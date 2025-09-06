MEXC burza
SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable
The post SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC and CFTC plan a joint crypto regulatory roundtable on September 29, 2025. Focus on regulatory coordination and market clarity. No major institutional funding announcements yet. The SEC and CFTC will host a roundtable on September 29, 2025, to discuss regulatory alignment for cryptocurrency markets, featuring SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham. This collaboration seeks to resolve jurisdictional overlaps and enhance market clarity, potentially affecting major crypto assets like ETH and BTC, fostering industry confidence and innovation. SEC and CFTC Align on Crypto Oversight Strategies The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced their plans to host a joint regulatory roundtable on September 29, 2025. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham will lead the discussion to explore opportunities for cross-agency regulatory coordination in the crypto asset market. Areas of focus will include harmonizing definitions of products and trading platforms, simplifying reporting and data standards, and unifying capital and margin frameworks. This coordination aims to address past regulatory conflicts, particularly over assets such as Ethereum (ETH), and better serve public interests. Market reactions have been closely monitored, with industry participants anticipating potential impacts on major crypto assets like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). The joint statement from Atkins and Pham highlights a shift from prior “turf wars” towards collaborative regulatory clarity, inviting market participant engagement. Ethereum Surges 70% Amidst Regulatory Developments Did you know? The SEC and CFTC’s previous combined efforts on spot crypto products marked early steps for regulatory alignment, with prior conflicts over Ethereum’s status as a commodity or security. Ethereum is priced at $4,298.96, with a market cap of $518,907,300,159.73. In the past 90 days, its price rose by 70.90% with a 24-hour trading volume…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:47
Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.
Software consultant and DevOps expert, Patrick Lee Scott, shares his views on versioning and releases. Scott says that releasing a new version of a tool should be transparent, effortless, reliable, and informative. He explains how he arranges modular workflows with minor tweaks, such as parameter changes, to make this happen, and a new tool named vnext.
Hackernoon
2025/09/06 04:47
Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives
Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 04:45
The Most Style-Defining Moments Of The U.S. Open 2025
The post The Most Style-Defining Moments Of The U.S. Open 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amy Shiels, known for starring in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks (2017), wearing a bag by Courtgirl, bracelet by Tiffany’s, pearls by Mikimito, jacket by Lululemon, skirt by Viori and shoes by Alexander Wang. nadja sayej The U.S. Open is not just for tennis—it’s also for style. A-listers gather in the stands to show their support, make a statement with what they wear and perhaps answer the perennial question: Is tenniscore still alive and well? Some of the most outstanding looks in the stands at the 2025 edition suggest it is. With sports and lifestyle crossovers, this year’s edition of the U.S. Open, which runs until September 7, has been all about brand activations, carefully dressed celebrities and capsule collections that celebrate the art of the tennis match. Everyone from Issa Rae to Chanel Iman and Gunna has walked the blue carpet at the U.S. Open so far. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Issa Rae attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) Getty Images Preppy Chic Shines In The U.S. Open Stands Polo Ralph Lauren is the “official outfitter” of the U.S. Open, meaning that employees, WAGs and many athletes are decked out in the preppy American brand. Polo Ralph Lauren is the lifestyle sub-brand of Ralph Lauren, focusing on classic American preppy chic sportswear, and the celebrities at the event have worn it best. Some of the top celebrity styles include Ciara in a blue and white striped dress by Polo Ralph Lauren, while Chase Sui Wonders and Awkwafina were also spotted in fits from the iconic brand. The national anthem was sung by LaChanze, who wore a Ralph Lauren dress with jewelry by Alexis Bittar and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:45
WLFI Price Prediction
The post WLFI Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) price is below the $0.1867 resistance level that has capped upside attempts throughout the week. Sellers continue to defend the downtrend structure, while buyers are trying to build support around the $0.1800 area, keeping the token in a tight consolidation phase. WLFI Price Struggles To Break Resistance The 30-minute chart highlights a descending triangle formation, with price repeatedly failing to sustain momentum above $0.1867. The 20-EMA and VWAP lines are clustering around the same zone, reinforcing this resistance. On the downside, short-term support sits near $0.1810, where buyers have been defending intraday dips. Momentum remains balanced but fragile. RSI hovers around 50, suggesting neutral sentiment, while Bollinger Bands show compression, pointing toward a potential volatility breakout. For bulls, a decisive move above $0.1900 would be required to flip near-term momentum positive. Justin Sun’s Token Freeze Dispute Adds Pressure Market sentiment turned volatile after Justin Sun, an early investor in World Liberty Financial, said his WLFI tokens were “unreasonably frozen.” In his X post, Sun urged the team to unlock his holdings, arguing that early investors deserve equal treatment and that freezing tokens violates fundamental blockchain principles. Related: Justin Sun Presses World Liberty Financial to Release Frozen WLFI Tokens Sun’s intervention has amplified uncertainty around governance and investor confidence and his comments stressed that unilateral restrictions risk undermining the credibility of the WLFI ecosystem, raising concerns about fairness and transparency within the project. On-Chain Flows Reflect Investor Caution On-chain data shows continued net outflows, with a $1.79 million exit recorded on September 5 as WLFI traded at $0.1851. This marks the latest in a string of negative flows that began in late August, reflecting investor hesitation amid governance concerns. While occasional inflow spikes have appeared, the overall pattern leans bearish. Persistent outflows suggest that traders are reducing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:44
Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index s.a registered at 50.1, below expectations (53.1) in August
The post Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index s.a registered at 50.1, below expectations (53.1) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:42
Bitwise Makes Big Moves for Four Cryptos Including Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP!
