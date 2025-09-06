2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Ripple Swell 2025: Big Names, Bigger Plans – XRP Traders Take Note

Ripple Swell 2025: Big Names, Bigger Plans – XRP Traders Take Note

The gathering, now in its ninth year, will bring together financial heavyweights, regulators, and crypto leaders to map out the […] The post Ripple Swell 2025: Big Names, Bigger Plans – XRP Traders Take Note appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/06 04:16
OG Bitcoiner Explains Why Ripple’s XRP, SOL, And ETH Will Never Flippen BTC Market Cap ⋆ ZyCrypto

OG Bitcoiner Explains Why Ripple's XRP, SOL, And ETH Will Never Flippen BTC Market Cap ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post OG Bitcoiner Explains Why Ripple’s XRP, SOL, And ETH Will Never Flippen BTC Market Cap ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Branded ‘The Flippening’ by market observers, this new hypothetical is defined loosely as the point at which competing blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH), Ripple-affiliated XRP, and Solana (SOL) could replace Bitcoin as the largest and best capitalized blockchain. So, will the event come to pass? One popular Bitcoin OG has boldly asserted that prominent alternative cryptocurrencies are never going to surpass BTC and claim the ‘king of the cryptoverse’ title. Why Bitcoin Will Conserve Its Premium Status Pierre Rochard took to X on Friday to elaborate why he doesn’t believe in terms of market capitalization and overall valuation that Ether, SOL, or XRP will overtake Bitcoin. XRP, SOL, and ETH will fail to flippen bitcoin because they embraced the utility thesis of crypto: that the native token would accrue value as others used their blockchain. The reality is that any successful company is going to launch their own blockchain. Bitcoin’s monetary… https://t.co/YKFbr8BUI2 — Pierre Rochard (@BitcoinPierre) September 5, 2025 Rochard suggested that embracing the utility thesis of crypto will derail these altcoins. Case in point, the value of Ripple’s XRP is believed to increase if the token gains more popularity as a means of international payments. Ethereum, meanwhile, is the largest smart contract platform and DeFi, which largely lives on the second-largest blockchain, today holds vast amounts in total value locked. On the contrary, Bitcoin’s price, as Rochard contends, does not depend on the number of people utilizing it for transactions. Instead, the foremost crypto’s monetary thesis comes from decentralization, censorship resistance, capped supply, as well as various network effects.   Advertisement &nbsp The staunch Bitcoiner claims that any renowned company will be perfectly capable of establishing its own blockchain and capturing the use cases presented by altcoins. Could Solana topple Bitcoin? It seems insane to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 04:16
BREAKING: The Platform Previously Targeted by Germany Is Allegedly Still Holding Over $5 Billion in Bitcoin

BREAKING: The Platform Previously Targeted by Germany Is Allegedly Still Holding Over $5 Billion in Bitcoin

The Bitcoins that the German government recently seized and sold may still have large amounts of BTC at their source. Continue Reading: BREAKING: The Platform Previously Targeted by Germany Is Allegedly Still Holding Over $5 Billion in Bitcoin
Coinstats 2025/09/06 04:16
Top Meme Coins to Invest in for Massive Gains in the Next 45 Days: Are These Memecoins Worth a $100 Shot?

Top Meme Coins to Invest in for Massive Gains in the Next 45 Days: Are These Memecoins Worth a $100 Shot?

Whales and retail traders alike are betting big on projects that blend culture, community, and crypto magic, aside from having […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in for Massive Gains in the Next 45 Days: Are These Memecoins Worth a $100 Shot? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/06 04:15
The ECB’s rate cut cycle is probably over – ABN AMRO

The ECB's rate cut cycle is probably over – ABN AMRO

The post The ECB’s rate cut cycle is probably over – ABN AMRO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Governing Council kept policy on hold in July, and is likely to remain on hold at the September meeting and for the foreseeable future, ABN AMRO’s economists Nick Kounis and Bill Divney report. ECB is ‘well positioned’ to face the upcoming tariff impact and uncertainty “President Lagarde has said that the ECB is ‘well positioned’ to face the coming period of tariff impact and uncertainty. Despite the expected undershoot of the 2% inflation target, the GC seems minded to look through this on the expectation that inflation will return to target in 2027. Although the ECB’s inflation projections in June factored in one more 25bp rate cut (based on market rate expectations at the time), we doubt the Governing Council is minded to fine-tune policy to that degree.” “The ECB will publish updated projections for the macroeconomic outlook alongside the decision. The new forecasts will unlikely change much compared to the June vintage. There have been headwinds for the growth outlook, though we expect the ECB to ramp up its assumptions for Germany’s fiscal stimulus, while recent data has been stronger than expected. Similarly, the projections for inflation are unlikely to change much, not least because the ECB has returned to its agnostic view of the impact of tariffs on inflation.” “Recent weeks have seen continued escalation of bond market worries about public finances as well as the outlook for bond supply. Political instability in France has also added some fuel to this move. ECB President Lagarde will most likely be asked by journalists whether this causing concern at the central bank and under what conditions it would employ its tools to calm markets down. In our view, market moves to date are not even close to levels that would trigger any kind of response from the ECB, either…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/06 04:15
Neurolov and Qitmeer Partner to Drive Decentralized AI Compute and Web3 Payments

Neurolov and Qitmeer Partner to Drive Decentralized AI Compute and Web3 Payments

Neurolov taps Qitmeer Network to build decentralized compute and scalable Web3 payments by merging AI innovation with secure blockchain infrastructure.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/06 04:15
Trump Jr. Invests in Crypto, Thumzup Buys Bitcoin and DOGE

