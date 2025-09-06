MEXC burza
Shiba Inu Marks Milestone with Cross-Chain Lending and $500 Giveaway
TLDR Shiba Inu has entered the cross-chain lending market through its integration with Folks Finance. The integration allows SHIB holders to lend and borrow across 12 blockchain networks. Shiba Inu launched a $500 giveaway worth 40.45 million SHIB tokens to celebrate the milestone. Participants must complete social engagement tasks to qualify for the SHIB giveaway. [...] The post Shiba Inu Marks Milestone with Cross-Chain Lending and $500 Giveaway appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/06 00:56
Gold Rises in El Salvador & Tether’s Reserves
The post Gold Rises in El Salvador & Tether’s Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee and settle in because the global reserve playbook is shifting again. From San Salvador to Zurich, gold quietly reclaims its shine just as Bitcoin (BTC) faces a critical test on the world stage. Crypto News of the Day: El Salvador and Tether Bet on Gold to Balance Bitcoin and Market Volatility El Salvador made its first major gold purchase in 35 years, adding a new layer to its bold financial experiment. The experiment has made headlines worldwide for adopting Bitcoin as a legal tender. The Central Reserve Bank (BCR) announced Thursday that it acquired 13,999 troy ounces of gold, worth roughly $50 million. This boosts its total holdings to 58,105 ounces, valued at about $207 million. Sponsored Sponsored El Banco Central de Reserva informa que ha adquirido 13,999 onzas troy de oro, equivalentes a US$50 millones, como parte de la estrategia de diversificación de sus Reservas Internacionales. pic.twitter.com/UAqUctFuns — Banco Central de Reserva (@bcr_sv) September 4, 2025 The move marks a significant diversification in El Salvador’s reserves. A recent US Crypto News publication indicated how the nation has become synonymous with Bitcoin, with experts advertising El Salvador as Bitcoin’s Statue of Liberty. “The Bitcoin Office’s ‘Bitcoin Historico’ event at the Presidential Palace in November… is a signal to the world that El Salvador is the new Statue of Liberty. The new Shining City on a Hill,” Max Keiser told BeInCrypto. El Salvador currently holds 6,290 BTC, worth more than $706 million. However, the latest move signals to global markets that the nation’s interest goes beyond digital assets. “This acquisition represents a long-term positioning, based on a prudent balance in the composition of the assets that make…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:56
Is Ozak AI the Most Promising Presale Opportunity of 2025?
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 00:54
SEC and CFTC launch joint effort to harmonize crypto and DeFi rules
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have announced their planned coordination to support crypto, DeFi, prediction markets, perpetual contracts & portfolio margining. The two major regulatory bodies in the US aim to harmonize rules, reduce regulatory gaps, expand trading hours, and use innovation exemptions to keep US markets competitive. […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 00:52
Secret Talks Hint At XRP And Dogecoin ETFs Closer Than Ever
The post Secret Talks Hint At XRP And Dogecoin ETFs Closer Than Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Secret Talks Hint At XRP And Dogecoin ETFs Closer Than Ever Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/secret-talks-spot-xrp-dogecoin-etfs-closer-ever/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:52
The next frontier of Hollywood IP harvesting
The post The next frontier of Hollywood IP harvesting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warner Bros. | Universal Studios | Amazon Prime Hollywood is finally leveling up. For decades, studios have tried to capitalize on the financial success and cultural relevance of video games, but it’s only been in the past few years that things have clicked. With the box office achievements of Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie,” alongside television hits like Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout” and HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Hollywood has doubled down on its investment in content based on video game franchises and related intellectual property. “Adaptations of popular games used to be met with a high degree of cynicism and creative misfires, but recent blockbusters and commercial hits have reversed the curse,” said Shawn Robbins, director of analytics at Fandango and founder of Box Office Theory. Just this week, Paramount announced it would develop a live-action Call of Duty movie and distribute the latest Street Fighter adaptation as part of a three-year distribution deal with Legendary. Also on the development docket are features based on “Elden Ring,” “Helldivers,” “Horizon Zero Dawn” and “The Legend of Zelda.” On the television side, treatments for Tomb Raider, God of War, Mass Effect and Assassin’s Creed are in the works. “Video game movies and TV shows are not new, but they’re certainly getting a better volume and they’re getting better,” said Alicia Reese, analyst at Wedbush. Start screen The first video game adaptation to hit theaters was 1993’s “Super Mario Brothers.” The live-action feature based on the hit Nintendo property tallied $20.9 million domestically at the time and was widely panned by critics. For the next two decades, Hollywood managed to make enough back on production budgets that studios kept justifying future adaptations, but there always seemed to be something lost in translation between the game controller…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:51
Thumzup Media Plans 3,500 Dogecoin Rigs in $50M Crypto Push
