2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
EUR/USD surges above 1.1700 as weak US NFP drags US Dollar and yields lower

EUR/USD surges above 1.1700 as weak US NFP drags US Dollar and yields lower

The post EUR/USD surges above 1.1700 as weak US NFP drags US Dollar and yields lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) rallies against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report disappointed with just 22K jobs added in August, far below the 75K expected and July’s 79K (revised from 73K). The Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% from 4.2%, while Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.3% MoM and 3.7% YoY, in line with forecasts. EUR/USD surged over 40 pips to trade around 1.1740, up nearly 0.70% on the day. The softer jobs data highlighted ongoing weakness in the US labor market, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates at its September 16-17 meeting. While markets are already pricing in a 25 basis point (bps) cut, the weak headline payrolls print is likely to fuel speculation over the possibility of a larger 50 bps move to counter slowing growth. US Treasury yields tumbled in response, with the 10-year falling to 4.09% and the rate-sensitive 2-year dropping to 3.50%, both at their lowest levels since April 7. The sharp decline in yields reflected mounting expectations of deeper Fed easing, adding further pressure on the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against six major peers, weakened sharply after the release, slipping below 98.00 to trade near 97.65, down nearly 0.65% on the day. The index is hovering near the lower end of the narrow range established since August. Meanwhile, EUR/USD is also testing the upper end of its recent range near 1.1730. A breakout above this level could open the way toward the July 24 high at 1.1789, while immediate support is seen at 1.1700 and the 50-day SMA at 1.1666. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-surges-above-11700-as-weak-us-nfp-drags-dollar-index-and-yields-lower-202509051254
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 02:18
Why an AI-Ready Data Layer Is the Need of the Hour

Why an AI-Ready Data Layer Is the Need of the Hour

The post Why an AI-Ready Data Layer Is the Need of the Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Agents Are Hungry; Web3 Data Is a Mess : Why an AI-Ready Data Layer Is the Need of the Hour Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/ai-news/ai-agents-are-hungry-web3-data-is-a-mess-why-an-ai-ready-data-layer-is-the-need-of-the-hour/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 02:16
Trump-Linked WLFI’s 40% Drop Sparks Millions in Losses for Crypto Whales | Finance Redefined

Trump-Linked WLFI's 40% Drop Sparks Millions in Losses for Crypto Whales | Finance Redefined

The recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has caused significant losses for investors, highlighting the vulnerabilities within the digital asset space. Notably, public figures such as Donald Trump have unexpectedly entered the conversation, emphasizing the widespread impact of declining crypto valuations and shifting market sentiment. Market Decline and Public Figures’ Reactions The cryptocurrency market has [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/06 02:14
Bitcoin Climbs as US Jobs Market Cracks Widen

Bitcoin Climbs as US Jobs Market Cracks Widen

The post Bitcoin Climbs as US Jobs Market Cracks Widen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US labor market sent shockwaves through Wall Street, with Bitcoin (BTC) moving in response. Data shows that the August jobs report delivered the weakest payroll gains since 2021, raising alarms about the health of the US economy while fueling fresh demand for alternative assets like crypto. Bitcoin Gains as Investors React to Cracks in the US Employment Picture Sponsored Sponsored The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the economy added only 22,000 jobs in August, far below forecasts of 75,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, its highest since October 2021. This highlights cracks in a labor market that had previously appeared resilient. Revisions to past reports deepened the gloom, with June and July figures revised down by a combined 285,000 jobs. “That’s a total of -285,000 jobs in 2 months. What is happening here?” analysts posed. Heather Long of The Washington Post highlighted the August print as another weak jobs report. However, while wages rose 3.7% year-on-year (YoY), outpacing inflation at 2.7%, the broader slowdown is undeniable. JUST IN: Another WEAK jobs report. The US economy added only 22,000 jobs in August. That’s much weaker than expected. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3% –>Highest since October 2021. June job growth was revised down to -13,000 (!). July was revised up slightly to 79k (from… pic.twitter.com/qCzGwx6Zro — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 5, 2025 The deterioration comes with striking detail. Bloomberg reported that American companies announced just 1,494 new jobs in August, the lowest for that month since 2009. Meanwhile, layoffs surged 39% to 85,979. Sponsored Sponsored You don’t realize how weak the economy is right now. If you have a job, hold onto it for dear life. Because if you get fired, it’s going to take you years to find another one. pic.twitter.com/U7tET4y4f1 — Spencer Hakimian…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 02:14
Pokémon Trading Cards Have Its Polymarket Moment in RWA Space

