Elliptic Unveils Crime-Tracking Tool as Stablecoins Like USDT, USDC Go Mainstream

Elliptic Unveils Crime-Tracking Tool as Stablecoins Like USDT, USDC Go Mainstream

The post Elliptic Unveils Crime-Tracking Tool as Stablecoins Like USDT, USDC Go Mainstream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins are fast becoming a mainstream payment vehicle and not just for legitimate transactions. Criminals, like everyone else, would rather avoid currency risk as they move large sums of money around. That can make stablecoins like Tether’s USDT and the USDC issued by Circle Internet (CRCL), whose values are pegged 1:1 to the U.S. currency, preferable to bitcoin BTC$110,768.70 and other potentially volatile cryptocurrencies, said James Smith, the founder of blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, even though the issuers of the dollar-backed tokens have the ability to freeze them. Billions of dollars worth of stablecoins change hands every day — $94 billion in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data — hence the need for a product like Elliptic’s new due diligence toolset, which can scrutinize wallets and track assets as they hop from one blockchain to another. Catering to companies in mainstream finance, the tracking tools and dashboard can be applied to stablecoin issuers, such as Tether and Circle, the two largest in the almost $300 billion industry, and their main counterparties and distributors. “It’s an interesting and very attractive business to be in from a bank’s perspective, because they can have a private company with billion dollars that they’re looking for a bank to lodge that with,” Smith said in an interview. “So any sensible bank must be thinking, ‘How do I make sure that I am able to participate in this whilst aligning with the regulation as it is today and as it will evolve?’” A number of big banks that work with the issuers are already using Elliptic’s Stablecoin Issuer Due Diligence product, although Smith could not reveal who these financial institutions are, he said. The product is relevant to all stablecoin issuers operating today, not just the major ones, Smith said. “We are not in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:40
Three Of Hard Rock's Most Successful Women Collaborate — And Hit No. 1

Three Of Hard Rock’s Most Successful Women Collaborate — And Hit No. 1

The post Three Of Hard Rock’s Most Successful Women Collaborate — And Hit No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Poppy’s “End of You,” featuring Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante, opens at No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S., dethroning Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance.” MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 14: Amy Lee of Evanescence performs at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on December 14, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Javier Bragado/Redferns) Redferns Hard rock and metal are so often associated solely with men, but there are plenty of women who rock just as hard as their male counterparts. Three of the most successful in those genres — Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante — have collaborated on a new track together, and it’s the biggest new hit at the outset of the new tracking week in America. “End of You” Opens at No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S. Poppy’s new single, “End of You,” featuring Amy Lee from Evanescence and Courtney LaPlante, lead singer of heavy metal band Spiritbox, arrived on Friday (September 5). As of the time of writing, “End of You” leads the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States. Lady Gaga Forced From No. 1 The cut replaces Lady Gaga’s new single “The Dead Dance” at No. 1, taking over as the bestselling song on the platform right now. The pop/dance superstar dropped her new tune mid-week as the second installment of season two of Netflix’s Wednesday dropped, as she’s featured in the new season. A Standalone Single — For Now For the moment, “End of You” appears to be a standalone single, but it could precede a new era for Poppy. She spent 2024 promoting her album Negative Spaces, and that full-length produced singles like “No Way Out,” “They’re All Around Us,” and “The Cost of Giving Up.” Zac Brown Band and Of Monsters and Men Also Launch Only a few tunes break into the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:39
Ethereum Price's Major Support Holds, ETH Tops BTC in Trading Volume, Malicious Code Found in Smart Contracts: Ethereum News Recap

Ethereum Price’s Major Support Holds, ETH Tops BTC in Trading Volume, Malicious Code Found in Smart Contracts: Ethereum News Recap

