2025-09-07 Sunday

United States Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) in line with expectations (0.3%) in August

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 01:18
Supercycle patroon duwt de Bitcoin koers richting $150.000

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers beweegt in 2025 binnen een technisch patroon dat door cryptoanalisten als uitzonderlijk wordt bestempeld. Volgens meerdere BTC scenario’s kan dit leiden tot een stijging richting $150.000, terwijl de weerstand rond $111.000 voorlopig de korte termijn domineert. Staat Bitcoin op het punt om in de komende maanden een supercycle te bevestigen? Bitcoin koers bevindt zich in supercycle patroon Cryptoanalist Merlijn The Trader wijst op een zeldzaam patroon. Hij ziet twee inverse head and shoulders formaties in de lange termijn koersgrafiek van Bitcoin. De eerste formatie begon bij de piek van 2021 en strekt zich uit tot 2024. De linkerschouder ontstond tijdens de correctie na het all-time high van 2021, de head vormde zich bij de bodem in 2022 rond $15.000 en de rechterschouder tijdens het herstel van 2023 tot 2024. Daarnaast tekende zich in 2025 een tweede, kleiner inverse head and shoulders patroon af tussen ongeveer $70.000 en $95.000. De neckline hiervan ligt rond $95.000. Volgens Merlijn blijft het scenario richting $150.000 geldig zolang de Bitcoin-koers boven dit niveau standhoudt. Er vindt momenteel een consolidatie rond $111.000 plaats, waarbij de BTC koers zich al meerdere weken tussen $110.000 en $115.000 beweegt. Dit prijsgebied wordt gezien als bepalend voor de richting van de volgende Bitcoin beweging. THE INVERSE HEAD & SHOULDERS OF DREAMS Left shoulder. Head. Right shoulder. Not one but two. It’s the supercycle formation. This is the setup of a generation. Don’t fade it.$BTC to $150K. Locked in. pic.twitter.com/imyHqJKjkC — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) September 4, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Supercycle patroon duwt de Bitcoin koers richting $150.000 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Weerstand rond $111.918 en een mogelijke terugval De Nederlandse cryptoanalist Michaël van de Poppe bekijkt de situatie op de kortere termijn. Hij benadrukt dat de Bitcoin koers moeite heeft om door de zone van $111.918 te breken. Dit niveau valt samen met de 20-weken EMA, een veelgebruikte indicator die vaak als dynamische weerstand fungeert. Zolang er geen slot boven dit punt komt, blijft de kans bestaan dat de Bitcoin koers terugvalt. Van de Poppe noemde het prijsgebied tussen $101.000 en $103.000 als mogelijke regio waar de kopers opnieuw kunnen instappen. Zo blijft dit gebied een belangrijk technisch richtpunt voor handelaren met een focus op de lange termijn. Nothing really changed on $BTC, right? Resistance remains resistance, couldn’t break through it, similarly for the 20-Week EMA. If this isn’t breaking through, I would project we’re making a new low and that’s where you need to go max long #Altcoins. Brace for impact. pic.twitter.com/blakTlNwwr — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 4, 2025 Bitcoin marktcyclus van 2025 richting 2026 Een alternatieve benadering komt van analist Ted, die overeenkomsten ziet tussen de Bitcoin koers en het Wall Street Cheat Sheet model. Dit schema beschrijft de emotionele fases van beleggers binnen marktcycli. Volgens hem kan september 2025 worden gekenmerkt door een zijwaartse of dalende prijsactie. Aansluitend verwacht hij in het vierde kwartaal van 2025 een sterke Bitcoin rally. This is what I’m expecting from $BTC in 2025. September could be bearish or sideways, followed by a massive rally in Q4. The blow-off top will be in Dec 2025 or Jan 2026, just like the past cycles. pic.twitter.com/jv2R2zu3B3 — Ted (@TedPillows) September 3, 2025 Die beweging kan vervolgens tot een blow-off top leiden in december 2025 of januari 2026. Dit sluit aan bij voorgaande BTC cycli, waar de Bitcoin prijs na een plotselinge piek hard terugviel. Ted voorspelt daarnaast dat begin 2026 waarschijnlijk een stevige terugval brengt, vergelijkbaar met correcties die na eerdere Bitcoin pieken plaatsvonden. De institutionele vraag naar Bitcoin ondersteunt de markt Naast technische patronen speelt de adoptie van Bitcoin een steeds grotere rol. Cryptoanalist Lucky wees erop dat bedrijven in 2025 gemiddeld 22% van hun winsten in BTC beleggen. Dit laat zien dat Bitcoin structureel een plaats krijgt op de balansen van ondernemingen. Ook institutionele investeerders vergroten hun handelspositie in BTC. Alleen al in 2025 werd er voor meer dan $43,5 miljard aan Bitcoin gekocht door grote marktpartijen. Lucky benadrukte dat duizenden bedrijven dagelijks Bitcoin aanschaffen en dat dit proces voorlopig niet afneemt. Deze kapitaalinstroom vormt een fundamentele laag die de technische verwachtingen versterkt. Waar patronen wijzen richting een Bitcoin koers van $150.000, biedt institutionele adoptie een structureel fundament dat de langetermijnontwikkeling van BTC ondersteunt. An increasing number of businesses are adopting Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. 1️⃣ Business owners are now allocating 22% of their profits into $BTC. 2️⃣ Institutions have added $43.5B to balance sheets in 2025 alone. With thousands of businesses buying Bitcoin daily, it… pic.twitter.com/hFbQDOw23s — Lucky (@LLuciano_BTC) September 4, 2025 Vooruitblik op het BTC koersverloop De combinatie van zeldzame technische patronen en een toenemende adoptie geeft de Bitcoin koers een uniek profiel in 2025. De inverse head and shoulders formatie boven $95.000 ondersteunt het scenario van een koersstijging richting $150.000. Tegelijk blijft de weerstand bij $111.918 bepalend voor de korte termijn BTC prijsbeweging. Als de koers daar stevig doorheen breekt, kan een nieuwe fase beginnen die de weg opent naar hogere prijsniveaus. Blijft die doorbraak echter uit, dan blijft het gebied rond $101.000 tot $103.000 een kansrijk instappunt voor nieuwe Bitcoin kopers. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Supercycle patroon duwt de Bitcoin koers richting $150.000 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/06 01:17
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: BullZilla Presale Hits $150K While Solana Tests $200 and Snek Struggles

