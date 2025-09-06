2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
SOL Strategies Debuts in U.S. Market Via Planned Nasdaq Listing on September 9

SOL Strategies Debuts in U.S. Market Via Planned Nasdaq Listing on September 9

The post SOL Strategies Debuts in U.S. Market Via Planned Nasdaq Listing on September 9 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SOL Strategies, a Canadian-based publicly traded company that is focused on accumulating Solana coins, has announced its final approval to debut in the United States market. On Friday, SOL Strategies announced that it received a green light to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ). SOL Strategies Officially Enters the U.S. Market According to …
CoinPedia2025/09/06 04:10
SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Fraud

SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Fraud

TLDR SEC launches new task force to fight cross-border fraud in U.S. markets. Foreign firms face tighter scrutiny for stock manipulation and false promos. SEC cracks down on pump-and-dump schemes tied to overseas companies. Gatekeepers enabling cross-border fraud face tougher SEC oversight. Digital assets, offshore listings targeted in SEC’s global fraud crackdown. The U.S. Securities [...] The post SEC Launches Task Force to Tackle Cross-Border Fraud appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/06 04:09
Ozak AI Surpasses $2.64 Million Raised—Why First-Time Investors Are Flocking to This High-Growth AI Token for Life-Changing Returns

Ozak AI Surpasses $2.64 Million Raised—Why First-Time Investors Are Flocking to This High-Growth AI Token for Life-Changing Returns

The post Ozak AI Surpasses $2.64 Million Raised—Why First-Time Investors Are Flocking to This High-Growth AI Token for Life-Changing Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ozak AI pre-sale has attracted market attention, raising more than 2.64 million dollars as it continues through its stages. Ozak AI is now in Stage 5 and has a token worth a price of 0.01, which was 0.001 in Stage 1 and has now grown 40 times in a few months. Over 844 million tokens have been sold already and the initiative is on track to launch to its $1 target, with suggestions that early investors could earn 20,000% returns. Having a total fixed supply and having a large part of it distributed among those who act as presale supporters, Ozak AI has proven to be one of the most discussed projects of 2025, integrating AI into the innovation and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) to make its contribution unforgettable in the market. OZK artificial intelligence presale surpasses the mark of 2.64M with the increase in the investor interest The hype over Ozak AI still persists and the organization has already collected more than $2.64 million and sold more than 844 million tokens. This remarkable number speaks of the increasing confidence not only of veteran users but also of novices who perceive the project as more than a crypto pre-sale novelty. At an early price of $0.01 and currently $0.01, the presale reflects not only investor enthusiasm but also healthy fundamentals. This enables Ozak AI, unlike most others, to incorporate AI-powered prediction agents, the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), and data vault technology to build a decentralized model of real-world utility. As usage grows, investors are becoming increasingly convinced that the tokenomics of Ozak AI and its blistering presale development have placed it in the breakthrough category of crypto assets. Here is why first-time investors are viewing Ozak AI as the new potential wealth-building opportunity Ozak AI has been attracting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:08
Ozzy Osbourne’s First Major Televised Tribute Is Coming Very Soon

Ozzy Osbourne's First Major Televised Tribute Is Coming Very Soon

The post Ozzy Osbourne’s First Major Televised Tribute Is Coming Very Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 MTV VMAs will honor Ozzy Osbourne with a tribute medley featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia ) Getty Images for iHeartMedia It hasn’t been long since the world lost Ozzy Osbourne, and the mourning hasn’t stopped. The metal legend’s legacy will take time to properly honor, and that process continues this weekend at the MTV Video Music Awards. A major tribute to Osbourne is set to take place during the 2025 VMAs. This year’s show will air live Sunday, September 7 on CBS at 8:00 PM ET. Yungblud and Aerosmith to Tribute Ozzy The medley performance will include Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt, all of whom shared a connection with Osbourne in the final stretch of his life. Tyler, 77, attended Black Sabbath’s final hometown show in July at Villa Park in Birmingham. Bettencourt played with Osbourne at that concert and has continued to honor him live. Yungblud had grown close to Osbourne in recent years. The two collaborated on the 2022 music video for “The Funeral,” which also featured Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76, not long after appearing publicly for the final time at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, U.K., where Black Sabbath got its start. That event turned into an informal farewell, with Osbourne appearing briefly to thank fans and support an all-star rock lineup that included Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Mastodon, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Alice in Chains. The VMAs performance will be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:06
TMTG acquires 684M CRO tokens as part of Crypto.com partnership