The post Ethereum Price’s Major Support Holds, ETH Tops BTC in Trading Volume, Malicious Code Found in Smart Contracts: Ethereum News Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Ethereum (ETH) is taking a breath before the next leg of its rally, one level of resistance has turned into support. Bulls managed to protect $4,250 from massive seller pressure over the last two weeks. Ethereum (ETH) price: Support at $4,250 looks strong Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is down by a negligible 0.2% in the last 24 hours. As the performance of all major crypto assets becomes apathetic, Ethereum (ETH) follows suit. The Ethereum (ETH) price is sitting at $4,419 as of press time, with 24 hour trading volume dropping to $36.15 billion in equivalent. In the last 14 days, Ethereum (ETH) bulls managed to establish $4,250 as a strong support level for the ETH price. Since reaching it on Aug. 22, 2025, bulls have not allowed sellers to push the Ethereum (ETH) price lower. Image by CoinMarketCap Ethereum (ETH) support at $4,250 survived seven stress tests in 14 days.  Most likely, this is an indicator of persistent interest from buyers. As such, Ethereum (ETH) might continue its rally in Q4, 2025. Ethereum (ETH) reached a new ATH on Aug. 24, 2025 at $4,953. Ether tops Bitcoin in trading volume for the first time in seven years In August, a super-rare event was observed on cryptocurrency spot trading platforms. Ethereum (ETH) exceeded Bitcoin (BTC) by trading volume on the monthly time frame (with the seven-day moving average) for the first time in seven years.  In August 2025, Ethereum (ETH), the biggest programmable blockchain, logged $408 billion equivalent in trading volume, while Bitcoin (BTC) only hit $400 billion. Such an imbalance might be triggered by the “altcoin season” narrative dominating cryptocurrency sentiment. Based on ETF inflows statistics, traders and investors are actively moving funds from the Bitcoin (BTC) to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, as the local peak for Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:37
Leading Bitcoin Mining Producer Is Getting Sued By Its Partner

Leading Bitcoin Mining Producer Is Getting Sued By Its Partner

The post Leading Bitcoin Mining Producer Is Getting Sued By Its Partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmain, a mining equipment manufacturer, is facing a lawsuit from a former partner. Specifically, Old Const alleges that the firm pulled out of a hosting agreement without cause and is now trying to illegally reclaim its hardware. Old Const filed this action in hopes of receiving a Temporary Restraining Order. Bitmain allegedly threatened to find a new jurisdiction to acquire a seizure order for the hardware in question. Bitmain’s New Lawsuit Explained 2025 has been a good year for Bitmain’s US operations, despite its subsidiary being placed on a sanctions list in January. The firm secured a $314 million deal with the Trump-backed American Bitcoin and plans to formally establish US operations. Sponsored Sponsored However, it’s hitting a speed bump, as Bitmain now faces a lawsuit from Old Const, a US hosting provider: “On August 22, 2025, Bitmain’s counsel sent Old Const a Notice of Termination as to all agreements including the HSA. The Notice of Termination was improper and a material breach of the parties’ agreements. Bitmain has fabricated purported breaches in order to terminate the agreement immediately,” the lawsuit claimed. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Bitmain tried to renege on several key clauses of a November 2024 agreement. Old Const agreed to purchase mining equipment from Bitmain and provide hosting services with it, but these two companies are ending their association early. Hardware Recovery Efforts Instead, the firm is alleging that Bitmain may try to recover some of its mining hardware without cause. Its lawsuit claims that Bitmain is violating the agreement in a few ways in addition to pulling out under false pretenses. One of these complaints concerns an agreed-upon jurisdictional issue. Apparently, although both companies decided to adjudicate all legal disputes in Texas, Bitmain threatened to file a seizure order in a Tennessee state court. Old…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:35
Trump's Bold Venezuela Move Raises Concerns

Trump’s Bold Venezuela Move Raises Concerns

The post Trump’s Bold Venezuela Move Raises Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tensions in the global cryptocurrency markets have been notably affected by international conflicts, causing pronounced volatility. Recent developments have seen President Donald Trump pivot his focus to Venezuela, raising the specter of military action in response to tensions with Iran. Continue Reading:Trump’s Bold Venezuela Move Raises Concerns Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trumps-bold-venezuela-move-raises-concerns
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:34
SOL Strategies Takes Wall Street: First SOL-Focused Firm Wins Nasdaq Listing Approval

