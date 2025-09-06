MEXC burza
2025-09-07 Sunday
Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control
Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/06 02:00
Pundit Tells XRP Holders To Hold Tight, Best Days Are Ahead
Unlike previous market cycles, this current cycle has been quite pivotal for XRP, as the leading altcoin has surged towards its all-time high since 2017. The altcoin’s recent upward performance this cycle appears to have sparked renewed hope among many crypto enthusiasts and investors about an extended upside action in the future. Holding Your XRP […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 02:00
Long-Term Bitcoin Holder Hits $7.5M From $10k Investment, But It’s His New Investment Catching Everyone’s Attention
The post Long-Term Bitcoin Holder Hits $7.5M From $10k Investment, But It’s His New Investment Catching Everyone’s Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Few investors could have predicted just how far BTC would go. However, it has now skyrocketed past $110,000, rewarding early investors. One early adopter who invested just $10,000 in BTC nearly a decade ago has now turned that into a $7.5 million fortune. But he is not stopping there. Instead, his focus has shifted toward a surprising new project: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). This is a meme-driven Layer-2 token that is drawing investors’ attention. The Bitcoin (BTC) Success Story Bitcoin’s resilience has been proven time and again. Even after multiple crashes, regulatory battles, and skepticism from traditional finance, BTC has secured its place as digital gold. In 2025, institutional adoption accelerated following the launch of Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. and Europe, pushing it into six-figure territory. Long-term holders like this investor are the ultimate proof of Bitcoin’s wealth-generating power. This investor entered early, around the $200 level. He held through brutal crashes and euphoric rallies. Now trading above $110,000, BTC holds its position as the world’s most secure store of value. However, Bitcoin has matured. While it remains a safe store of value, its growth trajectory will be steadier compared to emerging tokens with viral potential. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) enters the picture. Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Catching Everyone’s Attention What’s drawing the attention of a millionaire Bitcoin OG and other investors isn’t just memes. It’s infrastructure and timing. Little Pepe isn’t another copycat coin. It’s building an entire Layer 2 blockchain optimized for memes and ultra-fast, low-cost transactions. Unlike older meme tokens that relied purely on hype, $LILPEPE fuses community culture with serious tech: Layer-2 scalability: fast and low-cost chain designed for meme coins. Pepe’s Pump Pad: a native launchpad rivaling Bonk.fun and Pump.fun. This lets creators launch fair, bot-resistant tokens. 0% tax and anti-sniper protection: maximizing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:00
5-Year XRP Retirement Strategy: How to Aim for Tax-Free Income
Thinking about using XRP as part of your retirement plan? A lot of people in the XRP community are asking how they can hold their coins long-term and walk away with a big payout without giving half of it to the taxman. That’s where a 5-year XRP retirement strategy comes in. The idea is simple:
Coinstats
2025/09/06 02:00
Trump-linked WLFI’s 40% decline causes millions in losses for crypto whales: Finance Redefined
Whales are losing millions of dollars on the decline of the Trump-linked WLFI token, but most of the pre-sale participants are still holding the coin. Whales, or big cryptocurrency investors, have lost millions of dollars by betting on the price appreciation of the Trump family-linked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token.Since its launch on Monday, the WLFI token’s price fell by over 40%, despite a large-scale token burn event that permanently reduced the token’s circulating supply, aiming to tighten supply and boost the value of the remaining tokens on the market.Despite the over 40% decline, some of the pre-sale holders are still showing confidence in the presidentially endorsed token.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/06 02:00
Maxi Doge and Bitcoin Hyper are Trending but BlockDAG Rules with 130+ Countries Mining on Network
Discover why BlockDAG tops the presale race as 130+ countries mine before launch while Maxi Doge (MAXI) crosses $1.7M and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) hits $13M.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 02:00
Unveiling A Strategic 900K Move In August
The post Unveiling A Strategic 900K Move In August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Covalent CXT Buyback: Unveiling A Strategic 900K Move In August Skip to content Home Crypto News Covalent CXT Buyback: Unveiling a Strategic 900K Move in August Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/covalent-cxt-buyback-august/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:59
