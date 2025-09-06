2025-09-07 Sunday

Donald Trump’s Company Announces Completion of Hundreds of Millions of Tokens Purchase in This Altcoin

The company owned by Donald Trump's family announced today that the purchase of hundreds of millions of tokens in an altcoin has been completed. Continue Reading: Donald Trump’s Company Announces Completion of Hundreds of Millions of Tokens Purchase in This Altcoin
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.457+1.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005844+2.47%
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:02
Dogecoin & Hyperliquid Struggle While BlockDAG’s X10 Miner Reviews Highlight 10,000x ROI Potential

Crypto investors are closely monitoring new developments across leading digital assets, with Dogecoin and Hyperliquid both attracting attention for different reasons. Dogecoin’s consolidation near the $0.20 mark has intensified discussions about its next breakout, while Hyperliquid faces speculative trading pressure despite signs of growing derivatives interest. These updates have put traders in wait-and-see mode, searching for signals that could define short-term momentum. At the same time, projects with proven delivery models are gaining credibility among investors seeking the best long-term crypto investments. BlockDAG stands out in this landscape, combining a record-breaking presale with real-world adoption through its X Series miners. As Doge price prediction trends and the latest Hype price surge capture headlines, BlockDAG’s execution has become the true differentiator. Dogecoin’s Ascending Triangle Suggests Investor Caution Dogecoin has spent weeks forming an ascending triangle pattern, a structure that often signals a breakout. Buyers have repeatedly defended the $0.20 support level, with volumes surging to $13.49 billion in late August, suggesting traders are positioning for a significant move. This activity has fueled optimism among retail investors who continue to focus on Doge price prediction narratives for September. Market capitalization also climbed to $31.7 billion, reflecting expanding participation. Technicals show a positive trend, with the RSI nearing neutral and MACD flattening, both signs that selling pressure is weakening. Analysts point to $0.245 as the key resistance level, with a confirmed breakout potentially pushing toward $0.38, marking a possible 75% gain from current prices. Yet, volatility remains a constant risk. False breakouts in triangle formations are common, and Dogecoin’s reliance on retail-driven demand may limit sustainability. For investors considering the best long-term crypto investments, caution is essential. Hyperliquid Whale Activity Creates Mixed Sentiment  Hyperliquid has been trading under pressure, with its price at $44.40 after recent declines of 1.05% daily and 2.2% weekly. Despite the weakness, trading volumes rose 6.02% to $232.86 million, highlighting strong liquidity. These numbers keep Hyperliquid in the spotlight, as traders speculate whether the Hype price surge can return. A $3.15 million short position opened by a whale on the platform sparked debate across the community. While some interpret the move as a warning of further downside, others believe it represents a hedge amid near-term uncertainty. Technical indicators remain balanced, with RSI around 50 and Bollinger Bands suggesting a potential move between $40.70 support and $55 resistance. Derivatives data adds intrigue, with open interest climbing to $1.95 billion. While this signals active participation, it also underscores heightened risk. For investors weighing the best long-term crypto investments, Hyperliquid’s volatility makes it a speculative option rather than a proven store of confidence. BlockDAG Miner Reviews Confirm Real Utility BlockDAG has set itself apart by delivering more than promises. The project has already raised $397 million in its presale, selling over 25 billion tokens at a flat rate of $0.03 in Batch 30. Investors have already seen 2900% ROI from the earliest phases, confirming consistent upward momentum. Unlike meme-driven assets, BlockDAG has combined its strong financial results with physical infrastructure, showing clear proof of progress. Recent reviews of the X10 Miner have flooded across platforms, with unboxing videos, setup demonstrations, and real-time profitability updates validating the company’s claims. These testimonials highlight BlockDAG’s ability to deliver real hardware, shipped to users, and actively generating returns. With plans to scale shipments to 2,000 units per week, BlockDAG is building a decentralized network that investors can see, touch, and earn from. Beyond the X10, the X1 mobile miner is preparing for a major app update that will extend mining accessibility to millions of smartphone users. This dual approach—high-performance physical miners and widely available mobile mining—reinforces the project’s vision of inclusivity and scalability. In contrast to speculative narratives like Doge price prediction or the latest Hype price surge, BlockDAG offers tangible evidence of execution. By entering its final presale stretch at $0.03, investors have a closing window to secure tokens before the global launch. The combination of confirmed delivery, real-world utility, and impressive financial performance positions BlockDAG as one of the best long-term crypto investments available today. Conclusion Dogecoin’s triangle breakout setup and Hyperliquid’s fluctuating trading activity highlight the uncertainty facing traders. While Dogecoin continues to draw retail speculation around Doge price prediction and Hyperliquid attracts attention with each Hype price surge, neither provides the same level of assurance that investors demand in long-term strategies. BlockDAG has delivered where others hesitate, pairing a $397 million presale with real miner reviews and 2900% ROI already realized across earlier batches. With Batch 30 ongoing at $0.03, over 25 billion tokens sold, and thousands of miners shipped, the project demonstrates credibility that few competitors can match. For serious investors, BlockDAG is the best long-term crypto investment. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Dogecoin & Hyperliquid Struggle While BlockDAG’s X10 Miner Reviews Highlight 10,000x ROI Potential appeared first on 36Crypto.
NEAR
NEAR$2.442+2.51%
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.37%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001823-3.23%
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:00
Bitcoin’s hashrate is breaking records, but price is still far from its ATH – Why?

