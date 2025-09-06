2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Why the Solana Price Rally May Struggle Without Fresh Inflows

The post Why the Solana Price Rally May Struggle Without Fresh Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana Price has cooled after a strong August. Over the past seven days, it has traded flat, and in the last 24 hours, it slipped 1.1%. By contrast, monthly gains still stand near 26%, and three-month gains are about 35.8%. For traders reading this to see if the SOL Price can repeat those August-style gains, the answer may be disappointing. On-chain data shows profit booking is heavy, and another metric has quietly turned bearish. Together, these raise doubts over how fast Solana can move higher from here. Sponsored Sponsored Two Metrics Hint At Active Selling On-chain data shows that the percentage of supply in profit is still very high for Solana. As of September 3, nearly 95% of Solana holders were in profit, close to the six-month peak of 96.59% on August 8. Even at press time, the reading sits around 87%, still an overheated level. When such a high percentage sits on gains, the temptation to sell rises. Solana Traders Have An Incentive To Sell: Glassnode Sponsored Sponsored History backs this. The last time profit supply dropped hard, falling under 54% on August 2, Solana Price was about $158.53. From there, SOL Price climbed all the way to $214.51 by August 28 — a gain of roughly 35%. This indicates that Solana mostly rallies when fewer holders hold onto their profits. Otherwise, every move higher tends to get sold into strength. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Profit Booking Into Strength Continues: Glassnode The HODL Waves metric, which tracks how long coins are held before moving, confirms this. Short-term holders — those who held between 1 week–1 month and 1–3 months — peaked on August 19, when Solana Price traded near $176. Together, they controlled about 27% of the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.441+2.47%
Waves
WAVES$1.1156+0.45%
SIX
SIX$0.02148+0.65%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:53
SEC under fire after Gary Gensler’s texts wiped during FTX collapse

“Preventable errors” led to the loss of Gary Gensler’s text messages during the crucial period of the FTX collapse, a new report shows. The SEC lost all the messages from the former Chair, Gary Gensler’s official mobile device due to…
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003067-2.38%
Crypto.news2025/09/06 02:52
Bruce Springsteen Announces A Major New Release, Just Before His Biopic Hits Theaters

The post Bruce Springsteen Announces A Major New Release, Just Before His Biopic Hits Theaters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruce Springsteen announces Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition, a five-disc set arriving Oct. 17 with unreleased tracks, the “Electric Nebraska” sessions, and a new film. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Bruce Springsteen of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on stage at Pechanga Arena on March 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) Getty Images Bruce Springsteen is opening the vault and giving fans more of what they want. Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition arrives October 17 via Sony Music. The five-disc collection brings together a trove of unreleased and rediscovered recordings tied to Nebraska, one of the most haunting albums in the rocker’s catalog. The lengthy set includes the long-whispered-about “Electric Nebraska” session — a full-band run-through of many Nebraska cuts featuring E Street Band members. Springsteen originally tried to rework the lo-fi solo tracks into something more electric in sound, but the results were shelved. Stripped-Down “Born in the U.S.A.” Included in that session is a previously unheard, stripped-down take on “Born in the U.S.A.,” recorded in April 1982 by Springsteen and several of his long-running backing musicians. “Born in the U.S.A.” was originally written during the Nebraska era but didn’t appear until Springsteen’s 1984 blockbuster of the same name. The expanded edition also features rarities from Springsteen’s solo Nebraska home sessions, cut directly to a four-track recorder in his New Jersey home. Among them are early versions of “Losin’ Kind,” “Child Bride,” and “Downbound Train,” as well as unearthed tracks from a one-off 1982 session, including “Gun in Every Home” and “On the Prowl.” A New Bruce Springsteen Concert Film A remastered version of the original Nebraska album is also part of the package, alongside a brand-new performance film. That film captures Springsteen playing Nebraska straight through at New Jersey’s Count Basie…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.37%
Union
U$0.01104+9.85%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09286+7.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:51
Zuckerberg evokes a $600 billion plan in the USA

The post Zuckerberg evokes a $600 billion plan in the USA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A figure never heard in a recent institutional context: Mark Zuckerberg, during a dinner at the White House on September 4, 2025 Euronews, spoke of a plan for $600 billion in investments in the United States by 2028. As of September 5, 2025, however, there are no official communications or memorandums published in Meta’s newsroom Meta Newsroom, a circumstance that reinforces the exploratory nature of the public mention. The announcement, broadcast live by broadcasters and video platforms, sparked an immediate debate on public priorities, private responsibilities, and the ability of infrastructure to support the evolution of artificial intelligence. In this context, questions about governance and execution timelines multiplied immediately. According to the data collected by our editorial team, based on video recordings of the event and checks on official channels, no formal contractual documents linked to this amount had been filed as of September 5, 2025. Industry analysts consulted note that a 600 billion plan, if distributed until 2028, would average about 150 billion dollars per year, typically disbursed in tranches subject to permits, authorizations, and regulatory obligations. These preliminary estimates are intended to guide subsequent verifications, not to define binding commitments. The Key Moment at the Dinner with Trump At one point during the event – during which President Trump hosted the leaders of the tech sector – videos and press reports indicate that Zuckerberg stated, quite informally, that Meta expected “probably, I don’t know, at least 600 billion” dollars in the USA by 2028. The comment, despite being a statement not yet anchored to a contractualized program Axios, has captured the attention of politics, the market, and regulators. That said, the tone appeared exploratory and non-binding, a signal that leaves room for further clarifications. Who was there and what was discussed Approximately 33 leading figures from the technology…
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.37%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004429-1.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.459+1.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:50
Canada Unemployment Rate rises to 7.1% in August vs. 7% expected

