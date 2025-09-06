2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Rank Layer Brett Above Solana, XRP And Cardano For Meme Upside

The meme coin market is shifting, and so are trader expectations. While projects like Dogecoin and Pepe Coin still carry name recognition, many investors are now asking what the best crypto to buy now actually looks like in 2025. The answer, according to growing sentiment across social channels and presale dashboards, may not be one […]
2025/09/06 02:40
Mint Miner offers investors a way to make passive income from idle assets

Mint Miner offers BTC investors passive income with industrial-grade cloud mining contracts. Bitcoin’s massive price increase, from its initial exchange price of $0.05 fifteen years ago to its recent all-time high of $124,407, has made holding Bitcoin a life-changing opportunity.…
2025/09/06 02:38
Previsioni Ethereum: La Ethereum Foundation Conferma la Vendita di 10.000 ETH

The post Previsioni Ethereum: La Ethereum Foundation Conferma la Vendita di 10.000 ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Previsioni Ethereum: La Ethereum Foundation Conferma la Vendita di 10.000 ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ha conseguito una laurea magistrale con una tesi sull’evoluzione della tecnologia blockchain, approfondendo in particolare le sue applicazioni nei sistemi economici digitali. Ha collaborato con diverse testate scrivendo articoli su criptovalute, finanza decentralizzata e innovazione tecnologica, e ha partecipato come relatrice a conferenze dedicate all’ecosistema Ethereum. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/previsioni-ethereum-la-ethereum-foundation-conferma-la-vendita-di-10-000-eth/
2025/09/06 02:37
Trump Jr. Firm Thumzup Media Backs Dogecoin Mining in Bold Crypto Shift

The post Trump Jr. Firm Thumzup Media Backs Dogecoin Mining in Bold Crypto Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corp. invests in BTC, DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. The firm acquires 2,500 Dogecoin miners, potentially expanding to 3,500. Institutional adoption boosts DOGE, Litecoin fees spike, and Solana revenue surges. Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., has made a major pivot into crypto, signaling renewed momentum for leading altcoins. In a recent shareholder letter, the Nasdaq-listed company confirmed a $1 million Bitcoin purchase earlier this year and authorized additional investments in Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), XRP, Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoin USDC. The firm also signed agreements to acquire 2,500 DOGE miners, with plans to potentially add 1,000 more. Donald Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup Media Corporation said in a shareholder letter it has purchased $1M in Bitcoin and authorized additional investments in DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. The company also signed a definitive agreement to acquire 2,500 DOGE miners, with plans to… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 5, 2025 Thumzup’s Crypto Pivot Initially, focused on social media marketing, Thumzup has rapidly redefined itself as a crypto-mining player. Backed by fresh capital raises, including a $50 million offering in August, the company is preparing to finalize its acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin-focused mining operation.  If approved, the deal would make Thumzup one of the few publicly traded, utility-scale DOGE miners. According to estimates, 3,500 DOGE miners could generate more than $100 million annually if DOGE reaches $1. Even at current prices near $0.22 as of press time, annual revenues could surpass $22 million, highlighting the financial potential of the move. Why Could These Coins Soar? Dogecoin (DOGE) Beyond Thumzup, institutional interest in Dogecoin is accelerating. CleanCore Solutions, a Nebraska-based firm, has become the first publicly traded company to adopt DOGE as its primary treasury reserve asset.  With $175 million in backing from…
2025/09/06 02:35
Cronos Volume Stalls & Polygon Breaks $0.29, But BlockDAG’s $397M Presale Proves It’s 2025’s Top ICO

The post Cronos Volume Stalls & Polygon Breaks $0.29, But BlockDAG’s $397M Presale Proves It’s 2025’s Top ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Cronos has struggled to break out despite ecosystem efforts, and the Cronos (CRO) market trend shows how momentum can stall without stronger catalysts. Polygon just completed its token migration, yet the Polygon (POL) price update reminds us that even progress doesn’t always translate into explosive growth. So here’s the real question: where do you put your money if you want more than cautious charts and stalled rallies? That’s where BlockDAG steps in. With 3M+ miners already active, $397M+ raised, miners shipping worldwide, and a dashboard that proves utility before listing, it looks like the best long-term crypto play of 2025. This is what 2025’s top ICO looks like, and you can still get in. BlockDAG: 2025’s Landmark ICO Every cycle has that one presale people regret missing. In 2021, it was Solana. In 2023, it was PEPE. And in 2025, it’s already shaping up to be BlockDAG. With over $397M raised, 3M+ mobile miners active, and miners physically shipped worldwide, this is not just another token sale; it’s proof of adoption before launch. The price is still stuck at $0.0013 until the Singapore Deployment Event, and that’s where the real money-making angle sits. The reason this matters is simple: BlockDAG has already done what most presales only talk about. The X10 miner rollout is live, with unboxing videos, community reviews, and proof that hardware is being delivered at scale. This isn’t hype based on a whitepaper; it’s real-world adoption that gives confidence they aren’t just buying promises. Advertisement &nbsp At the same…
2025/09/06 02:34
Trump Media Acquires 684M CRO for Cronos Treasury