Pokémon Trading Cards Have Its Polymarket Moment in RWA Space

The post Pokémon Trading Cards Have Its Polymarket Moment in RWA Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pokémon trading cards could be the next real-world asset to move onchain at scale, potentially bringing a $21.4 billion market to the blockchain.  “Pokémon and other [trading card games] are about to have their ‘Polymarket moment,’” said Bitwise research analyst Danny Nelson on Thursday.  “I expect the Pokémon boom will be sticky — one of those moments where an ‘only in crypto’ innovation breaks into the mainstream. Kinda like what Polymarket did for prediction markets.” RWA crypto tokenization has boomed into a $28.2 billion market in 2025, but it is almost entirely catered to TradFi assets like stocks, treasuries, commodities, private credit and real estate. While this offers improved benefits such as 24/7 trading and potential cost savings, it doesn’t transform them as “good enough digital rails already exist,” Nelson said. However, Pokémon card trading could benefit far more from the blockchain, Nelson said, noting that sellers still have to physically ship their Charizard, Pikachu and Gardevoirs to buyers. Source: Metaplex Pokémon ETFs in future? Nelson said it’s possible He noted that the inefficient solution still saw market leader Whatnot facilitate $3 billion in sales last year. “This market remains largely informal. You don’t see Pokémon ETFs or investment funds, and you probably won’t for a while. But maybe not as long as you’d think.” Pokémon cards and other trading card games like Magic: The Gathering have been around for about three decades, long before non-fungible tokens were ever a concept. A new market leader paving the way Nelson’s comments come as Collector Crypt recently emerged as a tokenization platform for selling Pokémon cards on Solana, enabling fast trades and profitable exits. The token backing Collector Crypt, CARDS, has already risen 10-fold to a fully diluted volume of $450 million since launching last Saturday, Nelson pointed out. Related: CZ-owned Trust Wallet…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 02:13
India will keep buying Russian oil despite U.S. tariffs and pressure

India will keep buying Russian oil despite U.S. tariffs and pressure

For what feels like the billionth time in a month, India is once again saying it stands with Russia, and it doesn’t care how anyone feels about that. The Asian giant reiterated pointedly that it will keep buying Russian oil because it’s cheaper, ignoring U.S. pressure and the 50% import tariff imposed by President Donald Trump last month. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on CNN-News18 that India will continue importing from whichever country offers the best deal. She said, “We will have to take a call which (supply source) suits us the best. So we will undoubtedly be buying it.” This decision comes even as Washington accuses India of helping fund Russia’s war by continuing its energy purchases. India has become the top buyer of Russian seaborne crude since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. While the U.S. and Europe have moved away from Russian supplies, India’s oil imports have surged, benefiting from steep discounts. Officials in New Delhi argue that their continued purchases are keeping markets stable. But Trump has never particularly been a financial genius, so he doesn’t understand that math. Trump imposes tariffs and warns India over Russia ties Speaking to Bloomberg Surveillance, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick criticized India’s oil deals and called for renewed trade negotiations. Lutnick said, “Either support the dollar, support the United States of America, support your biggest client – who’s the American consumer – or, I guess, you’re going to pay a 50% tariff. And let’s see how long this lasts.” He said India would likely return in one or two months, apologize, and ask to reopen talks with Washington. India isn’t budging. Sitharaman explained that the country spends a large portion of its foreign exchange on energy. She said, “Whether it is Russian oil or anything else, it’s our decision to buy from the place which suits our needs, whether in terms of rates, logistics, anything.” Crude oil and refined fuel purchases accounted for about one-fourth of India’s imports in the fiscal year ending March 2025. At the same time, trade relations between India and the U.S. have collapsed. Talks aimed at reducing the American tariff burden on Indian exports fell apart. A planned visit by U.S. trade officials to New Delhi last month was canceled, and there have been no follow-up meetings or discussions since. As economic discussions stalled, diplomatic optics took center stage. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a summit in Tianjin this week hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin was there too.  The three leaders were seen together, standing side by side in front of media cameras. Modi and Putin were even photographed holding hands as they walked toward Xi. Trump slams India and Russia for meeting with Xi in China Trump responded publicly, writing on social media, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” The message was posted alongside the photo from the summit. Trump also told reporters this week that he was “very disappointed” in Putin but was not concerned about Russia’s growing ties with China. India’s foreign ministry declined to respond. Reporters in New Delhi were told there would be no comment on Trump’s remarks. Modi didn’t react to the statements either, as usual. But his appearance alongside Xi and Putin was so geopolitically powerful that he doesn’t need to say anything else. Some analysts described the Tianjin meeting as a show of unity among countries distancing themselves from the West. It included leaders from North Korea and Myanmar. Modi’s participation, after tensions with Trump’s administration, was seen by some as a direct message to the U.S. Trump, who once courted New Delhi as a key partner, has now cooled ties. His administration’s reaction to India’s energy strategy, along with rising tariffs and diplomatic silence, has pushed the two countries further apart. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats 2025/09/06 02:12
Sora Ventures launches the first Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia

