Bitcoin Price Air Gap Spotted: Key BTC Recovery Price to Watch

The post Bitcoin Price Air Gap Spotted: Key BTC Recovery Price to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Air gap models hint at a Bitcoin price breakout to $185,000. Key short-term range comes in at $114,000 to $116,000 for holders. Bitcoin ETF inflows slowed, showing weaker demand from traditional finance. The recent air gap analysis for Bitcoin price showed recovery targets of $167,000 to $185,000, based on links to global money supply and gold. The data was disclosed on September 1, 2025, through research shared by Tephra Digital and supported by Glassnode market updates. Bitcoin Price: Air Gap Signals Rally to $185,000 The idea of a BTC air gap came from comparing its price to broader financial benchmarks. Tephra Digital published charts using lagged data against the global M2 money supply and gold. The first chart applied a 102-day lag with M2, while the second used a 200-day lag with gold performance. Both suggested that Bitcoin price could climb toward $167,000 to $185,000 if past correlations holds. Bitcoin Price Air Gap Outlook | Source: Glasnode The M2 comparison implied a level near $167,000 within the next 102 days. The gold model pointed higher, with a possible $185,000 target in 200 days. These numbers did not come from direct forecasts but from the way Bitcoin price has historically tracked global liquidity and gold prices with a delay. This view was also linked to market activity on exchanges. Glassnode data showed funding rates near $366,000 per hour. Meanwhile, that level was seen as neutral as it sat between overheated peaks above $1 million per hour earlier in 2024. However, a weaker phase below $300,000 per hour is expected in 2025. Analysts said this showed demand was steady but not strongly rising. Is Bitcoin Price Falling due to Cooling Demand? It is worth noting that market sentiment in M2 terms pointed to slowing inflows from traditional finance. Spot exchange-traded…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:33
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Shares His Crypto Investment Strategy

The post Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Shares His Crypto Investment Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Once a vocal crypto skeptic, high-profile investor Kevin O’Leary has gone all-in on the industry. The prominent “Shark Tank” star is now a key investor in Bitzero, an energy infrastructure company focused on Bitcoin mining. In a podcast with BeInCrypto, O’Leary stated that the crypto cycle is here to stay. He confirmed that he invests in four specific areas: Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and the mining industry. Meanwhile, Bitzero President Mohammed Bakhashwain explained why clean energy is the key to successful Bitcoin mining. Mr. Wonderful’s Great Reversal Kevin O’Leary’s transformative stance on crypto exemplifies the experience of many investors who have leapt from traditional finance to the digital assets sector.  Sponsored Sponsored In an interview with CNBC six years ago, “Mr. Wonderful” used adjectives like “worthless” and “garbage” to describe Bitcoin. Now, his portfolio is filled with cryptocurrency investments.  “I also own tokens. I have a whole research team that works on this now. If I want exposure to crypto, I only need three positions now – I used to have 27. But if you statistically look at the volatility of just Bitcoin and Ethereum and a stablecoin for liquidity… That’s all I need to own,” O’Leary told BeInCrypto.  The Shark Tank investor added that his earlier hesitation to invest in the crypto sector was due to its lack of regulatory clarity. “You have to remember, back at that time, the regulator was not on board. It was a hostile regulatory environment in every geography, not just the United States,” he said, adding, “I didn’t have any choice but to take a stance in alignment with regulators. When things started to change, notably in Switzerland and Canada, where they brought the first ETF for Bitcoin, then I also changed.”  O’Leary has come a long way since then. He explained why Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:32
Stray Kids Score A Career Win As The Band’s New Smash Single Arrives

The post Stray Kids Score A Career Win As The Band’s New Smash Single Arrives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stray Kids celebrate with “Ceremony” becoming a top 40 hit in the U.K. and Karma breaking into the albums top 10 on one tally. In this image released on October 6, 2024, Changbin, Seungmin, I.N, Felix, HAN, Hyunjin, Lee Know and Bang Chan of Stray Kids arrive at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images Stray Kids invade the charts in the United Kingdom this week with wins on both the singles and albums lists. The band’s new full-length Karma opens inside the top 10 on one tally, and nearly does the same on several other rosters, while its lead single “Ceremony” manages a lofty start across a mix of sales and streaming-based charts. “Ceremony” Debuts on Four Charts “Ceremony” proves to be one of Stray Kids’ better-performing singles in Britain as it launches. The dance-pop cut arrives on four tallies at once, beginning at No. 37 on the Official Singles chart, becoming an instant top 40 smash. The latest Stray Kids tune also starts at No. 68 on the Official Streaming chart, as the group’s music is connecting with a large audience in the U.K. on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music – though the numbers there don’t match the band’s sales strength. Sales Drive Success for “Ceremony” The real power behind “Ceremony” comes from purchases, which is not unusual for a big new release from a K-pop giant. The song launches at No. 29 on the Official Singles Sales chart and four spaces higher, at No. 25, on the Official Singles Downloads list. Streaming vs. Downloads for Stray Kids While “Ceremony” is a solid streaming success, Stray Kids’career wins are still tilted toward pure purchases. The band has now placed just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to Take a Backseat as Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shine Brighter in 2025

