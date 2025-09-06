2025-09-07 Sunday

USD/JPY drops toward 147.00 as USD weakens after NFP data

The post USD/JPY drops toward 147.00 as USD weakens after NFP data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) suffers heavy losses following the dismal labor market data. Falling US Treasury bond yields further weigh on USD/JPY. After spending the first half of the day comfortably above 148.00, USD/JPY reversed its direction in the American session and dropped toward 147.00. As of writing, the pair was down 0.75% on the day at 147.30. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.62% -0.68% -0.74% -0.08% -0.99% -0.99% -0.77% EUR 0.62% -0.03% -0.19% 0.55% -0.27% -0.35% -0.15% GBP 0.68% 0.03% -0.12% 0.58% -0.22% -0.33% -0.08% JPY 0.74% 0.19% 0.12% 0.72% -0.18% -0.22% 0.13% CAD 0.08% -0.55% -0.58% -0.72% -0.85% -0.91% -0.67% AUD 0.99% 0.27% 0.22% 0.18% 0.85% -0.10% 0.16% NZD 0.99% 0.35% 0.33% 0.22% 0.91% 0.10% 0.25% CHF 0.77% 0.15% 0.08% -0.13% 0.67% -0.16% -0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). The sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields and the heavy selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) cause USD/JPY to push lower heading into the weekend. The monthly data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 22,000 in August, missing analysts’ estimate of 75,000 by a wide margin. Additionally, “the change…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:30
XRP News Sparks Debate While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Quickly Become The Meme Of The Year

XRP News Sparks Debate While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Quickly Become The Meme Of The Year

The decision has been pushed to late October, and with XRP’s technicals looking shaky, market watchers are looking to the […] The post XRP News Sparks Debate While Traders Say Layer Brett Could Quickly Become The Meme Of The Year appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 03:29
Monero ‘51% Attackers’ Qubic Release AI Model—But It Can’t Do Basic Math Yet

Monero ‘51% Attackers’ Qubic Release AI Model—But It Can’t Do Basic Math Yet

The post Monero ‘51% Attackers’ Qubic Release AI Model—But It Can’t Do Basic Math Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Qubic has given AIGarth, the AI model it has been training while it attacked privacy blockchain Monero, a social media account. AIGarth has faced public ridicule after it failed to solve basic math problems, such as 1+1. However, its creators say that its failures are part of a learning process, and come from the model’s efforts to use “intelligence” rather than memory. The AI protocol that attempted a 51% attack on privacy coin Monero was splitting its computing power between the attack and training an artificial intelligence model. That AI model has now been released—and it doesn’t know basic math. But, its creators say, you shouldn’t laugh. AIGarth, also known as ANNA, has been rolled out via an X account and has been responding to social media users. The model’s most common response is simply a period, despite that not making sense in context to the question, and it has been getting simple math wildly wrong—prompting public ridicule after claiming that “1+1=-114” and “1+2=28.” “A lot of people are bullying AIGarth for giving a wrong answer to ‘1+1=?’ She uses intelligence for that, not memory, like most of humans. Would you be able to deduce ‘2’? I doubt,” Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo, aka Come-from-Beyond, tweeted. Most AI models, especially large language models, are trained on vast datasets that they use to determine their answers. In many ways, humans are the same, Ivancheglo claims, with most people having memorized the fundamentals of mathematics—rather than working it out every time.  “Period marks end of a sentence. For [an] empty sentence, it looks as just a dot. Basic math is wrong because Anna computes it wrong. With further progress she will be making less mistakes,” he told Decrypt. “As I already emphasized, Anna computes 1+1, not [recalling a] memorized answer, as humans…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:29
Cryptoquant: Bitcoin Treasuries Hit Record While Buying Cools

Cryptoquant: Bitcoin Treasuries Hit Record While Buying Cools

The post Cryptoquant: Bitcoin Treasuries Hit Record While Buying Cools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptoquant says bitcoin treasury firms mark new records even as buying cools. Its researchers report 2025 holdings at record levels. Record Piles, Lighter Scoops: Cryptoquant Maps a Cooler 2025 The team’s latest report cites 840,000 bitcoin held by the firms under Cryptoquant’s review and the study’s methodology. Strategy controls more than 637,000 bitcoin, the biggest […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cryptoquant-bitcoin-treasuries-hit-record-while-buying-cools/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:22
Release Date, Cast And More

