Pioneering Sharplink Gaming ETH Staking: Unlocking New Opportunities on Linea

Pioneering Sharplink Gaming ETH Staking: Unlocking New Opportunities on Linea

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Sharplink Gaming ETH Staking: Unlocking New Opportunities on Linea The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and institutional players are increasingly finding innovative ways to engage with digital assets. A significant development recently emerged as Nasdaq-listed Sharplink Gaming (SBET), a prominent strategic investor in Ethereum, announced its ambitious plan to begin Sharplink Gaming ETH staking on Consensys’s highly anticipated Layer 2 network, Linea. This move signals a growing confidence in decentralized finance solutions and could set a precedent for other publicly traded companies looking to optimize their crypto holdings. Why is Sharplink Gaming Embracing Linea for ETH Staking? Sharplink Gaming’s decision to venture into staking on Linea is a calculated one, driven by a clear objective: diversification and the pursuit of enhanced returns. Currently, the company primarily stakes its substantial Ethereum holdings through established platforms like Anchorage and Coinbase. While these are reliable avenues, Sharplink co-CEO Joseph Chalom highlighted the desire to explore new methods. Diversification Strategy: By adding Linea to its staking portfolio, Sharplink aims to mitigate risks associated with relying on a limited number of providers. This approach is standard practice in traditional finance and is now being applied to crypto asset management. Seeking Higher Returns: Layer 2 networks like Linea often offer competitive staking yields due to their efficiency and lower transaction costs. Sharplink’s move suggests an expectation of superior profitability compared to existing arrangements. Strategic Alignment: The close ties between Sharplink and Consensys play a crucial role. Joseph Lubin, an Ethereum co-founder and the head of Consensys, also serves as the chairman of Sharplink. This deep connection ensures a foundational understanding and strategic alignment, making Linea a natural choice for their expanded Sharplink Gaming ETH staking activities. What is Linea, and Why Does it Matter for Staking? Linea is a cutting-edge Layer 2 scaling solution developed by Consensys, designed to address some of Ethereum’s core challenges, such as high gas fees and network congestion. By processing transactions off the main Ethereum blockchain and then batching them back, Linea significantly improves scalability and efficiency. For staking, this means: Lower Costs: Reduced transaction fees make staking more economically viable, especially for institutional players dealing with larger volumes. Faster Transactions: A more efficient network allows for quicker interactions with staking protocols. Enhanced Security: As a ZK-Rollup, Linea inherits the robust security guarantees of the Ethereum mainnet, providing a secure environment for staked assets. The anticipation around Linea is palpable, especially with its token generation event (TGE) scheduled for September 10th. This event often marks a significant milestone for a network, potentially attracting more users and liquidity, which could further benefit those engaged in Sharplink Gaming ETH staking. The Broader Impact: What Does This Mean for Institutional Crypto Adoption? Sharplink Gaming’s proactive step into Layer 2 staking is more than just a corporate financial decision; it’s a powerful signal to the broader market. When a Nasdaq-listed company openly embraces such advanced crypto strategies, it lends significant credibility to the entire decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Increased Legitimacy: This move helps bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto, showing that even publicly traded entities are comfortable with sophisticated DeFi applications. Precedent for Others: Other companies with significant crypto holdings might look to Sharplink’s strategy as a blueprint for their own asset management, potentially leading to a wave of institutional adoption of Layer 2 solutions. Innovation and Growth: Such institutional engagement fuels further innovation within the Layer 2 space, encouraging developers to build more robust and user-friendly platforms. The focus on Sharplink Gaming ETH staking specifically highlights the growing maturity of staking as a legitimate investment strategy. This development underscores a maturing market where companies are not just holding crypto but actively participating in its underlying economic mechanisms to generate returns. Navigating the Future of Digital Asset Management As Sharplink Gaming prepares for its new staking venture on Linea, it exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to digital asset management. The strategic shift from solely relying on established custodians to exploring advanced Layer 2 solutions demonstrates an evolving understanding of the crypto landscape. While the potential for higher returns and diversification is attractive, it’s also important to acknowledge the inherent complexities of operating in the decentralized space. However, with the backing of a seasoned entity like Consensys and the strategic oversight of figures like Joseph Lubin, Sharplink is positioning itself to navigate these waters effectively. The success of Sharplink Gaming ETH staking on Linea could very well become a case study for future institutional participants. Summary: A Bold Step Towards DeFi Integration Sharplink Gaming’s decision to engage in ETH staking on Consensys’s Linea network marks a pivotal moment. It signifies a strategic evolution for the Nasdaq-listed company, aiming for greater diversification and optimized returns from its Ethereum holdings. This move not only strengthens the bond between Sharplink and Consensys but also sends a powerful message to the financial world: decentralized finance is becoming an indispensable part of modern asset management. As Linea prepares for its mainnet launch and token generation event, all eyes will be on how this pioneering institutional venture unfolds, potentially paving the way for wider corporate adoption of Layer 2 staking solutions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Sharplink Gaming (SBET)? Sharplink Gaming (SBET) is a Nasdaq-listed company and a strategic investor in Ethereum, focusing on various aspects of the gaming and digital asset sectors. Why is Sharplink Gaming choosing Linea for ETH staking? Sharplink Gaming is diversifying its ETH staking methods beyond existing custodians like Anchorage and Coinbase, seeking higher returns and leveraging its close relationship with Consensys, the developer of Linea. What are the benefits of staking ETH on a Layer 2 network like Linea? Staking on Layer 2 networks like Linea offers benefits such as lower transaction costs, faster processing, and enhanced security inherited from the Ethereum mainnet, making it more efficient for institutions. Who is Joseph Lubin, and what is his connection to Sharplink and Consensys? Joseph Lubin is an Ethereum co-founder and the head of Consensys. He also serves as the chairman of Sharplink, highlighting a strong strategic and leadership connection between the entities. When is the Linea token generation event (TGE) scheduled? The Linea token generation event (TGE) is scheduled for September 10th, marking a significant milestone for the network. If you found this insight into institutional crypto strategies valuable, consider sharing this article with your network. Your engagement helps us bring more crucial developments in the crypto world to light. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Sharplink Gaming ETH Staking: Unlocking New Opportunities on Linea first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/06 01:10
Best Crypto To Buy Today With Just $100: If You Missed DOGE’s Presale, This is Your Chance to Start From the Bottom!

