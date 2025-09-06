MEXC burza
Lyno AI Surpasses Millions in Sales, Analysts Call It the Best Crypto To Buy In September
The post Lyno AI Surpasses Millions in Sales, Analysts Call It the Best Crypto To Buy In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI has proved itself as one of the outstanding crypto assets with millions of sales and closely followed by leading market analysts. Lyno AI, with its advanced platform, is reinventing arbitrage to retail investors based on the $20,767 in presale funds it has already collected thus far. Analysts have declared Lyno AI the most profitable purchase in September, which is better than unstable meme coins in the recent market changes. The reason why Lyno AI Is Making Waves. The presale is in the Early Bird phase at 0.050 per token, then to the next phase at 0.055 per token. As of now, 415,355 tokens have been sold earning the company a total of $20,767 with the ultimate target price of 0.100. The audited smart contract by Cyberscope ensures that Lyno AI performs secure and lightning-fast transactions, an enormous advantage compared to the more risky, less secure options available in the crypto space. The Lyno AI Giveaway also allows the presale participants who made a greater investment of over 100 to win the 100K, which will be shared among 10 lucky investors as 10K each. It is an exclusive incentive in line with the community-first philosophy of Lyno. The Technology That is Making Lyno Different. Lyno AI uses cross-chain autonomous artificial intelligence algorithms to find opportunities to make profits in real time, covering 15+ blockchain networks such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. The ability to cross-chain natively and its machine learning based intelligence opens up profitability that has historically been the preserve of institutional actors with costly infrastructure. The multi-layered security design of the platform ensures that trades are being listed in milliseconds with solid risk management systems in place that deal with slippage and gas costs. The holder control of the LYNO token will affect the…
WAVES
$1.1166
+0.54%
BNB
$871.26
+1.50%
REAL
$0.06074
+0.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:26
SEC Announces Crypto Rule Overhaul — Fleet Miner Prepares to Bring Institutional Clarity to XRP & BTC Mining
SEC’s crypto overhaul boosts clarity for BTC & XRP. Fleet Miner bridges institutions and retail with compliant, renewable-powered cloud mining and daily returns.
BTC
$111,232.64
+0.46%
XRP
$2.8351
+0.96%
CLOUD
$0.0807
-0.56%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 02:25
Ethereum and BNB Chain Lead September Rally as Tokens Post Triple-Digit Gains As of September 2025
Various tokens in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Optimism ecosystems have gained by significant margins as the crypto market has seen impressive gains.
BNB
$871.26
+1.50%
GAINS
$0.0274
+3.04%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 02:25
Kenvue stock drops 10% on report RFK Jr. will link autism to Tylenol use during pregnancy
The post Kenvue stock drops 10% on report RFK Jr. will link autism to Tylenol use during pregnancy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kenvue Inc. Tylenol brand pain reliever for sale at a pharmacy in New York, US, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images Shares of Kenvue fell more than 10% on Friday after a report that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will likely link autism to the use of the company’s pain medication Tylenol in pregnant women. HHS will release the report that could draw that link this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. That report will also suggest a medicine derived from folate – a water-soluble vitamin – can be used to treat symptoms of the developmental disorder in some people, according to the Journal. This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/05/rfk-tylenol-autism-kenvue-stock-for-url.html
F
$0.006353
-0.43%
TREAT
$0.001497
+0.67%
MORE
$0.10087
-0.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:24
Dark web vendors distribute fake Ledger wallet pages targeting crypto users
The post Dark web vendors distribute fake Ledger wallet pages targeting crypto users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOCRadar Dark Web Team detected threat actors distributing phishing tools that impersonate Ledger hardware wallet interfaces to allegedly steal crypto from unsuspecting users. According to a Sept. 1 report, the cybercriminals advertise a “Ledger Wallet 2025 Smart Scampage Inferno Multichain” kit that replicates the official Ledger interface with professional design elements. The malicious package features a redesigned 2025 UI inspired by Ledger’s authentic interface, anti-bot protection mechanisms, a responsive design for both desktop and mobile platforms, and seed phrase capture functionality that enables the theft of private keys. Threat actors market the phishing kit through dark web channels, claiming the tool serves “educational purposes” while providing download links through anonymized file-sharing services. The vendors invite direct messages for additional information, indicating organized distribution networks targeting Ledger users specifically. Hack threat of phishing attacks A recent incident demonstrated the financial impact of sophisticated phishing campaigns. On Sept. 2, a Venus Protocol user lost approximately $13 million after attackers used a malicious Zoom client to gain system privileges and trick the victim into approving fraudulent transactions. The attackers exploited their access to manipulate the victim into submitting a transaction that designated the attacker as a valid Venus delegate, allowing them to borrow and redeem funds on the victim’s behalf. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Venus Protocol paused operations within 20 minutes of detecting suspicious activity and recovered the stolen funds within 13 hours through emergency liquidation procedures. According to Certik security data, phishing attacks rank as the second most costly attack vector in 2025. Criminals stole nearly $411 million across 132 security incidents through June 30. These attacks account for the highest number of security breaches recorded…
