2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
Covalent August 2025 Recap: Buybacks, Revolut Listing, and GoldRush Speed

Covalent August 2025 Recap: Buybacks, Revolut Listing, and GoldRush Speed

The post Covalent August 2025 Recap: Buybacks, Revolut Listing, and GoldRush Speed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. August moved fast for Covalent (CXT). Every move pushed the same engine forward—speed, scale, and the $CXT onchain flywheel. From fresh buybacks to GoldRush upgrades, the protocol doubled down on its deflationary and utility-first model. $CXT Buybacks & Token Flow Nearly 900,000 $CXT was bought back in August alone. Over the past year, Covalent has retired 7.7M $CXT, equal to 0.77% of supply. Tokens are permanently gone. With no more unlocks left and burns ahead, the deflationary engine is already spinning. Buybacks are no longer theory—they’re a recurring event fueled by protocol revenue. Covalent August 2025 Recap gSpeed fam, August moved fast for @Covalent_HQ , and everything they shipped pushed the same engine forward: speed, scale, and the $CXT onchain flywheel. ▫ Buybacks & Token FlowNearly 900,000 $CXT was bought back in August alone. In total, that’s… pic.twitter.com/YnO7ivFghF — Jeffreybj 💎 (@Jeffreybj22) September 4, 2025 Exchange Access August also marked a major exchange milestone: $CXT listed on Revolut. The app reaches 60M+ global users and stands fully MiCA-compliant, putting $CXT in one of the most regulated consumer crypto environments available. For visibility, this is a step into the mainstream. For adoption, it opens the door to a user base that spans retail investors across Europe and beyond. Product Upgrades: GoldRush Gets Faster The GoldRush Streaming API leveled up in August. Ultra-fast pair updates (price, volume, liquidity) across Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain. Sub-second data streams for AI agents, HFT bots, and compliance dashboards. Live workshops with Eco Foundation, showing devs how to plug into real-time data right out of the box. The key takeaway: latency beats throughput. In a market where AI bots and traders fight for milliseconds, GoldRush gives Covalent users the edge. Ecosystem Growth Covalent’s reach expanded further:  150+ chains supported, making it the largest onchain data network.…
Binance Coin
BNB$871.11+1.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.06069+0.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10095-0.71%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:57
Podijeli
Trump Decisions Impact Fed’s Future Leadership Amid Economic Tensions

Trump Decisions Impact Fed’s Future Leadership Amid Economic Tensions

Jerome Powell's term ends mid-2024, with Trump considering three successors. Trump eyes Kevin Hassett, Christopher Waller, and Kevin Warsh for Fed Chair. Continue Reading:Trump Decisions Impact Fed’s Future Leadership Amid Economic Tensions The post Trump Decisions Impact Fed’s Future Leadership Amid Economic Tensions appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458+1.89%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13589+0.40%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 05:55
Podijeli
Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserves Jump With 43,937 LINK

Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserves Jump With 43,937 LINK

The post Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserves Jump With 43,937 LINK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink price has been carving a path of resilience, supported by steady inflows and consistent accumulation. Alongside this steady performance, the Chainlink Reserve has continued to expand its holdings, adding subtle strength to the asset’s broader outlook. These factors now raise the question of how far LINK price can extend in the coming months. Chainlink Price Action: Can the Path Toward $55 Remain Intact? Chainlink price action has respected an ascending channel, with reliable support forming near $17.63. The chart shows multiple rebounds from this level, proving its strength in holding upward movement. At press time, LINK current market value trades at around $22.34, showing stability even after recent pullbacks within its wider channel. Resistance is more visible at $30.54, which stands as a key breakout zone for future rallies. LINK has been consolidating between $22 and $24, which often signals buildup before a larger move.  If price falls through the trendline, a retest of lower levels could follow, though current energy supports upside chances. Therefore, the long-term LINK price outlook rests on LINK’s ability to reclaim and hold higher levels. Chainlink price has also managed to climb steadily after each dip, creating a structure that supports further expansion. Projections suggest moves toward $39.88, followed by higher targets around $49.22 and $54.99.  These checkpoints have become central to gauging LINK’s price medium-term trajectory. However, maintaining the channel support is essential since losing it could stall progress.  If LINK secures daily closes above $30.54, conviction for stronger rallies may accelerate quickly. This setup highlights how LINK price has evolved into a structured climb that points toward the $55 region. LINK/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView) Chainlink Reserve Expansion Strengthens the Case for LINK’s Growth Chainlink Reserve has once again expanded its holdings, reinforcing confidence in the network’s long-term sustainability. A fresh addition…
NEAR
NEAR$2.441+2.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10095-0.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+2.24%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:55
Podijeli
U.S. stocks fell Friday after weak job data raised concerns about economic slowdown

