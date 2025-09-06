MEXC burza
Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Musk’s $7.5T Plan and Record China Sales Drive Momentum
TLDR Tesla stock trades at $344.91 pre-market after closing at $338.53. Musk’s new plan ties pay to $7.5T market cap growth and AI milestones. China deliveries hit 83,192 in August, best month of 2025. Turkey sales surged 86% with 8,730 Model Y units sold. Analysts’ average target implies 10% downside from current price. Tesla Inc. [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Musk’s $7.5T Plan and Record China Sales Drive Momentum appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/06 03:05
Bitcoin & Ethereum Face $4.7B Options Expiry: Crash Ahead?
This Friday, September 5, nearly $4.7 billion worth of options on Bitcoin and Ethereum expire, while technical indicators waver and the U.S. economy sends signals of slowdown. This crucial deadline could reshape the spot markets' dynamics. L’article Bitcoin & Ethereum Face $4.7B Options Expiry: Crash Ahead? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 03:05
$859 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns Coinbase as Cryptocurrency’s Trail Gets Lost in Blockchain
The post $859 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns Coinbase as Cryptocurrency’s Trail Gets Lost in Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In one of the biggest outflows this quarter, 7,625 BTC, or $859 million in dollar equivalent, were moved from Coinbase storage to a brand new wallet. Not only did the transfer catch attention because of its size but also because of how those BTC were divided. Unlike typical transfers, the coins were bundled into parcels of around 150 BTC each, which is about $16 million, and distributed to 50 new addresses. The only exception was a smaller batch of 121 BTC, which was left unspent. Because distributions like this are rarely the work of individual users, this looks more like a coordinated storage shift or a structured settlement happening off of the public order book. Follow-up movements confirmed the pattern. Many outputs were soon flagged as spent, meaning the trail continued across addresses. Bitcoin whales move like real whales What makes this transaction notable is not just the number itself but the way it reflects how Bitcoin moves at the top end of the market. Retail withdrawals are more human-like, often noisy and irregular. You Might Also Like Such transfers as today’s from Coinbase, though, show careful sizing, immediate redistribution and the use of brand-new wallets. These are hallmarks of custodians shifting reserves or institutional flows being settled away from the exchange books. The combination of scale and structure here puts this withdrawal among the largest in recent weeks. Source: https://u.today/859-million-bitcoin-mystery-stuns-coinbase-as-cryptocurrencys-trail-gets-lost-in-blockchain
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:04
Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen
@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord In Rusland wordt gewerkt aan een belangrijke wijziging in het crypto-landschap. Het ministerie van Financiën wil namelijk de toegang tot cryptohandel voor gewone burgers vergemakkelijken. Tot nu toe was deelname beperkt tot een kleine elite van ‘super gekwalificeerde’ investeerders met een extreem hoog inkomen of vermogen. Voor de gemiddelde Rus was deelname onhaalbaar. Met de voorgestelde versoepeling kunnen straks meer mensen deelnemen aan het experiment met gereguleerde cryptohandel. Dat kan grote gevolgen hebben voor retailbeleggers in een land waar inflatie en valutavolatiliteit structureel aanwezig zijn. Voor velen kan crypto dienen als alternatief middel om koopkracht te beschermen. Tegelijk betekent de verdere regulering dat de overheid meer inzicht krijgt in transacties, waardoor anonimiteit voor gewone handelaren afneemt. Vergelijking met eerdere restricties De koerswijziging contrasteert sterk met het eerdere beleid van de nationale centrale bank. Jarenlang gold crypto als bedreiging voor financiële stabiliteit en werd gebruik vrijwel onmogelijk gemaakt. Het experimentele wettelijke regime dat in 2024 werd ingevoerd, bood slechts toegang aan de superrijken. Hierdoor miste het programma zijn doel. Beleidsmakers kregen maar nauwelijks inzicht in hoe een bredere groep Russen met crypto zou omgaan. De nieuwe aanpak erkent dat een echte test alleen waardevol is als ook de middenklasse kan deelnemen. Het markeert een verschuiving van verbod en exclusie naar gecontroleerde inclusie. Toch blijft de overheid streng toezien. Banken houden P2P-transacties in de gaten en strengere identificatieverplichtingen zijn in de maak. Zo wordt de ruimte voor handel groter, maar blijft toezicht centraal staan. Rol van sancties en opkomst van de digitale roebel De geopolitieke context speelt een doorslaggevende rol bij deze keuze. Door westerse sancties raakte Rusland afgesloten van internationale betalingsnetwerken, waardoor alternatieve routes noodzakelijk zijn geworden. Crypto biedt in dit kader een uitweg, niet alleen voor bedrijven, maar ook voor individuen die grensoverschrijdende betalingen willen doen. Tegelijkertijd werkt Rusland aan de digitale roebel, een Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) die de komende jaren grootschalig wordt uitgerold. Deze munt