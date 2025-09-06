PENGU price prediction – Will the memecoin reverse course to surge by 4x?

Key Takeaways PENGU's price may be nearing a reversal point as traders anticipate a surge that could take the altcoin to $0.10. While its ongoing correction has been accelerated by sellers' dominance, the deployer's position hinted at whales' return. Pudgy Penguins's (PENGU) price has been dipping over the last one and a half months, alongside those of other top memecoins in the market. At the time of writing, PENGU was down 2% in the last 24 hours, following losses of 12% on the monthly charts. Despite a sustained decline in price, analysts are viewing the correction as a precedent to a potentially massive rally. In fact, conversations about '50x for PENGU' have gathered steam on YouTube too. What about realistic targets though? Can PENGU hit its $0.10 target? PENGU's daily chart, as analyzed by Ali Martinez, indicated that the memecoin may be approaching its buy zone of $0.025. According to him, PENGU might be in a deep pullback phase, just like back in the second quarter of the year. PENGU wasn't the only memecoin affected adversely though. Other big movers like Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and BONK depreciated too. This implied that they could lead the sector's recovery once the crypto market sees a sentiment change. Source: Ali Charts/X In case the $0.025-level holds as anticipated by Ali, it could be the start of a rally towards $0.10. This would represent more than 4x returns for traders' positions at the price level. In the meantime, if the bulls fail to defend the level, bears could continue dominating the market. The result would be a revisit of $0.018 – A previous resistance turned support level. Faster losses incoming? At the time of writing, PENGU seemed to be holding on to the $0.29-level. However, sellers were still in control. The Spot Taker CVD was…