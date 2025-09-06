The Economy Is Starting To Weigh Heavily On Retail Forecasts

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the last four years there has been more than one job available for each person unemployed in the U.S. That's what has given labor its power to negotiate and get increased wages; employers haven't been able to find the people they need to fill the open job. No more. This morning's report about job creation was practically anemic. For the first time in four years, there are now just about as many people looking for jobs as there job openings. And if the current trend continues, there will soon be more people looking than jobs available. Historically, unemployment has weighed heavily on consumer spending. It's not just the people who are unemployed that cut back. The most meaningful reduction in consumer spending that happens when unemployment increases comes from people who know unemployed people among their friends, neighbors and coworkers, Seeing unemployment among other people makes people say, "that could happen to me." The Fed Normally Acts When unemployment rises, the Federal Reserve often cuts interest rates. Right now there's a lot of political pressure on the Fed to do exactly that and with the anemic employment growth, there's justification. But there's a problem. The Federal Reserve has two goals, one is to maximize employment. But the other is to keep prices stable, generally defined as maintaining inflation at or below 2% per year. The problem is that the tariffs imposed this year have increased costs on imported products by anywhere from $60 billion to $160 billion and they've only been in effect for a few months. While manufacturers, brands and retailers are trying to hold the line on those increased costs, every brand owner and…