BOT
$0.05187
-7.19%
MOBILE
$0.0003067
-2.38%
COM
$0.018156
-1.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:23
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Show Tired Price Action, While Layer Brett Gains Strong Community Support
The post Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Show Tired Price Action, While Layer Brett Gains Strong Community Support appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Is the old guard of meme coins finally showing its age? As Bitcoin hovers, the market for speculative digital assets demands more than just a cute dog. Indeed, the once-unstoppable Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are beginning to run out of steam. But don’t despair if you’re chasing that elusive 100x altcoin. Layer Brett is absolutely …
T
$0.01589
+0.31%
MORE
$0.10087
-0.69%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005851
+2.61%
CoinPedia
2025/09/06 02:21
Spitgate Highlights A Rain Delay Slugfest Between The Cowboys And Eagles
The post Spitgate Highlights A Rain Delay Slugfest Between The Cowboys And Eagles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after getting ejected for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty Images While the season opening matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys had its own level of in-game intrigue, the biggest turning point of the matchup happened prior to the ball being snapped. During a brief intermission where Eagles staff members tended to their injured fullback Ben VanSeumeren, Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter spat in the face of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as both players jawed with one another prior to the game’s first snap. Carter’s actions led him to being ejected from his team’s eventual 24-20 victory and began rumblings of a potential suspension beyond Week 1. Later on, NBC broadcast was able to capture another video angle of the altercation between Carter and Prescott. The new angle showed the Dallas signal caller initiating the first spit that while wasn’t aimed at Carter’s face was at least directed into his vicinity. Prescott was able to land the first spit by walking near Carter’s direction and getting beside the shoulders of his offensive lineman following a brief offensive huddle. Carter returned the favor up close and personal with a direct spat at Prescott’s face that drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty and an automatic ejection. “It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game,” referee Shawn Smith said to a pool reporter during the game’s third-quarter lightning delay. “It’s a non-football act.” Carter was remorseful following the situation as he expressed his thoughts to the post-game media. ““It’s a mistake that happened on my side,” Carter said via The Philadelphia…
NEAR
$2.442
+2.51%
T
$0.01589
+0.31%
PHOTO
$1.388
-2.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:21
SpaceX reaches 500 orbital rocket launches and landings
The post SpaceX reaches 500 orbital rocket launches and landings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SpaceX has achieved a combined total of 500 orbital rocket launches and landings. This milestone showcases SpaceX’s leadership in reusable rocket technology, enabling boosters to return and land vertically. SpaceX reached 500 orbital rocket launches and landings today, marking a milestone for the private space company. The achievement encompasses the company’s combined total of orbital rocket launches and successful landings since it began operations. SpaceX has pioneered the development of reusable rocket technology, allowing boosters to return to Earth and land vertically for potential reuse in future missions. The milestone reflects the company’s rapid scaling of launch operations in recent years, driven primarily by its Falcon 9 rocket program and regular missions to deploy Starlink satellites, deliver cargo to the International Space Station, and conduct commercial satellite launches for various customers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/spacex-500-orbital-rocket-launches-landings/
COM
$0.018156
-1.97%
LAND
$0.000588
-7.54%
SPACE
$0.151
-3.82%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:20
XYZVerse presale fuses memes and sports
Investors seek substance over hype, fueling demand for real-world crypto projects like XYZVerse. The landscape of crypto presales has undergone a significant shift in recent years. Previously characterized by launches driven solely by hype, the space is now prioritizing transparency…
REAL
$0.06074
+0.99%
HYPE
$47.42
+1.73%
LIKE
$0.010989
-0.15%
Crypto.news
2025/09/06 02:19
Ethereum Supply Crisis? Billions in ETH Exit Exchanges
Ethereum exchange balances turn negative for the first time. Billions in ETH outflows tighten supply while the asset trades near $4,400.
NEAR
$2.442
+2.51%
ETH
$4,308.17
+0.20%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/06 02:19
