Monero ‘51% Attackers’ Qubic Release AI Model—But It Can’t Do Basic Math Yet

In brief Qubic has given AIGarth, the AI model it has been training while it attacked privacy blockchain Monero, a social media account. AIGarth has faced public ridicule after it failed to solve basic math problems, such as 1+1. However, its creators say that its failures are part of a learning process, and come from the model's efforts to use "intelligence" rather than memory. The AI protocol that attempted a 51% attack on privacy coin Monero was splitting its computing power between the attack and training an artificial intelligence model. That AI model has now been released—and it doesn't know basic math. But, its creators say, you shouldn't laugh. AIGarth, also known as ANNA, has been rolled out via an X account and has been responding to social media users. The model's most common response is simply a period, despite that not making sense in context to the question, and it has been getting simple math wildly wrong—prompting public ridicule after claiming that "1+1=-114" and "1+2=28." "A lot of people are bullying AIGarth for giving a wrong answer to '1+1=?' She uses intelligence for that, not memory, like most of humans. Would you be able to deduce '2'? I doubt," Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo, aka Come-from-Beyond, tweeted. Most AI models, especially large language models, are trained on vast datasets that they use to determine their answers. In many ways, humans are the same, Ivancheglo claims, with most people having memorized the fundamentals of mathematics—rather than working it out every time. "Period marks end of a sentence. For [an] empty sentence, it looks as just a dot. Basic math is wrong because Anna computes it wrong. With further progress she will be making less mistakes," he told Decrypt. "As I already emphasized, Anna computes 1+1, not [recalling a] memorized answer, as humans…