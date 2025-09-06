2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
‘Wuthering Heights’ Movie Controversy Sends Book Sales Soaring

The post 'Wuthering Heights' Movie Controversy Sends Book Sales Soaring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Book sales for the 1847 classic novel "Wuthering Heights" have shot up on Amazon since the trailer for a new film adaptation stirred controversy for its casting choices, overtly sexual tone and apparent inconsistencies with the original story.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:09
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) Stock: Dips as Ethereum Staking Ambitions Shift to Linea Layer-2

TLDR SharpLink pivots ETH staking to Linea as treasury drops 4.86% midday. SBET explores Linea staking after ETH strategy sparks market pullback. Ethereum-rich SharpLink eyes Linea staking amid midday stock slide. SBET dips as SharpLink targets Linea for ETH treasury diversification. SharpLink’s $3.6B ETH plan includes Linea as stock drops nearly 5%. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. [...] The post SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) Stock: Dips as Ethereum Staking Ambitions Shift to Linea Layer-2 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 02:08
Can Bitcoin Overcome Its Stalling Moment?

Bitcoin is grappling with the inability to surpass the $112,500 support level, causing alarm among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Despite a conducive market environment characterized by rising gold values and stock markets, Bitcoin’s stagnation appears incongruous, particularly as an interest rate reduction seems likely.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Overcome Its Stalling Moment?
Coinstats2025/09/06 02:08
Taiwan Venture Capital Firm to Create $1 Billion Bitcoin Fund to Support Asia Treasuries

Sora Ventures is hoping to bolster Asia’s institutional adoption of Bitcoin.
Coinstats2025/09/06 02:08
Exploring the Surge of Cardano and the Innovations of BlockDAG in the Crypto Market

Introduction to Emerging Crypto Trends As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, notable movements in projects like Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (POL) coupled with the emergence of BlockDAG illustrate shifting dynamics in blockchain technology and investment. Each of these platforms brings unique aspects to the table, influencing investor decisions and market predictions for 2025 and beyond. The Rise of Cardano and ETF Speculation Recently, Cardano has experienced a notable surge in its market price, primarily fueled by the optimism surrounding potential ETF approvals in the United States. This speculation has significantly enhanced investor confidence, reflected in the robust price support Cardano has maintained. Currently, with its price hovering around $0.81, ADA shows promising movement above critical moving averages, suggesting potential further gains. Polygon: Short-Term Uncertainty Versus Long-Term Potential Polygon's market outlook presents a mixed scenario. While short-term predictions hint at possible price dips, long-term projections suggest a rebound that could significantly enhance its valuation. Analysts remain divided, reflecting the inherent uncertainties in predicting cryptocurrency movements. However, the potential for growth in the coming years cannot be overlooked, setting a complex but intriguing stage for Polygon's future. BlockDAG's Groundbreaking Approach with Proof of Presence BlockDAG introduces a novel concept in the blockchain space called 'proof of presence,' which is gaining traction due to its robust miner and holder base before its official launch. With over 320K committed holders and a significant mining community, BlockDAG's physical footprint in over 130 countries showcases real-world adoption and utility. The platform's strategy emphasizes transparency and community involvement, significantly contrasting with the speculative nature of many other crypto projects. As a result, BlockDAG is not just a theoretical concept but a thriving ecosystem with immense potential for 2025 and beyond. Conclusion: A Strategic Analysis of Future Crypto Trends As we assess the trajectories of Cardano, Polygon, and BlockDAG, it becomes clear that understanding underlying technologies and market sentiments is crucial in navigating the crypto world. With each platform carving out its niche, the broader implications for investors and the technology landscape continue to evolve, presenting new opportunities and challenges alike. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/06 02:08
XRP Price Prediction for September 5

The post XRP Price Prediction for September 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The prices of some of the coins are rising today, while others remain in the red zone, according to CoinStats. XRP chart by CoinStats XRP/USD The price of XRP has declined by 0.09% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local resistance of $2.8496. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, buyers are trying to come back to the game after yesterday’s bearish closure. In this case, one should focus on the nearest level of $2.8693.  You Might Also Like If the candle closes above it, there is a chance to see a test of the $2.95 mark. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the $2.7280 level. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, buyers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a local rise to the $3 mark. XRP is trading at $2.8424 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-5
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:07
SWIFT Exec Says Banks Will Absorb ‘the Best of Public Chains’

