2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Bitcoin Hyper Emerges as Best Crypto Presale With Over $14 Million Raised for Bitcoin Layer 2

Bitcoin Hyper Emerges as Best Crypto Presale With Over $14 Million Raised for Bitcoin Layer 2

Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 00:30
Dogecoin Struggles For Momentum While Meme Analysts Forecast Layer Brett To Deliver 20x In Months

Dogecoin Struggles For Momentum While Meme Analysts Forecast Layer Brett To Deliver 20x In Months

Market analysts are turning their attention to Layer Brett, which has begun to gain significant traction amid broader market uncertainty. […] The post Dogecoin Struggles For Momentum While Meme Analysts Forecast Layer Brett To Deliver 20x In Months appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 00:29
Lawsuit alleges that Bitmain faked contract breaches

Lawsuit alleges that Bitmain faked contract breaches

The post Lawsuit alleges that Bitmain faked contract breaches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A hosting provider, Old Const, has filed a lawsuit against Bitmain, the world’s largest producer of bitcoin mining equipment, alleging Bitmain inappropriately terminated the agreement between the firms. Old Const, which bought Bitmain’s “HASH Super Computing Server” and agreed to provide hosting services, claims Bitmain “fabricated purported breaches in order to terminate the agreement immediately.” In addition, Old Const claims Bitmain threatened to seek a seizure order, called a “writ of replevin,” outside of Texas jurisdiction. By doing this, it claims Bitmain violated the Hosting Services Agreement that the two firms entered into in November 2024, which required any legal dispute to be settled in Texas. Old Const’s lawsuit seeks a Temporary Restraining Order and an injunction ordered by the court that would prevent Bitmain from obtaining any seizure order from a court outside of Texas.  Otherwise, Old Const says Bitmain will “unlawfully” try and take its “essential” mining equipment away unless an injunction is granted. Read more: New research suggests Bitcoin mining centralized around Bitmain The lawsuit also seeks any damages that may be incurred, including legal costs, and for any “non-injunctive” disputes to be settled out of court via arbitration.  Bitmain was founded by the billionaire Jihan Wu and is the world’s largest producer of crypto mining equipment. According to Bloomberg, it planned to expand its US operations and open up a facility in either Texas or Florida during Trump’s newfound bitcoin mining push this year. In July 2024, Bitmain sued another hosting partner called JWKJ Technologies. It accused the firm of violating its contract by failing to keep its miners working for 95% of the time and also by redirecting mining power for its own profits. When Bitmain tried to get its equipment back, JWKJ refused, and Bitmain accused the firm of unlawfully detaining its $15 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 00:29
Meta, Apple woo Trump with $600B at White House dinner in China AI powerplay

Meta, Apple woo Trump with $600B at White House dinner in China AI powerplay

The post Meta, Apple woo Trump with $600B at White House dinner in China AI powerplay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook joined a select group of technology leaders at the White House on Thursday, at a dinner hosted by President Donald Trump to pledge larger U.S. spending on artificial intelligence. The event showed Trump’s growing ties with Silicon Valley as companies race to expand data centers and research hubs across the country. Trump opened the discussion by focusing on electricity needs for the new facilities that power AI systems. He told the executives the administration would move quickly on approvals and capacity. He said in the State Dining Room, “We’re making it very easy for you in terms of electric capacity and getting it for you, getting your permits.” He added, “We’re leading China by a lot, by a really, by a great amount.” The dinner brought together a rare lineup of founders and chief executives from some of the world’s most valuable companies, all competing for an edge in AI. Those at the table included Sam Altman of OpenAI, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and co-founder Sergey Brin, and Microsoft leaders Satya Nadella and Bill Gates. Moving around the table, the president asked each guest to lay out plans and commitments. Corporate leaders highlighted U.S. expansion and thanked the administration for policies they said help speed projects. Trump called on Zuckerberg first. “All of the companies here are building, just making huge investments in the country in order to build out data centers and infrastructure to power the next wave of innovation,” Zuckerberg told the president. Pressed for a figure, Zuckerberg said Meta would invest “at least $600 billion” through 2028. “That’s a lot,” Trump said in response. In recent days, the president has also touted a Meta data center in Louisiana with a price tag of $50 billion. Officials say Trump’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 00:24
Hyperliquid is planning USDH stablecoin launch

