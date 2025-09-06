Ozak AI Surpasses $2.64 Million Raised—Why First-Time Investors Are Flocking to This High-Growth AI Token for Life-Changing Returns

The post Ozak AI Surpasses $2.64 Million Raised—Why First-Time Investors Are Flocking to This High-Growth AI Token for Life-Changing Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ozak AI pre-sale has attracted market attention, raising more than 2.64 million dollars as it continues through its stages. Ozak AI is now in Stage 5 and has a token worth a price of 0.01, which was 0.001 in Stage 1 and has now grown 40 times in a few months. Over 844 million tokens have been sold already and the initiative is on track to launch to its $1 target, with suggestions that early investors could earn 20,000% returns. Having a total fixed supply and having a large part of it distributed among those who act as presale supporters, Ozak AI has proven to be one of the most discussed projects of 2025, integrating AI into the innovation and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) to make its contribution unforgettable in the market. OZK artificial intelligence presale surpasses the mark of 2.64M with the increase in the investor interest The hype over Ozak AI still persists and the organization has already collected more than $2.64 million and sold more than 844 million tokens. This remarkable number speaks of the increasing confidence not only of veteran users but also of novices who perceive the project as more than a crypto pre-sale novelty. At an early price of $0.01 and currently $0.01, the presale reflects not only investor enthusiasm but also healthy fundamentals. This enables Ozak AI, unlike most others, to incorporate AI-powered prediction agents, the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), and data vault technology to build a decentralized model of real-world utility. As usage grows, investors are becoming increasingly convinced that the tokenomics of Ozak AI and its blistering presale development have placed it in the breakthrough category of crypto assets. Here is why first-time investors are viewing Ozak AI as the new potential wealth-building opportunity Ozak AI has been attracting…