Meme coins are once again the talk of the crypto world, but not all are moving at the same pace. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been holding its ground, but its growth curve shows signs of slowing. In contrast, Pepe Coin (PEPE) remains lively but may be peaking. Meanwhile, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is building momentum with
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:30
SEC announces cross-border task force to combat fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission has formed a new cross-border task force to combat transnational fraud, including pump-and-dump schemes. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission will take the fight against fraud to foreign-based companies with a new cross-border task…
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:29
Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Litecoin As 100x Gains Could Happen After Tipped The Best Crypto To Buy Now

This project is built on the secure bedrock of Ethereum Layer 2 technology. Layer Brett is positioning itself as a […] The post Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Litecoin As 100x Gains Could Happen After Tipped The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 04:29
USD/CAD steadies near 1.3800 as Canada jobs slump offsets US Dollar weakness

The post USD/CAD steadies near 1.3800 as Canada jobs slump offsets US Dollar weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD steadies near 1.3800 after rebounding from a four-day low. Canada shed 65.5K jobs in August, unemployment rose to 7.1%, boosting BoC rate cut bets. US NFP showed only 22K jobs added, with unemployment at 4.3%, dragging the US Dollar and Treasury yields lower. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens on Friday after dismal labor market data, but broad US Dollar (USD) softness following a weak US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report kept USD/CAD’s upside in check. The pair is holding near the 1.3800 handle, rebounding from a four-day low in the aftermath of the release. Canada’s economy shed 65.5K jobs in August, marking the steepest decline since January 2022, following a 40,800 drop in the previous month, and sharply missing forecasts for a 7,500 gain. While the Unemployment Rate rose to 7.1% from 6.9%. The Participation Rate slipped to 65.1%, pointing to broader labor market slack, though Average Hourly Wages rose 3.6% YoY, up from 3.5% previously. The weak report reinforced expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will cut rates at its September 17 meeting, weighing on the Loonie. In fixed income markets, Canadian government bond yields fell sharply, with the 10-year yield dropping to 3.26%, its lowest level since June 24, as investors ramped up bets on BoC easing. The slump in domestic yields deepened pressure on the CAD, offsetting the effect of broad US Dollar weakness. In the United States, the August NFP report also undershot expectations, with the economy adding only 22K jobs versus the 75K forecast. The Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.3%, its highest since late 2021, while wage growth held steady at 0.3% MoM and 3.7% YoY. The data drove US Treasury yields lower, with the 10-year at 4.09% and the 2-year at 3.50%, both at their lowest since April 7. The US Dollar Index…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:27
Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies Gets Approval To List On Nasdaq

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:24
Crypto Markets Trade Sideways as August Jobs Report Disappoints

The post Crypto Markets Trade Sideways as August Jobs Report Disappoints appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin stabilizes near $111,000 while investors weigh economic data and regulatory signals. Major digital assets traded mostly sideways on Friday, Sept. 5, as investors digested fresh U.S. employment data showing slower job growth and a rising unemployment rate. Bitcoin (BTC) ticked up 1% over the past 24 hours to $111,000, bringing its weekly gain to 2%. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.5% on the day to $4,290, down 1% over the week. BTC Chart Meanwhile, XRP is trading flat on the day at $2.82, and Solana (SOL) dropped 1% to $202. Notably, the NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training) memecoin is bucking the trend by surging 33% on the day following the jobs data. “Bitcoin has stabilised around $110–111k, which is about 10% below all-time highs, while Gold is pushing higher,” James Harris, Group CEO of Tesseract, said in comments shared with The Defiant. “That divergence is notable; we’d expect more correlation in today’s environment.” Tether’s move into the gold supply chain is also worth mentioning, Harris explained. “With $8.7B already held in gold reserves, their strategy seems clear: position gold as a kind of ‘natural Bitcoin’,” he said. “For investors wary of fiat debasement, BTC and gold are increasingly seen as the safe-haven trades.” The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.7% over the past 24 hours to $3.9 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 56% and Ethereum at 13%, according to CoinGecko. Liquidations and ETFs Over the past 24 hours, nearly $328 million in crypto positions were liquidated, including $191 million of long positions and $137 million of shorts, per CoinGlass. Bitcoin led with over $118 million in liquidations, followed by Ethereum at $106 million. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $227 million in net outflows on Thursday, according to SoSoValue. Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs posted a fourth consecutive day…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 04:23
Bitcoin Tumbles to $110K Again After More Disappointing Jobs Data

A weak jobs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed the gloomy employment outlook previously reported by human resources firm ADP. More Weak Jobs Data Triggers Second BTC Sell-off, Price Revisits $110K Just a day after New Jersey-based human resources giant ADP sent bitcoin ( BTC) below $110K with lower-than-expected private sector employment numbers, […]
Coinstats2025/09/06 04:20
