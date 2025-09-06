Cronos Volume Stalls & Polygon Breaks $0.29, But BlockDAG’s $397M Presale Proves It’s 2025’s Top ICO

The post Cronos Volume Stalls & Polygon Breaks $0.29, But BlockDAG’s $397M Presale Proves It’s 2025’s Top ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Cronos has struggled to break out despite ecosystem efforts, and the Cronos (CRO) market trend shows how momentum can stall without stronger catalysts. Polygon just completed its token migration, yet the Polygon (POL) price update reminds us that even progress doesn’t always translate into explosive growth. So here’s the real question: where do you put your money if you want more than cautious charts and stalled rallies? That’s where BlockDAG steps in. With 3M+ miners already active, $397M+ raised, miners shipping worldwide, and a dashboard that proves utility before listing, it looks like the best long-term crypto play of 2025. This is what 2025’s top ICO looks like, and you can still get in. BlockDAG: 2025’s Landmark ICO Every cycle has that one presale people regret missing. In 2021, it was Solana. In 2023, it was PEPE. And in 2025, it’s already shaping up to be BlockDAG. With over $397M raised, 3M+ mobile miners active, and miners physically shipped worldwide, this is not just another token sale; it’s proof of adoption before launch. The price is still stuck at $0.0013 until the Singapore Deployment Event, and that’s where the real money-making angle sits. The reason this matters is simple: BlockDAG has already done what most presales only talk about. The X10 miner rollout is live, with unboxing videos, community reviews, and proof that hardware is being delivered at scale. This isn’t hype based on a whitepaper; it’s real-world adoption that gives confidence they aren’t just buying promises. Advertisement At the same…