Bitcoin Warning: Double Top Signals Deeper Drop

Bitcoin Warning: Double Top Signals Deeper Drop

Spectra Markets president Brent Donnelly says the cryptocurrency is behaving like a risk asset rather than a safe haven, and […] The post Bitcoin Warning: Double Top Signals Deeper Drop appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/06
XLM News Today: Price Holds Above $0.31 as Buyers Eye $0.60 Target

XLM News Today: Price Holds Above $0.31 as Buyers Eye $0.60 Target

Stellar has managed to stay above the $0.31 level, showing stability in the market despite recent fluctuations.
Brave Newcoin 2025/09/06
Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Recovery Toward $120,000 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Show Potential for 43x Profits

Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Recovery Toward $120,000 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Show Potential for 43x Profits

With Bitcoin (BTC) treading cautiously up the road to possibly reaching $120,000, the focus of investors is slowly turning to a new DeFi token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance has already reached the sixth phase of presale and tokens are being sold at the price of $0.035. Stage 7 price will increase by 14.29 percent […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/06
Cardano Faces Downside Pressure As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Standout Of 2025

Cardano Faces Downside Pressure As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Standout Of 2025

If bears retain momentum, then ADA could create a further downside to $0.50 as per analysts. As a result, traders […] The post Cardano Faces Downside Pressure As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Standout Of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/06
Mortgage rates see biggest one-day drop in over a year

Mortgage rates see biggest one-day drop in over a year

The post Mortgage rates see biggest one-day drop in over a year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage dropped 16 basis points to 6.29% Friday, according to Mortgage News Daily, following the release of a weaker-than-expected August employment report. It marks the lowest rate since October 3 and the biggest one-day drop since August 2024. Rates are finally breaking out of the high 6% range, where they’ve been stuck for months. “This was a pretty straightforward reaction to a hotly anticipated jobs report,” said Mortgage News Daily Chief Operating Officer Matt Graham. “It’s a good reminder that the market gets to decide what matters in terms of economic data, and the bond market has a clear voting record that suggests the jobs report is always the biggest potential source of volatility for rates.” Graham said in a post on X that many lenders are “priced better” than October 3 and would be quoting in the high 5% range. The drop is a major change from May, when the rate on the 30-year fixed peaked at 7.08%. It’s big for buyers out shopping for a home today, especially given high home prices. Take, for example, someone purchasing a $450,000 home, which is just above August’s national median price, using a 30-year fixed mortgage with a 20% down payment. Not including taxes or insurance, the monthly payment at 7% would be $2,395. At 6.29%, that payment would be $2,226, a difference of $169 per month. A sign is posted in front of a home for sale on Aug.27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images That might not sound like a lot to some, but it can mean the difference in not just affording a home, but qualifying for a mortgage. Homebuilder stocks reacted favorably Friday, with names like Lennar, DR Horton and Pulte all up roughly 3% midday.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
Hyperliquid Considers USDH Stablecoin Launch

Hyperliquid Considers USDH Stablecoin Launch

The post Hyperliquid Considers USDH Stablecoin Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Hyperliquid proposes USDH stablecoin, pending validator vote Platform slashes fees by 80% to boost liquidity Could USDH rival USDT and USDC in the market? Hyperliquid Eyes USDH Stablecoin and Major Fee Cuts The Hyperliquid platform has revealed plans to launch USDH, its own dollar-pegged stablecoin. The announcement came through the project’s official Discord channel. However, the decision is far from finalized. The project team stressed that the stablecoin’s creation will undergo a validator vote before moving forward. Just like with asset delistings, the vote will take place directly on-chain at the first level. Validators will also have the power to select the team responsible for developing USDH. Interestingly, despite the buzz, there’s still no mention of USDH on Hyperliquid’s official website, leaving the crypto community waiting for further confirmation. Big Fee Reductions to Drive Liquidity Alongside the stablecoin news, Hyperliquid plans a major protocol update: Taker, maker, and user fees will be reduced by 80% for dual-currency spot market pairs. Public spot quotes will become available, increasing transparency. Creating such trading pairs will require locking up a minimum amount of HYPE tokens. The exact requirement and slashing mechanism will be shared later. The news had an immediate but modest impact on the HYPE token, which rose 3.4% on the daily chart before slightly pulling back. Hyperliquid HYPE Price. Source: CoinGecko It’s worth noting that Hyperliquid isn’t the only player exploring new stablecoins. Back in June 2025, the M0 platform launched the USDhl stablecoin, directly challenging market leaders USDC and USDT. If USDH gains approval, it could further intensify the race for dominance in the stablecoin sector. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10912/hyperliquid-plans-usdh-stablecoin-launch-but-there-s-a-catch
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
XRP To Surpass Bitcoin? Pundit Reveals What Will Drive The Takeover

