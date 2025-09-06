2025-09-07 Sunday

Vijesti o kriptovalutama

Prepustite se najnovijim vijestima o kriptovalutama i novostima s tržišta
What Time Does NFL Brazil Game Begin On Streaming? How To Watch

What Time Does NFL Brazil Game Begin On Streaming? How To Watch

The post What Time Does NFL Brazil Game Begin On Streaming? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Getty Images The National Football League returns to São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, for a game against two AFC West Division rivals. The 2025-26 NFL Regular Season kicked off Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles defeated their NFC East Division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20. There’s one more primetime game, however, before Sunday action gets underway in the the league, with the NFL international game in São Paulo. Last year, the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in Brazil 34-29, marking the first-ever NFL game to be played in the country. ForbesThe NFL’s Most Valuable Teams 2025By Justin Teitelbaum Now, on Friday, the NFL returns to São Paulo when the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The game will stream for free on YouTube, as well as the subscription-based NFL app NFL+. The Chargers and Chiefs will be playing at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo. The seating capacity is 50,000 in Arena Corinthians and the game is sold out. Patrick Mahomes will be under center for the Chiefs, while Justin Herbert will be starting at quarterback for the Chargers. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces after the game at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Getty Images The NFL Has Seven International Games Scheduled For 2025 The São Paulo, Brazil, game between the Chargers and…
MemeCore
M$1.86619+21.23%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0167-0.49%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05137+0.39%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:03
Podijeli
Dogecoin Price Prediction

Dogecoin Price Prediction

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Meme coins are back in focus as the 2025 bull run begins. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme token, is once again making headlines as traders discuss its price prediction and chances of reaching new highs. At the same time, Pepeto (PEPETO), a new Ethereum-based presale, is quickly gaining attention as one of the most promising projects of the year. The key question is: which offers the biggest upside, Dogecoin or Pepeto, and which is the best crypto to buy now? Dogecoin Price Prediction and News for 2025 Dogecoin has shown signs of recovery after years of sideways action. It recently broke past resistance levels around $0.20, with trading activity rising in both spot and futures markets. Many analysts believe Dogecoin could climb toward $1 to $2 during this cycle if market momentum continues. News of whale accumulation and renewed optimism in the crypto space has added fuel to the conversation. But the idea of Dogecoin hitting $10 is a very different story. With more than 145 billion tokens in circulation, that price would mean a market cap of $1.45 trillion, larger than Bitcoin’s all-time high and equal to tech giants like Apple or Microsoft. While Dogecoin’s loyal community and cultural impact keep it relevant, its size makes huge, life-changing gains far less likely. That has left many traders searching for smaller, early-stage tokens with much more room to grow. Pepeto: Meme Hype Meets Real Utility What makes Pepeto stand out is that it combines the viral energy of meme coins with actual utility, something Dogecoin and Shiba Inu never fully achieved. SHIB grew fast but lacked strong products, while DOGE became a cultural symbol without building its own ecosystem. Pepeto is taking a different path by offering both. Its meme identity helps attract attention, while real tools like…
RealLink
REAL$0.0607+0.96%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+0.81%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.39+1.60%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 06:02
Podijeli
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Fails To Make S&P 500 Listing, MSTR Stock Drops

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Fails To Make S&P 500 Listing, MSTR Stock Drops

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-7.12%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:01
Podijeli
Ethereum’s price to $4800 or $4200? An analysis of THIS metric reveals…

Ethereum’s price to $4800 or $4200? An analysis of THIS metric reveals…

Ethereum is in a tricky spot right now, but better days may be ahead for the altcoin.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005847+2.66%
MAY
MAY$0.04106-0.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-1.39%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
Podijeli
Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains 13K Investors as ETH and PEPE Join Early Buyers

Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains 13K Investors as ETH and PEPE Join Early Buyers

The presale market in 2025 has entered one of its busiest phases yet, with retail buyers and institutions alike chasing early-stage opportunities. Ethereum (ETH), PEPE, and MAGACOIN FINANCE have emerged as the clear frontrunners, each tapping into different narratives that drive crypto adoption. Together, these projects showcase how credibility, culture, and community can combine to [...] The post Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains 13K Investors as ETH and PEPE Join Early Buyers appeared first on Blockonomi.
GAINS
GAINS$0.0274+1.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000976+1.66%
Ethereum
ETH$4,305.63+0.17%
Podijeli
Blockonomi2025/09/06 06:00
Podijeli
Next Ethereum? This Layer 2 Project Could Deliver 100x ROI by 2026