Best Crypto To Buy Today With Just $100: If You Missed DOGE's Presale, This is Your Chance to Start From the Bottom!

Tapzi presale at $0.0035 gives small investors a shot at DOGE-like gains. With capped supply and GameFi utility, $100 could turn into six figures by 2025.
2025/09/06 01:10
Massive Powerball jackpot means big boost for DraftKings

Massive Powerball jackpot means big boost for DraftKings

The post Massive Powerball jackpot means big boost for DraftKings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images Powerball fever is spreading as the jackpot hits $1.8 billion — making it the second-largest prize in U.S. lottery history. The enthusiasm for the gargantuan pot is fueling business on Jackpocket, a lottery courier owned by DraftKings and available in 16 states. DraftKings said 15 million Powerball tickets have been ordered using Jackpocket during this Powerball run. Powerball ticket sales on the platform increased 130% day over day from Wednesday to Thursday this week. And sales on Wednesday alone increased 200% from the previous week. Lotto.com and Jackpot.com also offer online lottery sales. As of the most recent drawing on Sept. 3, no ticket had all five winning numbers. The jackpot rolled over and increased from an estimated $1.4 billion to this week’s estimated $1.8 billion as of Friday, according to Powerball. That would be an estimated $826.4 million one-lump sum payout. Customers purchase lottery tickets on the DraftKings app, and the courier fulfills the order, charging a fee on customer deposits — a model not unlike Uber Eats for food delivery, for example. Many states do not allow for online or courier sales of lottery tickets, however. This year, Texas banned Jackpocket and other couriers from operating after a scandal involving a group of lottery ticket buyers who reportedly spent $25 million on nearly every number combination possible to win a $95 million jackpot. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins told CNBC back in May the ban was a disappointment, because the state of Texas could have contributed meaningfully to the growth of the business. DraftKings forecasts Jackpocket will contribute between $260 million and $340 million in incremental revenue and between $60 million to $100 million in EBITDA by fiscal year 2026. Robins has said the biggest return on the 2024…
2025/09/06 01:09
Trump Media Seals $105M Deal With Crypto.com for Massive CRO Token Stake

