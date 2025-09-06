Zuckerberg evokes a $600 billion plan in the USA
The post Zuckerberg evokes a $600 billion plan in the USA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A figure never heard in a recent institutional context: Mark Zuckerberg, during a dinner at the White House on September 4, 2025 Euronews, spoke of a plan for $600 billion in investments in the United States by 2028. As of September 5, 2025, however, there are no official communications or memorandums published in Meta’s newsroom Meta Newsroom, a circumstance that reinforces the exploratory nature of the public mention. The announcement, broadcast live by broadcasters and video platforms, sparked an immediate debate on public priorities, private responsibilities, and the ability of infrastructure to support the evolution of artificial intelligence. In this context, questions about governance and execution timelines multiplied immediately. According to the data collected by our editorial team, based on video recordings of the event and checks on official channels, no formal contractual documents linked to this amount had been filed as of September 5, 2025. Industry analysts consulted note that a 600 billion plan, if distributed until 2028, would average about 150 billion dollars per year, typically disbursed in tranches subject to permits, authorizations, and regulatory obligations. These preliminary estimates are intended to guide subsequent verifications, not to define binding commitments. The Key Moment at the Dinner with Trump At one point during the event – during which President Trump hosted the leaders of the tech sector – videos and press reports indicate that Zuckerberg stated, quite informally, that Meta expected “probably, I don’t know, at least 600 billion” dollars in the USA by 2028. The comment, despite being a statement not yet anchored to a contractualized program Axios, has captured the attention of politics, the market, and regulators. That said, the tone appeared exploratory and non-binding, a signal that leaves room for further clarifications. Who was there and what was discussed Approximately 33 leading figures from the technology…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:50