Trump Jr. Firm Thumzup Media Backs Dogecoin Mining in Bold Crypto Shift
Thumzup Media Corp. invests in BTC, DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. The firm acquires 2,500 Dogecoin miners, potentially expanding to 3,500. Institutional adoption boosts DOGE, Litecoin fees spike, and Solana revenue surges. Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., has made a major pivot into crypto, signaling renewed momentum for leading altcoins. In a recent shareholder letter, the Nasdaq-listed company confirmed a $1 million Bitcoin purchase earlier this year and authorized additional investments in Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), XRP, Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoin USDC. The firm also signed agreements to acquire 2,500 DOGE miners, with plans to potentially add 1,000 more. Donald Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup Media Corporation said in a shareholder letter it has purchased $1M in Bitcoin and authorized additional investments in DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. The company also signed a definitive agreement to acquire 2,500 DOGE miners, with plans to… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 5, 2025 Thumzup's Crypto Pivot Initially, focused on social media marketing, Thumzup has rapidly redefined itself as a crypto-mining player. Backed by fresh capital raises, including a $50 million offering in August, the company is preparing to finalize its acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin-focused mining operation. If approved, the deal would make Thumzup one of the few publicly traded, utility-scale DOGE miners. According to estimates, 3,500 DOGE miners could generate more than $100 million annually if DOGE reaches $1. Even at current prices near $0.22 as of press time, annual revenues could surpass $22 million, highlighting the financial potential of the move. Why Could These Coins Soar? Dogecoin (DOGE) Beyond Thumzup, institutional interest in Dogecoin is accelerating. CleanCore Solutions, a Nebraska-based firm, has become the first publicly traded company to adopt DOGE as its primary treasury reserve asset. With $175 million in backing from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:35