading to reluctance on both sides. Moving averages are not far apart, indicating a lack of a distinct trend in the short run. Analysts who observe such a pattern point out that the Shiba Inu price prediction remains weak until the token breaks the resistance at or above $0.00001300.  Any decisive action beyond that might pave the way to $0.00001450, but the confidence is low. On the negative side, falling below the support at $0.00001200 would make the token fall, sliding down to the last buyer level of $0.00001100. At this point, Shiba Inu is in a waiting game. Merchants are wary, and the quiet volumes are indicative of that apprehension. The future remains pessimistic, and until more substantial inflows arrive, the outlook may appear more defensive than aggressive in terms of purchasing. Rollblock Builds Strength as Shiba Inu Stalls Rollblock’s presale has already pulled in $11.5 million, with tokens priced at just $0.068, showing strong confidence before launch. Its mix of real utility and community growth is positioning it as a project that could surpass Shiba Inu in the months ahead. With the Shiba Inu price prediction weakening, Rollblock’s momentum stands out as traders seek more than meme-driven speculation. Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today! Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/ Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/09/06 00:00
Bitcoin Price Struggles Around $110K As Nexchain Joins $10M Presale Club With Huge Investor Spotlight

Bitcoin has been the benchmark of the crypto world for more than a decade, but today it finds itself under pressure after the recent all-time high of $124K.  Trading near $111,255, the price is struggling to hold ground as Ethereum and other altcoins steadily gain market share. The resistance levels continue to weigh on Bitcoin’s growth. Investors who once relied solely on Bitcoin are now diversifying into altcoins and token presales that offer stronger fundamentals and real-world applications. While Bitcoin remains a critical player, its reduced dominance highlights a shift in investor confidence. This environment creates opportunities for presale crypto projects that combine innovation, clear roadmaps, and scalable ecosystems. How Nexchain’s Presale Offers Better ROI Than Top Altcoins Nexchain has quickly positioned itself among the top crypto presales of 2025. Built entirely with artificial intelligence, this blockchain ecosystem introduces a hybrid consensus model that merges Proof-of-Stake with AI optimization. The result is faster processing, improved scalability, and security designed to adapt in real time. Its presale structure has also drawn major interest. At Stage 27, NEX tokens are priced at $0.108, with over $10 million already raised. The listing price is set at $0.30, offering structured growth for early backers. With its Whitepaper 2.0 update scheduled on 15 September and an already live testnet, Nexchain continues to expand. Its roadmap reflects transparency and delivery, while the ongoing 50% bonus using the wp50 code has further energized the community. By addressing the issues of scalability and cost that burden traditional chains, Nexchain stands out on every crypto presale list this year. Bitcoin Faces Competition From Rising Presales Bitcoin’s dominance is being tested by new crypto presale projects. While BTC sits around $111,255, its slower pace of innovation leaves space for alternatives to shine. Ethereum and newer ecosystems are capturing more attention, offering faster transactions and wider adoption. Investors are increasingly comparing Bitcoin’s stability with the dynamism of presale tokens like Nexchain. The appeal lies in transparency, structured tokenomics, and clear development milestones. These qualities make presale coin opportunities more attractive to both retail and institutional participants looking beyond Bitcoin’s limited upside. The rise of crypto coins on presale highlights how investor behavior is shifting from legacy assets to high-potential blockchain platforms. Nexchain Hits $10M and Gains Investor Spotlight Crossing the $10 million mark places Nexchain firmly within the top presale crypto ranks of 2025. Its rapid fundraising reflects both community interest and growing institutional curiosity about AI-powered blockchain infrastructure. Unlike speculative launches, Nexchain has been consistent in updating its roadmap and meeting development targets. The launch of its testnet, coupled with upcoming documentation updates, shows a project moving forward with clear momentum. For investors searching for the best crypto presale to buy right now, Nexchain is gaining recognition for combining technology and token presales with practical goals. Its structured growth makes it a standout among highly rated crypto token presale projects. Conclusion: Presales Shifts Investor Attention Beyond Bitcoin Bitcoin remains a cornerstone of the crypto industry, but its recent struggles highlight how investor attention is diversifying. With the price hovering near $110K, momentum is shifting toward new crypto presale opportunities that combine utility and transparency. Nexchain has proven its ability to deliver. By raising $10 million, launching its testnet, and preparing Whitepaper 2.0, the project has captured significant interest. Its AI-driven model and growing ecosystem make it one of the top crypto presales in 2025. While Remittix, BlockchainFX, and Rollblock are also building their presale momentum, Nexchain’s early traction sets it apart. For those exploring the crypto presale list this year, Nexchain shows how structured token presales can provide both innovation and long-term potential. Learn more about the Nexchain presale here: Website: nexchain.ai/  X: x.com/nexchain_ai  Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai  LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nexchainai/ 
Coinstats2025/09/06 00:00
Bank Of America’s Pivotal Shift For 2024

The post Bank Of America’s Pivotal Shift For 2024 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Bank Of America’s Pivotal Shift For 2024 Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Bank of America’s Pivotal Shift for 2024 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cuts-forecast/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:59
Maxi Doge Ready to 10x

The post Maxi Doge Ready to 10x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media switches to Dogecoin mining after collecting a $50M bill through its most recent stock offering. The official press release revealed that the company is close to finalizing its purchase of DogeHash, the mining service with a fleet of 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners in North America, with another 1,000 rigs to come later this year. The 3,500 miners could generate $22.70M in high-margin annual revenues at $DOGE’s price of $0.22. Thumzup plans to scale its mining operations forward with ‘cutting-edge infrastructure and treasury strategy with additional positions’ and pioneer new monetization models. The news rings dollar signs to Maxi Doge’s ($MAXI) $1.8M presale, as the beefed-up Shiba Inu keeps chugging Red Bulls to fuel its 1000x leverage positions. Dogecoin Plans Its First ETF Next Week As Thumzup Media kickstarts its Dogecoin mining operation, REX-Osprey is planning a DOGE ETF via 40 Act, possibly as soon as next week. REX opted to avoid the Form S-1 and Form 19b-4 traditional options on the basis of being too slow, in a move that ETF store president Nate Geraci described as ‘a regulatory end-around’. REX Shares posted the news on X, with the statement: $DOJE will be the first ETF to deliver investors exposure to the performance of the iconic memecoin, Dogecoin $DOGE. — REX Shares, Official X post With Dogecoin being up 124% over the last year and 9.28% in the last month, the future looks bright. Once Thumzup kickstarts its mining operations and the SEC greenlights the ETFs this coming Q4, the meme market may experience a massive upwards pressure. When that happens, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) will gain a massive following thanks to its raw meme power and appeal to degen traders. How Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Aura Farms Its Way to the Top As Dogecoin’s buffer, more aggressive, and more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 23:58
