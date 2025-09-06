2025-09-07 Sunday

Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements

David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer at leading cross-border payments processing giant Ripple, has outlined his outlook for the future of XRPL. The Ripple official shared his outlined vision for XRPL, particularly his solution to some existing network issues needing rectification. In an X post, Schwartz revealed the state of things with the XRP Ledger hub under his management and further highlighted a graph depicting the number of peer connections to the hub received from August 21st to August 25th. The Ripple CTO explained that the upgrade has resulted in improved bandwidth measurements, and as demonstrated by the images he provided, the hub has shown solid operation over the week. “After a week of solid operation my hub had a rough day. But it was for a very good reason — the switch it’s connected to received a massive upgrade and my bandwidth measurements are much better now.” He wrote. https://twitter.com/joelkatz/status/1960442103781318699?s=46&t=qzsvHvtDB3yjTaoaylh-2g David Schwartz shares long-term network plans for XRPL The CTO proceeded to share his long-term plans for XRPL, stating that he first intends to run production on the XRPL infrastructure. He noted that a software flaw caused server link disconnection as a key network issue plaguing the XRPL software, which could be rectified with data secured from the production hub. Schwartz went on to disclose validators’ struggle with network connectivity, which he maintains could be strengthened. He breaks down the current situation and presents a solution, as his post reads; “Third, I’ve noticed some issues around validators with network connectivity that is not as good as it could be. I think having one *really* good hub that can link several hundred nodes together, including most of the “important” nodes could make an actual difference in overall network reliability and stability.”
U.S. Senate Bill Proposes Crypto Regulation Changes

https://coincu.com/news/senate-bill-crypto-regulation/
Wild-Card Races In Both Leagues Tighten For September Stretch

The post Wild-Card Races In Both Leagues Tighten For September Stretch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fueled by slugging catcher Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners are making a serious bid for their first pennant. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images With less than four weeks left in the 2025 baseball season, races for playoff berths – and a possible path to the World Series – are tightening. There’s gold at the end of that rainbow, with this year’s pot likely to exceed the overall postseason pool of $129.1 million produced last fall. Full shares for the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers were $447,440.70 each, while the vanquished New York Yankees awarded shares of $354,571.67 per player. First Flag In Sight With their eyes on the prize, the Seattle Mariners are focused on winning their first pennant. That means erasing the 3½ – game deficit separating them from the front-running Houston Astros in the American League West or fending off four challengers for the final wild-card spot. As play started this weekend, the Yankees and Red Sox held the top two wild-card berths and the Mariners were third – but just a handful of games ahead of the Rangers (1½ behind), Royals and Rays (both 2 ½ back), and Guardians (trailing by 3). All have had roller-coaster rides in the standings since the All-Star break in mid-July, with Seattle even managing to tie Houston for the AL West division lead as recently as Aug. 13. But the Mariners, the only team never to reach the World Series, has had rough sledding since. Both Boston and New York have hopes of catching Toronto and winning the American League East as the three teams were only 3½ games apart on Friday morning. Hefty Payroll At $294 million, the Yankees pay their players more than any American League team, according to Roster Resource, but payroll is less of a…
AI Copyright: Anthropic’s Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate on Writers’ Rights

