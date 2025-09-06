MEXC burza
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
2025-09-07
Vijesti o kriptovalutama
Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
FLOKI Price Prediction Signals Bearish Outlook as BullZilla Emerges as the Best Crypto Coin to Buy Today
BullZilla’s presale mechanics, burns, and 70% APY staking give it 20,371% ROI potential, making it the best crypto coin to buy, while FLOKI leans on hype.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 03:15
Stablecoins Enter New Phase: These 3 Factors Will Reshape Global Markets
Stablecoins are evolving into financial instruments that offer user-centric yield, posing challenges for regulators. CBDCs and GENIUS Act play key roles.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/06 03:14
Bitwise Registers Avalanche ETF Trust in Delaware
The post Bitwise Registers Avalanche ETF Trust in Delaware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitwise registered an Avalanche ETF trust in Delaware. No immediate financial impact noted. Potential implications for the AVAX market. Bitwise Asset Management has registered a trust for an Avalanche ETF in Delaware, marking a preliminary step towards potential U.S. ETF filings as of September 2025. The registration indicates interest in expanding crypto ETFs and highlights Bitwise’s established approach, though it doesn’t guarantee SEC approval or immediate market impact. Bitwise Pursues New ETF with Avalanche Trust Move Bitwise Asset Management has undertaken a Delaware trust registration for its Avalanche ETF. This preliminary step mirrors actions taken in past crypto ETF filings. Leadership from Bitwise, including CEO Hunter Horsley and CIO Matt Hougan, are recognized for prior successful ETF ventures. Immediate financial implications are not yet visible, as no capital allocation has been announced, and SEC approval will be vital before any significant market impact is felt. Market reactions have been relatively muted with no major figures commenting directly. However, industry observers note the potential for increased investment in AVAX if the ETF progresses. “The regulatory landscape is evolving, which is crucial for broader adoption and innovation in the digital asset space.” — Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Asset Management “The regulatory landscape is evolving, which is crucial for broader adoption and innovation in the digital asset space.” — Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Asset Management Avalanche Market Poised for Growth with Potential ETF Did you know? Bitwise has a history of successful ETF launches, including major spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, suggesting a pathway that could benefit others like Avalanche. According to CoinMarketCap, Avalanche (AVAX) currently trades at $24.32 with a market cap of $10.27 billion. The token’s value fluctuated with a 24-hour change of -1.20% and a 7-day increase of 2.99%. Over the last 90 days,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:14
iSpecimen Announces $200 Million Digital Asset Treasury Program
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ispecimen-digital-asset-treasury-solana/
Coinstats
2025/09/06 03:13
5 Must-Know Facts About Ripple, XRP, and RLUSD Endorsed by CEO Garlinghouse
RLUSD is approaching a $1 billion market cap, and four more.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/06 03:12
Nasdaq Clears SOL Strategies to Trade Under STKE as Solana Demand Surges
TLDR: SOL Strategies shares begin Nasdaq trading under ticker STKE on September 9, ending OTCQB listing under CYFRF. Company continues trading on CSE as HODL, expanding access to institutional investors and broader liquidity. CEO Leah Wald said Nasdaq approval validates Solana’s ecosystem and strengthens investor pathways to regulated markets. The move is expected to accelerate [...] The post Nasdaq Clears SOL Strategies to Trade Under STKE as Solana Demand Surges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 03:10
USDT Issuer Tether Holds Talks to Invest in Gold Mining: FT
The post USDT Issuer Tether Holds Talks to Invest in Gold Mining: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the issuer of world’s largest stablecoin, USDT, has eyed investing in gold mining, the Financial Times reported on Friday. The firm has held discussions with mining groups about putting money into the gold supply chain, including refining, trading and royalties, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the talks. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino referred to the precious metal as “bitcoin in nature,” in a speech at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in May. One commodity industry executive referred to Tether as the “weirdest company I have ever dealt with,” according to the report. Tether already holds $8.7 billion in gold bars in a Zurich vault, according to its financial statements, and in June this year paid $89.2 million for a minority stake in Elemental Altus (ELE), a publicly traded precious-metals investment company. The company also offers Tether Gold (XAUT), a stablecoin in which each token is equivalent to the value of one troy ounce of physical gold. Gold rose to an all-time high of over $3,550 per ounce this week, having nearly doubled in price in the last two years. Given its reputation as a haven amid geopolitical tensions, gold remains a natural investment of interest for crypto-native investors, many of whom buy bitcoin and other digital assets for similar reasons. Tether did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/tether-held-talks-to-invest-in-gold-mining-ft
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:07
Bitcoin breaks out, but weak US jobs data breaks bulls again: Time to risk on or off?
Bitcoin’s brief rally above $113,000 disintegrated after a shocking US jobs report emerged. Is it time to add or cut risk? Key takeaways:Bitcoin briefly surged to $113,000 before reversing after weaker-than-expected US payrolls data.Onchain flows show $2 billion in stablecoin inflows and record open interest near all-time highs.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/06 03:07
Patriots Receiver Kayshon Boutte 'Turned A Corner' To Become A Starter
The post Patriots Receiver Kayshon Boutte ‘Turned A Corner’ To Become A Starter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has gone from a scratch to a starter. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Kayshon Boutte enters his third season with his third position coach. But the wide receiver also enters it as a projected starter in the “X” role for the New England Patriots. That outcome would have been hard to see in the spring forecast. The trade rumors have passed. Organized team activities, mandatory minicamp, training camp and the 53-man roster deadline all have, too. The No. 187 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is still in the room as September begins. “I think he’s really turned a corner in being a professional football player,” Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. “You know, he was a football player that was really talented when I first met him.” There were 21 wideout prospects taken ahead of Boutte in his draft class. The former five-star LSU recruit, who once set a school and SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards, made his way to Foxborough as a flier in the sixth round. The title of head coach there has gone from Bill Belichick to Jerod Mayo to Mike Vrabel since then. An overhaul of both the staff and the roster has followed. “Going on my third year, I think as a player you really get a choice, but you really don’t,” Boutte said last month of his buy-in for 2025. “It’s really all about how bad you want it. I feel like if you want it, you’re going to do what you got to do to be here.” The rookie year brought a handful of appearances…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:06
China imposes anti-dumping measures on EU products
China responded to the European Union’s imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) in 2024 by initiating several retaliatory measures targeting products imported from the bloc. The EU justified its tariffs on Chinese EVs by citing an investigation that concluded Chinese EV manufacturers undercut European competitors. China’s trade dispute with the EU evolves The […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 03:05