What if the next 100x crypto winner was already roaring beneath the surface, waiting for believers to notice before it surged into the spotlight? The meme coin market has entered another stormy week, filled with wild swings that have left traders scanning for the strongest contenders among the chaos. In this kind of environment, top […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 01:15
Eric Trump Does Not Release Memoir on Social Media

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/eric-trump-memoir-news/
Coinstats2025/09/06 01:15
PI Network And Cardano Struggle To Impress While Meme Fans Claim Layer Brett Is The One To Watch

Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) launched their joint initiative to regulate digital assets, PI Network and Cardano have found it difficult to hold investor interest. Meanwhile, attention is shifting to Layer Brett after raising over $2.6 million in presale revenue. With the new DeFi token [...] The post PI Network And Cardano Struggle To Impress While Meme Fans Claim Layer Brett Is The One To Watch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/06 01:15
WLFI Blacklisting: The Crucial Freeze of 272 Addresses and Justin Sun’s Bold Move

BitcoinWorld WLFI Blacklisting: The Crucial Freeze of 272 Addresses and Justin Sun’s Bold Move The world of cryptocurrency is often a whirlwind of innovation and unexpected turns. Recently, a significant development has sent ripples through the digital asset community: a major WLFI blacklisting event. Over the past week, a staggering 272 addresses have been blacklisted by WLFI, a move that has sparked considerable discussion and raised important questions about asset control in the decentralized space. What is Behind the Recent WLFI Blacklisting Wave? According to insights shared by Galaxy researcher Zach, the WLFI project has actively frozen assets linked to nearly three hundred unique addresses. This swift action highlights the project’s capacity to enforce its policies, even when it involves substantial amounts of digital wealth. Blacklisting, in this context, refers to the process where a project or platform prevents specific wallet addresses from interacting with its ecosystem. This can mean freezing funds, restricting transactions, or blocking access to certain features. Such actions are typically taken to comply with regulatory requirements, prevent illicit activities, or address protocol violations. The sheer number of addresses affected by this latest WLFI blacklisting underscores the scale of the operation. It’s a clear signal that the project is taking a firm stance on issues it deems critical to its integrity and operation. Justin Sun’s Frozen Assets: A High-Stakes Game Among the addresses caught in the crosshairs of the WLFI blacklisting was one belonging to Tron founder Justin Sun. This particular freeze was not minor; it involved approximately 3 billion WLFI, representing a significant portion of his holdings and a substantial sum in the market. The freezing of such a prominent figure’s assets immediately drew widespread attention. It demonstrated that even high-profile individuals are not immune to these enforcement actions. This incident has, therefore, become a crucial case study in understanding the power dynamics within certain crypto ecosystems. For Justin Sun, this WLFI blacklisting presented a direct challenge. His substantial investment in WLFI was effectively inaccessible, prompting a swift and strategic response to resolve the situation. A Bold Counter-Move: Justin Sun’s Strategic Bid In an apparent effort to have the freeze lifted, Justin Sun announced a distinctive plan. He publicly declared his intention to purchase $10 million worth of WLFI. Furthermore, he committed to acquiring an additional $10 million in Alt 5 Sigma (ALTS) stock, a company reportedly linked to Donald Trump. This dual investment strategy suggests a multifaceted approach to resolving the asset freeze. Buying more WLFI could be seen as a gesture of confidence in the project, potentially aiming to demonstrate commitment and good faith. The inclusion of ALTS stock, with its high-profile association, adds another layer of intrigue to his strategy. Whether this bold move will succeed in reversing the WLFI blacklisting remains to be seen. However, it certainly highlights the lengths to which major players are willing to go to protect and unfreeze their digital assets. Understanding the Implications of WLFI Blacklisting The recent WLFI blacklisting incidents carry significant implications for the broader cryptocurrency landscape. Firstly, they