moet de afhankelijkheid van buitenlandse infrastructuur verminderen en de controle van de staat vergroten. Daarmee ontstaat een spanningsveld. Aan de ene kant meer vrijheid voor cryptohandel, aan de andere kant een munt die juist centralisatie en toezicht versterkt. Dit wijst erop dat Moskou vooral pragmatisch te werk gaat. Geopolitiek heeft grote impact op keuze De versoepeling is niet alleen economisch, maar ook geopolitiek van belang. Rusland wil laten zien dat het alternatieve financiële systemen kan ontwikkelen, onafhankelijk van het Westen. Een gereguleerde cryptomarkt kan bovendien bijdragen aan de samenwerking met BRICS-partners, die eveneens experimenteren met digitale valuta. Voor burgers kan dit leiden tot een verschuiving in hoe zij sparen en investeren. Naast spaargeld en vastgoed kan crypto zich ontwikkelen tot een derde pijler, vooral onder jongeren die digitaal vaardiger zijn. Voor de staat creëert dit meer legitimiteit en controle, terwijl het internationaal gezien een signaal afgeeft van onafhankelijkheid. Belangrijke keuze voor nabije toekomst Rusland staat op een kruispunt. Door de barrières voor persoonlijke cryptohandel te verlagen, krijgen burgers toegang tot een markt die eerder alleen voor de elite was weggelegd. Voor retailbeleggers betekent dit nieuwe kansen om te investeren en waarde op te slaan, terwijl de overheid meer data verzamelt en grip houdt. In vergelijking met eerdere restricties is dit een duidelijke verschuiving naar pragmatisch beleid. Toch blijft het een gecontroleerd experiment, waarin vrijheid en toezicht naast elkaar bestaan. Geopolitiek past de beweging in de bredere strategie om onafhankelijker te worden van het Westen. Of dit beleid leidt tot meer financiële vrijheid voor de bevolking, of juist tot nieuwe vormen van staatscontrole, zal de komende jaren blijken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/06 03:02
Ozak AI Could Be the Fastest-Growing AI Token Since Solana and Ethereum’s Early Days, Analysts Predict
The post Ozak AI Could Be the Fastest-Growing AI Token Since Solana and Ethereum’s Early Days, Analysts Predict appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI is gaining momentum as one of the most promising projects in the crypto landscape, with analysts suggesting it could become the fastest-growing AI token since the early breakout years of Solana and Ethereum. Currently priced at just $0.01 in Stage 5 of its presale, Ozak AI has already raised over $2.6 million, signaling robust investor confidence and growing demand. With projections pointing toward a 100x return after launch, Ozak AI is now firmly on the radar of both retail and institutional investors looking for the next big market disruptor. Overview of Ozak AI At its foundation, Ozak AI is a predictive AI platform designed to revolutionize monetary forecasting and decision-making. It leverages neural networks, ARIMA models, and advanced machine learning algorithms to deliver relatively accurate predictions across crypto, equities, and foreign exchange markets. Supported through EigenLayer AVS for decentralized validation and Arbitrum Orbit for scalable smart contract execution, Ozak AI’s structure ensures pace, safety, and scalability. The OZ presale’s success has been a major vote of confidence, with more than 840 million tokens already sold. With its affordable entry point of just $0.01, many investors view Ozak AI as a rare early-stage opportunity to maximize gains before listing. Its growing recognition has already set the stage for visibility on major platforms such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which will further expand its reach and credibility within the global crypto market. What adds to Ozak AI’s credibility is its emphasis on safety and transparency. Beyond inner tests, the mission has undergone a Certik audit, one of the most depended-on verification strategies in blockchain. This ensures that its smart contracts are very well reviewed and built to withstand vulnerabilities, further building trust with early adopters who value security as much as growth capability. Solana and Ethereum’s Growth Stories The excitement around…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:02
This Memecoin will Join Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) in Top 10 Tokens
Cracking the top 10 in crypto isn’t easy, especially with giants like Dogecoin and Solana firmly entrenched. Dogecoin (DOGE), the very first meme coin of the internet, has a market cap of around $33.5 billion today. And Solana (SOL), the ultra-fast layer-1 blockchain home to massive NFT and DeFi ecosystems, is at around $111 billion. [...] The post This Memecoin will Join Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) in Top 10 Tokens appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 03:00
XRP Suffers ‘Ghost Chain’ Rumors As Whale Movements Remain Muted
XRP is proving that it remains one of the most resilient players in the crypto space despite years of criticism, lawsuits, and doubts. The token, which has often been branded a “ghost chain,” is now recording substantial on-chain activity. This movement comes as whales go silent on XRP during its consolidation phase. XRP Defies ‘Ghost […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 03:00
Hong Kong Giant Yunfeng Financial Adds Bitcoin and Solana to Reserves
