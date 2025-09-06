2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Crypto News: XRP Tops Sentiment Charts, Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum

Crypto News: XRP Tops Sentiment Charts, Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post Crypto News: XRP Tops Sentiment Charts, Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has taken the lead in crypto sentiment, surpassing both Bitcoin and Ethereum in the latest report shared by Paul Barron. The report, which tracks 56 major crypto assets, placed XRP at the top with a sentiment score of 86 out of 100. Its overall composite score reached 87, ahead of Bitcoin and Ethereum, both …
XRP
XRP$2.8345+0.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0.15835+1.61%
Podijeli
CoinPedia2025/09/06 01:04
Podijeli
Pi Coin News And XRP ETF Updates Take A Backseat As Meme Analysts Favor Layer Brett

Pi Coin News And XRP ETF Updates Take A Backseat As Meme Analysts Favor Layer Brett

The post Pi Coin News And XRP ETF Updates Take A Backseat As Meme Analysts Favor Layer Brett appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Coin news might be making waves, but astute meme analysts are shifting their gaze. While the crypto world tracks XRP ETF developments, a new contender, Layer Brett, is on every trader’s radar. Layer Brett fuses genuine Layer 2 utility with explosive meme coin energy. This isn’t just another digital frog or dog; it’s a …
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.50%
Waves
WAVES$1.1172+0.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8345+0.94%
Podijeli
CoinPedia2025/09/06 01:03
Podijeli
A Critical Move from the Cryptocurrency Exchange Favored by Giant Whales! It Will Launch Its Own Stablecoin! – Voting Has Beginned!

A Critical Move from the Cryptocurrency Exchange Favored by Giant Whales! It Will Launch Its Own Stablecoin! – Voting Has Beginned!

Decentralized cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Hyperliquid (HYPE) has announced plans to launch its native stablecoin, USDH. Continue Reading: A Critical Move from the Cryptocurrency Exchange Favored by Giant Whales! It Will Launch Its Own Stablecoin! – Voting Has Beginned!
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.41+1.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+2.24%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 01:01
Podijeli
Bitwise Lists 5 New Crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX Exchange

Bitwise Lists 5 New Crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX Exchange

Bitwise has expanded its European presence by listing five new exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The launch of Bitwise crypto ETPs gives investors a regulated path into digital assets. It also reinforces Switzerland’s position as a leading hub for crypto innovation. Five New Listings Highlight Market Diversity The new lineup includes the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1), Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32), Bitwise Solana Staking ETP (BSOL), Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP (DA20), and the Bitwise Physical XRP ETP (GXRP). These Bitwise crypto ETPs cover single-asset exposure, staking products, and index-based strategies.  The launch comes as more investors seek safe and transparent ways to access cryptocurrencies. Many remain cautious about direct crypto trading due to security risks.  Bitwise crypto ETPs address these concerns by offering a familiar structure that trades on a regulated exchange. This approach reduces complexity while ensuring compliance with European standards. Switzerland: A Key Market for Growth Switzerland has become one of the most important markets for digital assets. It combines financial stability with clear regulations that encourage innovation. By introducing Bitwise crypto ETPs in Zurich, the company has chosen a country with a strong reputation for investor protection.  Also read: Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF, LINK Jumps 5% Although open to retail investors, the products are tailored to institutional needs. The Core Bitcoin ETP offers long-term, cost-efficient exposure to Bitcoin. The Ethereum and Solana staking ETPs provide access to staking rewards.  The XRP and index-based products add diversity for professional portfolios. These Bitwise crypto ETPs allow institutions to manage risk while gaining exposure to the digital asset market. Security and Transparency at the Core Bitwise has emphasized security as a central feature of its new products. Each of the Bitwise crypto ETPs is backed by the actual underlying digital asset. The assets are held in institutional-grade cold storage to ensure maximum protection.  The company also offers a physical redemption mechanism, similar to commodity-based exchange-traded products. These measures add transparency and help build confidence among investors. Leadership Highlights European Strategy Company leaders have stressed the importance of Switzerland in their broader expansion plans. Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, described the launch as a logical step in building the firm’s European presence.  Ronald Richter, Regional Director of Investment Strategy, noted that Europe is opening quickly to digital assets. Both emphasized that Bitwise crypto ETPs are designed to meet the needs of a fast-growing market. Bitwise has confirmed that more products will follow. Additional staking and index-based offerings are planned for release in the coming months. This ensures that Bitwise crypto ETPs will remain central to the company’s European strategy.  Market Impact and Investor Confidence The introduction of five new products on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to draw significant investor interest. Analysts believe Bitwise crypto ETPs will encourage wider participation by lowering entry barriers and offering institutional-level safeguards.  Conclusion The introduction of Bitwise crypto ETFs in Switzerland demonstrates that the company is motivated to develop safe and transparent digital assets products. Bitwise is defining the future of regulated crypto investment by aligning itself with the sophisticated financial system in Switzerland and providing protection to investors. Also read: Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian Summary Bitwise has expanded its European footprint by launching five new exchange-traded products on the SIX Swiss Exchange, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and a digital asset index. These Bitwise crypto ETPs aim to provide secure and regulated access for both retail and institutional investors.  Backed by institutional-grade custody and offering staking and redemption options, the products highlight Switzerland’s role as a crypto hub. The move strengthens Bitwise’s strategy to deliver innovative and compliant digital asset products across Europe. Appendix: Glossary of Key Terms Bitwise crypto ETPs – Exchange-traded products offered by Bitwise, giving regulated exposure to digital assets. SIX Swiss Exchange – Switzerland’s primary stock exchange where Bitwise listed its new ETPs. Staking ETP – An investment product that earns rewards by participating in blockchain staking. Institutional-grade custody – Secure storage of digital assets using advanced systems designed for large investors. Physical redemption mechanism – A process allowing investors to redeem products for the underlying assets. Digital asset index – A basket of cryptocurrencies tracked as a single investment product. FAQs for Bitwise Crypto ETPs 1- What are Bitwise crypto ETPs? They are exchange-traded products that track the performance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, offered on regulated exchanges. 2- Why did Bitwise choose Switzerland? Switzerland provides financial stability, advanced infrastructure, and a clear regulatory framework, making it ideal for launching digital asset products. 3- Who can invest in them? Both institutional and retail investors can access Bitwise crypto ETPs through the SIX Swiss Exchange. 4- How are they secured? Each product is backed by the underlying digital asset, stored in institutional-grade custody, and offers a physical redemption mechanism. Read More: Bitwise Lists 5 New Crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX Exchange">Bitwise Lists 5 New Crypto ETPs on Swiss SIX Exchange
Union
U$0.01096+9.27%
SIX
SIX$0.02148+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10085-0.72%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 01:00
Podijeli
Canada Participation Rate declined to 65.1% in August from previous 65.2%

