DeFi Corp Adds $117M in Solana — Could SOL Rally Back Toward $280?

DeFi Corp recently made a notable move by injecting $117 million into Solana. This significant investment has sparked curiosity about Solana's future performance. The big question now is whether this influx of funds will drive Solana's value back to its previous highs. Find out which other coins show promise for growth in the current market. Solana on the Move: Could SOL Surpass New Heights Soon? Source: tradingview  Solana is trading between a high $180s to low $210s right now. It has shown strong growth, rising over 50% in the past six months. Its current upwards trend is maintaining a 25% boost in just the last month. The price seems to be gearing up for a test against resistance at the low $230s. If it breaks through, it might aim for the mid-$260s. Meanwhile, support sits comfortably in the high $160s. With indicators signaling strength, Solana is positioned well for potential growth. Stay tuned as it might climb beyond its current limits in the coming days or weeks. Conclusion The recent investment of $117 million in Solana by DeFi Corp suggests strong confidence in SOL's potential. This large influx of capital could stimulate further interest and drive up the price. Historical trends show that significant investments often lead to substantial price movements. SOL previously reached highs around $280, and this new development might help it aim for those levels again. After observing these dynamics, it is conceivable to expect an upward trajectory in SOL's value. The market will now watch whether this investment can maintain momentum and push past previous peaks. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Which Best Altcoin To Buy Now Will Deliver 285% ROI in the Next Bull Run? Tapzi, HBAR, CRO Showcase Promising Growth

