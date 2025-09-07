2025-09-07 Sunday

Bitcoin network mining difficulty climbs to new all-time high

Bitcoin network mining difficulty climbs to new all-time high

The Bitcoin network mining difficulty continues its long-term upward trend, hitting an all-time high of 134.7 trillion on Friday. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, the average difficulty level for mining a block on the network, climbed to a new all-time high of 134.7 trillion on Friday.Network difficulty hit a previous all-time high in August and steadily rose throughout the month, despite projections that network difficulty would decrease.Bitcoin’s hashrate, the average of the total number of hashes per second from all miners on the network, has fallen to 967 billion hashes per second, down from the all-time high of over 1 trillion hashes per second recorded on August 4, according to CryptoQuant. Read more
AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal

AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal

The post AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto venture funding surged past $700 million last week, driven by a blockbuster $350 million M&A deal and a wave of AI- and infrastructure-focused projects. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 13 crypto ventures collectively raised $709.6 million, with AlloyX Limited’s M&A transaction leading the pack. Infrastructure platforms and AI-powered startups, including Kite AI, Aria Protocol, and Everlyn, dominated funding rounds, highlighting investors’ growing appetite for scalable blockchain solutions and artificial intelligence applications. Summary Crypto VC funding hit $709.6m across 13 projects from Aug 31–Sept 6. AlloyX’s $350m M&A deal was the largest, driving infrastructure growth. AI-focused projects like Kite AI, Aria Protocol, and Everlyn raised capital. Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding developments as per Crypto Fundraising data: AlloyX Limited Raised $350 million through M&A AlloyX is a payment infrastructure and stablecoin platform Etherealize Etherealize, an institutional business development firm, secured $40 million in an unknown round Investors include Electric Capital, Paradigm, and Vitalik Buterin Utila Utila, a non-custodial wallet platform, now has $22 million in a Series A round ($51.5 million total) It’s backed by Redstone Venture Capital, Nyca Partners, and Wing VC 🚀 Big News: Utila Secures $22M Series A Extension! 🚀 We’re thrilled to announce that Utila has raised an additional $22 million in Series A extension funding, bringing our total Series A to $40 million and nearly tripling our valuation in just six months. This extension… pic.twitter.com/xwFyyv04aE — Utila (@utila_io) September 3, 2025 Kite AI Kite AI, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, gathered $18 million in a Series A round Investors include Immersion Ventures, General Catalyst, and 8VC Aria Protocol Aria Protocol raised $15 million in a Seed round Polychain Capital, Neoclassic, and Story Protocol took part in the fundraise Everlyn Everlyn secured $15 million from Mysten Labs, Selini, and Nesa The…
Crypto VC Funding: AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal

Crypto VC Funding: AlloyX Limited dominates with $350m deal

Crypto VC funding surged past $700 million last week, driven by a $350 million deal and a wave of AI- and infrastructure-focused projects.
Hong Kong Prepares for Third Digital Bond Issuance in 2025

