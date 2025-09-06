Patriots Receiver Kayshon Boutte ‘Turned A Corner’ To Become A Starter

Since being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has gone from a scratch to a starter. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Kayshon Boutte enters his third season with his third position coach. But the wide receiver also enters it as a projected starter in the "X" role for the New England Patriots. That outcome would have been hard to see in the spring forecast. The trade rumors have passed. Organized team activities, mandatory minicamp, training camp and the 53-man roster deadline all have, too. The No. 187 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is still in the room as September begins. "I think he's really turned a corner in being a professional football player," Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. "You know, he was a football player that was really talented when I first met him." There were 21 wideout prospects taken ahead of Boutte in his draft class. The former five-star LSU recruit, who once set a school and SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards, made his way to Foxborough as a flier in the sixth round. The title of head coach there has gone from Bill Belichick to Jerod Mayo to Mike Vrabel since then. An overhaul of both the staff and the roster has followed. "Going on my third year, I think as a player you really get a choice, but you really don't," Boutte said last month of his buy-in for 2025. "It's really all about how bad you want it. I feel like if you want it, you're going to do what you got to do to be here." The rookie year brought a handful of appearances…