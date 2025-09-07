2025-09-07 Sunday

Crypto’s Next Big Moves: HBAR Eyes $0.25, ARB Targets 280%, BlockDAG Surges Ahead

Crypto’s Next Big Moves: HBAR Eyes $0.25, ARB Targets 280%, BlockDAG Surges Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/hbar-0-25-arb-280-rally-blockdags-nearly-400m-presale-boom/
Coinstats2025/09/07 08:00
New Meme Coin Under $0.005 to Explode 25,000% and Surpass Pepe Coin (PEPE) by 2026

New Meme Coin Under $0.005 to Explode 25,000% and Surpass Pepe Coin (PEPE) by 2026

The post New Meme Coin Under $0.005 to Explode 25,000% and Surpass Pepe Coin (PEPE) by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The meme coin market thrives on breakouts and new success stories, with investors seeking the next big opportunity. While Pepe Coin (PEPE) remains a notable player following its historic breakout in 2023, its growth has stalled, and experts believe it may no longer be a major mover. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a viral presale token currently priced under $0.005, is quickly emerging as the next meme coin with the potential to deliver returns of 25,000% by 2026. Let’s look at why Little Pepe could surpass Pepe Coin and become the meme coin of the future. The Unique Appeal of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Little Pepe is a meme coin with real utility, a powerful differentiator from others like Pepe Coin. While most meme coins rely solely on community hype, Little Pepe has developed a Layer 2 blockchain designed specifically for meme projects. This blockchain reduces transaction fees, boosts speeds, and eliminates sniper bots, creating a fairer ecosystem for investors. In addition, Little Pepe is backed by anonymous experts who’ve successfully helped launch some of the top meme coins in the market. This expert backing, combined with a thoroughly audited smart contract and a strict vesting schedule, positions LILPEPE for long-term growth, a characteristic Pepe Coin has yet to establish fully. The coin is gaining significant traction among investors, having already raised $24 million in its presale, which demonstrates confidence in its potential to outpace competitors in the coming years. Little Pepe’s Potential for a 25,000% Return Despite being under $0.005 at presale, Little Pepe has the potential for massive upside. Analysts believe that LILPEPE could see 25,000% gains by 2026, especially considering its microcap advantage. Early investors in Little Pepe could see life-changing gains if it grows as rapidly as Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. Little Pepe is unique in its utility, Layer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:58
Singapore High Court Rejects Do Kwon’s Penthouse Refund Claim

Singapore High Court Rejects Do Kwon’s Penthouse Refund Claim

The post Singapore High Court Rejects Do Kwon’s Penthouse Refund Claim appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Do Kwon failed to recover a $14.2 million penthouse deposit after court ruling. Developer SC Global retained payments post-sale collapse. No immediate impact on Terra’s cryptocurrency market detected. Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, lost his legal bid to recover approximately $14.2 million after the Singapore High Court sided with the developer on a penthouse sale dispute. The ruling reinforces global regulatory scrutiny on crypto founders post-Terra collapse, though it had no immediate impact on the Terra ecosystem or related cryptocurrencies. Singapore High Court Ruling Do Kwon had aimed to purchase a $38.8 million duplex penthouse at Sculptura Ardmore in Singapore but lost his deposit after the sale failed. The Singapore High Court upheld the developer’s right to retain the money, reinforcing contractual agreements in high-profile purchases. This decision exacerbates the regulatory scrutiny faced by Kwon amid past cryptocurrency failures linked to Terraform Labs. The failed legal bid drew no significant on-chain repercussions for LUNA or Terra-related tokens. The lack of a direct connection to corporate funds from Terraform Labs means market reactions were minimal. Official statements from Do Kwon, Terraform Labs insiders, or the developer SC Global remain absent, signaling a muted response from stakeholders involved. “The ruling underscores an increasing legal framework that crypto founders must navigate moving forward.” – Do Kwon, Co-founder, Terraform Labs, CoinEdition Terra’s Market Status Did you know? A similar situation occurred in 2017, where a record-breaking $60 million penthouse in the same development was purchased, emphasizing the luxury market’s volatility. CoinMarketCap indicates that Terra (LUNA) is currently priced at $0.15, with a market capitalization of $104.47 million and a 24-hour trading volume change of -41.65%. Recent price changes include 24-hour and 7-day shifts of 0.05% and -0.69%, respectively. Terra’s 90-day performance shows an 11.58% decrease with circulating supply details up-to-date as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:45
Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