U.S. stocks fell Friday after weak job data raised concerns about economic slowdown

Stocks plunged on Friday as new job numbers overwhelmed and underwhelmed Wall Street at the same time. The labor report triggered a sharp reversal on Wall Street, with expectations now split between a small cut and a more aggressive move when the Fed meets later this month. The S&P 500 dropped 0.32% to 6,481.50, while […]
Union
U$0.01104+9.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10095-0.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+2.24%
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 05:51
Podijeli
xMoney Launches New Token on Sui, Old Token UTK Dips Amid Dilution Fears

xMoney Launches New Token on Sui, Old Token UTK Dips Amid Dilution Fears

The post xMoney Launches New Token on Sui, Old Token UTK Dips Amid Dilution Fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes UTK holders face 10-30x dilution as XMN launches with 10 billion supply versus UTK’s 1 billion total tokens. Conversion offers 1:1 rate with six-month lockup or immediate 3:1 rate, creating arbitrage opportunities for traders. Company justifies higher valuation through recent infrastructure investments and global expansion strategy plans. xMoney, a leading Web3 payment startup in Europe, announced on September 5 the launch of a new multipurpose token, XMN, on the Sui blockchain. This, however, raised controversy among UTK investors, who held the until-now official multipurpose token for the platform. The change comes amid an announced expansion from MultiversX to Sui, described as “xMoney’s next stage of growth,” explaining that “the future of xMoney will not be limited to one system or one chain.” XMN will be launched at a $0.10 price per token and with a $1 billion fully diluted value (FDV), considering a 10 billion total supply. xMoney was formerly known as UTrust, being acquired by MultiversX Labs, formerly Elrond, in January 2022, based on a previous Coinspeaker report. The rebranding from UTrust to xMoney happened in August 2023 via a governance proposal that passed with over 92% of the votes. Besides the rebranding, this proposal, named UTK 3.0, also changed the token’s economic model—setting a total supply of 1 billion UTK, as opposed to the aimed 250 million cap deflationary model promoted at the UTK 2.0 proposal post-acquisition. UTK has been live on the MultiversX network since then, attracting investors under the premise of being a governance, staking (for xMoney’s merchant guilds), and cashback token. In February 2025, Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX Foundation’s CEO, communicated that xMoney and other MultiversX Labs-owned companies were becoming independent. Greg Siourounis later joined as xMoney’s new co-founder and CEO, coming from a managing director position at the Sui Foundation. UTK Price Analysis…
SIX
SIX$0.02149+0.42%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197541+0.46%
SUI
SUI$3.3907+1.13%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:50
Podijeli
Ethereum records an all-time high of 48.22 million in monthly transactions

Ethereum records an all-time high of 48.22 million in monthly transactions

Ethereum recorded an all-time high of 48.22 million in monthly transactions, with 1.8 million daily transactions recorded in the last 24 hours.
Podijeli
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 05:45
Podijeli
SEC Announces International Fraud Task Force Targeting ‘Pump-And-Dump’ Schemes

SEC Announces International Fraud Task Force Targeting ‘Pump-And-Dump’ Schemes

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is launching a Cross-Border Task Force to investigate foreign-based fraud schemes, the agency announced on Friday. SEC Announces Key Crypto Task Force According to a September 5 press release from the federal regulator, the Cross-Border Task Force will focus on fraud and market manipulation conducted by entities outside the U.S., including “pump-and-dump” and “ramp-and-dump” schemes. The task force will also heighten its enforcement efforts against “gatekeepers” who assist these organizations in accessing U.S. capital markets, particularly with regard to underwriters and auditors. Lastly, the Cross-Border Task Force will examine where governmental control and other factors related to companies in foreign jurisdictions play a role in securities law violations. “We welcome companies from around the world seeking access to the U.S. capital markets,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “But we will not tolerate bad actors—whether companies, intermediaries, gatekeepers, or exploitative traders—that attempt to use international borders to frustrate and avoid U.S. investor protections.” “This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” Atkins added. SEC, CFTC Team Up for Joint Roundtable News of the SEC’s latest task force comes the same day that the federal regulator announced a joint roundtable with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for the end of September. The two agencies are set to host the joint roundtable on September 29 in order to discuss “regulatory harmonization priorities.” ​​“It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve,” SEC Chairman Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said in a statement. “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” they added
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004738-3.79%
Podijeli
CryptoNews2025/09/06 05:44
Podijeli
Senate Banking Committee finalizes updated market structure bill draft

