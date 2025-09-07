2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Massive 19763% Growth Predicted for Viral Shiba Inu (SHIB) Competitor

Massive 19763% Growth Predicted for Viral Shiba Inu (SHIB) Competitor

The post Massive 19763% Growth Predicted for Viral Shiba Inu (SHIB) Competitor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exciting new tokens are emerging in the cryptocurrency world, and one standout contender in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) scene is quickly grabbing attention. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin built on a Layer-2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain, is growing rapidly. Experts predict it could see an extraordinary growth of 19,763% in the coming years! Having a near-sold-out presale, new functionality and a rapidly expanding community, Little Pepe is on the way to surpassing Shiba Inu, potentially making early adopters millionaires. The Way to Success of Shiba Inu and the Road to Little Pepe The price movement of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is crucial to the cryptocurrency’s future path. SHIB is currently testing support at $0.000012 and has held steady in recent days. If it loses this support, it could lead to further declines that may test the next central support zone at $0.000011. On the positive side, SHIB has a significant resistance level of $0.00001226. A level above this would precondition a retest of $0.0000125-$0.0000126 with the possibility of the token recovering. These are the primary levels that traders will be monitoring carefully as SHIB finds its way through the present consolidation period. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has risen in the crypto world and hit a peak of more than 23,000% growth in 2021. This historic rise is a sign of the potential of other meme coins and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making its mark as one of its competitors. LILPEPE is not a mere meme coin; it is developed on a Layer-2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain, which features low charges, high speeds, and scalability, which SHIB and other meme coins have been unable to achieve. The success of Little Pepe is also observed in terms of its presale, with 15.13 billion tokens (96.08%) sold during Stage 12, raising $24.18 million out of the $25.475 million…
NEAR
NEAR$2.442+2.51%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001236+0.81%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-12.27%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:55
Podijeli
Solana DEX Surpasses 750M Addresses as $SOL Eyes $210 Breakout Level

Solana DEX Surpasses 750M Addresses as $SOL Eyes $210 Breakout Level

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/solana-dex-surpasses-750m-addresses/
Solana
SOL$203.77+0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157-1.97%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 06:51
Podijeli
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Analysts Maintain $150K Target as DOT and CRO Join Breakout Momentum

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Analysts Maintain $150K Target as DOT and CRO Join Breakout Momentum

Bitcoin remains the most prominent headline-grabbing cryptocurrency, and still, analysts believe its journey to $150,000 is very much alive. Bitcoin seems to have hit a stable level with institutional investors intervening at key levels. At the same time, altcoins such as Polkadot (DOT) and Cronos (CRO) are emerging as breakout leaders. Analysts are also citing […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price Forecast: Analysts Maintain $150K Target as DOT and CRO Join Breakout Momentum
Cronos
CRO$0.26268-2.46%
Polkadot
DOT$3.86+1.49%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 06:50
Podijeli
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Sunday, September 7th

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Sunday, September 7th

The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Sunday, September 7th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT I’m back! After a couple weeks off the rotation, I have returned to cross words with you, dearest puzzle solvers. It felt like the depth of summer back then. Now summer is slinking off and autumn is rushing in, cool and a little wistful. As always, be sure to check out my weekend streaming guide with all the best current streaming options and theatrical releases. Let me know what you’re watching, too! I’m always looking for recommendations. Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A. Winner over scissors, loser to paper — R 5A. Angelina of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” — J 6A. “What a time to be ___!” — A 7A. Halloween costume with red horns — D 8A. Member of the C-suite — E Down 1D. Watch brand with the slogan “A Crown for Every Achievement” — R 2D. Martini garnish — O 3D. Honda model with a palindromic name — C 4D. Boat’s bottom — K 5D. Green gemstone — J Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead! Across 1A. Winner over scissors, loser to paper — ROCK 5A. Angelina of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” — JOLIE 6A. “What a time to…
Chainbase
C$0.24579+6.20%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03148+0.35%
Sidekick
K$0.1515+2.15%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:49
Podijeli
India’s Largest Refiner Gives US Crude a Pass as BRICS Barrels Beckon

India’s Largest Refiner Gives US Crude a Pass as BRICS Barrels Beckon

India’s biggest fuel buyer just sent a message with its wallet: Indian Oil Corporation deliberately skipped U.S. crude in its latest tender and shopped elsewhere. From Houston to Das: IOC’s Tender Tells a Bigger BRICS Story In a week when it could have tapped West Texas Intermediate, Reuters reported that Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) picked […]
Union
U$0.01104+9.85%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000031-3.12%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00555+1.09%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/07 06:48
Podijeli
Liang Xinjun Appointed Director at Cloud Finance

