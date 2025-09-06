2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Urgent Alert As BTC Falls Below $111,000

Bitcoin Price Drop: Urgent Alert As BTC Falls Below $111,000
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
United States U6 Underemployment Rate increased to 8.1% in August from previous 7.9%

United States U6 Underemployment Rate increased to 8.1% in August from previous 7.9%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
Is XYZVerse the #1 Crypto Presale of 2025? A Look at its Unique Blend of Memes and Sports

XYZVerse raises $15M+ in presale, combining memes with sports utility. Discover why this audited project with deflationary tokenomics could be 2025's top crypto presale, moving beyond hype to real-world application.
Cryptodaily 2025/09/06
When Ethereum Forks, What Happens to ETH/USD CFDs?

Ethereum forks reshape CFD trading differently than spot wallets. Brokers' policies, margins, and liquidity shifts define risks and rewards around splits.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/06
NFT Trading Volume And Sales Climb Again

The non-fungible token (NFT) market has just closed its two strongest months since February as adoption and renewed interest have driven trading volumes to its highest levels this year. NFT trading volumes were up 9%, but sales counts dipped 4%, showing that while "fewer assets traded hands, collectors are paying more per sale," according to a report published by blockchain analytics platform DappRadar on Thursday. CoinGecko shows that trading volumes for NFTs spiked in the last 24 hours, rising more than 25% to reach a high of $7.9 million. Resurgence driven by adoption A key driver of the uptick in the NFT market comes from adoption, according to DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas. She pointed to cases such as the nightclub Hï in Ibiza, an island near Spain, which opened the first permanent NFT art gallery inside a club, showcasing works from NFT artists like Beeple and Mad Dog Jones. Another driver is the Coinbase layer-2 network Base, which climbed to become the third-largest chain by trading volume, sparked by low minting costs and airdrop speculation. However, Gherghelas said Ethereum "remains the powerhouse," commanding 61% dominance in the NFT industry. In August, developers also introduced trustless agents." "This could allow AI systems and DApps to safely recognize and interact with one another using NFT-based IDs and reputation layers," Gherghelas added. In July, American rapper Snoop Dogg sold out a collection of almost 1,000 NFTs on Telegram in 30 minutes, which also sparked discussions about a possible market resurgence. Investors, degens are trading NFTs again NFTs saw $578 million in trading volumes and 5.5 million sales in August, up slightly from July, which saw $530 million in trading and 5.2 million sales, according to DappRadar. January was the biggest month for 2025 so far in trading volumes, with $997 million.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
XRP News: Investors Flock to Ripplecoin Mining for Daily XRP Yields

As XRP continues to gain traction in the global crypto market, more and more investors are seeking new ways to generate stable returns on their holdings. Recently, the cloud mining platform Ripplecoin Mining has attracted a large number of users, who are converting previously idle wallet assets into daily cash returns by participating in XRP-specific contracts. The XRP market continues to attract attention In the recent trading week, the XRP price stabilized around $2.80, with whale investors accumulating over hundreds of millions of XRP tokens at low prices. This trend demonstrates that despite overall market volatility, XRP's long-term value is gradually being recognized by institutional and individual investors. Analysts point out that XRP not only has the potential for cross-border payments but is also being repositioned as an investment tool that can generate passive income. From "Holding and Waiting" to "Holding for Interest" Many investors used to adopt a "buy and wait" strategy, but price fluctuations often make returns unpredictable. Ripplecoin Mining offers an alternative: through cloud mining contracts, users don't need to purchase mining equipment or possess technical knowledge; simply invest XRP and receive automatic daily returns. According to platform data, some active investors have achieved daily net returns of up to $4,935 through this model, making it a hot topic in the crypto community.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
Deftones Own 80% Of The Top 10 On A Billboard Chart

Deftones dominate Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart with 11 tracks from Private Music, including the entire top six, as the album debuts at No. 1 on multiple tallies. Rock band Deftones hit big with Private Music as the full-length debuts in impressive spaces on multiple Billboard charts. Tracks from the group's latest album invade the Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking — the list of the most-consumed hard rock tracks in America. This frame, the outfit dominates like few acts ever have, as fans clearly wanted to hear the whole project at once. Half of the Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart The Hot Hard Rock Songs chart features 25 spaces. Deftones fill 11 of them — almost exactly half. Every song from Private Music lives inside the top 20 on the tally, which is an unusually tight cluster for one act. The Entire Top Six Deftones occupy the entire top six this frame. "Infinite Source" starts at No. 1, becoming the group's second leader on the genre-focused songs roster. The tune also arrives at No. 3 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, kicking off just three spots shy of the Hot 100 itself. "My Mind Is a Mountain" and "Milk of the Madonna" Private Music's singles that dropped before the project arrived in full climb as the album lands. "My Mind Is a Mountain" lifts to No. 2 on Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. "Milk of the Madonna" rises to No. 3 on the same tally. Deftones Score Eight Top 10 Smashes Three new cuts fill spaces Nos. 4-6: "I Think About You All the Time" (No. 4), "Ecdysis" (No. 5).
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
Cardano Latest News; Is ADA Heading To $1? Investors Favour Remittix To Jump From $0.10 To $3 First

The crypto market is drawing attention as major tokens test new levels. Cardano latest news points to ADA trading near $0.40, with traders debating if a push toward $1 is realistic in the short term.
Cryptodaily 2025/09/06
ECB Warns Non-EU Stablecoins Won't get Free Pass in Europe

ECB President Christine Lagarde called for consistent EU oversight of stablecoins, stressing that gaps in rules could put investors and markets at risk. Her comments signal a move toward tighter regulation of stablecoins as the European regulator is trying to push the digital euro. Summary Christine Lagarde urged the EU to apply stablecoin rules equally to issuers inside and outside its borders, warning that regulatory gaps could threaten financial stability. She pointed to liquidity risks and the need for robust safeguards as stablecoins become increasingly used for cross-border payments. The ECB's stance marks a shift from earlier skepticism, reflecting a push to regulate private stablecoins while still promoting the digital euro. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, made it clear during her speech at the ninth annual conference of the ESRB that the European Union should, in her view, hold stablecoin issuers outside its borders to roughly the same rules as those within. Speaking at the conference in Frankfurt, Lagarde stressed that regulatory gaps could leave investors exposed and undermine financial stability. "European legislation should ensure that such schemes cannot operate in the EU unless supported by robust equivalence regimes in other jurisdictions and safeguards relating to the transfer of assets between the EU and non-EU entities." Christine Lagarde The ECB head added that without a level global playing field, risks will "always seek the path of least resistance." Lagarde, known for her metaphor-filled speeches, compared financial oversight to submarine sonar. In a noisy, tricky environment, she said, only careful listening and the right frameworks can spot danger. Regulators, like submariners, must listen "carefully and to separate signal from noise." Once skeptical, now scrambling The ECB's latest stance is a considerable pivot for a central bank that, just a few years ago, seemed largely indifferent to stablecoins.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
United States Labor Force Participation Rate rose from previous 62.2% to 62.3% in August

United States Labor Force Participation Rate rose from previous 62.2% to 62.3% in August
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
