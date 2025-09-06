MEXC burza
South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai Plant
The post South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai Plant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline South Korean officials on Friday expressed concern about an immigration raid targeting hundreds of the country’s nationals at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant near Savannah, Georgia, just weeks after the Korean carmaker announced plans to invest $26 billion in the U.S. Around 450 people were detained following the immigration raid at a Hyundai battery manufacturing facility in Georgia. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts In a post on X, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents from its Atlanta office had joined other federal and state agencies—including FBI, DEA, ICE, HSI, Georgia State Patrol, and others—to conduct the raid at the EV battery site in Bryan County, Georgia. The ATF’s post claimed the raid at the facility, which is jointly operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, led to the detention of around “450 unlawful aliens.” Some 475 people were detained in the operation, Steven Schrank, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations, said during a briefing Friday, noting a majority of workers detained were from South Korea. Schrank, who said the raid was the “largest single-site enforcement operation” in Homeland Security’s history, said the detained workers were part of a “network of subcontractors” and many worked for different companies on the site. The South Korean foreign ministry on Friday said it has expressed concerns about the detention to the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. Crucial Quote The South Korean foreign ministry added: “The economic activities of our investing companies and the rights and interests of our citizens must not be unjustly infringed during the process of U.S. law enforcement.” What Do We Know About The Korean Workers Detained? The report said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) sent agents to the manufacturing facility to carry out…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:51
Pi Coin (PI) Announces New Update – Here Are the Details
The post Pi Coin (PI) Announces New Update – Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network (PI) is rolling out its recently announced upgrades inspired by the Stellar-based Protocol 23. According to the statements, these updates aim to increase the functionality of the blockchain and ensure the long-term sustainability of the network. The main innovations announced to come with the updates are as follows, according to the developers’ own statements: Protocol v23 Update: The transition from the older v19 version to Protocol v23 introduces modular smart contract layers and improved consensus mechanisms for developers, enabling the creation of more complex decentralized applications (dApps). Linux Support: The newly released Linux node software extends Pi Network’s decentralized infrastructure beyond Windows and macOS systems, allowing the network to expand to a broader validator base. KYC Integration: The update embeds the Know Your Customer (KYC) process directly into the protocol, enabling third-party authorities to assist with the verification process. This aims to ease the transition of Pi users to the Mainnet. While technical advancements are prevalent, the upgrades don’t appear to have had an immediate impact on the PI token’s market capitalization, with the token trading 88% lower than its all-time high. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/pi-coin-pi-announces-new-update-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:49
The Crucial Freeze Of 272 Addresses And Justin Sun’s Bold Move
The post The Crucial Freeze Of 272 Addresses And Justin Sun’s Bold Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Blacklisting: The Crucial Freeze Of 272 Addresses And Justin Sun’s Bold Move Skip to content Home Crypto News WLFI Blacklisting: The Crucial Freeze of 272 Addresses and Justin Sun’s Bold Move Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-blacklisting-asset-freeze/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:44
Bitcoin Fumbles After Payroll Shock: Gains Vaporize, $100K Retest Looms
On Friday, BTC briefly popped above $113,000, only to wipe out the entire $113.4K surge in spectacular fashion, despite a U.S. jobs report so weak it practically guaranteed a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. This is classic Bitcoin: ignore the macro tailwinds, trip over its own shoelaces, and leave traders asking whether $100,000 support is about to get retested.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/06 03:42
Double Top Signals Deeper Drop
The post Double Top Signals Deeper Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s rally is showing cracks, with analysts warning the downturn could deepen. Spectra Markets president Brent Donnelly says the cryptocurrency is behaving like a risk asset rather than a safe haven, and he’s prepared to buy only if prices tumble into the $94,000–$82,000 range. The bearish view is rooted in both technical and seasonal factors. A double top has formed on Bitcoin’s chart, and the coin recently failed to hold support near $112,000 – a setup that often precedes sharper selloffs. Donnelly also argues that Bitcoin’s halving cycle, which historically signaled the end of bull markets about a year after the event, may now be pointing toward a prolonged downturn. Adding to the pressure are weak U.S. employment figures and speculation around Federal Reserve rate cuts. While looser policy might normally boost risk appetite, Donnelly suggests it could instead highlight economic weakness and sap demand for Bitcoin in the short term. If the analysis proves correct, Bitcoin’s next major test may come well below current levels, with $82K looming as a possible landing zone. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:42
Trump Proposes to Rename Pentagon Amid Market Turmoil