Hyperliquid is planning USDH stablecoin launch

The post Hyperliquid is planning USDH stablecoin launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid is preparing a governance-driven launch of its native stablecoin, USDH, in its next network upgrade, according to a Sept. 5 update on the DEX Discord channel. The protocol described USDH as a “Hyperliquid-first and compliant” dollar-pegged asset, but unlike conventional launches, it is opening the process to competition among development teams. According to the protocol, interested teams must submit proposals to deploy the stablecoin. Once a validator quorum approves a candidate, the chosen team will still need to win a gas auction before deployment goes live. Meanwhile, this move would significantly impact existing stablecoin providers on Hyperliquid. Omar Kanji, partner at Dragonfly, said the move could weigh heavily on Circle’s USDC, currently the main settlement currency for derivatives trading on Hyperliquid. He noted that $5.5 billion in USDC deposits sit on the platform today. According to him, a complete migration to USDH could generate an additional $220 million in annualized revenue for HYPE token holders, based on a 4% yield assumption. At the same time, Kanji noted that the shift would cut into Circle’s revenues by an equivalent amount. He added that this shift would also represent a 7% reduction in USDC’s outstanding supply. Other planned upgrade Alongside the stablecoin launch, Hyperliquid is reshaping its market structure to improve trading efficiency. The protocol confirmed it will reduce taker fees, maker rebates, and user volume contributions by 80% for spot pairs that involve two quote assets. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. This move would allow the DEX to deepen liquidity and lower barriers for traders by cutting costs at this scale. Hyperliquid also plans to expand access to spot quote assets by making them permissionless.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 00:20
Sora Ventures launches Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, plans to buy $1 billion in BTC

Sora Ventures launches Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, plans to buy $1 billion in BTC

Asia is stepping up its institutional adoption of digital assets, as two major announcements this week highlighted the region’s ambitions to catch up with the West, especially the US, in crypto adoption. At Taipei Blockchain Week, Hong Kong-based Sora Ventures launched Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, backed by $200 million in commitments and aiming to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 00:17
XRP in the Post-SEC Era: Is a $1+ Move Back on the Cards?

XRP in the Post-SEC Era: Is a $1+ Move Back on the Cards?

Analysis of XRP price action, institutional demand, technical support, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects build trust in volatile markets.
Cryptodaily2025/09/06 00:17
Bitcoin, altcoins tumble as weak job numbers stoke recession fears

Bitcoin, altcoins tumble as weak job numbers stoke recession fears

The post Bitcoin, altcoins tumble as weak job numbers stoke recession fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin and altcoins dropped after weak US jobs data heightened recession concerns. Markets anticipate a Federal Reserve rate cut in September as economic risks increase. The price of Bitcoin fell below $110,500 on Friday morning as August jobs data came in weaker than expected, which fueled concerns about a looming recession. Altcoins also saw gains erased as market volatility intensified. The US economy added 22,000 jobs in August, far below expectations and down from 79,000 in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The unemployment rate increased to 4.3% from 4.2%, while July’s job gains were revised lower from 73,000. The sharp deceleration suggests businesses are pulling back on hiring, often an early warning sign of weaker demand and slowing activity. The three-month average has dropped sharply, showing a consistent cooling trend in the labor market that can spill into consumer spending and overall growth, raising the risk of recession. Gold hit a record $3,580 on the weak jobs data, while Bitcoin dipped to $112,500 before rebounding above $113,300, TradingView showed. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq also touched fresh highs, but crypto and equities quickly pulled back even as markets fully priced in a September Fed rate cut. Traders now see a 98% chance the Fed delivers a quarter-point cut at its Sept. 16–17 meeting, with 2% odds on a half-point move, according to FedWatch Tool data. In his most recent statements at the Fed’s Jackson Hole event, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank kept the door open for a September rate cut. However, he also indicated it would not signal the start of an aggressive easing cycle. Powell noted that inflation risks remain tilted to the upside while employment risks are leaning lower. With policy rates now closer to neutral but still restrictive,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 00:17
Buy the Best Crypto Presale Now- BullZilla’s Price to Rise in Hours as TRON’s $220M Treasury and Bonk’s Meme Surge Stay In Focus

Buy the Best Crypto Presale Now- BullZilla’s Price to Rise in Hours as TRON’s $220M Treasury and Bonk’s Meme Surge Stay In Focus

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, investors are on the lookout for the next big opportunity that promises massive returns. The key to success in this space often lies in getting in early, especially during presales, when tokens are available at their most affordable prices. If you’re searching for the best crypto presales to […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 00:15
United States Nonfarm Payrolls registered at 22K, below expectations (75K) in August

United States Nonfarm Payrolls registered at 22K, below expectations (75K) in August

The post United States Nonfarm Payrolls registered at 22K, below expectations (75K) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 00:15