XRP To Surpass Bitcoin? Pundit Reveals What Will Drive The Takeover

The post XRP To Surpass Bitcoin? Pundit Reveals What Will Drive The Takeover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The debate over whether XRP could surpass Bitcoin has gained intensity in this cycle, and many analysts and commentators have weighed in on the possibility. A recent video posted on X by crypto analyst and commentator CryptoSensei touched on this discussion, where he made the bold claim that developments in interoperability, regulation, and tokenized real-world assets could eventually put XRP ahead of Bitcoin. The Pundit’s Claim: XRP In Front Of Bitcoin Although Bitcoin is currently the largest cryptocurrency, XRP’s positioning this cycle has increased discussions of a shift in dominance. Interestingly, XRP has overtaken many cryptocurrencies in the past few months and is now on the heels of Ethereum in terms of market cap. In his video, CryptoSensei focused on the broader trajectory of blockchain adoption over the next decade, which is going to include the integration of real-world assets like stocks, bonds, derivatives, and real estate into digital systems. He noted that only a small fraction of these markets are currently on-chain, and he predicted that this figure will perhaps rise just five to ten percent in the next ten years. The pace of this growth will be determined by global regulatory cooperation, where working groups from the G7 and G20 align laws to allow value to move seamlessly across borders. Interoperability of blockchains would be essential in this process. As such, CryptoSensei highlighted the role of companies like Chainlink, Ripple, and others that are connecting real-world assets to blockchain platforms, and he specifically called out XRP as having the potential to rise to the top. “Obviously, we would love to see XRP number one in front of Bitcoin,” he said, adding that the combination of regulation, interoperability, and tokenization could make this outcome possible. The Altcoin To Surpass Bitcoin? Ripple and its cryptocurrency XRP have long been recognized…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
Doja Cat Blocked From Her First No. 1 By One Of K-Pop’s Biggest Names

Doja Cat Blocked From Her First No. 1 By One Of K-Pop's Biggest Names

The post Doja Cat Blocked From Her First No. 1 By One Of K-Pop’s Biggest Names appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” launches across a dozen Billboard charts, debuting at No. 2 on the Dance Digital Song Sales list, losing out to Stray Kids. Doja Cat at iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach on May 10, 2025 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images Later this month, Doja Cat will release her new album Vie. She’s been teasing the project for months, and she’s planning to drop it just before Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl takes over. At the tail end of August, Doja dropped “Jealous Type,” a disco-pop-funk blend that sounds uniquely hers, which introduces Vie. The cut launches across a dozen Billboard charts this frame – and almost becomes a first leader for the the superstar on one tally. “Jealous Type” Nearly Launches at No. 1 “Jealous Type” debuts at No. 2 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s ranking of the top-selling dance-classified tracks on platforms like iTunes. The single marks Doja’s highest placement on that tally to date, even in its first frame on the roster. Doja Cat’s Second Career Hit This new hit marks just her second visit to the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. Doja first found a home there this spring via Lisa’s “Born Again” with Raye, which credited her as a featured act. That cut peaked at No. 3 during its five-week stay. “Ceremony” by Stray Kids Beats “Jealous Type” Doja is only beaten by one act, Stray Kids. The K-pop outfit starts “Ceremony” at No. 1, leaving the singer and rapper one rung shy of a first leader on the sales-focused dance list. “Jealous Type” Launches on Several Dance Charts “Jealous Type” isn’t just selling — it’s a win on nearly every dance tally.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
Dogecoin ETF May Launch In US Next Week: Analyst

Dogecoin ETF May Launch In US Next Week: Analyst

The post Dogecoin ETF May Launch In US Next Week: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund could launch in the United States as early as next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. “Looks like Rex is going to launch a Doge ETF via the 40 Act a la $SSK next week based on below tweet combined w how they just filed an effective prospectus,” Balchunas said in an X post on Thursday, pointing to exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer REX Shares filing a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In the prospectus filing, REX warned that “DOGE is a relatively new innovation and is subject to unique and substantial risks. The market for DOGE is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty.” Source: REX Shares Over the past year, Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged 116.67%, according to CoinMarketCap. However, it is down 54% from its 2024 high of $0.4672 in December, trading at $0.2129 at the time of publication. REX is taking the “regulatory end-around” pathway Most crypto ETFs require issuers to file Form S-1 and Form 19b-4 with the SEC, while a 40 Act fund follows a different route and is the same approach REX Shares used to launch its Solana staking ETF. ETF Store president Nate Geraci previously described the 40 Act strategy as “a regulatory end-around.” ETF Issuers pursuing the traditional route are still awaiting decisions from the SEC. On April 10, 21Shares submitted a filing proposing to launch a Dogecoin ETF, shortly after similar applications from rivals Bitwise and Grayscale. Meanwhile, REX has also filed for an ETF that tracks OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) under the 40 Act, which would buy shares in an offshore company that holds the token. Dogecoin has continued to attract mainstream media attention over the years Even those who have never invested in crypto are likely familiar with Dogecoin, which has…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06
4 Best Meme Coins to Buy That Will do Better than Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2025

4 Best Meme Coins to Buy That Will do Better than Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2025

The post 4 Best Meme Coins to Buy That Will do Better than Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to enjoy its reputation as the original meme coin, backed by a passionate community and mainstream recognition. Analysts expect DOGE to deliver 8–12x returns in this bull market, potentially, but for many investors, that growth level feels limited compared to newer meme tokens with far more room to run. Four projects, Little …
CoinPedia 2025/09/06