Liang Xinjun Appointed Director at Cloud Finance

The post Liang Xinjun Appointed Director at Cloud Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Liang Xinjun joins Cloud Finance as Independent Director on Sep 5, 2025. Appointment marks key strategic move in fintech leadership. Markets observe potential influence on Web3 and AI sectors. Liang Xinjun becomes independent non-executive director of Cloud Finance (00376.HK) effective September 5, 2025, marking a significant leadership addition from the technology and investment sectors. This appointment could signal Cloud Finance’s potential alignment with emerging digital assets despite no immediate market impact. Liang Xinjun’s Strategic Role Begins at Cloud Finance On September 5, 2025, Liang Xinjun officially began his role as an independent director at Cloud Finance. Previously co-founder of Fosun Group, Liang now also chairs the Xin Family Office, holding key positions influencing China’s tech landscape. This leadership change indicates a possible focus on fintech and digital assets, aligning with global trends. It highlights Cloud Finance’s strategic intentions to enhance innovation and adoption within the blockchain and AI sectors, though further specifics remain sparse. “His extensive experience in investment leadership across the Web3 blockchain, artificial intelligence, and metaverse sectors will be invaluable to our board.” — Liang Xinjun, Independent Non-Executive Director, Cloud Finance Industry Anticipates Impact on Digital Asset Innovation Did you know? Liang Xinjun’s leadership prowess in tech sectors is respected, yet recent corporate roles, such as at Fosun Group, have not immediately influenced cryptocurrency markets, maintaining a steady course. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $110,181.72, with a market cap nearing $2.19 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume shrank by 63.57% to $22.52 billion, reflecting minimal changes. BTC’s circulating supply stands slightly under its 21 million max supply with steady dominance at 57.85%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research suggests technological integration may benefit from Liang’s expertise, potentially enhancing Cloud Finance’s operations. This move could…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197469+0.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,232.64+0.46%
Mixin
XIN$99.5-0.13%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:45
Podijeli
Best Crypto Presales To Invest In 2025 For Explosive Returns

Best Crypto Presales To Invest In 2025 For Explosive Returns

The post Best Crypto Presales To Invest In 2025 For Explosive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, presale opportunities emerge as some of the most lucrative investments for early adopters. Among the best crypto presales to invest in 2025, BullZilla, SPX6900, and Hedera stand out due to their unique features, innovative mechanics, and massive growth potential.  This article will dive deep into what makes these presales so appealing to investors, highlighting their ROI potential, tokenomics, and key features. Whether you are a seasoned investor or just getting started in crypto, understanding these presales can be the difference between seeing substantial returns or missing out on the next big thing. BullZilla: The Next 1000x Meme Coin Opportunity BullZilla is a meme coin that’s turning heads in the crypto world. Positioned as the next 1000x meme coin, this Ethereum-based project offers unique tokenomics and a progressive presale structure designed to build long-term value for its investors. With its Roar Burn Mechanism, HODL Furnace, and highly engaging mutation presale model, BullZilla stands out as one of the best meme coins to buy today. BullZilla’s tokenomics are centered around scarcity and long-term commitment. The Roar Burn Mechanism ensures that the total supply of tokens will decrease over time, increasing the token’s value as demand rises. The HODL Furnace: Stake, Lock, Earn The HODL Furnace is one of BullZilla’s most attractive features. This staking mechanism allows token holders to earn 70% APY by locking their $BZIL tokens. This reward system creates a sense of community loyalty while also incentivizing holders to stay committed for the long run. By staking tokens in the HODL Furnace, investors can passively grow their assets, turning “paper hands” into “diamond claws.” The system is designed to reward long-term commitment while filtering out those who are not dedicated to the project’s future. The Zilla Launch Sequence BullZilla’s presale is structured into…
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.130071+0.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+1.19%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:44
Podijeli
UFC Veteran Announces Retirement In Octagon After Buzzer-Beater KO