BitMine Immersion Lists on NYSE American
The post BitMine Immersion Lists on NYSE American appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BitMine Immersion listed on NYSE American, bypasses shareholder crypto approval. $18 million raised through share offering for cryptocurrency investments. Market awaits regulatory responses to potential NYSE American crypto influx. BitMine Immersion Technologies, under CEO Jonathan Bates, listed on NYSE American, bypassing shareholder consent for new share issuances, differentiating itself from Nasdaq’s stringent rules. The listing marks a regulatory shift, potentially influencing corporate strategies in cryptocurrency accumulation and trading practices amid increasing regulatory scrutiny. BitMine’s NYSE American Listing: A Shift from Nasdaq Norms This listing opens opportunities for crypto companies as NYSE American does not enforce shareholder approval for fundraising meant for crypto acquisitions. It may also encourage more blockchain companies to consider similar listings due to reduced constraints. Industry reactions to BitMine’s move have focused on its absence of public scrutiny compared to Nasdaq-listed entities. Regulatory bodies such as the SEC have refrained from commenting, but a spotlight remains on how the sector will adapt to this evolving landscape. Jonathan Bates, Chairman and CEO, BitMine Immersion Technologies, “Our strategy to accumulate Bitcoin and Ethereum positions us uniquely in the market, allowing us to leverage capital while bypassing traditional approval processes required by other exchanges.” Market Dynamics and Regulatory Spotlight on Crypto Listings Did you know? BitMine’s NYSE American listing reflects a strategic shift similar to prior increases in flexibility for treasury-heavy crypto firms save costs on exchanges. Ethereum (ETH) data from CoinMarketCap as of September 5, 2025, shows a price of $4,293.53 with a market cap of formatNumber(518251117254, 2). Recent trends indicate fluctuations with a 24-hour decrease of 0.26% and a 60-day rise of 69.05%, signifying notable volatility yet strong investment interest within the market. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:38 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu Research suggest that BitMine’s strategic…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:56
Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst
TLDR The first Dogecoin ETF may launch in the US next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. REX Shares has filed a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the Dogecoin ETF. The ETF issuer plans to use the 40 Act, a regulatory pathway that differs from the traditional approval process. The [...] The post Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/06 01:55
Ethereum Price: Will Whales Break the September Curse?
The post Ethereum Price: Will Whales Break the September Curse? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum price faces a familiar enemy this month. September has long been a weak spot for the crypto market. For Ethereum, the record is even worse than Bitcoin’s. But 2025 may look different. Whales, are adding to their positions, exchange supply is falling, and high unrealized profit could create strong dip-buying. Together, these signs suggest whales may be able to help Ethereum fight the September curse. Ethereum’s September Record Is Weak Ethereum has struggled almost every September since its launch. Since 2016, the average return for ETH in September is about –6.4%. Losses of more than 10% have been common, with the biggest drops seen in 2017 and 2018. Ethereum September History | Source: CryptoRank Only a few Septembers were positive: 2016, 2019, 2023, and 2024. In September 2024, Ethereum gained 3.2% as ETFs and Fed policy cuts brought relief. Still, the long history of red Septembers explains why traders call it the “September curse.” That background makes 2025 important. Ethereum sits near $4,500, close to all-time highs. If history repeats, the pullback could be sharp. If whales stay active, however, September may not follow the usual script. Ethereum Whales Are Buying More Coins The strongest signal so far comes from whale wallets. Addresses holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH have added about 14% more coins in the past five months. That is a large increase, showing that big holders are buying more coins even with prices near records. Ethereum Whales Are Getting Aggressive | Source: X One whale recently moved $100 million worth of ETH into holdings. This supports the idea that big buyers are preparing for more upside. This is not just a story of one wallet. The broader trend shows many whales adding more ETH. Such moves often show long-term belief, because whales usually buy large amounts…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:51