Hong Kong Prepares for Third Digital Bond Issuance in 2025

The post Hong Kong Prepares for Third Digital Bond Issuance in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event, leadership changes, market impact, financial shifts, or expert insights. Hong Kong prepares third digital bond issuance. Blockchain integration in Hong Kong’s public finance continues. The Hong Kong SAR Government plans its third digital bond issuance, leveraging blockchain for public finance as it sees record advances in tokenized green bonds since 2023. This move continues Hong Kong’s leadership in blockchain financial innovation, enhancing its competitive stance in global financial markets alongside cities like Singapore and London. Digital Bonds to Strengthen Hong Kong’s Financial Leadership The government’s previous bond issuances raised HK$800 million in 2023 and HK$6 billion in 2024 using platforms like Orion and GS DAP. Integrating Central Securities Depository functions into blockchain solutions aims to enhance efficiency. Such initiatives position Hong Kong as a leading innovator in tokenized finance. “Tender for the re-opening of 5-year HKD HKSAR Institutional Government Bonds to be held on Wednesday, 13 August 2025.” – Hong Kong Monetary Authority “Tender for the re-opening of 5-year HKD HKSAR Institutional Government Bonds to be held on Wednesday, 13 August 2025.” – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Market Data and Insights Did you know? Hong Kong’s 2023 issuance was a first in government tokenized green bonds globally, setting standards for blockchain-based finance. Ethereum’s current price is $4,283.57, with a market cap of $517.05 billion and a market dominance of 13.63%. Recent movements saw a 0.46% dip over 24 hours, but a notable 69.52% jump over the past 90 days, per CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:09 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu research team suggest that the continued integration of blockchain with public sector finance could bolster Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem. Historical trends underline that such innovative moves can pave the way for broader acceptance of digital assets…
The post Ethereum-Based Altcoin Analysts Call the “Next Solana” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News An emerging Ethereum-based altcoin is drawing comparisons to Solana’s early days, but one newcomer may surprise. Every bull cycle results in breakout tokens that change market narratives and take centre stage in headlines. Investors were taken aback by Solana’s explosive growth in the previous cycle, which made it one of the most valuable altcoins. Analysts are now focussing on a project based on Ethereum that some have dubbed the “next Solana.” Its developer adoption, speed, and scalability mirror Solana’s initial course. Identifying such opportunities before they become widely known can yield exceptional returns for investors. At the same time, another surprising contender, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is gaining traction as an alternative narrative within the market. Solana’s legacy and the comparison game Solana’s success stemmed from speed and low costs, positioning it as a rival to Ethereum in performance-driven applications. Its thriving ecosystem of DeFi, NFTs, and consumer platforms proved that demand exists for high-throughput chains. The Ethereum-based altcoin now attracting attention is being measured against that legacy, with analysts pointing to similar developer enthusiasm and early adoption metrics. While no project can fully replicate Solana’s trajectory, the comparison highlights the hunger for new infrastructure tokens capable of scaling to mass-market use cases. Why Ethereum-based ecosystems matter Ethereum remains the largest hub for decentralized finance, but congestion and fees continue to push users toward layer-2 solutions and sidechains. This new altcoin builds on Ethereum’s security while offering performance enhancements, creating a bridge between reliability and scalability. For investors, this is a critical factor: it suggests that new infrastructure tokens can succeed without abandoning Ethereum’s trusted base layer. MAGACOIN FINANCE: A presale rewriting expectations While analysts debate Solana successors, MAGACOIN FINANCE is building a parallel storyline. Unlike many “Ethereum killers,” it isn’t promising technical revolutions, it’s promising cultural domination. With whale…
The post Why is Dogecoin Down Today? DOGE Hovers Around $0.21 as Smart Investors Choose This Under-$0.035 DeFi Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently falling, trading close to $0.21. This comes as the overall crypto market is uncertain and investors are unsure about where DOGE might go next. Because of this, investors are shifting their interest towards upcoming protocols in DeFi such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an up-and-coming player valued at $0.035. MUTM is in the sixth presale level and missing an entry here will mean paying 14.28% more when phase 7 comes along. Over $15.45 million has been raised so far and the project has already registered over 16,100 investors. As liquidity flows and risk-on capital seek utility-oriented applications, the focus is quietly shifting off the better-known names such as Dogecoin and onto emerging DeFi coins, possibly paving the way to a new phase of decentralized finance development. Dogecoin Liquefies as Wider Market Swings Play out Dogecoin price has slipped over the last week, now just above $0.20. DOGE has seen mild price swings over the last 24h. This recent dip is part of a broader change in market sentiment and is influenced by technical factors such as resistance levels and low activity from large investors. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance is getting a lot of attention in this changing market. Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance is allowing investors to buy in cheap while the project is still in its early stage. It is currently priced at $0.035, but will go higher to $0.04 in an upcoming phase 7 of token sale. There is also a very high interest in investment and the amount of funds raised has surpassed $15.45 million and the number of individuals holding tokens has surpassed over 16,100. This makes MUTM one of the most qualified within the market of DeFi. $50,000 Bug Bounty Program As the presale progresses, MUTM has launched a new initiative where, users of…
The post BlockDAG Presale Nears $400M & 3M Miners Outshine BlockchainFX, Ozak AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What separates hype from real traction? BlockchainFX and Ozak AI have both drawn attention, raising millions and promoting ambitious AI and multi-asset platforms. But while these projects focus on what’s ahead, BlockDAG is showing measurable adoption today. Its X1 app has already attracted over 3 million active miners, proving that engagement is locked in before launch. At the same time, its presale has surged to nearly $400 million with more than 26 billion coins sold. This momentum makes BlockDAG the defining top presale crypto of 2025. BlockDAG X1 App Hits 3M Users, Here’s Why That Matters BlockDAG has reached a major milestone, crossing 3 million active miners on its X1 mobile app, with real users mining BDAG directly from their smartphones. This kind of adoption typically follows a launch, yet BlockDAG is achieving it during presale, a clear signal of real-world traction. At the same time, thousands of X10 hardware rigs are being shipped globally, expanding access through both mobile and physical mining devices. Moreover, BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, despite being priced at $0.03 in Batch 30 of its presale, BlockDAG has introduced a new special price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment. Not to mention, the presale is close to amassing $400M in record time. Whale activity has reinforced this growth story. Leaderboard entries have reached $4.4 million and $4.3 million, topping previous highs and sparking competition among large buyers. This mix of strong community adoption, global hardware distribution, multi-million-dollar entries, and a presale that continues to break records gives BlockDAG a unique edge. By…