Network power is at an all-time high, but BTC still can’t crack key resistance levels.
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,237.38+0.47%
Aethir
ATH$0.03015+0.53%
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:00
3 Tokens Under $0.50 That Could Attain Top 10 Market Cap By 2026

The post 3 Tokens Under $0.50 That Could Attain Top 10 Market Cap By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early believers in a project with good fundamentals and innovative technology have frequently been rewarded in the cryptocurrency market. Although the largest cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, take centre stage, undervalued tokens below $0.50 today might have an overproportional rise in the next two years. Among others, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Kaspa (KAS), and Algorand (ALGO) are some projects that have a likelihood of making it into the top 10 market cap list in 2026. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Culture Meets Blockchain Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just another meme coin but a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain ecosystem explicitly optimized to support meme culture and decentralized finance (DeFi). The project has raised over $23.6 million of its 25.4 million target goal, with over 14.8 billion tokens sold of the 15.7 billion of the early sales, although it is in Stage 12 with a presale price of 0.0021 (already subject to tax). LILPEPE will be listed at an initial price of $0.003, giving presale participants a clear entry edge. The project’s tokenomics have been structured to prioritize community incentives and sustainability: 10% Liquidity to support smooth trading 26.5% Presale allocated to early believers 30% Chain Reserves for long-term ecosystem growth 10% DEX Allocation for exchange readiness 10% Marketing to fuel adoption through strategic campaigns 13.5% Staking & Rewards to reward long-term holders 0% Tax on trades, ensuring clean and fair DeFi interaction What sets Little Pepe apart is its unique roadmap presented through playful yet structured stages: Pregnancy, Birth, and Growth. Each phase highlights presale excitement, major exchange listings, and eventual recognition as a Layer 2 blockchain powerhouse. The team also emphasizes community engagement through the largest meme presale giveaway of 2025, where 10 winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens. Technology-wise, Little Pepe will be the only meme-oriented…
Kaspa
KAS$0.0786+2.83%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2311+1.67%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009212-12.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:00
Best Crypto To Buy Now? Analysts Put Remittix Ahead Of Ethereum, Solana And XRP For Maximum Gains

Names such as Ethereum, Solana, and XRP have been on the radar for years. They are established titans with robust […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now? Analysts Put Remittix Ahead Of Ethereum, Solana And XRP For Maximum Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.8355+0.96%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0274+3.04%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001696+0.47%
Coindoo2025/09/06 03:59
Tether, El Salvador Deepening Ties to Gold, the ‘Natural Bitcoin’

The post Tether, El Salvador Deepening Ties to Gold, the ‘Natural Bitcoin’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Stablecoin issuer Tether has held talks on investing in gold miners and royalty firms, after already acquiring $8.7 billion worth of bullion. Meanwhile, El Salvador bought nearly 14,000 ounces of gold for $50 million, its first central bank purchase since 1990. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has previously described gold as “natural Bitcoin,” and suggested in a separate interview that if a global “reset” were to occur, it would “happen in gold.” Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has reportedly been in discussions with mining and investment groups to deploy billions into the gold industry, according to a Financial Times report late Thursday. The talks reportedly span mining, refining, trading, and royalty companies, following chief executive Paolo Ardoino’s view of gold as “the natural Bitcoin.” “I prefer to think in Bitcoin terms, and I think gold is kind of a resource of nature and is almost like the natural Bitcoin,” Ardoino said onstage at the Bitcoin 2025 conference back in May. ﻿ Tether is also moving to deepen its role in the sector, planning to spend about $100 million more to increase its previous 37.8% stake in Toronto-listed Elemental Altus Royalties, a Canadian firm that buys future revenue streams from gold mines, according to a report from Bloomberg early Friday. “Access to capital is one of the key constraints in the royalty and streaming business; Tether’s support is fully aligned with our growth strategy,” David Baker, CFO at Elemental Altus Royalties, said in a statement shared with Decrypt. He added that, “Since their first investment in June, Tether has been very supportive of the company and management,” noting that prior to the merger announcement the firm had announced almost $70 million of gold royalty acquisitions in Australia and Liberia. Tether is already among the world’s biggest private holders of…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093-0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158-7.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.010978-0.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:59
MARA Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 52,477 BTC After August Production