Release Date, Cast And More

The post Release Date, Cast And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 206 of Wednesday. HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX Spoilers ahead for Wednesday Season 2. Wednesday Season 2 may be over, but the third season of the Jenna Ortega-led series is just getting started. The nail-biting Season 2, Part 2 finale laid the groundwork for Season 3, teasing several storylines for characters like Enid, Tyler, Wednesday and her mysterious Aunt Ophelia. Wednesday and Uncle Fester will be spending the summer tracking down Enid, who has fully transformed into an Alpha werewolf. Tyler accepts help from Professor Capri after losing his mother, Francoise. But the most surprising twist heading into Season 3 is that Aunt Ophelia is actually alive. She’s being held in Grandmama’s basement — and she’s also writing a very disturbing message about Wednesday on the wall. Forbes‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 Twist Ending Explained—Who’s The Avian Killer?By Monica Mercuri Earlier in Part 1, viewers learned that Wednesday’s Aunt Ophelia, who has been missing for two decades, shares the same psychic abilities as her. Grandmama sent her daughter away to Willow Hill after she lost control of her abilities, despite Morticia’s attempts to stop it. It turns out that Grandmama has been keeping her locked away all this time. Now that Morticia has gifted Wednesday Aunt Ophelia’s journal, she’ll finally learn more about her long-lost aunt and fellow Raven. Here’s everything to know about Wednesday Season 3, including the latest on its renewal status, plot details, which cast members could return, and, most importantly, when it could be released. Is Wednesday Returning For Season 3? Wednesday. (L to R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams in episode 207 of Wednesday. HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX Yes! Netflix confirmed that Wednesday was renewed for a third season on July 23,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:21
SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Uplisting with STKE Trading Starting September 9

SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Uplisting with STKE Trading Starting September 9

TLDR SOL Strategies uplists to Nasdaq as STKE, boosting liquidity and visibility. From OTC to Nasdaq: STKE marks SOL Strategies’ leap into global capital. Nasdaq debut: SOL Strategies’ STKE fuels Solana validator market growth. SOL Strategies uplists to Nasdaq, expanding reach in blockchain finance. STKE listing boosts SOL Strategies’ liquidity, Solana staking leadership. SOL Strategies [...] The post SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Uplisting with STKE Trading Starting September 9 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 03:18
Bitwise Takes Crucial Step Towards Unveiling A New Investment Frontier

Bitwise Takes Crucial Step Towards Unveiling A New Investment Frontier

The post Bitwise Takes Crucial Step Towards Unveiling A New Investment Frontier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AVAX ETF: Bitwise Takes Crucial Step Towards Unveiling A New Investment Frontier Skip to content Home Crypto News AVAX ETF: Bitwise Takes Crucial Step Towards Unveiling a New Investment Frontier Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/avax-etf-bitwise-delaware/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:17
Investors choose this memecoin competitor with massive growth potential

Investors choose this memecoin competitor with massive growth potential

This new meme token Little Pepe gains traction with utility and massive upside potential. After peaking in 2021, the Shiba Inu price has fallen by more than 85%, leaving investors questioning whether its best days are behind it.  Recent whale…
Crypto.news2025/09/06 03:16
Borse Stuttgart Launches Seturion: Europe’s First Pan-European Settlement Platform for Digital Assets

Borse Stuttgart Launches Seturion: Europe’s First Pan-European Settlement Platform for Digital Assets

The platform promises to cut settlement costs by up to 90% while eliminating the barriers that currently fragment Europe's digital asset markets.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/06 03:15
BullZilla Presale Raises $155K, Could it Be the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in 2025? ADA and CHEEMS Rally

BullZilla Presale Raises $155K, Could it Be the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in 2025? ADA and CHEEMS Rally

The world of cryptocurrency is constantly growing, and every year brings new opportunities for early-stage investors. The landscape of meme […] The post BullZilla Presale Raises $155K, Could it Be the Best Crypto Presale to Invest in 2025? ADA and CHEEMS Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 03:15