When discussing which altcoin has the potential to 100x in the next bull run, three tokens stand out: Hedera (HBAR), Cronos (CRO), and the emerging project Tapzi. Both HBAR and CRO have proven themselves with solid ecosystems, Hedera excelling in enterprise-level blockchain adoption and Cronos strengthening its foothold in exchange-driven utilities.  These established projects are expected to generate steady growth, but investors seeking outsized returns often look beyond legacy names to rising innovators. This is where Tapzi takes center stage. Built around skill-based gaming and real-world crypto utility, Tapzi is rapidly attracting attention for its unique model and limited token supply.  Analysts note that its early-stage positioning, combined with growing demand for blockchain gaming, makes it one of the most promising assets heading into the next market cycle. While HBAR and CRO offer stability, Tapzi’s potential for exponential adoption positions it as the altcoin most likely to achieve 100x gains when the bull market accelerates. Let’s discuss more about the best altcoin to buy now! Tapzi’s Vision: Redefining Web3 Gaming Through Skill and Fair Play – Best Altcoin To Buy Now While the best altcoins to buy now, like HBAR and CRO, are known for their strong ecosystems, Tapzi has carved a unique identity by becoming the world’s first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner.  Unlike speculative GameFi models, Tapzi prioritizes real-time, skill-based Player-vs-Player (PvP) competition, offering a fairer and more engaging alternative for players. Its mission is clear: to eliminate luck-driven mechanics, token inflation, and feature bloat, replacing them with a transparent, sustainable, and skill-focused system. Click Here – The $TAPZI Presale Won’t Last Forever! The project’s roadmap is designed with scalability in mind. Beginning with simple but competitive classics such as Chess, Checkers, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and Tic Tac Toe, Tapzi ensures that accessibility is never compromised.  The platform intends to expand into larger tournaments, mobile integrations, and even a developer ecosystem where indie creators can launch new games within Tapzi’s infrastructure. This phased approach makes the project distinct from most GameFi competitors, which often rush into overcomplicated ecosystems without a working product. What sets Tapzi apart is its commitment to sustainability. Prize pools are funded directly by players who stake TAPZI tokens to enter matches, with winners claiming the pot. This removes reliance on inflationary emissions or treasury drains, ensuring that the token economy remains stable in the long run.  At a time when many Web3 projects struggle with inflated tokenomics, Tapzi positions itself as a platform that values fairness, stability, and transparency, making it an attractive top altcoin to invest in for both gamers and investors alike. Token Utility and Economic Model: Why TAPZI Stands Out? In the crowded altcoin market, the utility of a token often determines whether it can achieve long-term success or fade into obscurity. TAPZI has carefully crafted a utility-first model that integrates directly into the gaming experience. Players must stake tokens to compete in PvP matches, with prize pools distributed fairly between winners and the ecosystem.  Beyond gaming, TAPZI tokens will serve multiple purposes, including access to exclusive tournaments, the purchase of cosmetic NFTs, and developer incentives for integrating new games. The project’s tokenomics are another major advantage. With a fixed supply of 5 billion TAPZI tokens distributed strategically: 20% to presale, 20% to liquidity, 10% each to the team, treasury, development, and marketing, alongside airdrops and rewards, the system minimizes the risks of uncontrolled inflation.  Vesting schedules and smart contract audits further ensure long-term trust and transparency, key features for investors concerned about sustainability. Additionally, Tapzi introduces smooth onboarding mechanisms rarely seen in Web3 gaming. Gasless gameplay, web and mobile accessibility without downloads, and even free-to-play options eliminate the traditional friction that deters casual gamers from entering blockchain ecosystems. This opens the door to a global audience, from professional Web3 investors in the U.S. or Singapore to mobile-first gamers in India, Brazil, and the Philippines. By combining practical utility, fair distribution, and accessibility, TAPZI offers an ecosystem where token demand is directly tied to player engagement. This creates a self-sustaining growth cycle: more players mean more staking, larger prize pools, and higher token value; an equation that could drive the exponential growth analysts associate with 100x opportunities in the next bull run. Market Timing and Investor Potential: Why Tapzi Could 100x When comparing Tapzi to established best altcoins to buy now, like HBAR and CRO, one critical difference emerges: timing. HBAR and CRO already have entrenched ecosystems, which give them stability but also limit their upside.  Tapzi, on the other hand, is entering the market at a time when Web3 gaming is forecasted to grow from $25 billion in 2024 to over $124 billion by 2032, representing a massive expansion opportunity. By targeting both casual gamers and competitive players through accessible and fair systems, Tapzi positions itself to capture a significant share of this market. The current token price of $0.0035, with the next presale phase set at $0.0045, reflects its early-stage positioning. For investors, this provides a rare chance to enter a project before major exchange listings and global marketing campaigns begin.  Considering its deflationary tokenomics, skill-driven gameplay, and large addressable market, Tapzi offers a stronger upside potential compared to CRO’s exchange-focused ecosystem or HBAR’s enterprise partnerships.  Another compelling factor is Tapzi’s global adoption strategy. By combining multilingual support, guild partnerships, and cross-chain deployments to networks like Ethereum and Polygon, Tapzi ensures that it won’t be limited to a niche user base.  Instead, it’s being built as a global platform with the capacity to onboard millions of users, backed by transparent audits and anti-bot systems that foster trust. For investors seeking the best altcoin to invest in today, which is capable of 100x returns, Tapzi offers the right mix of early entry, clear demand drivers, and market timing.  With the global gaming industry projected to surpass $400 billion by 2028 and Web3 platforms still in their infancy, Tapzi stands out as the most promising candidate among upcoming altcoins. It not only fixes the flaws of GameFi but also creates a scalable, sustainable ecosystem where skill, fairness, and real-world value converge. Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise-Grade Blockchain with Proven Utility Hedera Hashgraph, known by its native token HBAR, has consistently stood out as one of the most enterprise-friendly blockchain platforms. Unlike traditional blockchains, Hedera uses a hashgraph consensus mechanism, offering higher throughput, lower fees, and strong security.  This technical edge has helped it secure partnerships with major corporations and government entities, making it a trusted option for applications like supply chain, payments, and digital identity. For investors, HBAR’s strength lies in its real-world adoption and network stability. With a growing roster of enterprise clients and a governance model that includes industry giants like Google, IBM, and LG, Hedera provides reassurance of long-term reliability.  While HBAR may not deliver the explosive 100x growth that newer projects promise, it represents a solid investment for those seeking exposure to blockchain technology with a lower risk profile.  Its upside in the next bull run will likely come from expanding enterprise adoption and continued integration into global business systems. Cronos (CRO): Exchange-Backed Ecosystem with Expanding Reach Cronos is the native token of the Crypto.com ecosystem, one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Built on the Cosmos SDK, Cronos is designed to support decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and other applications while benefiting from Crypto.com’s massive user base.  Its key utility comes from powering transactions, staking, and rewards within the Crypto.com platform, making it deeply integrated into a rapidly growing financial ecosystem. One of CRO’s strengths is its brand visibility. With high-profile marketing campaigns, including sports sponsorships and mainstream advertising, Crypto.com has positioned itself as a household name in the digital asset space.  CRO’s growth potential stems from this brand reach, combined with the expanding DeFi and NFT projects being built on its blockchain.  However, as a token heavily tied to an exchange, CRO’s performance can be closely linked to Crypto.com’s overall market success. This makes it a relatively stable, yet slightly limited, growth option compared to more innovative altcoins. Conclusion On The Best Altcoin To Buy Now Both HBAR and CRO bring proven utility and established ecosystems, making them valuable altcoins for steady growth. However, for investors looking at the next 100x opportunity, Tapzi clearly takes the lead. Its skill-based gaming model, transparent tokenomics, and global adoption strategy position it for explosive demand in a sector projected to grow fivefold this decade. While HBAR offers enterprise security and CRO provides exchange-driven growth, Tapzi combines innovation with timing, launching at the perfect moment in Web3 gaming’s expansion. With a current presale price still under a cent, Tapzi offers early investors a rare chance to capture outsized returns while supporting a project designed for long-term sustainability.
SEC launches task force to crack down on cross-border fraud

