SEC, CFTC Chiefs Promise ‘New Day’ for Crypto with Joint Regulatory Overhaul
Paul Atkins and Caroline Pham announce coordinated regulatory approach to eliminate gaps hindering digital asset market growth. The agencies commit to working together on crypto-friendly reforms. The post SEC, CFTC Chiefs Promise ‘New Day’ for Crypto with Joint Regulatory Overhaul appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/06 01:50
China Eyes RMB Stablecoins to Boost Belt and Road Payments
The post China Eyes RMB Stablecoins to Boost Belt and Road Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese firms may adopt RMB stablecoins to manage Belt and Road currency risks. Digital RMB could unify enterprise stablecoins and boost international trade adoption. Hong Kong’s stablecoin law positions it as a hub for RMB digital asset expansion. Chinese enterprises involved in Belt and Road investments may soon adopt RMB-denominated stablecoins to reduce exposure to volatile local currencies, a move that could accelerate the internationalization of the digital RMB. Recent remarks from Liu Jing, chief economist for Greater China at HSBC Global Investment Research, indicate that the convergence of enterprise stablecoin issuance, the digital RMB, and Hong Kong’s new stablecoin framework could reshape cross-border financial flows. Liu noted that companies investing in emerging market countries often face sudden shifts in local currencies. Without practical hedging tools, these fluctuations raise operational and financial risks. To address this, several large state-owned enterprises have signaled interest in issuing RMB-based stablecoins as payment instruments for overseas projects. Such stablecoins would allow Chinese firms to manage currency volatility and streamline transactions across jurisdictions. However, multiple RMB stablecoins from different issuers may create fragmentation. According to Liu, this fragmentation could require a central, trusted platform to link them, where the digital RMB could play a critical intermediary role. Related: China Takes Steps to “Cool Frenzy” Around Stablecoin Market: Report Digital RMB Positioned as a Connector The People’s Bank of China has already moved toward expanding the digital RMB’s global use. Governor Pan Gongsheng mentioned the establishment of an international operations center for the currency at the June Lujiazui Forum. Liu suggested that such an initiative demonstrates regulators’ readiness to broaden the digital RMB’s application beyond domestic boundaries. By acting as a universally recognized connector between enterprise-issued stablecoins, the digital RMB could provide settlement certainty and standardization, strengthening its adoption in international trade, particularly along Belt and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:50
Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 01:48
NFL MVP Josh Allen leaves Nike to sign with New Balance
The post NFL MVP Josh Allen leaves Nike to sign with New Balance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NFL MVP Josh Allen signs with New Balance Courtesy of New Balance NFL MVP Josh Allen has left Nike to sign an endorsement deal with New Balance. The Buffalo Bills quarterback announced the news on Friday in a letter to his hometown of Firebaugh, California. The deal is a major win for Massachusetts-based New Balance. Allen has been a Nike athlete since he joined the league in 2018. The swoosh has faced headwinds in recent years as innovation slowed and sales declined. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but New Balance has committed to funding the Firebaugh community youth sports program as part of the agreement. “I’m proud to share I’m joining the New Balance family, a brand that, like Firebaugh, is built on family, community and authenticity,” Allen said in the letter. Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Perry Knotts | Getty Images Firebaugh is not only where Allen grew up but also where he first trained and developed his passion for football, he said. “Firebaugh didn’t have quarterback camps or private trainers. We had heart. We had community. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” Allen said in the letter. Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. Allen is one of the league’s biggest stars and has led the Bills to the playoffs for six straight years. He was also featured in HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills,” which aired its finale…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:48
Sora Ventures Unveils $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund for Asia
The vehicle will channel capital into Asian companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets — a trend that has already […] The post Sora Ventures Unveils $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund for Asia appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/06 01:46
James Wynn claims his UK bank accounts were frozen with no explanation
Leveraged trader James Wynn, famous for his huge gains and losses, claims his UK bank accounts were frozen with no explanation. A new case from the United Kingdom is igniting the debate on debanking. On Friday, September 5, UK-based leveraged…
Crypto.news
2025/09/06 01:46
Investors flock to Singapore bonds as safe-haven demand surges
The global bond market is getting hammered. Long-dated government bonds everywhere are being dumped by investors, sending yields soaring. But Singapore? The place is doing the exact opposite. While others bleed, Singapore’s bonds are holding up like a goddamn fortress. Yields on 30-year debt this year have jumped around 45 basis points in the UK, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 01:46
2 Meme Coins Poised to Skyrocket to Dogecoin’s Market Cap and Enter Crypto's Top 10 in No Time
Dogecoin’s rise to the top ranks of crypto was once considered a fluke, a joke project that lucked into Elon Musk’s Twitter spotlight.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/06 01:46
Crypto Strategies: Venezuela Turns to USDT Amid Dollar Shortage as Bank of England Embraces Stablecoins
Venezuela is confronting critical dollar shortages, driven by stringent U.S. sanctions and limitations on oil export revenues. In response, the […] The post Crypto Strategies: Venezuela Turns to USDT Amid Dollar Shortage as Bank of England Embraces Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/06 01:45
Eminem Lands His Second Career Win On One Chart Thanks To His New Movie
The post Eminem Lands His Second Career Win On One Chart Thanks To His New Movie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eminem’s Stans soundtrack debuts at No. 19 on the Official Soundtrack Albums chart, while new cut “Everybody’s Looking at Me” launches on several singles tallies. AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – APRIL 30: Rapper Eminem, performs at the Paradiso on April 30th 2000 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns) Redferns Eminem’s Stans arrives with more than just an incredible story. The new documentary — focused on the hip-hop star’s most ardent followers and how the term “stan” moved from a single to a cultural shorthand — hit Paramount+ in late August after a short theatrical run. An accompanying soundtrack dropped alongside the film, and in the United Kingdom, it’s already a winner. The project gives the rapper another appearance on a genre tally he only recently began to land on. Stans Debuts on the Soundtracks Chart Stans debuts on the Official Soundtrack Albums chart at No. 19 this frame. It is the only new arrival on the 50-spot roster this time around. Eminem’s Fortnite Radio Came First Eminem earns his second career placement on the Official Soundtrack Albums chart. His first came in March 2024 with his own Fortnite Radio. That compilation blasted in at No. 1, held for two weeks, and then stepped away. Stans doesn’t open at the summit, but it does double his total number of appearances on the roster. Stans Launches on the Downloads Tally The new set also lands on a second ranking in the U.K. Stans starts at No. 52 on the Official Album Downloads chart, becoming Eminem’s fourteenth title to reach the list. “Not Afraid” and “Rap God” Stans features a dozen songs, three of which are versions of “Stan.” The tracklist also includes “Everybody’s Looking at Me,” a previously unreleased cut that gives longtime listeners something genuinely new alongside the catalog selections like “Not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:45
