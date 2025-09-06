Ethereum Price: Will Whales Break the September Curse?

Ethereum price faces a familiar enemy this month. September has long been a weak spot for the crypto market. For Ethereum, the record is even worse than Bitcoin's. But 2025 may look different. Whales, are adding to their positions, exchange supply is falling, and high unrealized profit could create strong dip-buying. Together, these signs suggest whales may be able to help Ethereum fight the September curse. Ethereum's September Record Is Weak Ethereum has struggled almost every September since its launch. Since 2016, the average return for ETH in September is about –6.4%. Losses of more than 10% have been common, with the biggest drops seen in 2017 and 2018. Ethereum September History | Source: CryptoRank Only a few Septembers were positive: 2016, 2019, 2023, and 2024. In September 2024, Ethereum gained 3.2% as ETFs and Fed policy cuts brought relief. Still, the long history of red Septembers explains why traders call it the "September curse." That background makes 2025 important. Ethereum sits near $4,500, close to all-time highs. If history repeats, the pullback could be sharp. If whales stay active, however, September may not follow the usual script. Ethereum Whales Are Buying More Coins The strongest signal so far comes from whale wallets. Addresses holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH have added about 14% more coins in the past five months. That is a large increase, showing that big holders are buying more coins even with prices near records. Ethereum Whales Are Getting Aggressive | Source: X One whale recently moved $100 million worth of ETH into holdings. This supports the idea that big buyers are preparing for more upside. This is not just a story of one wallet. The broader trend shows many whales adding more ETH. Such moves often show long-term belief, because whales usually buy large amounts…