BitcoinWorld AI Copyright: Anthropic’s Alarming $1.5 Billion Settlement Sparks Debate on Writers’ Rights In the rapidly evolving world where technology intersects with creativity, a recent development has sent ripples across the tech and literary landscapes. While the cryptocurrency space often focuses on digital assets and blockchain innovations, the underlying principles of ownership and value are equally crucial in the realm of intellectual property. A historic Anthropic settlement, valued at an astounding $1.5 billion, has captured headlines, promising a payout to nearly half a million writers. This landmark agreement, emerging from a class action lawsuit against AI giant Anthropic, initially appears to be a monumental victory for creators. However, a deeper dive reveals a more complex narrative, raising critical questions about the true state of writers’ rights in the age of advanced artificial intelligence. Understanding the Anthropic Settlement: A Closer Look at the $1.5 Billion Payout The headline figure of $1.5 billion is undeniably staggering, marking the largest payout in the history of U.S. copyright law. This settlement stems from a lawsuit, Bartz v. Anthropic, where a collective of authors accused Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, of copyright infringement. The core of the accusation wasn’t just that Anthropic’s large language models (LLMs) were trained on their works, but specifically that the company illegally downloaded millions of books from “shadow libraries” — unauthorized online repositories — to feed its AI systems. Here’s a breakdown of the key aspects of this unprecedented settlement: Historic Sum: $1.5 billion, the largest copyright settlement ever in the U.S. Beneficiaries: Around half a million writers are eligible for a minimum payday of $3,000 each. The Accusation: Anthropic was sued for pirating books from “shadow libraries” to train its AI. The Outcome: The settlement resolves the plaintiffs’ “legacy claims,” avoiding a trial focused on the piracy aspect. While a significant sum, many argue this isn’t a true win for authors against AI training itself. Instead, it’s seen as a costly “slap on the wrist” for Anthropic for its illegal acquisition methods, rather than a definitive ruling on the legality of using copyrighted material for LLM training when legally obtained. The Complex Landscape of AI Copyright and Fair Use The distinction between illegal acquisition and the act of training AI on copyrighted material is central to this debate. In a separate, crucial ruling in June, federal judge William Alsup sided with Anthropic, stating that training AI on copyrighted material is indeed legal. The judge’s reasoning hinges on the “fair use doctrine,” a carve-out in U.S. copyright law designed to allow limited use of copyrighted material without permission for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, or research. Judge Alsup’s interpretation of fair use in the context of AI is particularly noteworthy: “Like any reader aspiring to be a writer, Anthropic’s LLMs trained upon works not to race ahead and replicate or supplant them — but to turn a hard corner and create something different,” the judge said. This ruling suggests that AI training is “transformative” enough to fall under fair use. The fair use doctrine, which hasn’t been significantly updated since 1976, is now being applied to technologies that were unimaginable nearly fifty years ago. This interpretation has profound implications for the future of AI copyright, suggesting that as long as the AI’s output is “different” from its training data, the original works might be used without explicit permission or compensation. Consider the stark difference between the two legal points: Legal Aspect Judge Alsup’s Stance Implication for AI Developers Piracy (Illegal Acquisition) Illegal, led to settlement Must acquire training data legally (e.g., license, public domain) AI Training on Copyrighted Material (Legally Acquired) Legal under “fair use” (if “transformative”) Can use copyrighted data for training if the output is sufficiently “transformative” This distinction highlights a critical loophole for tech companies: they must ensure their data acquisition methods are legal, but once acquired, the act of training AI on that data might be protected. This perspective worries many creators who see their work being used to build systems that could eventually replace them. Are Writers’ Rights Truly Protected in the Age of LLMs? The core concern for many writers extends beyond mere piracy. It’s about the fundamental value of their creative output in an ecosystem increasingly dominated by AI. Tech giants like Anthropic, Google, Meta, and OpenAI are in an arms race to amass vast quantities of written material to train their sophisticated LLMs. These AIs, which power products like ChatGPT and Claude, become more capable and nuanced with more data. After effectively scraping the public internet, these companies are constantly seeking new sources of information, leading to contentious practices like those seen with Anthropic’s “shadow library” use. For writers, the implications are dire: Diminished Value: If AI can generate content based on their styles and themes without compensation, the perceived value of human-created work may decrease. Economic Threat: The rise of AI-generated content poses a direct economic threat to professional writers, potentially reducing demand for human authorship. Ethical Dilemma: Is it ethical for AI to “learn” from copyrighted works without permission or payment, even if the output is deemed “transformative”? The settlement, while financially beneficial to some, doesn’t address the fundamental challenge to writers’ rights posed by LLM training. It merely punishes a specific illegal act of data acquisition, leaving the broader question of AI’s use of copyrighted material for training largely unchallenged by this particular case’s resolution. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Actionable Insights for Creators The Bartz v. Anthropic settlement sets a precedent, but its limited scope means the broader legal battle over AI and copyrighted works is far from over. Dozens of similar cases against major AI developers are currently making their way through the courts. Each ruling will contribute to shaping the future legal landscape. The interpretation of fair use AI will continue to be a battleground. Creators and legal experts are advocating for: Updated Copyright Laws: A re-evaluation and modernization of copyright law to specifically address AI training and output. Licensing Frameworks: Development of clear, equitable licensing models for AI companies to compensate creators for the use of their work. Transparency: Greater transparency from AI developers about their training data sources. Advocacy: Continued collective action and advocacy from artist and writer communities to protect their intellectual property and livelihoods. As Aparna Sridhar, Anthropic’s deputy general counsel, stated, “We remain committed to developing safe AI systems that help people and organizations extend their capabilities, advance scientific discovery, and solve complex problems.” While the pursuit of advanced AI is commendable, the method and impact on human creators must be carefully balanced. The ongoing legal battles are not just about money; they are about defining the future of creativity, ownership, and the very essence of human ingenuity in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. The Anthropic settlement, while historic in its financial scope, serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for clarity and robust protections for creators in the AI era. It highlights the critical distinction between legal data acquisition and the transformative use of copyrighted material for AI training. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features.
Dogecoin Whales Are Rapidly Dumping DOGE, Do They Know Something You Don’t?