The post Bitwise Makes Big Moves for Four Cryptos Including Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is almost certain that the US SEC will approve altcoins such as XRP and Solana (SOL), and it is expected to do so by the end of 2025. However, the US lags behind when it comes to altcoin ETFs, as Switzerland has many altcoin ETFs. At this point, crypto fund manager Bitwise made another move in Switzerland and launched 5 more crypto ETFs. According to the official statement, Bitwise stated that the products include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP, each fully backed by digital assets and integrated into traditional brokerage portfolios, as well as MSCI Digital Assets, which track a specific Top 20 Index. “The five flagship products we are listing in Switzerland will expand options for investors looking to tap into the full potential of cryptocurrency markets,” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director of Investment Strategy for Europe at Bitwise. “Europe is rapidly opening up to digital assets, and Switzerland is a leading and important market in the heart of the continent.” “Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP: An institutional-grade, liquid instrument that aims to maximize investor returns from ETH staking. Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP: designed for long-term investors and fully backed by BTC. Bitwise Solana Staking ETP: An institutional-grade, fully-backed ETP that offers access to Solana staking. Bitwise Physical XRP ETP: The product is 100% backed by XRP, the world’s fifth-largest crypto asset with a market capitalization exceeding $80 billion. Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP: This index tracks the performance of 20 leading investable cryptocurrencies, covering approximately 90% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitwise-makes-big-moves-for-four-cryptos-including-bitcoin-btc-and-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:40
Strategy confirms Bitcoin purchases are unaffected by new Nasdaq rules
The post Strategy confirms Bitcoin purchases are unaffected by new Nasdaq rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases remain unaffected by new Nasdaq regulations. Nasdaq now requires shareholder approval before companies can issue new shares for crypto purchases. Strategy confirmed today that Nasdaq’s new regulations on digital asset treasury formations will not impact its operations, including ATMs and capital markets activities. This indicates that its Bitcoin accumulation plans remain unaffected. Nasdaq’s new position on digital asset treasury formations doesn’t affect Strategy, our ATMs or our other capital markets activities. — Strategy (@Strategy) September 5, 2025 The stock exchange reportedly introduced requirements mandating companies to obtain shareholder approval before issuing new shares for crypto purchases. The rules aim to enhance transparency around corporate crypto investment strategies, particularly as more companies add digital assets to their balance sheets. Companies that fail to comply with these new requirements could face delisting or trading suspensions. Crypto stocks plummeted following reports of Nasdaq’s heightened scrutiny over stock listings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-purchases-nasdaq-rules/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:38
This new DOGE challenger could deliver generational wealth
Little Pepe surges in presale, raising $23m, challenging Dogecoin with massive early gains. Enter Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the new Dogecoin challenger that’s shaking up the meme coin market. While Dogecoin once soared to an impressive $90 billion market cap, LILPEPE…
Crypto.news
2025/09/06 04:37
SEC, CFTC Propose Making US Financial Markets 24/7 to Keep Up with Crypto
The post SEC, CFTC Propose Making US Financial Markets 24/7 to Keep Up with Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SEC and CFTC leaders proposed a “24/7 Markets” policy to bring U.S. securities trading online around the clock, citing the nonstop nature of crypto and global markets. They also floated plans to ease rules for prediction markets, perpetual derivatives, and DeFi trading in line with a unified “super-app” model for finance. Critics warned the reforms could be risky, while regulators said discussions will continue at a September 29 roundtable. The heads of America’s two top financial regulators floated several more aggressively pro-crypto proposals Friday, including one that would bring traditional finance markets online “24/7” in a bid to adapt the U.S. economy to the cadence of the digital asset market. SEC chair Paul Atkins and CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham announced the considerations in a joint statement focused on heralding “a new beginning” for both agencies, as markets for securities and non-securities, long held to vastly different regulatory standards, “increasingly converge.” The chairs, in that vein, today proposed a “24/7 Markets” policy that would bring securities exchanges online constantly. In the 154 years since continuous trading debuted on Wall Street, such markets have always followed a strict schedule, which since 1985 has kept markets open only during certain business hours on weekdays. Today, however, Atkins and Pham said that policy may need to change, to keep up with continuously active markets like crypto, gold, and foreign exchanges. “Further expanding trading hours could better align U.S. markets with the evolving reality of a global, always-on economy,” they said. The chairs added the caveat that expanded trading hours “may be more viable in some asset classes than others,” and that the agencies may not ultimately adopt a one-size-fits-all approach. The announcement follows a similar joint statement made Tuesday by both agency heads, proposing that spot crypto assets be allowed to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:35
Vijesti u trendu
Više
From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now
Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’
Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown
Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token
Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.