Next Ethereum? This Layer 2 Project Could Deliver 100x ROI by 2026

Ethereum’s dominance in decentralized finance has always been tempered by one issue: scalability. High fees and congestion have limited adoption, creating the space for Layer 2 solutions to thrive. By moving transactions off the main chain while still anchoring to Ethereum’s security, L2s are solving the bottlenecks that once threatened Ethereum’s long-term growth. In 2025, […] Continue Reading: Next Ethereum? This Layer 2 Project Could Deliver 100x ROI by 2026
Solayer
LAYER$0.5188+2.71%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1507-4.01%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
Podijeli
AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/avax-struggles-ada-nears-1-blockdags-19-6k-miners-make-it-best-bet-for-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-7.12%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.58+1.69%
Cardano
ADA$0.8286+0.93%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
Podijeli
Crypto Investors Uncertain About Solana’s Future As They Divert Funds to New Meme-to-Earn Token

Crypto Investors Uncertain About Solana’s Future As They Divert Funds to New Meme-to-Earn Token

Solana (SOL) is making headlines currently as investors debate its next move. Despite strong institutional adoption and market-leading staking metrics, $1 billion in withdrawals has rattled confidence and revealed how volatile the token is. While Solana’s basics remain solid, the uncertainty has caused investors to consider alternatives like Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX). MAGAX has emerged as
Solana
SOL$203.72+0.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+2.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01267+1.44%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
Podijeli
Watch Out: The Worst Day of the Year for Bitcoin Has Been Identified and It’s Close – Here’s the Date to Prepare For

Watch Out: The Worst Day of the Year for Bitcoin Has Been Identified and It’s Close – Here’s the Date to Prepare For

Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson has identified the two worst days for Bitcoin's price according to historical data. Continue Reading: Watch Out: The Worst Day of the Year for Bitcoin Has Been Identified and It’s Close – Here’s the Date to Prepare For
SphereX
HERE$0.000201-22.69%
Podijeli
Coinstats2025/09/06 05:59
Podijeli
Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer at leading cross-border payments processing giant Ripple, has outlined his outlook for the future of XRPL. The Ripple official shared his outlined vision for XRPL, particularly his solution to some existing network issues needing rectification. In an X post, Schwartz revealed the state of things with the XRP Ledger hub under his management and further highlighted a graph depicting the number of peer connections to the hub received from August 21st to August 25th. The Ripple CTO explained that the upgrade has resulted in improved bandwidth measurements, and as demonstrated by the images he provided, the hub has shown solid operation over the week. “After a week of solid operation my hub had a rough day. But it was for a very good reason — the switch it’s connected to received a massive upgrade and my bandwidth measurements are much better now.” He wrote. After a week of solid operation my hub had a rough day. But it was for a very good reason — the switch it's connected to received a massive upgrade and my bandwidth measurements are much better now. These images so the solid operation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AEs9jDXp6x — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 26, 2025 David Schwartz shares long-term network plans for XRPL The CTO proceeded to share his long-term plans for XRPL, stating that he first intends to run production on the XRPL infrastructure. He noted that a software flaw caused server link disconnection as a key network issue plaguing the XRPL software, which could be rectified with data secured from the production hub. Advertisement &nbsp Schwartz went on to disclose validators’ struggle with network connectivity, which he maintains could be strengthened. He breaks down the current situation and presents a solution, as his post…
CROSS
CROSS$0.21409-0.14%
XRP
XRP$2.8353+0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018156-7.12%
Podijeli
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 05:58
Podijeli

Vijesti u trendu

Više

From SHIB’s 50% Upside to APC’s 10,001% Projections: Why Analysts Call Them the Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now

Crypto sentiment moves into Fear as interest wanes on ‘obscure altcoins’

Massive DOGE Interest Stays Put Amid Trading Slowdown

Over 16,000 Investors Have Already Backed Mutuum Finance (MUTM), Here’s Why Experts Predict It Could Be a 30x Token

Data: 107,000 Bitcoins have been mined since the beginning of the year, and whales holding over 100 Bitcoins have increased their holdings by 130,912.