The announcement came during Taipei Blockchain Week in September 2025, where founder Jason Fang unveiled plans to create what he calls "Asia's first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund." The fund already has $200 million committed from institutional partners across Asia and aims to acquire the full $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within six months.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 07:45
Bitcoin may sink ‘below $50K’ in bear? Justin Sun’s WLFI saga continues: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

Bitcoin may sink ‘below $50K’ in bear? Justin Sun’s WLFI saga continues: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

An analyst forecasts Bitcoin may tap $50,000 in the 2026 bear market, Justin Sun urges WLFI to unfreeze tokens: Hodler’s Digest Several financial institutions and market analysts are now projecting the US Federal Reserve, the countrys central bank, will slash interest rates from the current target rate of 4.25%-4.5% at least twice in 2025.The banking forecasts followed a weak August jobs report that saw only 22,000 jobs added for the month, versus expectations of about 75,000.Analysts at Bank of America, a banking and financial services company, reversed their long-held stance of no rate cuts in 2025 and are now projecting two 25 basis point (BPS) cuts one in September and another in December according to Bloomberg.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/07 07:31
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 7th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 7th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 7th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another Sunday, another Pips to solve. This one was tricky! I had more trouble with the Medium tier today than I think I’ve ever had, and the Difficult tier had me stumped for a spell also. At least the Easy tier was super easy . . . . Let’s dive right in! Looking for Saturday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:31
Shiba Inu Trader Who Perfectly Timed ATH and Bagged $17M Profit Shares Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy Now, SHIB Surprisingly Missing

Shiba Inu Trader Who Perfectly Timed ATH and Bagged $17M Profit Shares Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy Now, SHIB Surprisingly Missing

A Shiba Inu trader who exited at the all-time high and secured $17 million profit has now pointed toward three meme coins that could be the best crypto to buy now. Surprisingly, Shiba Inu is missing from the list, with Dogecoin, Pengu, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) highlighted as the tokens with major upside.  Each of
Coinstats2025/09/07 07:28
How to Play Short Deck Poker Safely in 2025

How to Play Short Deck Poker Safely in 2025

One of the major reasons for poker’s broad appeal is the many variants that it provides. Each variant brings its own unique set of rules, strategies, and winning potential, which appeals to different types of players.  So even if you don’t really enjoy one form of poker like Omaha, there are countless others to try, […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/07 07:28
XRP ROI Forecast: Analysts Say 100x Gains Possible as TRX and MAGACOIN FINANCE Attract Early Buyers

XRP ROI Forecast: Analysts Say 100x Gains Possible as TRX and MAGACOIN FINANCE Attract Early Buyers

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-roi-forecast-100x-gains-possible-as-trx-magacoin-finance-attract-buyers/
Coinstats2025/09/07 07:20
A Universal Loyalty Points Ecosystem

A Universal Loyalty Points Ecosystem

The post A Universal Loyalty Points Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MiL.k (MLK) is a cryptocurrency token of the MiL.k Alliance, a blockchain-based rewards platform designed to facilitate the exchange and management of reward points from various businesses and service providers. Loyalty points aggregation MiL.k enables users to aggregate, exchange, and manage loyalty points from a wide range of participating businesses, including retail, airlines, hotels, and more. This simplifies the process of managing and redeeming reward points. MiL.k’s platform is designed to be interoperable with various loyalty programs and reward systems. It aims to provide a seamless experience for users who often accumulate points with different brands. MiL.k provides a mobile app that allows users to view and manage their loyalty points, exchange them for other tokens, and redeem rewards seamlessly. MLK is the native cryptocurrency token of the MiL.k ecosystem.  MLK token holders can stake their tokens to participate in the platform’s governance and consensus mechanisms, potentially earning rewards. MLK tokens may be used to pay for transaction fees within the MiL.k ecosystem. Moreover, businesses and users can use MLK tokens as incentives to encourage participation in their loyalty programs or promotions. MiL.k emphasizes user control over their reward points and personal data. Users have the ability to choose how and where they utilize their reward points, enhancing privacy and autonomy. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/mil-k-mlk-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 07:14