Sora Ventures launches the first Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia

The post Sora Ventures launches the first Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A $1 billion plan to bring Bitcoin into Asian corporate treasuries: Sora Ventures presented at the Taipei Blockchain Week (Bitcoin Magazine, September 2025) an institutional vehicle dedicated to purchasing BTC, backed by an initial commitment of $200 million from regional partners. At the first mention, we also highlight the institutional adoption analyses provided by Chainalysis, which emphasize how Asia remains a key market for institutional flows in the period 2023–2025. According to the data collected during the Taipei Blockchain Week and market analyses conducted by the research team that followed the event, the initial commitment of 200 million primarily comes from regional institutional investors, family offices, and corporate treasuries. Industry analysts note that a purchase program of this scale requires advanced procedures for best execution, liquidity management, and custody measures. Update September 5, 2025: Details on the operational schedule and major underwriters are still being defined, with ongoing checks on the risk profiles and compliance of investors. What is and how does the “Bitcoin Asia Treasury” work The project, informally defined as “Bitcoin Treasury Asia,” is a capital pool designed to aggregate resources and co-invest with companies holding BTC on their balance sheets. The goal is to consolidate ongoing initiatives and facilitate operations on an institutional scale, with a common architecture for execution and controls. It should be noted that the logic is to create a shared perimeter for decisions and processes, reducing operational fragmentation. Initial ticket: 200 million dollars from investors in the Asia-Pacific region, as a base for operations. Purchase target: 1 billion dollars in BTC in approximately six months, according to a defined path. Launch Context: Taipei Blockchain Week (September 2025), with a presentation to the institutional public. Mandate: coordinate purchases, custody, and compliance for high-volume operations in a structured manner. For practical reference on regulated custody…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 02:11
Bitcoin Mining Output Declines in August; MARA Expands

Bitcoin Mining Output Declines in August; MARA Expands

TLDR Bitcoin mining output declined in August as competition intensified following the 2024 halving. Marathon Digital (MARA) remained the top player, increasing its output by 0.28% to 705 BTC. Smaller miners like BitFuFu and Cipher struggled, with BitFuFu’s output dropping by 12.63%. Cipher showed growth, increasing its Bitcoin mining output by 12.62% and expanding its [...] The post Bitcoin Mining Output Declines in August; MARA Expands appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/06 02:10
How Fleet Miner Ensures Secure and Reliable XRP Growth as Prices Aim Beyond $10 for U.S. Traders

How Fleet Miner Ensures Secure and Reliable XRP Growth as Prices Aim Beyond $10 for U.S. Traders

