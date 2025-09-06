2025-09-07 Sunday

Euro stablecoin push runs into thin liquidity

The post Euro stablecoin push runs into thin liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YO, short for Yield Optimizer, launched a yoEUR vault on Friday, adding fresh momentum to the euro stablecoin trade. But market infrastructure still lags behind. Cross-chain liquidity for Circle’s EURC is limited, causing distortions in interest rates on borrow and lending markets not seen with larger USD-pegged stablecoins. yoEUR is a multichain yield vault designed to optimize returns on EURC. Like YO’s earlier offerings, covering ETH, BTC and USD, the vault allocates capital across multiple chains and strategies using a risk-adjusted framework. The “yoTokens implement the ERC-4626 tokenized vault standard, with key additions to support a multi-chain architecture,” YO Labs CEO Driss Benamour told Blockworks. “YO deposits are currently on Base, with one-click deposits supported from multiple chains, including Arbitrum, via integrated routing and bridging. YO actively harvests yields across multiple chains, including Ethereum, Base, and Unichain, with Arbitrum coming soon.” Asked about visibility into yield positions, Benamour said: “All YO strategies are fully transparent and accessible on the dApp…Users can always track exactly where their assets are allocated via the dApp.” The launch comes as euro-denominated stablecoins inch further into the DeFi spotlight, thanks to a dollar weakness. The greenback has been ranging over the summer, but is down roughly -12% against the euro year-to-date. On Solana’s Jupiter Lend kicked off a two-month incentive program pushing posted EURC APYs above 7%. Aave founder Stani Kulechov has repeatedly promoted ~5% lending yields on EURC via Aave deployments on Base and Ethereum that support EURC. But the euro carry trade remains fragmented. On Aave v3 Ethereum, borrow rates for EURC briefly spiked to nearly 20% around 6:00 a.m. ET Friday before falling below 8% by 11:00 a.m. — a textbook case of what happens when a tightly capped market brushes up against Aave’s interest rate “kink.” Once utilization crosses a certain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 01:44
South Korea Sets 20% Crypto Lending Limit, Outlaws Leverage

TLDR South Korea has set a 20% interest rate cap on crypto lending. The country has banned leveraged crypto loans to reduce market risk. Only the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are eligible for lending. Crypto exchanges must ensure first-time borrowers complete training and tests. Forced liquidations must be communicated in advance to users. [...] The post South Korea Sets 20% Crypto Lending Limit, Outlaws Leverage appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 01:43
ADA Price Slips As Cardano Softens, Layer Brett Backers Call For A 13,500% Run

The ADA price has slipped again, and with it, much of the excitement that once surrounded Cardano. While development continues in the background, traders are losing interest in slow, academic chains that don’t move with the market. Momentum is shifting toward faster, louder projects—tokens built for virality, not whitepapers. And leading that charge is Layer […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 01:43
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs lose almost $400M but institutional interest still active

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs lose almost $400M but institutional interest still active appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs posted significant outflows of nearly $400 million on Sept. 4, extending the asset class’s week of uneven performance. According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs reversed a two-day streak of inflows and closed with $227 million in net outflows. Investor pullback was most evident across flagship products, as Fidelity’s FBTC saw $117.45 million in redemptions, Ark Invest’s ARKB dropped $125.49 million, and Bitwise’s BITB faced $66.37 million in outflows. In contrast, BlackRock’s IBIT was the lone bright spot, attracting $134.71 million in inflows, though this was outweighed by losses elsewhere. Bitcoin ETFs Flow Since August (Source: SoSoValue) Institutional interest in Ethereum ETFs The losses were also pronounced on the nine Ethereum ETFs side. The ETH-focused ETFs saw $166.38 million in outflows, marking the fourth consecutive day of withdrawals. BlackRock’s ETHA absorbed $149.81 million exits on the day, but Fidelity’s FETH processed a larger $216.68 million redemption. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Additional declines came from Bitwise’s ETHW ($45.66 million), VanEck’s ETHV ($17.22 million), and Grayscale’s flagship ETHE ($26.44 million). Meanwhile, Grayscale’s mini ETH fund shed $6.44 million, while Invesco’s QETH and Franklin’s EZET posted more minor losses of $2.13 million and $1.62 million, respectively. Ethereum ETF Daily Flows Since August (Source: SoSo Value) Glassnode data shows that institutional participation remains active in Ethereum markets despite the downturn. According to the firm, rising open interest on the CME has mirrored more than half of all ETH ETF inflows. Ethereum CME Position and ETF Market (Source: Glassnode) This trend suggests that traditional finance institutions are not solely chasing price exposure. Instead, they appear to be combining outright directional trades with arbitrage strategies as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 01:41
Chainlink Reserve Could Drive LINK’s Next Bull Run

