Mortgage rates see biggest one-day drop in over a year
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage dropped 16 basis points to 6.29% Friday, according to Mortgage News Daily, following the release of a weaker-than-expected August employment report. It marks the lowest rate since October 3 and the biggest one-day drop since August 2024. Rates are finally breaking out of the high 6% range, where they've been stuck for months. "This was a pretty straightforward reaction to a hotly anticipated jobs report," said Mortgage News Daily Chief Operating Officer Matt Graham. "It's a good reminder that the market gets to decide what matters in terms of economic data, and the bond market has a clear voting record that suggests the jobs report is always the biggest potential source of volatility for rates." Graham said in a post on X that many lenders are "priced better" than October 3 and would be quoting in the high 5% range. The drop is a major change from May, when the rate on the 30-year fixed peaked at 7.08%. It's big for buyers out shopping for a home today, especially given high home prices. Take, for example, someone purchasing a $450,000 home, which is just above August's national median price, using a 30-year fixed mortgage with a 20% down payment. Not including taxes or insurance, the monthly payment at 7% would be $2,395. At 6.29%, that payment would be $2,226, a difference of $169 per month. A sign is posted in front of a home for sale on Aug.27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images That might not sound like a lot to some, but it can mean the difference in not just affording a home, but qualifying for a mortgage. Homebuilder stocks reacted favorably Friday, with names like Lennar, DR Horton and Pulte all up roughly 3% midday.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 01:27