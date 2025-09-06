What Time Does NFL Brazil Game Begin On Streaming? How To Watch
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Getty Images The National Football League returns to São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, for a game against two AFC West Division rivals. The 2025-26 NFL Regular Season kicked off Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles defeated their NFC East Division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20. There's one more primetime game, however, before Sunday action gets underway in the the league, with the NFL international game in São Paulo. Last year, the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in Brazil 34-29, marking the first-ever NFL game to be played in the country. ForbesThe NFL's Most Valuable Teams 2025By Justin Teitelbaum Now, on Friday, the NFL returns to São Paulo when the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The game will stream for free on YouTube, as well as the subscription-based NFL app NFL+. The Chargers and Chiefs will be playing at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo. The seating capacity is 50,000 in Arena Corinthians and the game is sold out. Patrick Mahomes will be under center for the Chiefs, while Justin Herbert will be starting at quarterback for the Chargers. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces after the game at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Getty Images The NFL Has Seven International Games Scheduled For 2025 The São Paulo, Brazil, game between the Chargers and…