The company intends to allocate part of its reserves to both Bitcoin and Solana, signaling growing confidence in cryptocurrencies as […] The post Hong Kong Giant Yunfeng Financial Adds Bitcoin and Solana to Reserves appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/06 03:00
Germany’s Biggest TV Channel Features Ripple, XRP On Air
Ripple and its native token XRP have been given rare mainstream exposure on German finance channel Der Aktionar TV. Related Reading: XRP Poised For Amazon-Like Boom? Analyst Predicts $200 Rally In a recent segment, the hosts spoke with David Hartmann of Vontobel about the cryptocurrency’s place in global banking and how investors can access it through certificates and futures. Ripple’s Role In International Transfers According to Hartmann, Ripple has become a recognized player in international finance by offering faster settlement solutions for cross-border payments. The discussion emphasized how XRP acts as a bridge currency. Rather than converting euros into US dollars and then into yen, banks could move funds directly using XRP, cutting both cost and time from the transaction. Mainstream TV in Germany is suddenly highlighting $XRP. That’s your tell: when media ramps up, euphoria isn’t far behind. People will wish they’d acted at ~$2.84 instead of chasing at $20–30. Do your own digging, then decide. #XRP #Altseason — Digital Outlook (@digitaloutlook3) September 4, 2025 The example was simple: a German bank sending money to Japan typically needs two currency conversions, but XRP reduces it to one. Hartmann said this model positions Ripple as a service provider that eases dependency on the dollar in international transfers. Legal Clarity Boosts Confidence Reports highlighted the impact of Ripple’s recent victory in its case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The resolution has given XRP a degree of regulatory clarity that many institutions had been waiting for. Analysts explained that banks and large financial players are unwilling to risk billions without knowing the rules. With the legal outcome now clearer, Ripple is seen as being in a stronger position to attract institutional adoption. The commentary observed regulation of crypto is shifting from its initial “Wild West” image. Here, compliance is not just the legal requirement but also the building block of trust. For banks and investors alike, that trust may decide what projects are taken up at scale. Stablecoins And Market Risks The section also discussed the emergence of US dollar-pegged stablecoins. These instruments provide speed and lower volatility in cross-border payments but also pose risks. Market watchers cautioned that stablecoins should be completely backed by reserves like US Treasury bonds. In the absence of transparency and sound backing, investor confidence can erode rapidly. Related Reading: American Bitcoin, Backed By Trump, Ends Nasdaq Debut Up 17% Attention then turned to investment products tied to XRP. Mini futures and certificates were presented as options for those who want exposure without directly holding the token. Other dangers include fluctuations in the USD/EUR exchange rate and the fact that certificates are debt instruments tied to the issuing entity’s stability. The program closed on a forward-looking note. Ripple, with regulatory clarity on its side and a growing reputation in the payments industry, is seen as being better placed to capture institutional interest. The XRP community quickly reacted online, many pointing out that German media now gives Ripple attention that US outlets have yet to match. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC
2025/09/06 03:00
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) – Elliott Wave buying the dips at the blue box
The post iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) – Elliott Wave buying the dips at the blue box appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As our members know we have had many profitable trading setups recently. In this technical article, we are going to talk about another Elliott Wave trading setup we got in iShares Russell 2000 ETF -IWM . The ETF has completed its correction exactly at the Equal Legs zone, also known as the Blue Box Area. In this article, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave forecast, explain the trading setup in detail, and provide the upside target. IWM Elliott Wave one-hour chart 8.20.2025 IWM is forming a three-wave pullback against the 212.33 low. The price has already reached the Blue Box (buying zone). We have entered long trades at the equal legs level of 224.52. We expect at least a three-wave bounce from the Blue Box area. Once the price reaches the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the red B connector, we will make the position risk-free by moving the stop loss to breakeven and booking partial profits. IWM Elliott Wave one-hour chart 8.20.2025 The ETF found buyers as expected, rallying toward new highs. Consequently, any long positions from the Blue Box should now be risk-free. We’ve set our stop loss at breakeven and have already secured partial profits. As long as the price holds the pivot at the 223.64 low, we can expect at least another leg up as indicated on the chart. Short term: While above the 230.84 low (wave 4 red), IWM is ideally targeting the 239.41–242.03 area next. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm-elliott-wave-buying-the-dips-at-the-blue-box-202509051310
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:00