The post Canada Unemployment Rate rises to 7.1% in August vs. 7% expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unemployment Rate in Canada rose above 7% in August. USD/CAD trades little changed on the day at around 1.3800. The Unemployment Rate in Canada rose to 7.1% in August from 6.9% in July, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 7%. “Employment declined by 66,000 (-0.3%) in August, largely the result of a decline in part-time work,” Statistics Canada noted in its press release. Other details of the report showed that the Participation Rate edged lower to 65.1%, while the Average Hourly Earnings rose by 3.6% on a yearly basis. Market reaction to Canada jobs data USD/CAD dropped to a three-day low near 1.3750 in the early American session as the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure following the disappointing employment data from the US, which showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 22,000 in August. With jobs data from Canada falling short of expectations, however, USD/CAD managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses and was last seen trading at 1.3800, where it was down 0.12% on the day. Employment FAQs Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages. The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price…
NEAR
NEAR$2.441+2.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-1.97%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:48
Ethereum ETFs See Four-Day Outflow, ETH Price Stalls at $4,275

TLDR Ethereum ETFs have experienced four consecutive days of outflows, totaling $167.41 million on Thursday. Fidelity’s FETH fund saw the largest outflow, with $216.68 million exiting the fund. Despite the overall trend, BlackRock’s ETHA fund managed to secure a net inflow of $148.8 million. The trend of Ethereum ETF outflows started on August 29 and [...] The post Ethereum ETFs See Four-Day Outflow, ETH Price Stalls at $4,275 appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.66%
Ethereum
ETH$4,309.1+0.22%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009491--%
Coincentral2025/09/06 02:46
Traders Eye MoonBull’s Best Crypto Whitelist as Neiro Pushes Ethereum Culture and Bonk Fuels Solana Hype

What if one decision today could set up tomorrow’s biggest crypto win? Right now, three meme coins are making waves: MoonBull ($MOBU), Neiro (NEIRO), and Bonk (BONK). Each is carving out its space in the market, but only one has something no one else offers at this moment. MoonBull opened access to the best crypto whitelist, […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1156+0.45%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002038+2.51%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.42+1.73%
Coinstats2025/09/06 02:45
Is This the New Meme Coin of 2025? MoonBull’s Whitelist Buzz Grows as Brett Surges and Pudgy Penguins Expand Utility

MoonBull is gaining attention as the hottest new meme coin with whitelist perks, while Brett builds momentum on Ethereum and Pudgy Penguins expand token utility.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01265+1.11%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.01685+9.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0026+4.00%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 02:45
Atlassian’s Bold $610M Bet Ignites A Fierce Battle For Your Digital Future

The post Atlassian’s Bold $610M Bet Ignites A Fierce Battle For Your Digital Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Browsers: Atlassian’s Bold $610M Bet Ignites A Fierce Battle For Your Digital Future Skip to content Home AI News AI Browsers: Atlassian’s Bold $610M Bet Ignites a Fierce Battle for Your Digital Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-browsers-digital-future/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-1.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251+4.51%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13612+0.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:41
Bitcoin – MARA tops rivals Riot, CleanSpark after mining 705 BTC in August

The post Bitcoin – MARA tops rivals Riot, CleanSpark after mining 705 BTC in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MARA mined 705 BTC in August and bought some too, pushing its overall holdings to 52.4K. The firm’s CEO believes the ‘slow’ growth has been due to global competition.   MARA led several Bitcoin miners in output and overall growth in August. The firm reported that it produced 705 BTC last month – A slight bump from July’s 703 BTC.   Overall, its BTC holdings surged to 52,447 BTC, up from its figures in late July. According to CEO Fred Thiel, they also made a ‘strategic bid’ during the August pullback.  “Given the decline in Bitcoin price during the month, we took the opportunity to strategically add to our treasury and currently hold over 52,000 BTC.” Source: Bitcoin Treasuries MARA tops rival BTC miners On the contrary, other rivals produced less BTC than MARA. Riot Platforms, for example, produced 477 BTC while CleanSpark managed 657 BTC. Another firm, BitFuFu, mined 408 BTC in August – Translating to a 12% fall on a month-over-month (MoM) basis.  However, MARA’s mining was negligible compared to July’s output. Reacting to the sluggish performance, Thiel claimed that global competition in the space surged by 6%.  “Similar to last month, we produced 208 blocks in August as global hashrate increased 6% month-over-month to an average of 949 EH/s.”  It meant that there were more miners in the network in August. A hike in competition always increases network difficulty and overall resources needed to confirm a block. Simply put, it makes mining operations relatively expensive and tough.  Source: Blockchain According to the chart, the network difficulty indeed jumped from 118 trillion to a record high of nearly 130 trillion in August – Underscoring the tough competition last month.  Worth pointing out, however, that MARA’s stock price fell by nearly 5% after the update and closed Thursday’s trading…
CreatorBid
BID$0.07772-0.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,232.63+0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10086-0.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 02:40