SOL Strategies Takes Wall Street: First SOL-Focused Firm Wins Nasdaq Listing Approval

SOL Strategies Inc., a Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain, has secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company confirmed the news this week, marking it as the first Solana-focused public firm to achieve a U.S. listing. Trading is scheduled to begin on September 9, 2025, under the ticker symbol STKE. Until then, the company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL. Once Nasdaq trading begins, its stock will no longer appear on the OTCQB Venture Market, where it currently trades under the symbol CYFRF. Shareholders on the OTCQB do not need to take action, as their holdings will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing. SOL Strategies to Begin Nasdaq Trading Under ‘STKE’ on September 9 The listing, still subject to the company’s Form 40-F registration statement becoming effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, represents a milestone in bringing Solana-focused infrastructure to regulated American capital markets. Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald described the approval as validation not just for the company but for Solana’s broader ecosystem. “Joining Nasdaq aligns us with the world’s most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract the institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana’s infrastructure,” Wald said. She added that the listing would give shareholders greater liquidity and provide the company with access to deeper capital markets as it scales validator operations and expands investments. The approval follows a series of moves by SOL Strategies to align with Nasdaq requirements. In July, the company consolidated its shares on a one-for-eight basis, reducing its total outstanding shares from more than 176 million to about 22 million. The consolidation was designed to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements and resulted in proportionate adjustments to the firm’s stock options, warrants, and convertible securities. SOL Strategies rebranded from Cypherpunk Holdings in September 2024, shifting its focus entirely to Solana, a blockchain known for high transaction speeds and low costs. Since then, the firm has intensified its Solana acquisition strategy, reporting 254,380 SOL staked by mid-2025, roughly half of which came from third-party delegators. By June 2025, filings revealed that the company held over 420,000 SOL, positioning it as one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native token. Nasdaq Approval Strengthens SOL Strategies’ Role in Solana’s Institutional Growth The company currently has 22 million common shares outstanding, alongside 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. Following the consolidation, the capital structure remains active, with potential for further expansion as investor demand grows under a U.S. listing. As a Canadian-domiciled firm, SOL Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules. This status exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, such as proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. The company plans to continue operating under Canadian governance standards, which do not require a majority of independent directors or separate nominating and compensation committees. The Nasdaq debut is expected to accelerate validator growth through institutional partnerships, enhance operational scalability as demand for Solana staking rises, and strengthen the company’s position as an institutional gateway to the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies first filed its Nasdaq application in December 2024, submitting a registration statement with the SEC. The Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq then began reviewing the application for compliance with exchange standards. The company framed the application as a key step in attracting institutional capital and broadening its reach into U.S. markets. With approval now secured, the company is set to open trading on one of the world’s most prominent exchanges, offering U.S. investors regulated exposure to Solana infrastructure for the first time. SOL Strategies Emerges as Key Gateway for Institutional Solana Holdings SOL Strategies reported a milestone in August with over C$1 billion worth of Solana delegated to its validators. As of Aug. 31, the company managed 3.62 million SOL under delegation, including 402,623 SOL from its own treasury, valued at about C$111.7 million. A record 8,812 unique wallets are now staking with the firm, showing growing retail and institutional participation in its validator operations. CEO Leah Wald said the achievement reflects “the increasing scale of our operations and confidence in Solana’s ecosystem.” The company also advanced open-source failover technology and is participating in upcoming Solana upgrades, including SIMD-326 (Alpenglow consensus) and the Block Auction Marketplace. Partnership growth remained central. The company’s white-label validator service for Solana Mobile’s Seeker device attracted more than 3,200 wallets within a month of launch, despite devices not yet reaching most of the 150,000 pre-order customers. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest moved 3.6 million SOL, worth roughly C$888 million, to SOL Strategies’ infrastructure in July, calling it a validation of the firm’s institutional capabilities. Elsewhere, major players are committing billions toward Solana reserves. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are reportedly raising $1 billion to establish a corporate treasury vehicle, while Sharps Technology announced a $400 million financing to build what it described as the world’s largest Solana treasury. DeFi Development Corp. has also doubled its holdings to more than 2 million SOL following recent purchases. The developments position SOL Strategies as one of the leading institutional gateways to Solana, with 8.887 million SOL now held through public entities, representing nearly 1.55% of the token’s circulating supply
CryptoNews2025/09/06 05:32
Nasdaq Rule Change Triggers Crypto Stock Plunge,  BTC, ETH Slide