The post SWIFT Exec Says Banks Will Absorb ‘the Best of Public Chains’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Public, crypto-native chains won’t replace TradFi, SWIFT’s chief innovation officer argues, while the crypto world debates who really controls neutrality in finance. Traditional financial institutions are unlikely to fully outsource settlement to external blockchains or distributed ledgers, according to SWIFT chief innovation officer Tom Zschach. In a recent post and a series of comments on LinkedIn, Zschach argued that open-source code and network transparency alone don’t earn institutional trust, and that banks need systems where governance, compliance, and legal enforceability are controlled internally, rather than relying on third-party infrastructure. The SWIFT executive pushed back against narratives popular in the crypto community, arguing that while distributed ledgers might bring programmability, institutions “don’t want to live on a competitor’s rails.” He particularly described public blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as a “substrate,” a basic foundation for running code and moving value, but not a complete solution for trusted settlement, saying that rules and governance need to be added on top for institutions to trust them. “Public blockchains are the base environment for execution. The transformation comes when you add the trust layer that makes outcomes legally enforceable, compliant and safe to scale,” Zschach argued in his post. He continued with a prediction for how traditional finance will interact with public blockchain protocols: “And that’s why the next wave won’t look like crypto-native networks trying to replace finance. It’ll look like finance absorbing the best of public chains on its own terms.” Code Alone Isn’t Enough In his original post, SWIFT’s chief innovation officer refrained from naming any particular blockchain protocols. But in follow up responses, Zschach responded to comments about XRP in particular. Ripple is broadly known for working with TradFi institutions, positioning itself as focused on helping traditional financial firms integrate blockchain technology and payments rails. Challenging the idea that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:05
Solana And Cardano Trade Flat While Analysts Claim Layer Brett Could Trigger Explosive 30x Growth

The post Solana And Cardano Trade Flat While Analysts Claim Layer Brett Could Trigger Explosive 30x Growth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News While Solana and Cardano navigate a rather flat market, something new is igniting the crypto space. The crypto community, always hungry for the next big crypto, is turning its gaze towards Layer Brett, a pioneering Layer 2 blockchain project currently in its presale.
Coinstats2025/09/06 02:04
Shiba Inu breidt uit met cross-chain lending via DeFi

