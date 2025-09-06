Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Shares His Crypto Investment Strategy

Once a vocal crypto skeptic, high-profile investor Kevin O'Leary has gone all-in on the industry. The prominent "Shark Tank" star is now a key investor in Bitzero, an energy infrastructure company focused on Bitcoin mining. In a podcast with BeInCrypto, O'Leary stated that the crypto cycle is here to stay. He confirmed that he invests in four specific areas: Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and the mining industry. Meanwhile, Bitzero President Mohammed Bakhashwain explained why clean energy is the key to successful Bitcoin mining. Mr. Wonderful's Great Reversal Kevin O'Leary's transformative stance on crypto exemplifies the experience of many investors who have leapt from traditional finance to the digital assets sector. Sponsored Sponsored In an interview with CNBC six years ago, "Mr. Wonderful" used adjectives like "worthless" and "garbage" to describe Bitcoin. Now, his portfolio is filled with cryptocurrency investments. "I also own tokens. I have a whole research team that works on this now. If I want exposure to crypto, I only need three positions now – I used to have 27. But if you statistically look at the volatility of just Bitcoin and Ethereum and a stablecoin for liquidity… That's all I need to own," O'Leary told BeInCrypto. The Shark Tank investor added that his earlier hesitation to invest in the crypto sector was due to its lack of regulatory clarity. "You have to remember, back at that time, the regulator was not on board. It was a hostile regulatory environment in every geography, not just the United States," he said, adding, "I didn't have any choice but to take a stance in alignment with regulators. When things started to change, notably in Switzerland and Canada, where they brought the first ETF for Bitcoin, then I also changed." O'Leary has come a long way since then. He explained why Bitcoin…