underscore the inherent tension between decentralization ideals and the practical need for control or regulation within some projects. While many crypto enthusiasts champion fully decentralized systems, this event shows that centralized control points can still exist and be exercised. Secondly, it raises questions about asset security and the ultimate ownership of digital funds. When a project can unilaterally freeze assets, even for legitimate reasons, it prompts users to reconsider the true nature of their holdings on such platforms. It emphasizes the importance of understanding a project’s governance and its capabilities regarding user funds. Finally, these actions can influence investor confidence. While some might see the blacklisting as a necessary step for maintaining ecosystem integrity, others might view it as a risk to their investments. This balance is crucial for the long-term health and adoption of any digital asset. What Does This Mean for the Future of Digital Assets? The ongoing saga of the WLFI blacklisting serves as a potent reminder of the evolving nature of the cryptocurrency space. As digital assets become more integrated into the global financial system, we can expect to see more instances where projects must navigate complex legal, ethical, and operational challenges. For investors and users, the key takeaway is the importance of due diligence. Understanding a project’s terms, its team’s capabilities, and its governance model is paramount before committing significant capital. Events like these, while challenging, often lead to greater clarity and potentially more robust frameworks for asset management and security in the future. In conclusion, the WLFI blacklisting of 272 addresses, including Justin Sun’s substantial holdings, marks a pivotal moment. It highlights the power of project governance, the strategic maneuvers of high-profile investors, and the ongoing dialogue about control and freedom in the world of digital assets. This event will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing evolution of how we perceive and interact with our crypto investments. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What does WLFI blacklisting mean?WLFI blacklisting refers to the act of the WLFI project preventing specific wallet addresses from interacting with its ecosystem, often resulting in the freezing of associated funds or restricted access to services. How many addresses were affected by the recent WLFI blacklisting?According to Galaxy researcher Zach, 272 addresses were blacklisted by WLFI over the past week. Why was Justin Sun’s address blacklisted by WLFI?The article states that Justin Sun’s address was blacklisted, freezing approximately 3 billion WLFI, but it does not specify the exact reason for his particular blacklisting. What was Justin Sun’s response to the asset freeze?Justin Sun announced plans to purchase $10 million worth of WLFI and an additional $10 million in Alt 5 Sigma (ALTS) stock, in an apparent bid to have the freeze lifted. What are the broader implications of such blacklisting events?Such events raise important questions about the balance between decentralization and control, asset security, and can influence investor confidence in digital asset projects. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us bring crucial insights and analyses to a wider audience interested in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. This post WLFI Blacklisting: The Crucial Freeze of 272 Addresses and Justin Sun’s Bold Move first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/06 01:15
Ripple Surges and MEW Sparks Interest as BullZilla at $0.00002575 Becomes One of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Discover why Ripple and Cat in a Dog’s World lead market moves, and how BullZilla’s $0.00002575 presale offers unmatched long-term growth potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 01:15
Ether ETF mania implodes: $505M lost in just 4 days

Ethereum ETFs lost $505M in just four days amid profit-taking and economic uncertainty. Bitcoin ETFs gained $284M, signaling a shift toward perceived safer crypto assets. Analysts warn volatility may continue, but long-term fundamentals for Ethereum remain strong. Ethereum ETFs took a sharp hit, losing $505 million in just four days. The pullback follows a strong […] The post Ether ETF mania implodes: $505M lost in just 4 days appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/06 01:14
Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch Next Week: Big Opportunity for Crypto Investors!