Trump Media Seals $105M Deal With Crypto.com for Massive CRO Token Stake

TLDR Trump Media grabs $105M in CRO tokens, diving deeper into crypto with Crypto.com Trump Media seals $105M CRO deal, eyeing 19% supply for Truth Social ecosystem Trump Media invests $105M in CRO, staking tokens to fuel Truth Social rewards Trump Media plots big crypto play: $105M CRO deal plus $2B Bitcoin holdings Trump Media [...] The post Trump Media Seals $105M Deal With Crypto.com for Massive CRO Token Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/06 01:09
Chinese margin debt hits record $322B as regulators signal caution

Chinese margin debt hits record $322B as regulators signal caution

Chinese investors borrowed about $322 billion to buy stocks this year, which pushed indexes up, but this week’s drop and tougher signals from regulators have shaken confidence. Outstanding margin financing reached a record 2.3 trillion yuan ($321.55 billion) this week. Some traders also routed consumer credit into brokerage accounts. That wave of liquidity helped push […]
2025/09/06 01:07
The Daily: Justin Sun pleads innocence after WLFI blacklisting, dormant Ethereum ICO whale moves $646M in ETH, and more

The Daily: Justin Sun pleads innocence after WLFI blacklisting, dormant Ethereum ICO whale moves $646M in ETH, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
2025/09/06 01:06
Netflix Just Added One Of The Best Murder Mystery Movies This Decade

Netflix Just Added One Of The Best Murder Mystery Movies This Decade

The post Netflix Just Added One Of The Best Murder Mystery Movies This Decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While it has not yet topped KPop Demon Hunters, the immortal Netflix original hit, there’s a new movie riding high on Netflix’s top 10 list, and I would consider it one of the best murder mysteries of the past decade, having been released in 2017. That would be Wind River, the Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen murder mystery that scored an 87% from 250 critics and a 90% from 25,000 viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s very good. Here’s the synopsis, and a content warning follows: “Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in snowy Wyoming. When the autopsy reveals that she was raped, FBI agent Jane Banner arrives to investigate. Teaming up with Lambert as a guide, the duo soon find that their lives are in danger while trying to solve the mystery of the teen’s death.” The film was released during Renner’s tenure as Hawkeye in the MCU, with him stepping away from that universe to make that (and also the thoroughly excellent Arrival around the same time). The same goes for Elizabeth Olsen who was also in the MCU at the same time back in 2017 as Wanda Maximoff, albeit before her solo feature WandaVision in 2021. Perhaps most interestingly, and least known, is that this movie was written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the megahit Yellowstone, and this movie came out right before it premiered in 2018 and blew up into one of the most-watched shows on TV. Taylor Sheridan was also launched into being a showrunner, director and/or writer for a huge number of projects for Paramount, Mayor of Kingstown (starring Renner), Tulsa King, 1883, 1923, Lioness and Landman, and has a stunning 10 upcoming projects in the works, supposedly, including more…
2025/09/06 01:06
Love Live Dealers? These Crypto Sites Let You Play With ETH & USDT