The post MARA Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 52,477 BTC After August Production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA Holdings (MARA) reported that its bitcoin BTC$111,473.64 holdings climbed to 52,477 BTC as of Aug. 31, after the crypto mining company produced 705 BTC during the month. The company mined 208 blocks, maintaining a 4.9% share of network rewards. Energized hashrate rose 1% month-over-month to 59.4 exahashes per second (EH/s). MARA opted not to sell any BTC in August, with management noting that the price decline provided an opportunity to grow reserves. The largest cryptocurrency fell more than 6% in August, the worst performance since February. “Given the decline in bitcoin price during the month, we took the opportunity to strategically add to our treasury and currently hold over 52,000 BTC,” said CEO Fred Thiel. MARA remains on track to complete its Texas wind farm buildout by the fourth quarter, with all miners on-site and connected. Internationally, the company signed an agreement to buy a 64% stake in Exaion, a subsidiary of EDF, with the option to increase to 75% by 2027. The deal aims to integrate MARA’s infrastructure with AI and edge solutions. MARA also opened its European headquarters in Paris, reinforcing its focus on sustainability, grid partnerships and the repurposing of unused energy. MARA shares fell 5% on Thursday and are down 14% year to date. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/05/mara-mines-705-btc-in-august-as-treasury-holdings-top-52-000
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.08+1.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,237.38+0.47%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0050769-6.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:58
Stablecoin Rally Predicted as Bank of England Opens to Stablecoins, $BEST Nears $15.6M

The post Stablecoin Rally Predicted as Bank of England Opens to Stablecoins, $BEST Nears $15.6M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Venezuela adopts $USDT to counter dollar shortages while the Bank of England opens to stablecoins through new initiatives; $BEST presale grows.  Venezuela is confronting critical dollar shortages, driven by stringent U.S. sanctions and limitations on oil export revenues. In response, the government has increasingly turned to Tether’s $USDT – a dollar-pegged stablecoin – as an alternative financial lifeline. A world away, the Bank of England is moving to more formally encourage its own stablecoins with initiatives like the Digital Pound Lab. Both moves signal just how rapidly crypto adoption is moving in today’s world, even on the national level. That’s good news for projects like Best Wallet, a leading non-custodial crypto Web3 wallet, and its official token, Best Wallet Token ($BEST). Venezuela Faces Against US Sanctions with Move to $USDT Since June 2025, businesses and state entities like PDVSA have been able to convert bolívars to $USDT through approved banks and wallets. In July alone, approximately $119M in $USDT entered the private sector, cushioning the economic blow amid a 14% year-on-year decline in foreign-currency injections. While this crypto pivot offers vital liquidity and smoother trade financing, it comes with risks. As a centrally controlled stablecoin, $USDT has proven vulnerable: Tether previously froze assets linked to PDVSA, a stark reminder of potential disruption in sanction-triggered scenarios. But US sanctions have forced PVDSA to start embracing digital currencies steadily since last year, a process helped along by the rapid growth of stablecoins in 2025, in particular by $USDT, the stablecoin leader with a $168B market cap. Why stablecoins? Because they are pegged to a fiat currency, stablecoins can be used anywhere fiat can; because they live on the blockchain, stablecoins can be traded round-the-clock and payments settle nearly instantly. Stablecoin utility despite Venezuela’s less-than-ideal circumstances has caused other countries to…
Union
U$0.01108+10.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093-0.70%
Capverse
CAP$0.13634+15.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:57
SEC and CFTC Team Up For New Crypto Push

The post SEC and CFTC Team Up For New Crypto Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC and CFTC are joining forces to launch a new series of Crypto Policy Roundtables on new areas of interest. Topics include prediction markets, 24/7 TradFi trading, “innovation exemptions” from law enforcement, and more. Many of these changes would be quite sweeping, broadly aligning with Trump’s laissez-faire agenda towards crypto. Still, rapid radical restructuring could damage market confidence in unforeseen ways. Sponsored Sponsored SEC and CFTC Unite The SEC and CFTC have both been working to reform crypto regulations, and they’ve been making a lot of breakthroughs. Since the CFTC was reduced to one Commissioner, it’s been undertaking drastic actions to turbocharge the process. Now, the two agencies are joining forces: “It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve. By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors and all Americans,” the Commissions’ Chairs claimed in a joint statement. Sponsored Sponsored In the short term, the SEC and CFTC are expanding the Crypto Policy Roundtables, which have been influencing federal Web3 policy for several months now. The two Commissions declared a series of interest areas that these Roundtables will focus on, clearly stating their next policy goals. Many of these areas share one common theme: a laissez-faire attitude and a reduction in crypto enforcement. For example, the statement called attention to prediction markets, hoping to make them available to the US “regardless of where the jurisdictional lines fall.” This aligns with the CFTC’s recent move to reduce enforcement on Polymarket. A Wishlist of Radical Changes The SEC and CFTC set several even more drastic goals. For example, they floated opening certain TradFi markets to crypto-style 24/7 trading instead…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.457+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093-0.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+2.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:56
Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.01108+10.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.06074+0.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.457+1.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.