Dogecoin ETF launches next week, offering new investment opportunities. REX-Osprey DOGE ETF expected to boost Dogecoin’s mainstream appeal. Dogecoin ETF’s launch could drive major price movement in DOGE. The cryptocurrency market is gearing up for a significant milestone next week with the anticipated launch of the first-ever Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. According to recent filings, the ETF Opportunities Trust has set September 9, 2025, as the effective date for a range of single-coin funds, including the highly anticipated REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (ticker: DOJE). This marks a major moment for both the cryptocurrency and investment sectors, providing investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to Dogecoin in a regulated, traditional investment vehicle. REX Shares stoked anticipation earlier this week when they confirmed the imminent launch of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF in a tweet. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas further confirmed the launch timeline, noting that Dogecoin would likely be the first of several single-coin funds to debut under this initiative. The excitement surrounding the Dogecoin ETF is palpable, as it marks the introduction of a crypto-backed ETF that offers investors the chance to tap into the volatile world of digital currencies through a more familiar, regulated format. Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus. Doge looks like first one to go out, but the pros also includes on there are Trump, XRP and Bonk so poss those too at some… https://t.co/svyAFLB8Q3 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 4, 2025 Also Read: China’s Bold Move: RMB Stablecoins Could Revolutionize Global Investments! How the Dogecoin ETF Works The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF will track the performance of Dogecoin, with its investment strategy outlined in the January 2025 prospectus. The fund may use derivatives, swaps, and a wholly owned Cayman subsidiary to hold positions. This innovative structure is designed to help the fund maintain compliance with U.S. tax regulations, while also providing exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements. REX-Osprey’s success with their Solana ETF (SSK), which gathered over $100 million in assets shortly after its launch, serves as a precedent for the potential success of the Dogecoin ETF. Instead of following the typical crypto ETF filing route, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF utilizes the ’40-Act open-end ETF registration. This approach allows it to bypass some of the more complex regulatory hurdles faced by cryptocurrency funds. Potential Market Impact and Broader Crypto Adoption The debut of the Dogecoin ETF could pave the way for further growth in the crypto ETF space. The filing also includes plans for other single-coin funds tied to assets like Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, TRUMP, and BONK. These additional funds could create a broader marketplace for digital asset investors, further integrating cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial system. The Dogecoin ETF’s impact on the broader market could be significant. Cryptocurrencies have long been seen as speculative assets, but with the introduction of regulated ETFs, they become more accessible to institutional and retail investors. This trend could elevate the role of digital currencies in mainstream investment portfolios and signal an increased acceptance of crypto assets by traditional financial institutions. How the ETF Could Affect Dogecoin’s Price ETFs have the power to influence spot markets due to their mechanism of creation and redemption. When an ETF sees net inflows, the underlying assets must be acquired to meet demand. This could increase buying pressure on Dogecoin, tightening its available supply and potentially driving up its price. Historically, similar ETF launches have led to price increases for the underlying cryptocurrencies. The launch of the Solana ETF (SSK) earlier this year saw Solana’s price rise by 34%, highlighting how an ETF can drive demand for a specific digital asset. Given Dogecoin’s more retail-driven market compared to larger cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, the launch of the DOJE ETF could have an even more pronounced effect on its price. With the Dogecoin ETF launch imminent, crypto investors are watching closely for what could be a game-changing moment in the evolution of digital asset investment. The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF represents a significant opportunity for those looking to gain exposure to Dogecoin in a traditional, regulated format. As the launch date approaches, investors are bracing for what could be a transformative development in the world of cryptocurrency investments. Also Read: WLFI Token Plunges 18.88%, But Experts Predict a Surprising Reversal Ahead! The post Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch Next Week: Big Opportunity for Crypto Investors! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/06 01:12
Can the SEC Protect Bitcoin? Quantum Defense Plan Sparks Criticism

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reading a plan to keep Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto safe if super-fast quantum computers show up one day. SEC Urged to Prepare for Cryptography Meltdown The 74-page Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF) plan was sent Sept. 3. It says today’s cryptography could break later when computers […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 01:10
