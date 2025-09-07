Liang Xinjun Appointed Director at Cloud Finance
Key Points: Liang Xinjun joins Cloud Finance as Independent Director on Sep 5, 2025. Appointment marks key strategic move in fintech leadership. Markets observe potential influence on Web3 and AI sectors. Liang Xinjun becomes independent non-executive director of Cloud Finance (00376.HK) effective September 5, 2025, marking a significant leadership addition from the technology and investment sectors. This appointment could signal Cloud Finance's potential alignment with emerging digital assets despite no immediate market impact. Liang Xinjun's Strategic Role Begins at Cloud Finance On September 5, 2025, Liang Xinjun officially began his role as an independent director at Cloud Finance. Previously co-founder of Fosun Group, Liang now also chairs the Xin Family Office, holding key positions influencing China's tech landscape. This leadership change indicates a possible focus on fintech and digital assets, aligning with global trends. It highlights Cloud Finance's strategic intentions to enhance innovation and adoption within the blockchain and AI sectors, though further specifics remain sparse. "His extensive experience in investment leadership across the Web3 blockchain, artificial intelligence, and metaverse sectors will be invaluable to our board." — Liang Xinjun, Independent Non-Executive Director, Cloud Finance Industry Anticipates Impact on Digital Asset Innovation Did you know? Liang Xinjun's leadership prowess in tech sectors is respected, yet recent corporate roles, such as at Fosun Group, have not immediately influenced cryptocurrency markets, maintaining a steady course. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $110,181.72, with a market cap nearing $2.19 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume shrank by 63.57% to $22.52 billion, reflecting minimal changes. BTC's circulating supply stands slightly under its 21 million max supply with steady dominance at 57.85%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu's research suggests technological integration may benefit from Liang's expertise, potentially enhancing Cloud Finance's operations. This move could…