The post Trump Proposes to Rename Pentagon Amid Market Turmoil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump signs order to rename Pentagon as the ‘Department of War’. The Pentagon was called the War Department until 1949 before the Congress changed its name. Political turmoil and Fed rate cuts add pressure to Bitcoin and crypto market volatility. U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on September 5 to rename the Department of Defense as the “Department of War”. This step is fueling global political and economic uncertainty, coinciding with Bitcoin and Ethereum navigating September volatility. Trump’s Executive Order The White House said on Thursday that the order allows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Pentagon officials to use titles such as “Secretary of War” and “Department of War” in public communications. Hegseth will also recommend legislative and executive actions to make the renaming permanent. Notably, the Pentagon was formerly known as the War Department until 1949, when Congress renamed it after World War II to emphasize the prevention of conflict in the nuclear age. Trump’s order revives that title. Cost and Political Debate Renaming the Pentagon will be costly as updating signs, correspondence, and military installations nationwide could require millions of dollars. For comparison, former president Joe Biden’s base-renaming effort, later reversed by Hegseth, carried a $39 million price tag. Critics, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, argue the money should go to military families or diplomatic initiatives. Supporters, such as Hegseth, frame the change as reflecting the “warrior ethos” of the armed forces. What it Means for Bitcoin and Crypto Bitcoin historically underperforms in September, and this year appears no different. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency is facing added pressure from macroeconomic and political events. The Federal Open Market Committee will meet on September 16–17, with Fed Funds Futures indicating an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut. Analysts expect lower rates to support crypto assets by boosting liquidity.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:38
Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire
Zexpire launches 0DTE DeFi protocol, making crypto options trading simple with one-click. As analyst predictions position Ethereum to challenge the $5000 milestone, the rapid ascent of a new contender, Zexpire, is capturing attention with forecasts of it hitting $3 by…
Crypto.news
2025/09/06 03:33
SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq listing under STKE
The post SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq listing under STKE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SOL Strategies will list shares on Nasdaq under the ticker STKE on September 9, while delisting from OTCQB. CEO Leah Wald said the move validates the Solana ecosystem and strengthens institutional access to staking. SOL Strategies has secured approval to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE, with trading set to begin September 9, 2025. 1/ 🚨Major Milestone Alert! SOL Strategies approved for @NasdaqExchange Global Select Market listing under the ticker “STKE” and trading will commence on Tuesday, September 9, 2025! As CEO Leah Wald noted: “This represents more than just an achievement for SOL Strategies, it’s… pic.twitter.com/tEJ6uBQahR — SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) September 5, 2025 The Solana-focused staking firm will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under HODL, but will delist from the OTCQB, where it had traded under CYFRF. Existing OTC shareholders will see their shares automatically convert to Nasdaq. CEO Leah Wald said the listing validates the Solana ecosystem and positions SOL Strategies as its institutional bridge. The firm added that Nasdaq access will unlock partnerships, grow validators, and scale operations to meet rising staking demand. At press time, Solana’s native token SOL was trading at $204, little changed in the past 24 hours despite broader market volatility, according to CoinGecko data. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sol-strategies-nasdaq-stke-listing/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:32
Vitalik Buterin Says Stablecoins Are Crypto’s Real Value Play: Codex Bets on Ethereum
TLDR: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin stressed that stablecoin payments remain one of the largest sources of value in crypto today. Codex, built on Ethereum, positions itself as a dedicated stablecoin layer two with fast-growing adoption. Codex aims to cut fiat on- and off-ramp costs, making stablecoin payments viable in more global trade corridors. Ethereum continues [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Says Stablecoins Are Crypto’s Real Value Play: Codex Bets on Ethereum appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/06 03:31
PENGU price prediction – Will the memecoin reverse course to surge by 4x?
The post PENGU price prediction – Will the memecoin reverse course to surge by 4x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways PENGU’s price may be nearing a reversal point as traders anticipate a surge that could take the altcoin to $0.10. While its ongoing correction has been accelerated by sellers’ dominance, the deployer’s position hinted at whales’ return. Pudgy Penguins’s (PENGU) price has been dipping over the last one and a half months, alongside those of other top memecoins in the market. At the time of writing, PENGU was down 2% in the last 24 hours, following losses of 12% on the monthly charts. Despite a sustained decline in price, analysts are viewing the correction as a precedent to a potentially massive rally. In fact, conversations about ’50x for PENGU’ have gathered steam on YouTube too. What about realistic targets though? Can PENGU hit its $0.10 target? PENGU’s daily chart, as analyzed by Ali Martinez, indicated that the memecoin may be approaching its buy zone of $0.025. According to him, PENGU might be in a deep pullback phase, just like back in the second quarter of the year. PENGU wasn’t the only memecoin affected adversely though. Other big movers like Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and BONK depreciated too. This implied that they could lead the sector’s recovery once the crypto market sees a sentiment change. Source: Ali Charts/X In case the $0.025-level holds as anticipated by Ali, it could be the start of a rally towards $0.10. This would represent more than 4x returns for traders’ positions at the price level. In the meantime, if the bulls fail to defend the level, bears could continue dominating the market. The result would be a revisit of $0.018 – A previous resistance turned support level. Faster losses incoming? At the time of writing, PENGU seemed to be holding on to the $0.29-level. However, sellers were still in control. The Spot Taker CVD was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:31