Trump Jr. Invests in Crypto, Thumzup Buys Bitcoin and DOGE

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-thumzup-crypto-investment/
Coinstats 2025/09/06 04:13
Hedera Selected as Blockchain Partner for Wyoming’s $FRNT State Stablecoin

Hedera Selected as Blockchain Partner for Wyoming's $FRNT State Stablecoin

TLDR: Wyoming’s FRNT stablecoin, backed by dollars and Treasuries, expands to Hedera for fast and secure payments. Hedera was selected for FRNT after meeting strict requirements on speed, reliability, and regulatory alignment. FRNT interest earnings from Treasury holdings will support Wyoming’s School Foundation Program for public education. Hedera offers carbon-negative transactions with 10,000 TPS, giving [...] The post Hedera Selected as Blockchain Partner for Wyoming’s $FRNT State Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/06 04:12
Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserve Holdings Jump With 43,937 LINK Addition

Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserve Holdings Jump With 43,937 LINK Addition

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/06 04:11
Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era for Brazilian Investors

Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era for Brazilian Investors

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era for Brazilian Investors A groundbreaking shift is underway in Brazil’s financial landscape. Itaú Asset, the nation’s largest asset manager, has officially launched a dedicated Itaú crypto division. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for digital assets in Latin America’s largest economy, signaling a strong institutional embrace of the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. With over 1 trillion reais ($185 billion) under management, Itaú Asset’s foray into crypto is not just news; it’s a powerful endorsement. Why the Itaú Crypto Division is a Game-Changer The establishment of the Itaú crypto division is a testament to the evolving perception of digital assets within traditional finance. For years, cryptocurrencies were often viewed with skepticism, but their potential for unique returns is now undeniable. An Itaú representative highlighted that cryptocurrencies offer the possibility of special alpha returns. This means they can potentially outperform traditional markets, adding significant value to diversified portfolios. Moreover, the inherent volatility of the crypto market, often seen as a drawback, is now recognized as a source of substantial opportunities. Savvy asset managers can leverage these price fluctuations to generate considerable gains for their clients. This proactive approach by a financial giant like Itaú could redefine investment strategies across the region. Navigating the Digital Frontier: Opportunities and Insights The launch of the Itaú crypto division opens several avenues for investors and the broader market. It provides a more secure and regulated pathway for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients to access digital assets. This institutional backing can lend credibility and stability to a market often characterized by rapid shifts. Enhanced Access: Investors gain access to a curated selection of cryptocurrencies through a trusted financial institution. Professional Management: Expertise in managing volatile assets can mitigate risks while capitalizing on opportunities. Market Maturation: Increased institutional participation often leads to greater market liquidity and more robust infrastructure. Diversification Benefits: Cryptocurrencies can offer low correlation with traditional assets, providing valuable diversification. However, it is crucial to understand that while opportunities abound, the crypto market remains dynamic. Education and a clear understanding of risk are paramount for any investor considering digital assets. What Does the Itaú Crypto Division Mean for Brazilian Investors? For the average Brazilian investor, the Itaú crypto division signifies a growing legitimization of cryptocurrencies. It suggests that digital assets are moving from the fringes to the mainstream. This development could pave the way for other major financial institutions to follow suit, further integrating crypto into the conventional financial system. This move by Itaú Asset also reflects a broader global trend of institutional adoption. From major banks exploring blockchain technology to sovereign wealth funds investing in crypto-related companies, the shift is clear. Brazil, with its innovative financial sector, is now at the forefront of this evolution in Latin America. As more capital flows into the digital asset space through regulated channels, we can anticipate increased market sophistication and potentially new financial products tailored to crypto investments. This is a thrilling time for anyone watching the intersection of traditional finance and cutting-edge technology. Looking Ahead: The Future of Digital Assets with the Itaú Crypto Division The establishment of the Itaú crypto division is more than just a new department; it’s a strategic declaration. It underscores a belief in the long-term potential of digital assets to generate significant returns and reshape investment portfolios. This bold step by Brazil’s largest asset manager could very well serve as a blueprint for other financial institutions worldwide. As the digital asset space continues to mature, we can expect further innovation, regulatory clarity, and a deeper integration into global financial systems. For investors, this means a wider array of choices and potentially more sophisticated tools to navigate this exciting new frontier. The future of finance is increasingly digital, and Itaú Asset is leading the charge in Brazil. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Itaú Asset? A1: Itaú Asset is Brazil’s largest asset manager, overseeing more than 1 trillion reais (approximately $185 billion) in assets. It is part of Itaú Unibanco, one of Latin America’s largest financial conglomerates. Q2: Why did Itaú Asset launch a dedicated crypto division? A2: Itaú Asset launched the Itaú crypto division to capitalize on the potential for special alpha returns offered by cryptocurrencies. They recognize that the market’s volatility can create significant investment opportunities for their clients. Q3: What does this mean for institutional investors in Brazil? A3: This provides institutional and high-net-worth investors in Brazil with a more regulated, secure, and professionally managed avenue to invest in digital assets, potentially diversifying their portfolios and accessing new growth opportunities. Q4: Are there risks associated with investing through the Itaú crypto division? A4: While institutional backing adds a layer of professionalism, all cryptocurrency investments carry inherent risks due to market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence and understand the risks involved. Q5: Will this encourage other Brazilian financial institutions to enter the crypto space? A5: It is highly probable. As the largest player, Itaú Asset’s move often sets a precedent and could encourage other major financial institutions in Brazil to explore or expand their own digital asset offerings. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial updates from the world of digital finance to a wider audience. Join the conversation and let us know your thoughts on this significant development. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption in the digital asset space. This post Revolutionary: Itaú Crypto Division Unlocks New Era for Brazilian Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/06 04:10