Nasdaq Rule Change Triggers Crypto Stock Plunge,  BTC, ETH Slide

The post Nasdaq Rule Change Triggers Crypto Stock Plunge,  BTC, ETH Slide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq announced recently, it will now require shareholder approval before companies issue new shares to buy crypto. The news sent crypto stocks sharply lower. MicroStrategy (MSTR) pioneered this strategy, raising roughly $71 billion by issuing stock to accumulate bitcoin. Shares of MicroStrategy itself fell over 3% intraday, and BitMine Immersion, SharpLink Gaming and ETHZilla all plunged on the day. Bitcoin and Ether also retreated, each down roughly 2–3%, pulling the total crypto market capitalization about 2.2% lower by day’s end. Nasdaq said the change aims to preserve market integrity as companies raise large sums through complex crypto-funding deals. For perspective, roughly 184 U.S. companies plan to raise about $132 billion for crypto purchases this year. Nasdaq’s move directly targets that wave of stock-for-crypto financing. What Nasdaq Rule Change Means For Crypto Stock Effective immediately, Nasdaq’s updated policy requires some crypto-focused companies to get shareholder approval before issuing new equity for cryptocurrency purchases. Nasdaq says issuers must now secure an investor vote for any large stock-for-crypto capital raise. Nasdaq warned that companies failing to comply could face trading suspension or even delisting. The exchange said the rule is a guardrail for market integrity. For context, crypto advisory Architect Partners estimates roughly 124 U.S.-listed companies plan to raise about $133 billion this year to buy digital assets. Analysts note that crypto treasuries “often prioritize share offerings as a way to raise capital for additional coin purchases,” a model “pioneered by Strategy (MSTR).” Nasdaq’s oversight will cover many of those deals. Crypto Stock and Crypto Market Plunge MSTR Stock Chart: Google Finance Crypto-linked equities took an immediate hit after the Nasdaq announcement. Shares of MicroStrategy fell as much as 2.7% intraday. BitMine Immersion slid nearly 9%, SharpLink Gaming tumbled about 11%, and ETHZilla plunged roughly 15% on the news. By midday, ETHZilla remained…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:30
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Show Weak Signals While Meme Buzz Builds Around Layer Brett With 100x Gain Potential

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Show Weak Signals While Meme Buzz Builds Around Layer Brett With 100x Gain Potential

This new meme coin is like none other, using Ethereum Layer 2 scaling for both viral energy and genuine utility. […] The post Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Show Weak Signals While Meme Buzz Builds Around Layer Brett With 100x Gain Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/06 05:29
Robinhood Set to Join S&P 500 as Bitcoin Giant Strategy Misses Out

Robinhood Set to Join S&P 500 as Bitcoin Giant Strategy Misses Out

The index added crypto exchange Coinbase in May.
Coinstats2025/09/06 05:28
Pi Coin Price Prediction: Bollinger Bands Explode Tight – Wyckoff Signals Incoming Face-Melter Rally

Pi Coin Price Prediction: Bollinger Bands Explode Tight – Wyckoff Signals Incoming Face-Melter Rally

Technical indicators suggest past downwards volatility may have eased – PI coin price prediction now signals its next major rally with a textbook Wyckoff setup.
Coinstats2025/09/06 05:28