BitcoinWorld How Fleet Miner Ensures Secure and Reliable XRP Growth as Prices Aim Beyond $10 for U.S. Traders XRP 和安全需求迈向 10 美元之路。 XRP 即将突破 10 美元大关，美国交易员对此高度关注。投资者信心的提升得益于监管方面的里程碑式进展，包括美国证券交易委员会 (SEC) 和瑞波币 (Ripple) 的联合否决以及 ETF 的持续审批。然而，市场波动性仍然对增长战略构成威胁。创新、透明和稳定是交易员当前寻求的。Fleet Miner 是一款创新解决方案，在 Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) 的领导下，重塑了加密货币挖矿和投资安全的概念。 Fleet Miner：云挖矿的游戏规则改变者。 Fleet Miner提供了一个特殊的零硬件云挖矿平台。它无需像传统挖矿那样使用实体设备或昂贵的服务器机房，而是通过移动设备进行合约挖矿。精简的系统使 XRP、BTC、ETH 和 DOGE 挖矿更容易被更广泛的用户群体所接受，无论是新手还是经验丰富的交易者，他们都希望进一步拓展在加密货币市场的业务。 Fleet Miner 采取的方法将被动持有转化为主动持有。通过将数字资产与可再生能源支持的算力挂钩，用户可以获得有保障的固定现金流和每日收益。这弥补了投机与创造可持续财富之间的差距。 FLAMGP：走向创新和合规。 Fleet Miner 是 Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) 旗下子公司，该公司专注于安全性、可访问性和合规性。FLAMGP 的使命是：让算力像电力一样可用。为了使加密货币体验更加智能和安全，公司引入了人工智能驱动的效率调度、动态风险级别概念以及无缝订阅。 FLAMGP 的运营重点依然是合规性。该系统符合 BSA、KYC 和 AML 法规，并纳入了 OFAC 审查，旨在确保国际监管的一致性。正因如此，美国交易者可以安心地进行 XRP 挖矿，而不必担心受到规则的限制。 每日实时结算，透明度高。 Fleet Miner 是最赚钱的 BTC 投资工具，每日以美元支付，用户可以轻松将收益再投资或提取。矿场报告透明，用户可以实时查看挖矿产出和收益。这种每日现金流模型最大限度地降低了不确定性，因此Fleet Miner是 XRP 价格飙升期间投资 XRP 的最佳选择。 美国贸易商便利三重奏。 Fleet Miner 的生态系统在结构上基于用户简单性和创新性： • 零摩擦入职：只需手机即可立即开始挖矿，无需任何技术细节。 • 每日结算：每天向您的钱包进行强制性付款。 多资产支持：使用 BTC、ETH、XRP、DOGE 和 USDC 投资基金并分散您的投资组合。 FLAMGP 下的最先进的安全性。 Fleet Miner 是安全典范。该平台拥有顶级加密技术、实时云端和边缘检测以及分层资产保护。对于遵循 SEC 和 CFTC 规则的领域，始终有更新、更完善的合规控制措施，而 Fleet Miner 是安全增值 XRP 最具 DEFI 潜力的平台之一。 采矿可持续性和创新。 Fleet Miner 秉持环境可持续发展的企业文化，其云挖矿流程采用 100% 可再生能源。这一创新战略与加密货币的未来发展相契合，因为挖矿的发展不会以牺牲环境为代价。交易者有机会投资 XRP，并确信他们的投资将为绿色创新做出贡献。 Ripple 和 Fleet Miner 的乐观前景。 Ripple 在监管事务方面取得的进展提升了 XRP 在市场上的声誉。美国证券交易委员会 (SEC) 支付 1.25 亿美元并更改 ETF 结果的案例表明 XRP 的信誉将迎来新的起点。Fleet Miner 利用这些发展，提供工具和合约，使交易者能够在不违反法律的情况下，在透明的系统中运营，从而从随之而来的价格上涨中获利。 如何通过四个简单的步骤开始挖矿。 Fleet Miner 让所有人都能轻松挖矿： 1. 注册：注册并获得KYC验证。 2. 选择：选择适合您财务目标的合同。 3. 资金：开始挖矿（使用您选择的资产）。 4.开始挖矿：立即部署，无任何技术开销。 推论：Fleet Miner 是 XRP 增长的未来。 随着XRP价格逼近10，Fleet Miner为美国交易者提供强大、可靠且安全的挖矿服务。凭借FLAMGP的经验和先进的合约，以及合规优先的策略，Fleet Miner将成为从所有权到行动的下一步。它不仅仅是一个平台，更是一张通往长期成功的路线图，包含每日结算、环保挖矿和分层安全系统。 立即进入 Fleet Mining 的 XRP 挖矿世界。 官方网站：https://fleetmining.com/ 免责声明：本新闻稿中提供的信息不构成投资邀请、投资建议、财务建议或交易推荐。加密货币挖矿和质押涉及风险，并可能造成财务损失。强烈建议您在投资或交易加密货币和证券之前进行尽职调查，包括咨询专业的财务顾问。 This post How Fleet Miner Ensures Secure and Reliable XRP Growth as Prices Aim Beyond $10 for U.S. Traders first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Blockchainwire
Coinstats 2025/09/06 02:10
Justin Sun To Purchase $10M In WLFI After a Controversial Wallet Freeze

Justin Sun To Purchase $10M In WLFI After a Controversial Wallet Freeze

The post Justin Sun To Purchase $10M In WLFI After a Controversial Wallet Freeze appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Justin Sun, founder of Tron (TRX), has backed down in the feud against World Liberty Financial (WLFI). The crypto billionaire announced that he will deploy more capital to the Donald Trump-backed DeFi project WLFI and ALT5 Sigma Corp. (ALTS). “We believe U.S.-listed crypto stocks are an undervalued opportunity. I will market buy $10 million worth …
CoinPedia 2025/09/06 02:09