TMTG acquires 684M CRO tokens as part of Crypto.com partnership

The post TMTG acquires 684M CRO tokens as part of Crypto.com partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) closed a deal with Crypto.com to acquire 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens, marking one of the largest corporate commitments to the digital asset so far. The transaction, valued at roughly $178 million at current prices, was structured as a 50% stock and 50% cash exchange, according to the Sept. 5 announcement. TMTG said it paid about $0.15 per token for the assets, which represent roughly 2% of CRO’s circulating supply. Strategic partnership The agreement expands a partnership designed to integrate CRO into Trump Media’s Truth Social and Truth+ platforms. The token will be used in a rewards system powered by Crypto.com’s wallet infrastructure. The company said the arrangement also strengthens plans for its newly formed subsidiary, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc., which has a pending merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. to create a digital asset treasury business focused on accumulating CRO. Crypto.com will provide custody for the tokens under its institutional-grade storage program. Both the CRO tokens and Trump Media shares involved in the swap are subject to a lockup period. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said: “This is the first of many steps to driving utility and value for CRO and the Cronos blockchain.” Market and political backdrop The purchase comes as Trump-linked ventures accelerate their push into digital assets. Earlier this week, Trump-backed American Bitcoin began trading on the Nasdaq, while World Liberty Financial tokens made their public debut. Meanwhile, another affiliated firm, Thumzup, has outlined plans to acquire thousands of Dogecoin mining rigs. Despite the fanfare, markets had a muted reaction to the development. DJT shares fell 1.5% to $16.51, while CRO dropped…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:05
635 Dormant BTC Wake in September’s First Week, 500 Tied to a 2017 Whale

635 Dormant BTC Wake in September's First Week, 500 Tied to a 2017 Whale

More than 9,000 dormant bitcoins moved in August after years of silence. September is now showing its own stirrings, with a slew of 2017 wallets waking and pushing the edge once more. September Sees Sleeping Bitcoin Wallets Stir Last month, 9,062 BTC left vintage addresses, shifting onchain for either sale or consolidation. September is now […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:05
Chainlink price prediction 2025-2031: A strong buy sentiment for LINK?

Chainlink price prediction 2025-2031: A strong buy sentiment for LINK?

Key takeaways Chainlink (LINK) emerged as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market. It provides a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts with real-world data, influencing the current price. As the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology continues to grow, Chainlink’s innovative solutions have attracted significant attention from investors and developers alike. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:05
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Japanese Yen ahead of LDP leadership vote

Japanese Yen ahead of LDP leadership vote

The post Japanese Yen ahead of LDP leadership vote appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is up against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with the USD/JPY pair edging lower and trading at around 147.25 following the publication of US employment figures. The Japanese currency rallied slightly, benefiting from a weaker USD, but it remains trapped in a climate of uncertainty. Investors are looking ahead to Monday’s internal vote of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which could pave the way for a new leadership contest and threaten the position of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Meanwhile, markets continue to scrutinize signals from the Bank of Japan (BoJ), as rising wages and stubborn inflation maintain expectations of monetary tightening before the end of the year. USD/JPY Technical analysis: Trapped in a range amid growing uncertainty The USD/JPY pair falls sharply following the publication of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, which showed only 22,000 new jobs created in August, compared with the 75,000 expected, and down sharply from the 79,000 created in July. As a result, the currency pair continues its uncertain evolution in a wide horizontal range between 146.50 and 149.00, in place since the beginning of August. Despite the spike in volatility that followed the US employment report, no clear trend seems yet to be emerging for USD/JPY in the short term. USD/JPY 1-hour chart. Source: FXStreet In this context, traders will be keeping an eye on the next catalyst, which will be the internal vote of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) scheduled for Monday. Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.74% -0.77% -0.79% -0.10% -1.11% -1.13% -0.89% EUR 0.74% -0.01% -0.16% 0.64% -0.28% -0.37% -0.15% GBP…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:03
Kyle Samani set to chair $1B Solana treasury backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump

Kyle Samani set to chair $1B Solana treasury backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump

The post Kyle Samani set to chair $1B Solana treasury backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Multicoin’s Kyle Samani is expected to chair a $1B Solana treasury backed by Galaxy and Jump. The fund would surpass Upexi’s $400M NAV, making it the largest Solana treasury so far. Kyle Samani is expected to become chairman of a Solana-focused digital asset trust backed by Multicoin, Galaxy, and Jump Trading, according to a Blockworks report. The firm would be formed via a takeover of a publicly traded entity, though the deal has not yet closed. A $1 billion raise would more than double Upexi’s $400 million Solana holdings, making it the largest SOL treasury to date. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kyle-samani-chairman-solana-dat-multicoin-galaxy-jump/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:02