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Shiba Inu zet een nieuwe stap vooruit door zijn ecosysteem te openen voor cross-chain lenen en uitlenen met behulp van Chainlink. Het project schuift hiermee op van speelse meme-coin naar een serieuze toepassing binnen DeFi. Voor de community betekent dit niet alleen meer mogelijkheden om rendement te behalen, maar ook een bredere rol binnen de cryptomarkt. Zo groeit bij investeerders het vertrouwen dat Shiba Inu uitgroeit tot een volwassen speler met tastbare toepassingen. Shiba Inu betreedt de cross-chain lending-markt De integratie van Shiba Inu met cross-chain lending via Folks Finance en Chainlink CCIP is een primeur. Voor het eerst wordt een meme-coin ingezet als onderpand in een omgeving waar blockchains naadloos met elkaar verbonden zijn. SHIB-houders kunnen hun tokens nu staken om opbrengsten te genereren of gebruiken als basis voor leningen. Dit helpt liquiditeit te bundelen die voorheen verspreid was over verschillende netwerken, en maakt zo één gedeelde pool toegankelijk. Daarmee wordt een solide fundament gelegd voor een bredere adoptie en een groeiende rol van SHIB binnen de DeFi-markt. This is incredible. After turning $SHIB into a crosschain token with @chainlink CCIP, one of Chainlink’s flagship projects has already adopted it.@FolksFinance has listed $SHIB in its crosschain lending markets, using CCIP to fix liquidity fragmentation. Incentives are live… https://t.co/gk1jq1M638 pic.twitter.com/4kLTy1n5w7 — Shib (@Shibtoken) September 2, 2025 Hoe SHIB wordt ingezet binnen DeFi-toepassingen Dankzij de samenwerking met Chainlink CCIP is Shiba Inu beschikbaar op meerdere netwerken, waaronder Ethereum, Polygon en Arbitrum. Hierdoor groeit de bruikbaarheid van SHIB aanzienlijk. Houders kunnen hun tokens staken en ontvangen daarvoor momenteel een aantrekkelijk jaarlijks rendement. Deze ontwikkeling verschuift SHIB van een puur speculatief token naar een actief inzetbare munt binnen het DeFi-ecosysteem. Dit maakt Shiba Inu niet alleen aantrekkelijk voor particuliere beleggers, maar ook voor partijen die op zoek zijn naar betrouwbare cross-chain toepassingen. Belang voor de Shiba Inu community en bredere adoptie Voor de Shiba Inu-community opent dit nieuwe deuren. Het biedt toegang tot extra inkomstenstromen en verstevigt de positie van SHIB als een serieuze speler in de cryptowereld. Ook investeerders die verder kijken dan de meme-status zien hierdoor meer waarde. Bovendien groeit de institutionele betrokkenheid, bijvoorbeeld met de introductie van een exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europa. Zo komt Shiba Inu dichter bij aansluiting met traditionele financiële markten. Voor de community is dit een bevestiging dat het project verder gaat dan hype en zich daadwerkelijk richt op duurzame groei. Beste meme coins van dit momentWil jij weten wat de beste meme coins van dit moment zijn? Check de lijst hier! Wat is de beste meme coin om te kopen in augustus? In 2025 zijn memecoins een belangrijke kracht in crypto. Dogecoin en Shiba Inu zijn inmiddels miljardenprojecten met enorme community’s. Hun succes opent de deur voor een nieuwe golf memecoins die snel groeit, met hulp van bijvoorbeeld Elon Musk en Donald Trump. Volgens investeerders liggen… Continue reading Shiba Inu breidt uit met cross-chain lending via DeFi document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vergelijking met andere memecoins in de DeFi-sector In vergelijking met andere memecoins valt Shiba Inu op door concrete toepassingen binnen DeFi. Veel vergelijkbare tokens drijven vooral op hype en community, maar SHIB voegt tastbare functionaliteit toe. Dat maakt het verschil voor toekomstige adoptie en kan bepalen welke projecten zich blijvend weten te vestigen. De nadruk op cross-chain gebruik versterkt dit onderscheid nog verder. Hierdoor heeft Shiba Inu de potentie om de toon te zetten voor een nieuwe generatie memecoins die meerwaarde leveren in plaats van enkel speculatie. Shiba Inu’s rol in DeFi groeit verder De introductie van cross-chain lending laat zien dat Shiba Inu meer is dan een voorbijgaande trend. Door deel te nemen aan DeFi en rendement te bieden aan houders, vergroot het project zijn relevantie. Voor zowel de community als de markt is dit een signaal dat meme-coins ook een structurele plaats kunnen innemen. Op langere termijn kan dit bijdragen aan een stabieler imago en een sterkere reputatie voor Shiba Inu binnen de cryptowereld. Van meme-coin naar utility: wat deze stap betekent De evolutie van Shiba Inu laat zien hoe de lijn tussen speelse tokens en serieuze projecten steeds dunner wordt. Door de combinatie van cross-chain functionaliteit, stakingmogelijkheden en groeiende adoptie toont SHIB zich volwassen. Daarmee wordt het niet alleen een belangrijk voorbeeld voor de sector, maar ook een inspiratiebron voor andere projecten die dezelfde weg willen inslaan. Het traject van Shiba Inu laat zien dat innovatie en communitykracht samen een bredere rol binnen het financiële landschap mogelijk maken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Shiba Inu breidt uit met cross-chain lending via DeFi is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/06 02:02
JUST IN: New Details Emerge on the Anticipated $1 Billion Solana (SOL) Purchase

There are new details on the company aiming to raise $1 billion worth of SOL coins to create a Solana (SOL) treasury. Continue Reading: JUST IN: New Details Emerge on the Anticipated $1 Billion Solana (SOL) Purchase
Coinstats2025/09/06 02:02