The post SEC launches task force to crack down on cross-border fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC formed a Cross-Border Task Force to address fraud by foreign-based companies. The unit will investigate schemes such as pump-and-dumps and examine auditors and underwriters. The US Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the creation of a cross-border task force aimed at combating fraud. The unit will investigate foreign-based companies for securities violations, including pump-and-dump schemes, while scrutinizing auditors and underwriters that help them access US markets. Chairman Paul Atkins said the SEC “will not tolerate bad actors” exploiting borders to evade oversight. Enforcement Director Margaret Ryan added the task force will pool resources to fight cross-border manipulation, with potential new disclosure rules under review. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-cross-border-task-force/
SEC Chair Paul Atkins Unveils Cross-Border Task Force to Combat Fraud

The post SEC Chair Paul Atkins Unveils Cross-Border Task Force to Combat Fraud appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Paul Atkins, announced the launch of a new task force. The U.S. SEC announced the formation of the Cross-Border Task Force to strengthen the efforts by the Division of Enforcement in fighting cross-border crime related to foreign-based companies. According to Atkins, the newly formed Cross-Border Task Force will work to consolidate the SEC’s investigative efforts to curb cross-border fraud. Some of the crimes that the newly formed task force will deal with include pump-and-dump schemes in addition to ramp-and-dump. “We welcome companies from around the world seeking access to the U.S. capital markets. But we will not tolerate bad actors – whether companies, intermediaries, gatekeepers or exploitative traders – that attempt to use international borders to frustrate and avoid U.S. investor protections,” Atkins noted. U.S. SEC and CFTC Steps Up Crypto Regulation  The U.S. SEC has in the recent past stepped up its efforts to regulate the cryptocurrency market in line with President Trump’s agenda. Earlier on Friday the U.S. SEC issued a joint statement with the CFTC under acting chair Caroline Pham to help scale the web3 space in the United States legally. Notably, the joint venture between the SEC and the CFTC announced a roundtable on regulatory harmonization, which will be held on September 29, 2025. Moreover, the SEC and the CFTC have been mandated by President Donald Trump to help strengthen the country’s leadership in digital financial technology. “Today, we are ready to usher in a new era of innovation by recalibrating our posture toward regulatory cooperation. By harmonizing our regulatory frameworks, leveraging exemptive authorities, and collaborating on innovative products and trading platforms, the two agencies could unlock new opportunities for market participants, foster innovation, and solidify the United States as the global leader in crypto and blockchain technology,” the report noted.
CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Benefits

CryptoAppsy is transforming how users interact with the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market by offering a powerful app designed for both iOS and Android platforms. With no requirement for account creation, this lightweight app efficiently provides critical market data, ensuring that traders remain up-to-date.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Benefits
SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking

BitcoinWorld SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant development that could reshape the intersection of digital assets and traditional finance. SOL Strategies Nasdaq listing is on the horizon, promising a new era for crypto-focused companies seeking mainstream visibility. This move marks a pivotal moment, bringing a company dedicated to SOL staking onto one of the world’s most prominent stock exchanges. According to reports from Blockworks, SOL Strategies is scheduled to list on Nasdaq under the ticker STKE. While a specific listing date remains undisclosed, the anticipation is palpable. The company’s core business revolves around SOL staking, a process vital to the Solana blockchain’s security and operations. Why a SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing is a Game-Changer This upcoming SOL Strategies Nasdaq listing is more than just a procedural step; it represents a powerful bridge between the burgeoning crypto economy and established financial markets. For many, it signals a growing acceptance and legitimization of digital asset-related businesses. Listing on Nasdaq offers several key advantages. It provides a pathway for a broader range of investors, including institutional players, to gain exposure to the crypto sector through a regulated and familiar environment. Moreover, it enhances the credibility of companies like SOL Strategies, subjecting them to rigorous financial reporting and regulatory oversight, which can foster greater trust among mainstream investors. Unpacking the Benefits and Hurdles of the SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing The journey to a public listing, especially for a crypto-native entity, comes with both significant upsides and considerable challenges. Understanding these aspects is crucial for grasping the full impact of this development. Key Benefits: Enhanced Visibility: A Nasdaq listing brings global recognition and exposure to a vast pool of potential investors. Increased Capital Access: It provides access to deeper capital markets, enabling SOL Strategies to fund expansion and innovation more effectively. Mainstream Legitimacy: Operating under traditional financial regulations can boost confidence and attract a more conservative investor base. Liquidity: Listing on a major exchange typically offers greater liquidity for the company’s shares. Potential Hurdles: Regulatory Scrutiny: Navigating the complex and often evolving regulatory landscape of both traditional finance and crypto. Market Volatility: Exposure to the inherent volatility of stock markets, which can impact share price. Operational Costs: Significant costs associated with compliance, reporting, and maintaining public company status. Public Expectations: Meeting the high expectations of public shareholders and financial analysts. The Future Landscape: What the SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing Means for Staking The move by SOL Strategies could set a powerful precedent for other crypto-focused businesses. As more companies from the digital asset space consider public listings, the boundaries between traditional and decentralized finance will continue to blur. This development is particularly impactful for the staking industry. SOL staking, the company’s primary focus, involves locking up Solana (SOL) tokens to support the network’s operations and earn rewards. By bringing this activity to Nasdaq, SOL Strategies could significantly increase mainstream awareness and adoption of staking as a legitimate investment strategy. This heightened profile may encourage more individuals and institutions to explore the benefits of participating in proof-of-stake networks. In conclusion, the impending SOL Strategies Nasdaq listing under the ticker STKE is a landmark event. It underscores the growing maturity of the cryptocurrency industry and its increasing integration with global financial systems. This pivotal moment promises to unlock new opportunities for SOL Strategies, enhance the legitimacy of crypto staking, and potentially pave the way for a more integrated financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is SOL Strategies? A: SOL Strategies is a company primarily focused on SOL staking, which involves participating in the Solana blockchain’s consensus mechanism to secure the network and earn rewards. Q2: What does listing on Nasdaq mean for a crypto company? A: Listing on Nasdaq provides a crypto company with enhanced visibility, access to broader capital markets, increased legitimacy through regulatory oversight, and greater liquidity for its shares, attracting both institutional and retail investors. Q3: How does this listing affect SOL staking? A: The SOL Strategies Nasdaq listing is expected to bring increased mainstream awareness and adoption to SOL staking, potentially encouraging more investors to participate in this form of cryptocurrency investment. Q4: When is the SOL Strategies Nasdaq listing expected? A: While SOL Strategies is scheduled to list on Nasdaq, a specific listing date has not yet been disclosed. Q5: Will this encourage more crypto companies to go public? A: Yes, the successful listing of SOL Strategies could set a precedent and encourage other crypto-native companies to pursue public listings on traditional stock exchanges, further bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about these exciting developments in the cryptocurrency space by sharing on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. This post SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Best Crypto Presale + 75x ROI Narrative — Solana, PEPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Picks