Senate Banking Committee finalizes updated market structure bill draft

The post Senate Banking Committee finalizes updated market structure bill draft  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Banking Committee on Friday afternoon finalized an updated version of its market structure bill, and it includes a key provision that industry members have been pushing.  The latest version of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025, which comes in at 182 pages, includes a section titled “protecting software developers and software innovation,” according to a copy of the draft reviewed by Blockworks.  It’s a section that is notably missing from the House’s market structure bill, the CLARITY Act. Lawmakers are expected to consider the new version at the end of September, Blockworks reported last week.  The Senate’s new draft seeks to exclude certain actors from securities laws and disclosure requirements. It states that validators are exempt from anti-money laundering and anti-fraud compliance requirements.  The new version also stipulates that offering, selling or transferring an NFT does not constitute a securities offering or sale of an investment contract, something the House’s bill also did not include.  Friday’s discussion draft expands significantly on the 35-page draft Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.) — along with Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) — introduced in July. While the first draft focused on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s role in overseeing digital assets, the updated text includes provisions for how the agency should work with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).  Similar to the CLARITY Act, the new version requires the SEC and CFTC to issue joint rules defining and regulating digital commodities. Lawmakers are now tasked with turning the two pieces of legislation into one. Lummis, earlier this month at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, said she hopes to have a crypto market structure bill on President Donald Trump’s desk by Thanksgiving.  The CLARITY Act passed the House in a 294-134 vote. 78 Democrats voted in…
Chainbase
C$0.24509+5.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458+1.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158-7.13%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:44
Podijeli
US dollar posts longest losing streak since April 2023 after labor market shock

US dollar posts longest losing streak since April 2023 after labor market shock

The post US dollar posts longest losing streak since April 2023 after labor market shock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The dollar just recorded its fifth straight week of losses, the worst losing streak since April 2023. This drop followed a weak U.S. labor market report that hit traders like a freight train. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slumped as much as 0.7% on Friday, locking in another brutal week for the currency. So far this year, the dollar has fallen more than 8% against a group of global currencies. The moment the jobs data hit, traders flipped. They locked in bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates this month, and not just a small trim. Some are even putting money on a half-point cut. Traders price in Fed cuts as inflation looms “After this report, markets will likely be priced dovishly for the Fed path,” said Jayati Bharadwaj, strategist at TD Securities. She added, “We maintain a bearish dollar structural view with an eye out for near-term bounce.” This bearish movement is gaining speed. Traders now expect the Fed to return to full-on monetary easing. Friday’s weak payroll numbers only fueled that. On top of that, investors are watching fiscal risks and former President Donald Trump’s tariffs, both weighing down the dollar like dead weight. “Today’s report was not great and just adds fuel to the fire of the idea that the Fed is slipping well behind the curve,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies. He added, “Market expectations for more rate cuts makes sense and next week’s inflation report is likely make or break on the dollar.” That report lands on Thursday. Estimates from Bloomberg suggest inflation will heat up in August. It’s expected to rise after staying locked at 2.7% for both June and July. If that number spikes, rate-cut pressure could ease. But if inflation stays calm, or even just drops, the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.441+2.43%
Union
U$0.01104+9.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458+1.89%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:42
Podijeli
SEC and CFTC join forces to strengthen US crypto oversight

SEC and CFTC join forces to strengthen US crypto oversight

The post SEC and CFTC join forces to strengthen US crypto oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will hold a joint roundtable on Sept. 29 to advance regulatory coordination in the digital asset sector. In a Sept. 5 joint statement, the agencies said fragmented oversight in the past had discouraged innovation and driven some crypto activity overseas. They stressed that harmonization is no longer optional, noting that a failure to coordinate has created uncertainty that hinders economic activity even when products are legally permissible. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham emphasized that harmonization can lower barriers, improve efficiency, and reaffirm US leadership in financial markets. According to the financial regulatory chiefs: “By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors and all Americans.” The event follows the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recommendations, which urged regulators to create a fit-for-purpose framework that supports innovation while protecting investors. Key priorities The Sept. 29 roundtable will examine measures to align US markets with the global, always-on economy. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Among the priorities under consideration is the expansion of trading hours across select asset classes. The financial regulators said markets such as foreign exchange, gold, and crypto already operate continuously, and extending trading windows could improve liquidity while maintaining investor protections. The agencies also plan to review frameworks for prediction markets and perpetual contracts. By clarifying rules for event-based contracts and onshoring compliant perpetual swaps, they aim to channel more trading activity back to US platforms. Another proposal centers on portfolio margining. A coordinated framework could allow firms…
Union
U$0.01104+9.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10095-0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158-7.13%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:41
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.