The post Trump Media Acquires 684M CRO for Cronos Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A deal with Crypto.com has led to the establishment of a Cronos Treasury by the Trump Media and Technology Group. The company confirmed the acquisition of 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens. This is valued at about $105 million, in a transaction split between stock and cash. Trump Media Expands Fintech Vision With Cronos Treasury and Crypto.com Partnership According to a press release, the purchased CRO tokens represent around two percent of its circulating supply. Trump Media will safeguard these holdings with Crypto.com custody, an institutional-grade platform that enables secure storage and staking. This setup allows Trump Media to earn additional revenue. This also helps build its Cronos treasury as the firm builds its long-term digital asset strategy. Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media, described the acquisition as a move to strengthen the company’s fintech ambitions. He stated that CRO’s potential as a payment solution and fast settlement tool was part of the reason for establishing this Cronos treasury. Meanwhile, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek noted that the partnership would showcase CRO’s utility and value, backed by secure custody and staking infrastructure. In addition to the token buy, there is product integration. Truth Social and Truth+ will also include CRO as the foundation to build a rewards system that runs on the wallet technology of Crypto.com. This marks one of the clearest steps yet in weaving blockchain-based incentives into Trump Media’s consumer platforms. This CRO purchase could be a part of the plan for Trump Media to have a one-billion-dollar Cronos treasury. This move also aligns with the launch of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a dedicated vehicle for establishing the Cronos treasury. That entity is pursuing a merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC. If successful, the new firm would concentrate on building a treasury centered on…
2025/09/06 02:31
Why DeFi Altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Investment Than Pepe (PEPE) Meme Coin

With decentralized finance (DeFi) defining the next phase of blockchain innovation, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming a top coin with its well-developed tokenomics, lending protocols, and on-chain utility. Mutuum Finance is in Phase 6 of presale and the cost of a token has been set at $0.035. Phase 7 will increase price by 14.29 percent […]
2025/09/06 02:30
Pepe Price And Dogecoin Remain Volatile While Experts Say One Altcoin Could Deliver 100x By March.

Pepe and Dogecoin stay volatile near support, while Rollblock’s $11.5M presale, $15M wagers, and strong GameFi base fuel analyst calls for a possible 100x by March.
2025/09/06 02:30
Multicoin’s Kyle Samani expected to be chairman for Solana treasury company: Sources

The post Multicoin’s Kyle Samani expected to be chairman for Solana treasury company: Sources appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Multicoin Capital managing partner Kyle Samani is expected to serve as chairman for a forthcoming Solana treasury vehicle, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. Multicoin hatched plans for a potential $1 billion Solana digital asset treasury company, alongside Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto, Bloomberg first reported. According to the report, the DAT is expected to be created via a takeover of an undisclosed publicly traded entity. The transaction is yet to take place.  Multicoin and Galaxy declined to comment. Samani and Jump did not return requests for comment. Samani’s role as chairman could answer a question on many Solana watchers’ minds lately: Who will be Solana’s version of Michael Saylor?  Multicoin first invested in Solana during the blockchain’s 2018 seed round, and Samani has become one of the network’s staunchest advocates. Samani frequently posts in Solana’s favor — and trolls its competitors — to his more than 170,000 followers on X. Samani’s chairmanship could set him up for a similar role to Strategy CEO Michael Saylor and BitMine chairman Tom Lee, who have become well-known for television appearances and social media posts praising bitcoin and ether — which are held by their respective DATs. If Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump’s forthcoming DAT is able to raise and deploy $1 billion, it would become the largest Solana treasury vehicle as things stand today. The current leader, Upexi, has a net asset value of $413 million, according to Blockworks Research data.  Solana treasury companies are proportionally smaller overall than for BTC or ETH. Just 1% of SOL is held by treasury companies, compared to 3.4% and 2.9% of bitcoin and ether, respectively. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/samani-expected-chairman-solana-treasury
2025/09/06 02:29
Solana Holds Firm As Meme Communities Bet Layer Brett Could Explode Beyond 500% This Weekend

According to new data from CoinGecko, four firms, Upexi, DeFi Developments Corp, SOL Strategies, and Torrent Capital, have recently acquired […] The post Solana Holds Firm As Meme Communities Bet Layer Brett Could Explode Beyond 500% This Weekend appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/06 02:29