The altcoin market is heating up once again, and traders are closely watching where the next big wave of gains could emerge. Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a historic network upgrade, Pepe (PEPE) is on a knife-edge of a potential breakout, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is generating solid presale buzz with whispers of 75x returns. Collectively, these three coins are leading the analyst picks as investors seek out the best opportunities in 2025. Solana (SOL): Alpenglow Vote Enhances Confidence Solana recently ran a major test with its community. The Alpenglow proposal was a governance upgrade that nearly 98% of stakers voted for, which has the potential to transform how transactions are processed on the network. The new system will replace the old Proof-of-History and TowerBFT system with Votor and Rotor, which are built to reduce transaction latency from 12 seconds to just 150 milliseconds. That sort of speed would put Solana closer to real internet-level performance, making it one of the fastest blockchains available. At the same time, institutional money is flowing in. Over $1.7 billion in SOL is held by corporate treasuries as proof that it’s not only retail traders betting on the project. According to Shawn Young, the technical upgrade will set up a scenario where supply constraints due to staking can push Solana’s price to $215 in September and possibly $250 by the end of the year. For now, Solana is holding steady above $200, and the coming few months will determine if the upgrade can help guide it into a new phase of growth. Pepe (PEPE): Tightening Before Big Leap As traders anticipate Pepe’s next big move, the cryptocurrency remains at the forefront of attention. The meme coin is currently trading at about $0.000009672 with a 15% increase in daily trading volume in the last 24 hours. Pepe is the third-largest meme coin behind Doge and Shiba Inu with a market cap of around $4 billion. The chart has an interesting story to tell. Pepe has been trading within a symmetrical triangle formation with price compressed between narrowing support and resistance lines. When this is the case, volatility is in most cases not far away. If Pepe rallies above $0.000027, analysts have said it could spark a rally that carries the coin as high as $0.000088842, an increase of nearly 900% from current  levels. On the downside, if it breaks below $0.0000060, it could move down to $0.0000036. Right now, the level of resistance for this pair is the range of $0.000012 to $0.000018. Whichever the case may be, Pepe is once again proving that meme coin volatility never stays quiet for long. MAGACOIN FINANCE: ROI 75x Buzz FOMO Fuel While Solana and Pepe are making waves in the market, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making headlines with its presale. The project has already secured more than $13 million, attracting more than 13,000 investors in the space of a few weeks. Demand is being driven not only by hype but also by trust – the project has successfully completed dual audits from HashEx and CertiK, both of which have verified the security and transparency of its smart contract. On top of that, the presale is moving fast due to early-buyer incentives like the PATRIOT50X bonus code which gives buyers an extra 50% allocation. Analysts are now linking the coin with 75x ROI claims, and retail investors are dashing in before presale stages are depleted. With whales showing interest and the price still well below what you would expect to see in a listing, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being positioned as one of the best crypto presales of 2025. Final Take Solana is on a path of trust-building with its community and institutions via an innovation-lead upgrade. Pepe is coiled in a technical pattern that could push it higher or break it lower in the coming weeks. And MAGACOIN FINANCE is constructing retail FOMO with security audits, bonuses, and big ROI talk, making it the presale to keep an eye on. For investors, these three coins represent what’s moving the market now — network upgrades, meme coin speculation, and presale hype. As 2025 approaches, all eyes will be on if Solana, Pepe, and MAGACOIN FINANCE can live up to the hype. To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit: Website: https://buy.magacoinfinance.comAccess: https://magacoinfinance.com/accessTwitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinanceTelegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
SEC Moves Against Market Abuse With New Cross-Border Fraud Unit

TLDR: The SEC announced a new Cross-Border Task Force to investigate fraud tied to foreign-based companies harming U.S. investors. The task force will target pump-and-dump schemes and manipulation tied to overseas entities entering U.S. capital markets. Enforcement will also extend to auditors and underwriters acting as gatekeepers for foreign companies seeking U.S. listings. SEC Chairman [...] The post SEC Moves Against Market Abuse With New Cross-Border Fraud Unit appeared first on Blockonomi.
Google slapped with $3.5 billion EU fine over ad tech favoritism

The post Google slapped with $3.5 billion EU fine over ad tech favoritism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google got slammed with a €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine on Friday by European Union regulators over how it runs its advertising technology business. The fine, one of the biggest antitrust penalties in EU history, is tied to accusations that Google has been using its size to rig the adtech market in its favor. The EU says the company’s display ad tools were built to benefit Google and nobody else. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, said Google used its control of key parts of the online ad supply chain to favor its own services. This includes the tools that advertisers use to buy space, the platform publishers use to sell it, and the exchange in the middle. Regulators claim Google made sure those tools played nicely with each other, but not with tools from rivals. EU orders Google to stop conflicts of interest In a direct order, the Commission told Google to end what it called self-preferencing behavior and take real steps to remove conflicts of interest inside its ad tech business. The company now has 60 days to come up with changes that will convince regulators it’s serious. If not, the EU says more penalties are coming. EU competition chief Teresa Ribera didn’t mince words. She said Friday that “Google abused its dominant position in adtech, harming publishers, advertisers, and consumers. This behaviour is illegal under EU antitrust rules.” She added that Google must “come forward with a serious remedy,” warning, “if it fails to do so, we will not hesitate to impose strong remedies.” The case is focused on display ads, the visual banners and boxes that show up across millions of websites. These ads pass through multiple layers of technology, and the EU says Google built and controlled too many of those layers.…
Burn Ethereum and gain BETH: How traders are earning from burning the largest altcoin

Ethereum’s EIP-1559 upgrade has led to the burn of 1.99 million Ether tokens, worth $8.8 million. The burn mechanism consistently pulls Ether from the supply, contributing to the increase in the value of the remaining tokens in circulation. The latest development in the burn mechanism is the issuance of Burned ETH, BETH token. BETH is the tokenized proof of Ethereum burn, issued as an immutable ERC-20 token.