The post Thumzup Media Plans 3,500 Dogecoin Rigs in $50M Crypto Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has announced a significant strategic shift, transitioning from its roots in social media marketing to becoming a major player in cryptocurrency mining. This move is highlighted in their recent shareholder letter, detailing plans to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a dedicated Dogecoin mining company. $50 Million Capital Raise to Fuel Expansion To support this ambitious transformation, Thumzup has successfully completed a $50 million common stock offering at $10 per share. Thumzup Media Corp. Source: CNBC This capital infusion will be utilized to acquire DogeHash Technologies, which currently operates 2,500 Dogecoin mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 rigs on order. The company envisions scaling up to 3,500 mining rigs, positioning itself as one of North America’s largest publicly traded Dogecoin miners. Strategic Shift to Crypto Mining This strategic pivot follows Thumzup’s initial foray into digital assets, including a $1 million Bitcoin treasury investment earlier this year. The company’s board has also authorized the holding of up to $250 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and USDC. This diversified approach underscores Thumzup’s commitment to becoming a leader in the digital asset space. Financial Outlook and Market Impact Thumzup’s transition into cryptocurrency mining is expected to generate significant revenue streams. With the planned deployment of 3,500 mining rigs, the company anticipates annual revenues ranging from $22.7 million at current Dogecoin prices to over $100 million if Dogecoin reaches $1 per token. This projection highlights the potential profitability of the venture and the company’s strategic positioning in the evolving crypto market. The market has responded positively to Thumzup’s strategic shift, with the company’s stock price reflecting investor confidence in its new direction. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow, Thumzup’s bold move into Dogecoin mining positions it to capitalize on emerging opportunities and establish itself as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:50
Bitcoin Price Gets Rejected at $113k Again Amid Rising Odds of Fed Rate Cuts
The post Bitcoin Price Gets Rejected at $113k Again Amid Rising Odds of Fed Rate Cuts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a higher volatility on Friday, September 5. The flagship coin led the wider crypto market in higher volatility after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released key data on employment. According to market data from TradingView, the BTC/USD pair surged during the late London session and reached its range peak of about $113k …
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 00:49
The Economy Is Starting To Weigh Heavily On Retail Forecasts
The post The Economy Is Starting To Weigh Heavily On Retail Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail activity is threatened when job creation stalls (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) Getty Images According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the last four years there has been more than one job available for each person unemployed in the U.S. That’s what has given labor its power to negotiate and get increased wages; employers haven’t been able to find the people they need to fill the open job. No more. This morning’s report about job creation was practically anemic. For the first time in four years, there are now just about as many people looking for jobs as there job openings. And if the current trend continues, there will soon be more people looking than jobs available. Historically, unemployment has weighed heavily on consumer spending. It’s not just the people who are unemployed that cut back. The most meaningful reduction in consumer spending that happens when unemployment increases comes from people who know unemployed people among their friends, neighbors and coworkers, Seeing unemployment among other people makes people say, “that could happen to me.” The Fed Normally Acts When unemployment rises, the Federal Reserve often cuts interest rates. Right now there’s a lot of political pressure on the Fed to do exactly that and with the anemic employment growth, there’s justification. But there’s a problem. The Federal Reserve has two goals, one is to maximize employment. But the other is to keep prices stable, generally defined as maintaining inflation at or below 2% per year. The problem is that the tariffs imposed this year have increased costs on imported products by anywhere from $60 billion to $160 billion and they’ve only been in effect for a few months. While manufacturers, brands and retailers are trying to hold the line on those increased costs, every brand owner and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:48
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To Harmonize Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto
The post SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To Harmonize Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC and CFTC have announced a roundtable as they move forward with plans to collaborate on providing regulatory clarity for the crypto industry. The SEC CFTC roundtable will center on discussions on how both agencies can harmonize their respective frameworks for the industry. Details About The SEC CFTC Roundtable In an SEC release, the Commission announced that it will host a roundtable with the CFTC on September 29. Commenting on this move. SEC Chair Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham said that it is a “new day” at both agencies as they begin the long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve. They further noted that by working together, they can harness the nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans. Notably, prior to the announcement of the SEC CFTC roundtable, both agencies had issued a statement earlier this week on potentially allowing crypto spot trading on U.S. regulated exchanges. They stated that the joint statement on crypto asset products is only a first step and that, to the extent possible and appropriate, they would consider harmonizing product and venue definitions. Both agencies would further look to streamline reporting and data standards for crypto firms and align capital and margin frameworks. Meanwhile, Atkins and Pham stated that they would establish coordinated innovation exemptions using each agency’s existing exemptive authority. According to the release, the SEC CFTC roundtable will provide an opportunity to discuss regulatory harmonization priorities. Further commenting on the roundtable, Atkins and Pham said, This roundtable represents a pivotal step toward building more coherent and competitive U.S. markets. By working together to align our regulatory frameworks, the SEC and CFTC can reduce unnecessary barriers, enhance market efficiency, and create space for innovation to thrive. Our shared goal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:46