Love Live Dealers? These Crypto Sites Let You Play With ETH & USDT

Live dealer games are the sweet spot between online convenience and real-world casino energy. Instead of animated cards and computer-generated dice, you get human croupiers streamed in real time, dealing blackjack, spinning roulette wheels, or hosting game shows. For many players, it’s the closest thing to Vegas without leaving home. And in 2025, you don’t need a bank card or wire transfer to join the action. The best platforms now let you fund your account instantly with Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT)—combining the thrill of live play with the speed and privacy of crypto. Here’s where to find the best live dealer experience with ETH and USDT this year. Dexsport – Web3 Live Dealers, No KYC Dexsport.io is built as a crypto-native sportsbook and casino, and its live dealer section is one of the fastest-growing parts of the platform. You can connect with MetaMask or Trust Wallet and dive straight into blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and even Evolution’s popular game shows—no KYC required. ETH and USDT deposits are supported across multiple chains, with instant funding and withdrawals. Dexsport also stands out for transparency: bets are logged on-chain, and the platform is fully audited by CertiK and Pessimistic.   Plenty of crypto casinos promise “Web3 gambling,” but Dexsport is one of the very few that delivers the full package: No KYC, true anonymity Massive multi-chain crypto support (38 coins on 20 blockchains) 10,000+ games, plus a sportsbook with real depth Transparent bonuses, weekly cashback, and personalized rewards Fast sign-up via email, wallet connect or Telegram account For players who value anonymity and variety, Dexsport is the clear leader. 👉Play Smart. Stay Anonymous. Try Dexsport   Stake – Polished and Promotion-Rich Stake is one of the biggest names in crypto gambling, and its live dealer section is vast. You’ll find the full suite of Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming titles with crisp streaming and a strong mobile interface. It supports 17+ cryptocurrencies, including ETH and USDT. Withdrawals are quick, but unlike Dexsport, KYC is mandatory. The trade-off is access to Stake’s aggressive promotions: rakebacks, VIP bonuses, and special live dealer tournaments. If you don’t mind verification, Stake offers one of the most professional live casino experiences around. BetPanda – Privacy-Friendly Live Play BetPanda takes a more minimalist approach, but it includes a solid collection of live tables from top providers. ETH and USDT are supported alongside 10+ other tokens, and deposits are near-instant. What sets it apart is its no-KYC policy—unless there’s suspicious activity. For players who want live dealers without paperwork, BetPanda strikes a balance between accessibility and privacy. Vave – Smooth UX, Strong Live Casino Vave’s live casino has become a favorite for players who prioritize interface and ease of use. The site is sleek, mobile-ready, and stocked with hundreds of live tables. ETH and USDT are fully supported, with integrated swaps making other tokens easy to use too. The downside: Vave requires KYC for withdrawals. Still, if you want a smooth user experience and a reliable mix of live dealers and sports betting, it’s a top option. Final Thoughts Live dealer games are where crypto casinos prove their value: instant access, fast payments, and immersive play. Dexsport is the standout for ETH and USDT users who want no KYC, real transparency, and full Web3 speed. Stake offers polish and promotions but asks for full identity verification. BetPanda gives a simple, privacy-first way to play live. Vave delivers smooth usability, though with the trade-off of KYC. In 2025, there’s no shortage of live dealer tables. The difference is whether you want the old Web2 model with paperwork—or the Web3 model with instant, anonymous access. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
2025/09/06 01:05
StratEx Debuts on QuickSwap via Base Chain

StratEx Debuts on QuickSwap via Base Chain

The post StratEx Debuts on QuickSwap via Base Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growth and evolution of DeFi has been defined by one recurring truth: chasing yield is complicated. Users are constantly bridging assets, juggling chains, managing LP positions across protocols, and trying to time markets — all while bearing the ever-encroaching risk of impermanent loss and APR dilution. Innovative DeFi protocol StratEx was created to resolve those pain points and put an end to user headaches for good. With its debut launch on QuickSwap via Base Chain, StratEx is making that mission clearer than ever, with the best strategies in DeFi in one vault, on one platform, on one chain. The Rise of Base DeFi Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 incubated by Coinbase, has quickly become one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto. Low fees, fast finality, and deep integrations with Coinbase’s retail and institutional rails have made it fertile ground for builders and users alike. With a steady influx of new protocols, Base is far more than a standard scaling solution. With nearly $5 billion in TVL, the chain is now well established as a self-sustaining liquidity hub. That’s why StratEx’s launch on QuickSwap is so timely. Users who already rely on Base for speed and affordability can now access advanced, cross-chain yield strategies without leaving the network. It’s a combination that strengthens Base’s position as a serious contender in the race for liquidity dominance. QuickSwap: A Natural Fit for Cutting-Edge DeFi Innovation QuickSwap has long been regarded as one of the most battle-tested DEXs in the multichain world. After beginning its journey evangelizing Polygon’s Layer 2 scalability stack, QuickSwap has since expanded into other ecosystems with its familiar, user-friendly UI and strong liquidity incentives. Now landing on Base Chain with authority, QuickSwap is offering a proven trading experience backed by deep liquidity and long-time expertise in uplifting grassroots communities.…
2025/09/06 01:05
Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin in Spot Trading Volume Amid Institutional Surge

Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin in Spot Trading Volume Amid Institutional Surge

After trailing Bitcoin for most part of a decade, Ethereum has toppled the OG crypto in monthly and weekly spot trading volume on centralized exchanges. Market data ties this trend flip to recent trends, including increased institutional adoption of Ether, as well as capital rotation from BTC to ETH. L’article Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin in Spot Trading Volume Amid Institutional Surge est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/06 01:05