The post Dogecoin Whales Are Rapidly Dumping DOGE, Do They Know Something You Don’t? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Whales Are Rapidly Dumping DOGE, Do They Know Something You Don’t? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-whales-dumping/
Nasdaq’s listing overhaul could raise the bar for shell companies, crypto treasuries

Shell companies could become costlier under Nasdaq’s proposed listing plan, raising entry barriers along a common route to crypto treasuries. Nasdaq’s newly proposed listing rules may give established digital asset treasury firms an edge, while raising new barriers for smaller players looking to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their balance sheets.The changes, announced Wednesday, include lifting the minimum public float to $15 million and fast-tracking delistings for companies that fall out of compliance.According to Brandon Ferrick, general counsel at Web3 infrastructure company Douro Labs, the proposed changes are unlikely to hurt well-managed digital asset treasury firms. Instead, they give stronger players a trading premium.Read more
The Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 for Explosive Returns

The post The Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 for Explosive Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the top crypto presales for 2025, featuring BullZilla, Cardano, and Cheems. Explore the potential for massive returns in the evolving crypto market. The world of cryptocurrency is constantly growing, and every year brings new opportunities for early-stage investors. The landscape of meme coins is particularly exciting, as it continues to capture the attention of both seasoned investors and newcomers. However, finding the next big project to ride the wave of viral success is no easy feat. With tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe seeing monumental growth, the question on everyone’s mind is: which meme coin will take the lead in 2025? Enter Bull Zilla, a project that is not only tapping into the meme coin frenzy but is doing so with an innovative presale model that promises massive returns for early investors. This article will explore why BullZilla stands out among its competitors, including the established Cardano blockchain and the viral success of Cheems. By looking at their presale mechanics, potential for explosive returns, and how they fit into the broader crypto market, we’ll uncover why BullZilla is one of the best crypto presales to invest in 2025. BullZilla: A Viral Meme Coin with Game-Changing Presale Mechanics BullZilla ($BZIL) is generating serious buzz as the next big meme coin. However, what sets BullZilla apart from other tokens is its unique presale mechanics and innovative approach to tokenomics. Unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on community-driven hype, BullZilla’s presale offers progressive pricing, ensuring that early investors are rewarded with a lower entry price, while the price continues to rise with each stage of the presale. This guarantees a massive ROI potential for those who act quickly. Currently in its first stage (The Project Trinity Boom), BullZilla has already raised over $155k and attracted over 500 holders.…
Legal expert affirms public blockchains remain regulatory standard despite corporate L1 launches

The post Legal expert affirms public blockchains remain regulatory standard despite corporate L1 launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Variant Fund chief legal officer Jake Chervinsky maintains that decentralized public blockchains remain the regulatory standard for product development, despite recent announcements of corporate-controlled layer-1 (L1) networks. Chervinsky argued on X that many new L1s built by companies for product-specific reasons are “unnecessary” and “unhelpful” from a regulatory perspective. He noted that no US regulator has demanded permissioned validator sets or built-in compliance tools, and no serious legislative effort in Congress has contemplated such requirements. Chervinsky added: “If you have a great commercial reason to build (or build on) a product-specific L1, have at it. If not, and you’re just vaguely worried about compliance issues, decentralized public blockchains remain the standard.” Circle recently announced its own L1 called Arceeee last month, followed by Stripe revealing Tempo, a payment-focused L1 network built in collaboration with Paradigm. Corporate L1s as regulatory arbitrage Venture capitalist Revaz Shmertz offered a contrasting view in response to Chervinsky’s remarks, arguing that corporate L1s represent a form of regulatory arbitrage. Shmertz contended that regulatory agencies may act unilaterally through enforcement actions and guidance letters, regardless of congressional inaction. He argued: “Corporate L1s represent regulatory arbitrage, with companies building blockchain infrastructure that preemptively satisfies compliance requirements rather than fighting for protocol-level neutrality.” Shmertz suggested this approach creates a “bifurcated adoption” where compliant corporate chains serve institutional use cases while neutral protocols handle retail and DeFi applications. He further assessed that the structural reality is that when traditional finance companies can build blockchain rails with familiar regulatory frameworks, they avoid the need to lobby for crypto-friendly legislation. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Chervinsky’s position emphasizes maintaining base layer neutrality principles rather than compromising on…
BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN

The post BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BITCOIN BOUNCES, NFPS TODAY, WLFI BLACKLISTS JUSTIN SUN BTC bounces ahead of jobs report. SEC plans to revamp crypto policies. WLFI blacklists Justin Sun’s address, freezes tokens. WLFI tokens unreasonably frozen: Sun. Nasdaq to step up scrutiny on DATs, MSTR falls. Sora Ventures to buy $1b BTC. HK’s Yungfeng Financial buys $44m ETH. DFDV buys $40m SOL. ETH ICO participant moves to stake $646m ETH. Tether considers investing in gold miners. Fireblocks launches stablecoin payments network. Etherscan expands to SEI with Seiscan. Stripe, Paradigm unveil Tempo blockchain. UK to impose stricter AML rules on crypto firms. S. Korea caps crypto lending at 20% rate, bans lev loans. EU lawmakers still sceptical of digital euro. Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/1jpLKV1R/bitcoin-bounces-nfps-today-wlfi-blacklists-justin-sun
Ripple CTO Claps Back At Pundit Over Budding XRP Vs. Litecoin War

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has clapped back at a Litecoin influencer who attacked XRP in a post on X. The argument began when Jonny Litecoin, a supporter of the Litecoin network, said XRP was created “out of thin air” without any mining or staking. With both sides trading sharp words online, the debate reignites the […]