The post Chainlink Reserve Could Drive LINK’s Next Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market often moves on big catalysts. Chainlink (LINK) may have found one of its strongest in the Chainlink Reserve. This on-chain reserve was launched on August 7, 2025 to support Chainlink’s network long-term growth. Instead of depending on hype, it steadily accumulates LINK using real revenue through two sources. These are on-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) usage, and enterprise giants like Mastercard and UBS. This is more than just a treasury setup, but a structural tailwind that could fuel LINK’s next bull run.  A Growing Chainlink Reserve: The Numbers Don’t Lie The growth of Chainlink is happening very fast and is noticeable.  Currently, the reserve totals 237,014 LINK, with 43,937 LINK recently added, according to the reserve update. This shows, over $5.4  million worth of tokens have been removed from circulation in less than a month. By buying the tokens and locking them away, scarcity is created, and when demand grows, upward pressure is felt on prices.  How the Reserve Works Every time Chainlink earns revenue, it is automatically converted to LINK and added to its reserve. This means that, in the spot market, the token’s buying pressure is directly created by every new enterprise deal or DeFi integration. In turn, this directly exerts buying pressure for LINK on the spot market.  For the first time, Chainlink’s network growth is directly connected to LINK’s value. Unlike when it relied solely on delivering secure data feeds and powering smart contracts. Transparency Builds Trust Chainlink reserve is appealing for its transparency. The public dashboard is open to anyone who can check the amount of LINK currently held and how it affects the circulating supply. With no planned withdrawals for years, it is clear that this is not short-term hype, but about long-term sustainability.  Chainlink Reserve Activity (Source: Chainlink) Why This Reserve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 01:40
Bitwise registers Avalanche ETF in Delaware

The post Bitwise registers Avalanche ETF in Delaware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitwise has registered a trust in Delaware for a potential spot Avalanche (AVAX) ETF. The Bitwise Avalanche ETF would expand Bitwise’s lineup of crypto investment products if approved. Bitwise Asset Management has registered an Avalanche exchange-traded fund in Delaware as the fund manager seeks to expand its lineup of single-crypto investment products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The trust entity, called “Bitwise Avalanche ETF,” was registered on September 5. The move signals that Bitwise will soon submit a registration statement to the SEC in a bid to launch the product that tracks Avalanche’s native token AVAX. Bitwise is not the first to target an AVAX ETF. Earlier this year, Grayscale and VanEck filed with the SEC to launch products tracking AVAX’s price. Launched in 2020, Avalanche is a blockchain platform from Ava Labs built to overcome the blockchain trilemma. Its consensus system delivers fast settlement in under two seconds, high transaction capacity, and efficient energy usage. AVAX now ranks as the 23rd largest crypto asset by market capitalization. Bitwise’s registration comes amid a crypto sell-off, with AVAX falling to $24. The token has still gained roughly 13% over the past year, according to CoinGecko data. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitwise-avalanche-etf-registration/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 01:38
Why AI Agents Could Be the Next Big thing in DeFi

By design, new technologies come in waves that reinforce each other. Mobile, social, and cloud reshaped the last era. The next era looks like AI, crypto, and agents – where “architecture is destiny,” and user intent becomes the primary interface AI is Penetrating Web3, and its happening Fast As per DappRadar over last 18 months, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/06 01:37
Trump Media Group CRO Strategy to Acquire Up to $6.42 Billion for CRO Treasury

The post Trump Media Group CRO Strategy to Acquire Up to $6.42 Billion for CRO Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. have entered into a definitive agreement for a Business Combination to establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company focused on the acquisition of the native cryptocurrency token of the Cronos ecosystem, CRO. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trump-media-group-cro-strategy-to-acquire-up-to-6-42-billion-for-cro-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 01:37
Weekly Crypto Regulation News: Fed Sets Stablecoin Showdown and Spot Trading Gains Momentum

