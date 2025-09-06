MEXC burza
Justin Bieber Doubles His Album With A Surprise Second Chapter
Justin Bieber Doubles His Album With A Surprise Second Chapter

Justin Bieber surprises fans with Swag II, which launches inside the top 10 on iTunes Top Albums chart while bundled with the original Swag and packed with 23 new tracks. Justin Bieber shocked fans just a few weeks ago by announcing a new album, Swag. The full-length arrived just hours after he let the world know about it, and the title became another big win on the Billboard charts, producing a number of successful tunes. It had long been rumored that another full-length was on the way from Bieber, but nobody knew exactly when it would surface. Swag II dropped at midnight on Friday (September 5) with very little warning, just like its predecessor. The Canadian pop star is already climbing on iTunes as Americans wake up and realize that there's a new project from one of the biggest names in music. At the time of writing, Swag II ranks at No. 6 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in America. The set will almost surely rise as Friday progresses and word spreads, especially since Bieber gave fans only a few hours to prepare for the release, and many might not even know of the title's existence. Swag II is currently the second-highest rising new entry on the iTunes Top Albums ranking in the U.S. It comes in just behind What No One's Thinking, the new EP from AJR, which opens at No. 5 — one spot above…
We Just Witnessed The Largest Bitcoin Whale Selloff Since 2022
Bitcoin is under pressure today, holding near the $110,000 mark, as new on-chain data reveals one of the largest whale distribution events in years. According to analyst @caueconomy on CryptoQuant, large holders with 1,000–10,000 BTC have cut down their reserves by more than 100,000 BTC over the past 30 days. Whale Distribution Hits Hard The
Chainlink’s targets for 2025 – Partnerships, ETFs, and a new ATH for LINK’s price?
Investors might need to wait for $30 to be reclaimed as support before expecting quick, intense rallies.
Trump Media Signs $105M Crypto Deal With Crypto.com Custody Partnership
Trump Media acquires 684.4M CRO tokens in $105M acquisition with Crypto.com Custody, the first multi-million-dollar corporation to go fully crypto.
Limitless High Five: AI Browsers & Billion-Dollar Hires
Welcome to your new weekly rundown on our limitless future.
Sol Strategies will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker STKE on September 9, 2025
Sol Strategies, the Canadian company behind Solana-focused investments, just got the green light to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company, which used to go by Cypherpunk Holdings, confirmed on Friday that it will begin trading on September 9 under the ticker STKE. This is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana […]
Turkey Treasury Cash Balance rose from previous -68.49B to 84.22B in August
The post Turkey Treasury Cash Balance rose from previous -68.49B to 84.22B in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Bitcoin Mining’s Golden Age or Final Battle? Insights From Fakhul Miah
The post Bitcoin Mining’s Golden Age or Final Battle? Insights From Fakhul Miah appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Fakhul Miah, Managing Director of GoMining Institutional and former Morgan Stanley executive, to explore the rapidly evolving world of Bitcoin mining in 2025. 🎙️ Listen to Interview 📺 Watch Video Episode Description In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Fakhul Miah, Managing Director of GoMining Institutional and former Morgan Stanley executive, to explore the rapidly evolving world of Bitcoin mining in 2025. From the rise of AI hyperscalers competing for energy resources to the financial engineering transforming miners into sophisticated operators, this conversation dives deep into the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the industry. Key topics covered:1. Why AI is Bitcoin mining’s most aggressive new competitor2. How miners are evolving with BTC-backed loans and convertible notes3. The shifting geopolitics of mining: U.S. vs. Latin America and Africa4. What $100B in Bitcoin ETFs and sovereign reserves mean for adoption5. The big picture: Bitcoin mining’s transformation into a global infrastructure industry Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, investor, or just curious about the intersection of technology, energy, and finance, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss. Chapters:00:00 Introduction: Bitcoin Mining Faces a New Kind of Competition00:45 GoMining’s Role in Tokenized Bitcoin Mining02:43 The Rise of AI Hyperscalers and Energy Market Disruption03:15 Bitcoin Mining’s Flexibility vs. AI’s Energy Demands06:15 Why AI Is a Formidable Competitor for Miners08:09 The Power Struggle: Bitcoin Mining’s Future Amid AI Growth09:02 Financial Engineering: How Miners Are Avoiding Liquidation12:11 The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining into a Balance Sheet Business16:57 Shifting Geopolitics: Latin America and Africa’s Mining Rise20:36 U.S. Mining Dominance: Can It Adapt to Stay on Top?24:50 Institutional Adoption: $100B in ETFs and Sovereign Reserves28:40 Bitcoin’s Next Phase: Stability, Risks, and Financialization31:10 Bitcoin as Digital Gold vs. Everyday Currency34:51…
Warner Bros. Unleashes Legal Fury On Midjourney
Warner Bros. Unleashes Legal Fury On Midjourney

AI Copyright Battle: Warner Bros. Unleashes Legal Fury on Midjourney
ECB Renews Digital Euro Pitch to Skeptical Lawmakers
ECB Renews Digital Euro Pitch to Skeptical Lawmakers

The European Central Bank (ECB) renewed its push to issue a digital euro, drawing pushback from EU lawmakers over privacy protections and potential risks to commercial banks. ECB board member Piero Cipollone told a parliamentary economic committee on Thursday that a digital euro "will ensure that all Europeans can pay at all times with a free, universally accepted digital means of payment, even in case of major disruptions." Some parliamentarians pushed back over concerns that the digital currency wouldn't protect user privacy, and that offering accounts backed by the central bank would undercut the private sector. Legislation for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been before the European Parliament since 2023, and has faced delays amid political concerns and the 2024 elections. The ECB's Cipollone said the core of the bloc's digital payment systems comes from non-EU providers, which could hinder the "capacity to act swiftly and independently — particularly in times of crisis." He pitched the digital euro as a fallback in cases of cyberattacks or network outages, and noted US efforts to promote dollar-backed stablecoins. Cipollone said a digital euro would "complement physical cash, which remains key for resilience and inclusion," but added that digital payments are now "essential to daily life," which the government is expected to ensure. Some lawmakers raised concerns about the privacy implications of a digital euro and the risk that EU citizens would choose to bank with the ECB over a commercial bank, as it would present a safer option. On privacy, Cipollone stressed that the central bank "will not know anything about the payer and the payee" and that an offline solution for the digital currency "will be as good as cash in terms of…