Canada Participation Rate declined to 65.1% in August from previous 65.2%

The post Canada Participation Rate declined to 65.1% in August from previous 65.2% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+4.82%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002596+2.68%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002598+2.12%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 01:00
Podijeli
The Taxman Enters the Blockchain

The Taxman Enters the Blockchain

Crypto assets present unprecedented challenges for tax administrations worldwide. Their decentralized, pseudonymous nature undermines traditional frameworks, leaving policymakers scrambling to balance compliance, fairness, and innovation. From GST/VAT on mining services to taxation in the metaverse, the stakes are especially high for developing countries. Coordinated global action, technological capacity building, and new frameworks for DeFi, NFTs, and anonymity tools will be critical to prevent tax evasion, ensure fairness, and future-proof taxation in the digital economy.
GST
GST$0.005132-0.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001599+1.07%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1361+0.65%
Podijeli
Hackernoon2025/09/06 01:00
Podijeli
Little Pepe and Pepenode Presales are Shiny But BlockDAG’s 312K Holders & $397M Presale Make It the Best Presale Now

Little Pepe and Pepenode Presales are Shiny But BlockDAG’s 312K Holders & $397M Presale Make It the Best Presale Now

Discover how Little Pepe’s $23M presale and Pepenode’s $500K start compare, while BlockDAG’s 312K holders and $397M raise prove it’s leading the market.
Succinct
PROVE$0.8962+4.90%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000977+1.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00705-1.39%
Podijeli
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 01:00
Podijeli
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys Figma Stock Amid 20% Post-Earnings Drop

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys Figma Stock Amid 20% Post-Earnings Drop

The post Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys Figma Stock Amid 20% Post-Earnings Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Figma stock dropped nearly 20% to $54.56 on Thursday after its first quarterly earnings since going public. Ark Invest Tracker data showed more than 100,000 shares added to ARKW, though the disclosure has not yet been confirmed in ARK’s public filings ARK’s purchase is a “textbook” Cathie Wood move, Decrypt was told. Ark Invest, the New York-based investment firm led by Cathie Wood, has added more than 100,000 shares of Figma to its ARKW ETF, following a nearly 20% drop in the stock after the company’s first earnings report since going public. The disclosure came via the popular Ark Invest Tracker X account but has not yet been independently confirmed by ARK’s public filings. Decrypt reached out to Ark Invest for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. The stock purchase is consistent with Ark’s past strategy of adding to high-growth names during periods of weakness, according to Dan Dadybayo, research and strategy lead at Unstoppable Wallet, a non-custodial, open-source crypto wallet. ﻿ The purchase is “a textbook Cathie Wood move: leaning into volatility and backing companies she sees as long-term disruptors,” Dadybayo told Decrypt. In July 2025, the firm bought about 143,000 Tesla shares after an earnings selloff, while trimming roughly 34,000 Coinbase and 68,000 Roku shares as sentiment shifted, according to a report from financial analytics firm Barchart. Despite the slide in shares and selloff, ARK appears to be “signaling conviction that Figma’s collaborative design moat, product momentum, and high margins outweigh short-term execution risks,” he added. Such a stance could “reframe the drawdown as an overreaction” and “attract other growth-focused investors who share a long-term horizon,” Dadybayo said. Figma, which went public in July, reported revenue of $249.6 million for the quarter, up 41% from a year earlier. Rising expenses and thinner margins fueled…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10085-0.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+2.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+4.82%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 00:59
Podijeli
This Crypto Will Skyrocket 21440% Before Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Rejoin CoinMarketCap's Top 20 in 2025

This Crypto Will Skyrocket 21440% Before Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Rejoin CoinMarketCap's Top 20 in 2025

Shiba Inu currently sits at position 23 on CoinMarketCap, trading at $0.00001260 after a 6% decline over the last month. Its efforts to reenter the top 20 continue; yet another asset has emerged with far greater growth potential.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+0.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000549+0.91%
Podijeli
Cryptodaily2025/09/06 00:59
Podijeli
Amidst weak XRP price predictions for September, XRP investors flocked to DOT Miners, earning $8,700 daily.

Amidst weak XRP price predictions for September, XRP investors flocked to DOT Miners, earning $8,700 daily.

Against the backdrop of widespread market analysis predicting weak XRP price trends in September, a growing number of crypto investors are seeking new, stable income channels. DOT Miners, a leading global green cloud mining platform, announced that its AI-driven intelligent computing power allocation system can help investors generate up to $8,700 in daily passive income [...] The post Amidst weak XRP price predictions for September, XRP investors flocked to DOT Miners, earning $8,700 daily. appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.8345+0.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08077-0.68%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251+4.68%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/06 00:58
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.