This week in crypto regulation, the storylines were unusually cinematic. The Federal Reserve set the stage for a showdown over stablecoins, showing the growing tension between technological development and oversight in global payments. Meanwhile, the Trump sons saw a billion-dollar boost from a Bitcoin mining venture, U.S. regulators cracked open the door for spot crypto trading on registered exchanges, and Hollywood found itself entangled in a $340 million DeFi Ponzi scheme. Crypto Regulation: Fed Brings Stablecoins to Center Stage The U.S. Federal Reserve announced that it will host a Payments Innovation Conference on October 21, with stablecoins taking the spotlight. The timing is key: it follows the passage of the first U.S. regulatory framework for stablecoins, allowing the Fed to shape how business models are judged. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller framed the event as a balancing act between innovation and stability. “Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses,” Waller said. Panels will examine the convergence of traditional finance and DeFi, the use of tokenization and AI in payments, and the long-term viability of stablecoin issuers. For an industry still facing banking access and reserve requirements, the Fed’s scrutiny could be decisive. The outcome won’t just affect issuers like Circle or Tether; it will ripple across exchanges, institutional investors, and even central banks watching from the sidelines. Trump Sons Ride Bitcoin Miner to a $1.5 Billion Windfall If the Fed conference showed policy seriousness, markets delivered a spectacle of their own. Shares of American Bitcoin, a miner co-founded by Eric Trump and backed by Donald Trump Jr., surged as much as 110% on its debut after merging with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining. At its peak, the stock briefly valued the brothers’ combined stake at $2.6 billion before closing near $1.5 billion. That’s still a paper profit, and it positions the Trump family at the nexus of crypto wealth and political optics. For the industry, the development is double-edged. On one hand, it injects crypto into the mainstream political narrative. On the other hand, it raises questions about conflicts of interest and how future policymaking could be colored by personal financial stakes. If Donald Trump makes another presidential run, expect American Bitcoin to become both a talking point and a lightning rod. SEC and CFTC Clear Path for Spot Crypto Trading In a rare show of unity, the SEC and CFTC released a joint statement clarifying that exchanges registered with either regulator are permitted to facilitate spot crypto trading. The move marks a break from years of mixed messages. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins described it as “a significant step forward in bringing innovation in the crypto asset markets back to America.” Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham went further, saying the era of telling innovators to “go elsewhere” is over. For crypto markets, this is a structural shift. By opening the door to regulated spot trading venues, the agencies are indicating that U.S. retail and institutional investors may soon have access to digital assets in environments that resemble traditional equities platforms. It’s a nod to investor protection and competitive parity—and a shot across the bow for offshore exchanges that have long dominated the market. Hollywood Meets Crypto Fraud The week’s strangest twist came from Hollywood. Kevin Spacey’s comeback film, Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force, was revealed to be co-written by and starring Vladimir Okhotnikov, also known as “Lado.” Okhotnikov was indicted in 2023 by the DOJ for his alleged role in Forsage, a DeFi platform accused of running a $340 million Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors say he and four other Russian nationals could face up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud. The juxtaposition is startling: a disgraced Hollywood star aligning his return with a man accused of one of crypto’s most notorious frauds. It shows how the cultural crossover between entertainment and crypto often glosses over due diligence. For regulators, it’s another reminder that crypto’s public narrative is still vulnerable to scandal. The Bigger Picture Taken together, these stories show crypto regulation at a crossroads. The Fed is elevating the stablecoin debate from policy papers to high-level panels. U.S. regulators are showing openness to spot markets after years of enforcement-first tactics. At the same time, crypto continues to be both a vehicle for vast wealth creation—as the Trump sons demonstrated—and a magnet for fraud and controversy, as Hollywood’s latest scandal illustrates
CryptoNews2025/09/06 01:37
EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

Google got slammed with a €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine on Friday by European Union regulators over how it runs its advertising technology business. The fine, one of the biggest antitrust penalties in EU history, is tied to accusations that Google has been using its size to rig the adtech market in its favor. The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 01:31