UFC Veteran Announces Retirement In Octagon After Buzzer-Beater KO

The post UFC Veteran Announces Retirement In Octagon After Buzzer-Beater KO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC Long-time UFC veteran Paul Craig called it a career following a brutal KO loss on Saturday at Accor Arena in Paris vs. Modestas Bukauskas. Bukauskas knocked Craig out cold with a nasty elbow from top position just before the horn. Referee Marc Goddard gave Craig an opportunity to get to his feet after taking the shot, but the latter couldn’t get up and the rest of the fight was waived off. Here’s a look at the shot that ended Craig’s night and career. After the official decision was read, Craig left his gloves in the center of the Octagon and he addressed the crowd. UFC Paris Results, Bonuses and Highlights What Are the UFC Paris Results? Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Benoit Saint Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:56 Modestas Bukauskas def. Paul Craig via knockout (elbow) – Round 1, 5:00 Mason Jones def. Bolaji Oki via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 3:18 Axel Sola def. Rhys McKee via TKO (body shot) – Round 3, 2:02 William Gomis def. Robert Ruchala via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Oumar Sy def. Brendson Ribeiro via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:42 Ante Delija def. Marcin Tybura via KO (punches) – Round 1, 2:03 Kaue Fernandes def. Harry Hardwick via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 1, 3:21 Sam Patterson def. Trey Waters via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:01 Robert Bryczek def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:43 Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Gustafsson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:54 Sam Hughes def. Shauna Bannon via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:58 Who Won Bonuses at UFC Paris? Benoit Saint-Denis, Mason Jones and Modestas Bukauskas Who Retired in the Octagon at UFC Paris? The…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.37%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07525-0.42%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.388-2.56%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:43
Podijeli
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Matches Serena Williams’ Feat At US Open

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Matches Serena Williams’ Feat At US Open

The post World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Matches Serena Williams’ Feat At US Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand return to USA’s Amanda Anisimova during their women’s singles final tennis match on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 6, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A.CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images In her first two Grand Slam singles finals of 2025, Aryna Sabalenka lost in devastating fashion to American women. But in her third Slam final against an American opponent this year, the world No. 1 won the title. And she did it on American soil. In a battle of two of the biggest hitters in the women’s game, Sabalenka topped No. 8 Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 7-6 in a jam-packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, to defend her US Open title and win the fourth major crown of her career. The match was played under the closed roof in Ashe due to heavy rains in New York ahead of the final. Sabalenka is the first woman to defend her US Open title since Serena Williams went back-to-back in 2013-14. A year ago, she defeated another American woman, Jessica Pegula, in the final. In the tiebreak, Sabalenka raced out to a 6-1 lead, going for it from the baseline and taking advantage of some Anisimova errors. Sabalenka improved to 4-3 in major finals, with all four wins coming on hardcourts, and won her 100th career match at a major. She will take home $5 for winning the title, while Anisimova earned $2.5 million. Sabalenka lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and the Roland Garros final to Coco Gauff – both in three sets. USA’s Amanda Anisimova plays a shot to Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka during the women’s singles final tennis match on…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0175+0.19%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.388-2.56%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0363-0.81%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:40
Podijeli
New Analysis Reveals Disney Overspent On Almost Half Its Movies And Shows

New Analysis Reveals Disney Overspent On Almost Half Its Movies And Shows

The post New Analysis Reveals Disney Overspent On Almost Half Its Movies And Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has overspent on almost half productions analysed (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) Getty Images Two of the most-asked questions in the movie industry have finally been answered – what percentage of Disney’s movies go over budget and which of its famous franchises are the worst performers. The amount Disney spends on its movies and streaming shows has been a talking point since the start of the pandemic as it has released a string of costly underperforming productions. Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger explained that during the pandemic the caliber of its film-making suffered from having less supervision on set whilst costs surged because of “the need to deliver a certain level of spectacle,” according to Kevin Feige, boss of its Marvel Studios division. Feige told Variety that Marvel’s latest movies “have been upwards of a third cheaper than they were two years before that” though he declined to say whether they were over or under budget. That information isn’t disclosed in Disney’s filings in the United States as they combine the expenses of all of its productions and don’t break down the results of each one. In simple terms, if a movie goes over budget it means that its costs are rising so more theater tickets have to be sold for it to break even at the box office. The lack of disclosure has kept observers guessing about Disney’s ability to stick to its budgets. Until now. Although Disney’s filings in the U.S. don’t itemize the financials of each production, it is available elsewhere if you know where to look. Despite being as American a brand as you can get, many of Disney’s movies are not filmed in the U.S. and there is good reason for this. Talking from Hollywood, Feige explained that since 2012 very few Marvel movies…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.37%
Union
U$0.01104+9.85%
BOB
BOB$0.000005429-1.00%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 06:37
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.